 

DGAP-News GK Software significantly increases turnover and profits during the first 9 months, according to provisional figures

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
05.11.2020, 12:30  |  46   |   |   

DGAP-News: GK Software SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
GK Software significantly increases turnover and profits during the first 9 months, according to provisional figures

05.11.2020 / 12:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Turnover rises to EUR 85.25 million after 9 months
  • EBITDA grows by EUR 9.6 million to EUR 11.83 million, compared to the previous year

Provisional figures suggest that GK Software SE has managed to continue its growth course for the third quarter in succession, despite the global pandemic. Turnover rose by about seven percent to EUR 85.25 million (9M 2019 = EUR 79.75 million) compared to the same period in the previous year. EBITDA reached a figure of EUR 11.83 million (9M 2019 = EUR 2.61 million) and therefore increased much more significantly than turnover. The EBITDA margin (related to turnover) amounted to 13.9 percent after 9 months. The EBIT figure of EUR 5.58 million also reflected a huge improvement over the previous year (9M 2019 = EUR (4.23) million). This meant that there was a surplus for the period of EUR 2.97 million.

The basis for these results was, firstly, the programme to increase efficiency internally, which was successfully introduced, gaining six new customers overall, including two in the USA, and two existing customers opting for our core products. Three new retailers were gained in the third quarter alone. Two of these customers are based in European countries abroad and one comes from Egypt. All the new customers, including one major European food retailer, will overall account for the introduction of significantly more than 10,000 new installations during the next few years.

For the first time in 2020, GK Software was also able to gain two retailers, which opted for the company's core solutions in the form of software-as-a-service. One of these customers also selected cloud4retail after the end of the third quarter.

Developments at the subsidiary, Deutsche Fiskal, were also extremely positive; this is based on the fact that it is currently able to offer the only certified cloud solution and it has therefore been able to achieve an excellent position in the marketplace. The Management Board therefore assumes that it will achieve the upper limits of its originally envisaged market share or even exceed them. The solution was transferred to standard operations on 2 November and the company launched the start of productive operations for customers. However, a significant contribution to turnover from the fiscalisation business is not expected until 2021.

Seite 1 von 3
GK Software Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News GK Software significantly increases turnover and profits during the first 9 months, according to provisional figures DGAP-News: GK Software SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures GK Software significantly increases turnover and profits during the first 9 months, according to provisional figures 05.11.2020 / 12:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: MorphoSys präsentiert Daten zu Tafasitamab auf der virtuellen ASH-Jahrestagung 2020
DGAP-News: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Erstes Quartal 2020/2021 erneut mit deutlicher Produktions- und ...
DGAP-News: Nanogate: Erste Gläubigerversammlung bestätigt Eigenverwaltung
DGAP-News: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Jan Michael Mrosik appointed as Chairman of the Executive ...
DGAP-News: Aufsichtsrat der Commerzbank: Nicholas Teller beendet Mandat; Andreas Schmitz soll als Nachfolger ...
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Bee Vectoring Technologies sichert sich im Oktober ...
EQS-Adhoc: Performance results of Leclanché's 60 Ah cells validate their use in fast-charge and long-range ...
EQS-News: Meyer Burger strengthens its management team with seasoned solar expert
SMASHDOCs has fully integrated DRACOON to enhance storage convenience
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Umsatz mit Antigen-Test über Plan
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Antigentest-Umsatz steigt rasant
EQS-News: Relief stärkt sein Management Team mit Ernennung von J. Paul Waymack, M.D., Sc.D. als Berater
BRENNSTOFFEMISSIONSHANDELSGESETZ UND HEIZKOSTEN: MANGELNDE ENERGIEEFFIZIENZ KOSTET BIS ZU 2 € PRO QM
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: GK Software steigert nach vorläufigen Zahlen in den ersten 9 Monaten Umsatz und Ergebnis weiter deutlich
04.11.20
DGAP-News: GK Software kündigt die Verfügbarkeit seiner führenden Enterprise Retail-Lösung auf Microsoft Azure an - Global Partner von Microsoft öffnet neue Türen für Einzelhändler (deutsch)
04.11.20
DGAP-News: GK Software SE: Global Microsoft Partner GK Software announces the availability of its leading Enterprise Retail Solution on Microsoft Azure, opening new doors to Retailers
04.11.20
DGAP-News: GK Software kündigt die Verfügbarkeit seiner führenden Enterprise Retail-Lösung auf Microsoft Azure an - Global Partner von Microsoft öffnet neue Türen für Einzelhändler
04.11.20
Original-Research: GK Software SE (von Montega AG): Kaufen
03.11.20
GK Software: Neue Cloud-Kunden - Prognose bestätigt
03.11.20
DGAP-News: GK Software erfolgreich im Cloud-Geschäft - zwei Großkunden entscheiden sich für cloud4retail (deutsch)
03.11.20
DGAP-News: GK Software successful in its cloud business - two major customers select cloud4retail
03.11.20
DGAP-News: GK Software erfolgreich im Cloud-Geschäft - zwei Großkunden entscheiden sich für cloud4retail
02.11.20
Nebenwerte: Software- & IT-Sektor trotzt der Pandemiekrise

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.09.20
457
GK Software