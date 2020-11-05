Papa John’s Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and New $75 Million Share Repurchase Program

“Thanks to our focus on our strategic priorities, our commitment to an innovation mindset, and our dedication to supporting our team members and franchisees, Papa John’s delivered another quarter of outstanding results,” said President & CEO Rob Lynch. “Double-digit comparable sales growth, dramatically higher earnings and robust free cash flow all reflect a winning strategy and execution that have helped us outperform our competition and deliver five straight quarters of same store sales growth.”

Mr. Lynch continued, “The new share repurchase program demonstrates our commitment to value creation in the near and long term, as well as our confidence in Papa John’s future. The tremendous progress we have made this year – a fast-growing customer base, a truly differentiated brand, a robust innovation pipeline and a vast global development opportunity – positions us to continue expanding our slice of the pizza and food delivery market, which itself has a promising future. Looking ahead, we are excited to continue taking care of our team members and customers, delivering great pizza, and realizing our tremendous potential.”

Global Restaurant and Comparable Sales Information

Global restaurant and comparable sales information for the three and nine months ended September 27, 2020, compared to the three and nine months ended September 29, 2019 are as follows:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sept. 27,

2020 Sept. 29,

2019 Sept. 27,

2020 Sept. 29,

2019 Global restaurant sales growth / (decline) (a) 21.6% 2.3% 14.9% (2.5%) Global restaurant sales growth / (decline), excluding the impact of foreign currency (a) 22.1% 3.3% 16.0% (1.2%) Comparable sales growth / (decline) (b) Domestic company-owned restaurants 18.2% 2.2% 15.6% (4.8%) North America franchised restaurants 25.6% 0.6% 20.0% (3.7%) System-wide North America restaurants 23.8% 1.0% 19.0% (4.0%) System-wide international restaurants (c) 20.7% 1.6% 9.4% 0.6%

(a) Includes both company-owned and franchised restaurant sales. (b) Represents the change in year-over-year sales for the same base of restaurants for the same fiscal periods. Comparable sales results for restaurants operating outside of the United States are reported on a constant dollar basis, which excludes the impact of foreign currency translation. See “Supplemental Information and Financial Statements” below for a discussion of comparable sales, a key operating metric. (c) Includes the impact of temporarily closed stores. Excluding those stores, comparable sales growth for system-wide international restaurants would have been approximately 22.8% and 13.4% for the three and nine months ended September 27, 2020.

Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended In thousands, except per share amounts Sept. 27,

2020 Sept. 29,

2019 Increase Total revenue $ 472,941 $ 403,706 $ 69,235 Income before income taxes 20,913 678 20,235 Net income 15,708 385 15,323 Diluted earnings (loss) per share 0.35 (0.10 ) 0.45 Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share (a) 0.35 (0.07 ) 0.42

(a) Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share is a Non-GAAP measure we used in 2019 which excludes “Special items,” which impact comparability. The reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial results is included in “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Revenues

Consolidated revenues of $472.9 million increased $69.2 million, or 17.1%, in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2019. Excluding the impact of refranchising 46 domestic restaurants in 2019, consolidated revenues increased approximately $77.2 million, or 19.6%, primarily due to strong comparable sales results for North America restaurants, including 18.2% for company-owned restaurants and 25.6% for franchised restaurants, resulting in higher company-owned restaurant revenues, franchise royalties and commissary sales. International revenues also increased primarily due to higher Papa John’s United Kingdom (“PJUK”) commissary revenues and higher royalties from increased equivalent units and strong comparable sales results.

Operating Results and Cash Flow

Consolidated income before income taxes of $20.9 million for the third quarter of 2020 increased $20.2 million compared to the third quarter of 2019. Excluding the impact of Special items in 2019, consolidated income before income taxes increased $19.1 million for the three months ended September 27, 2020. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” below. These increases were primarily due to higher income from higher comparable sales both domestically and internationally.

Diluted earnings per common share was $0.35 for the third quarter of 2020, compared to a diluted loss per common share of $0.10 for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 450%. Diluted earnings per common share was reduced by approximately $0.02 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2020 due to income attributable to participating securities, including our Series B Convertible Preferred Stock (the “Series B Preferred Stock”), based on the allocation of undistributed earnings to participating securities in the period. See “Participating Securities Earnings Per Share” below for additional information related to the calculation of income attributable to participating securities for the three and nine months ended September 27, 2020.

The company’s cash flow from operating activities for the nine months ended September 27, 2020 was $168.5 million, compared to $50.0 million a year ago, reflecting higher net income and favorable working capital changes, including timing of payments. This resulted in significantly higher free cash flow (a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net cash provided by operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment and dividends paid to preferred shareholders) of $134.0 million, compared to $15.8 million in the nine months ended September 29, 2019. See “Free Cash Flow” below for additional information.

The company paid common and preferred stock dividends of $10.8 million in the third quarter of 2020. The company declared fourth quarter 2020 dividends of approximately $10.8 million on October 30, 2020, which will be paid to common shareholders on November 20, 2020. The fourth quarter preferred dividend will be paid on January 4, 2021. The declaration and payment of any future dividends on our common stock will be at the discretion of our Board of Directors, subject to the company’s financial results, cash requirements, and other factors deemed relevant by our Board of Directors. The holders of Series B Preferred Stock receive quarterly preferred dividends and common stock dividends on an as converted to common stock basis.

Segment Results

Three Months Ended Reported Reported Special Adjusted Adjusted Sept. 27, Sept. 29, items Sept. 29, Increase (In thousands) 2020 2019 in 2019 2019 (Decrease) Domestic Company-owned restaurants $ 8,439 $ 9,162 $ (1,726 ) $ 7,436 $ 1,003 North America commissaries 8,069 6,790 - 6,790 1,279 North America franchising 23,353 14,092 - 14,092 9,261 International 8,123 4,195 - 4,195 3,928 All others 3,181 (866 ) - (866 ) 4,047 Unallocated corporate expenses (30,543 ) (32,329 ) 2,844 (29,485 ) (1,058 ) Elimination of intersegment (profits) losses 291 (366 ) - (366 ) 657 Adjusted income before income taxes $ 20,913 $ 678 $ 1,118 $ 1,796 $ 19,117

Consolidated income before income taxes of $20.9 million for the third quarter of 2020 increased $20.2 million from the third quarter of 2019. Excluding the impact of Special items in 2019, the increase was $19.1 million. Significant changes in income before income taxes, excluding Special items in 2019, are as follows:

Domestic Company-owned restaurants increased $1.0 million to $8.4 million primarily due to higher profits from comparable sales of 18.2%, partially offset by higher labor, bonuses and commodities. Additionally, the prior period benefited from the expiration of customer rewards associated with our Papa Rewards loyalty program ($5.1 million unfavorable for the third quarter of 2020).

North America commissaries increased $1.3 million to $8.1 million primarily due to higher profits from higher volumes, partially offset by higher bonuses.

North America franchising increased $9.3 million to $23.4 million primarily due to higher comparable sales of 25.6% and a higher effective royalty rate due to lower temporary royalty relief which was part of our financial assistance program (see “Temporary Franchise Support”).

International increased $3.9 million to $8.1 million primarily due to higher profits from comparable sales increases of 20.7% and higher PJUK commissary income attributable to increased units and higher comparable sales.

All others, which primarily includes our online and mobile ordering business, our wholly owned print and promotions subsidiary and our North America marketing funds, increased $4.0 million primarily due to higher online revenues.

Unallocated corporate expenses increased approximately $1.1 million primarily due to higher marketing fund investments as discussed in “Temporary Franchise Support” and higher management incentive costs, partially offset by reduced travel as a result of COVID-19 and lower professional and consulting fees.

Year-to-Date Results

Consolidated revenues increased 11.8% to $1,343.4 million for the nine months ended September 27, 2020, compared to the prior year comparable period, primarily due to higher comparable sales which benefited each of the company’s operating segments. Income before income taxes increased $49.5 million for the nine months ended September 27, 2020, compared to the prior year comparable period, primarily due to improved results from North America franchising and Domestic Company-owned restaurants.

For the nine months ended September 27, 2020, diluted earnings per share was $0.99 compared to a diluted loss per share of $0.06 for the prior year period (diluted earnings per share of $0.28, excluding Special items of $0.34 in the prior year, an increase of 254%). Diluted earnings per common share was reduced by approximately $0.06 per diluted share for the nine months ended September 27, 2020, due to income attributable to participating securities, including Series B Preferred Stock, based on the allocation of undistributed earnings to participating securities.

See the Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations section of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC for additional information concerning our operating results for the three and nine months ended September 27, 2020 and cash flow for the nine months ended September 27, 2020.

Global Restaurant Unit Data

As of September 27, 2020, there were 5,360 Papa John’s restaurants operating in 48 countries and territories, as follows:

Domestic

Company-

owned Franchised

North

America Total North

America International System-wide Third Quarter Beginning - June 29, 2020 598 2,686 3,284 2,063 5,347 Opened - 14 14 40 54 Closed (1 ) (11 ) (12 ) (29 ) (41 ) Ending - September 27, 2020 (1) 597 2,689 3,286 2,074 5,360 Year-to-date Beginning - December 29, 2019 598 2,690 3,288 2,107 5,395 Opened 1 38 39 83 122 Closed (2 ) (39 ) (41 ) (116 ) (157 ) Ending - September 27, 2020 (1) 597 2,689 3,286 2,074 5,360 Net unit decline (1 ) (1 ) (2 ) (33 ) (35 ) % decrease (0.2 %) (0.0 %) (0.1 %) (1.6 %) (0.6 %)

(1) Temporary closures as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak are not reflected as “closed” in the restaurant progression above. Of the company’s 2,074 international franchised stores, approximately 90 stores were temporarily closed as of September 27, 2020, principally in Latin America and Europe, in accordance with government policies. In North America, almost all traditional restaurants remain open and fully operational. A number of non-traditional restaurants located in universities and stadiums are temporarily closed; these non-traditional locations are not significant to our revenues and operating results.

Our development pipeline as of September 27, 2020 included approximately 1,380 restaurants (180 units in North America and 1,200 units internationally), the majority of which are scheduled to open over the next six years. Our development pipeline includes 49 stores in Philadelphia and southern New Jersey to be opened between 2021 and 2028 as previously announced. This represents our largest traditional store development agreement in North America in over 20 years.

New $75 million Share Repurchase Authorization

On November 4, 2020, our Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase program for up to $75 million of the company’s common stock, effective through December 31, 2021. This represents approximately 3.0% of the company’s currently outstanding common stock based on the closing price of the stock as of November 4, 2020. The timing and volume of share repurchases may be executed at the discretion of management on an opportunistic basis, subject to market and business conditions, regulatory requirements and other factors, or pursuant to trading plans or other arrangements. Repurchases under the new program may be made through open market, block, and privately negotiated transactions, including Rule 10b5-1 plans, at times and in such amounts as management deems appropriate. Repurchases under the company’s share repurchase program may be commenced or suspended from time to time at the company’s discretion without prior notice.

Strategic Corporate Reorganization for Long-term Growth

On September 17, 2020, we announced plans to open a new headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. Certain corporate functions, including menu innovation, marketing, digital customer experience, human resources, diversity, equity and inclusion, communications, operations and development, will be relocated to the new Atlanta headquarters. Our information technology, finance, supply chain, and legal teams will continue to operate in our Louisville, Kentucky headquarters, which remains critical to our success. We also maintain a headquarters office outside of London, UK, where our international operations are managed.

The new Atlanta headquarters is part of a broader strategic reorganization of corporate functions reflecting the company’s ongoing transformation into a brand and culture that can effectively and efficiently deliver on the company’s purpose, values and strategic business priorities. The opening of the new Atlanta location and related organizational changes are expected to be completed by the summer of 2021. Affected employees who do not relocate to Atlanta have been offered a separation package. As a result, we expect to incur certain one-time corporate reorganization costs of approximately $15 to $20 million related to employee severance and transition, recruitment and relocation and other third-party costs through 2021. Of that amount, we expect to incur costs of approximately $4 to $5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. There were no significant corporate reorganization costs incurred in the third quarter of 2020.

For more information about the company, please visit www.papajohns.com.

Supplemental Information and Financial Statements

Definition

Comparable sales: We believe North America, international and global restaurant and comparable sales growth information is useful in analyzing our results since our franchisees pay royalties and marketing fund contributions that are based on a percentage of franchise sales. Franchise sales also generate commissary revenue in the United States and in certain international markets. Franchise restaurant and comparable sales growth information is also useful for comparison to industry trends and evaluating the strength of our brand. Management believes the presentation of franchise restaurant sales growth, excluding the impact of foreign currency, provides investors with useful information regarding underlying sales trends and the impact of new unit growth without being impacted by swings in the external factor of foreign currency. Franchise restaurant sales are not included in the company’s revenues.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Effective as of the first quarter of 2020, the company modified its presentation of adjusted (non-GAAP) financial results to no longer present certain financial assistance provided to the North America system in the form of royalty relief and discretionary marketing fund investments as Special charges. This financial assistance, which began in the third quarter of 2018 in response to declining sales in North America, concluded in the third quarter of 2020. The adjusted financial results for the three and nine months ended September 27, 2019 have been revised to remove these items. See “Temporary Franchise Support” for additional information regarding this change in presentation.

The table below reconciles our GAAP financial results to our adjusted financial results, which are non-GAAP measures (collectively defined as “Special items”). We present these non-GAAP measures because we believe the Special items in 2019 impact comparability to our 2020 results.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sept. 27, Sept. 29, Sept. 27, Sept. 29, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP income before income taxes $ 20,913 $ 678 $ 59,325 $ 9,870 Special charges: Legal and advisory fees (1) - 459 - 5,922 Mark-to-market adjustment on option valuation (2) - - - 5,914 Other costs (3) - 2,385 - 2,385 Refranchising gains - (1,726 ) - (1,889 ) Adjusted income before income taxes $ 20,913 $ 1,796 $ 59,325 $ 22,202 GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 11,457 $ (3,088 ) $ 32,410 $ (2,021 ) Special charges: Legal and advisory fees (1) - 459 - 5,922 Mark-to-market adjustment on option valuation (2) - - - 5,914 Other costs (3) - 2,385 - 2,385 Refranchising gains - (1,726 ) - (1,889 ) Tax effect of Non-GAAP items (4) - (237 ) - (1,434 ) Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 11,457 $ (2,207 ) $ 32,410 $ 8,877 GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.35 $ (0.10 ) $ 0.99 $ (0.06 ) Special charges: Legal and advisory fees (1) - 0.01 - 0.17 Mark-to-market adjustment on option valuation (2) - - - 0.19 Other costs (3) - 0.08 - 0.08 Refranchising gains - (0.05 ) - (0.05 ) Tax effect of Non-GAAP items (4) - (0.01 ) - (0.05 ) Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.35 $ (0.07 ) $ 0.99 $ 0.28

(1) Represents advisory and legal costs incurred in 2019 primarily associated with the review of a wide range of strategic opportunities that culminated in the strategic investment in the company by affiliates of Starboard Value LP (“Starboard”) as well as certain litigation costs associated with legal proceedings initiated by our founder. (2) Represents a one-time mark-to-market adjustment of $5.9 million primarily related to the increase in the fair value of the Starboard option to purchase Series B Preferred Stock that culminated in the purchase of additional preferred stock in late March 2019. (3) Includes severance costs for our former CEO and costs related to the termination of a license agreement for intellectual property no longer being utilized. (4) The tax effect for Legal and advisory fees, Other costs, and Refranchising gains was calculated by applying the 2019 full year marginal rate of 22.6%. The mark-to-market adjustment on option valuation was non-deductible for tax purposes.

The 2019 non-GAAP adjusted results shown above and within this press release, which exclude the Special items, should not be construed as a substitute for or a better indicator of the company’s performance than the company’s GAAP results. Management believes presenting certain financial information excluding the Special items is important for purposes of comparison to current year results. In addition, management uses these metrics to evaluate the company’s underlying operating performance and to analyze trends.

Temporary Franchise Support

As previously mentioned, effective as of the first quarter of 2020, the company no longer presents certain royalty relief and discretionary marketing fund investments, included herein as “Temporary Franchise Support,” as Special items within its adjusted financial results. The prior period adjusted financial measures presented above in “Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures” have also been revised to remove the impact of these items. The Temporary Franchise Support concluded in the third quarter of 2020.

Temporary Franchise Support investments were $13.5 million (or approximately $0.31 per diluted share) and $29.3 million (or approximately $0.69 per diluted share) for the three and nine months ended September 27, 2020, respectively, compared to $11.4 million (or approximately $0.28 per diluted share) and $21.2 million (or approximately $0.52 per diluted share) for the three and nine months ended September 29, 2019, as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sept. 27,

2020 Sept. 29,

2019 Sept. 27,

2020 Sept. 29,

2019 Royalty relief (a) $ 3,469 $ 6,353 $ 14,270 $ 13,692 Marketing fund investments (b) 10,000 5,000 15,000 7,500 Total Temporary Franchise Support $ 13,469 $ 11,353 $ 29,270 $ 21,192

(a) Represents financial assistance provided to the North America system in the form of temporary royalty reductions that are above and beyond the level of franchise assistance the company would incur in the ordinary course of its business. Beginning in the third quarter of 2018, the company began providing various forms of support and financial assistance to the North America franchise system in response to declining North America sales. In July 2019, the company announced a formal relief program to provide our North America franchisees with certainty regarding the availability and schedule of the temporary relief which concluded in the third quarter of 2020. These royalty reductions are not an expense, but rather consist of the amount of waived royalties that the company would otherwise have been entitled to absent the waiver. The waived royalties are not included in North America franchise royalties and fees revenues. (b) Represents incremental discretionary marketing fund investments in excess of contractual company-owned restaurant-level contributions, which were made as part of our previously announced temporary financial support package to our franchisees. The marketing fund investments are included in Unallocated corporate expenses.

Free Cash Flow

We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities (from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows) less the purchases of property and equipment and dividends paid to preferred shareholders. We view free cash flow as an important measure because it is one factor that management uses in determining the amount of cash available for discretionary investment. Free cash flow is not a term defined by GAAP, and as a result, our measure of free cash flow might not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Free cash flow should not be construed as a substitute for or a better indicator of the company’s performance than the company’s GAAP measures. The company’s free cash flow for the first nine months of 2020 and 2019, respectively, was as follows (in thousands):

Nine Months Ended Sept. 27, Sept. 29, 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 168,547 $ 49,999 Purchases of property and equipment (24,269 ) (27,547 ) Dividends paid to preferred shareholders (10,237 ) (6,608 ) Free cash flow $ 134,041 $ 15,844

Participating Securities Earnings Per Share

We compute earnings (loss) per common share using the two-class method, by which net income attributable to participating securities, in addition to preferred stock dividends and accretion, is deducted from net income attributable to the company to determine net income attributable to common shareholders. Net income attributable to participating securities is the portion of undistributed earnings, defined as net income attributable to the company, less dividends paid to common and preferred shareholders, that would be allocated to the holders of participating securities on an as-converted basis.

The calculation to determine the amount of undistributed earnings to allocate to participating securities is as follow (in thousands):

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sept. 27,

2020 Allocation

% Sept. 27,

2020 Allocation

% Calculation of net income attributable to participating securities and common shareholders: Share count allocation calculation: Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 32,971 85.7 % 32,643 85.6 % Participating preferred stock weighted average shares outstanding, as-converted (252,530,000/$50.06) 5,045 13.1 % 5,045 13.2 % Participating unvested restricted stock weighted average shares outstanding 465 1.2 % 452 1.2 % Total share count 38,481 100.0 % 38,140 100.0 % Undistributed earnings allocation: Net income attributable to the company $ 15,708 $ 44,765 Dividends paid to common and preferred stock (10,797 ) (32,214 ) Total undistributed earnings $ 4,911 $ 12,551 Net income attributable to participating securities: Total undistributed earnings - allocable to participating preferred stock $ (644 ) 13.1 % $ (1,660 ) 13.2 % Total undistributed earnings - allocable to participating unvested restricted stock (59 ) 1.2 % (149 ) 1.2 % Total net income attributable to participating securities $ (703 ) 14.3 % $ (1,809 ) 14.4 % Net income attributable to common shareholders: Net income attributable to the company $ 15,708 $ 44,765 Dividends paid to participating securities and accretion (3,548 ) (10,546 ) Net income attributable to participating securities (703 ) (1,809 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 11,457 $ 32,410

Papa John's International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets September 27, December 29, 2020 2019 (In thousands) (Unaudited) (Note) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 140,050 $ 27,911 Accounts receivable, net 69,332 70,462 Notes receivable, current portion 10,180 7,790 Income tax receivable 1,903 4,024 Inventories 28,702 27,529 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 29,771 43,830 Total current assets 279,938 181,546 Property and equipment, net 199,291 211,741 Finance lease right-of-use assets, net 9,458 9,383 Operating lease right-of-use assets 139,653 148,229 Notes receivable, less current portion, net 34,319 33,010 Goodwill 80,022 80,340 Deferred income taxes 7,454 1,839 Other assets 66,540 64,633 Total assets $ 816,675 $ 730,721 Liabilities, Series B Convertible Preferred Stock, Redeemable noncontrolling interests and Stockholders' deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 32,288 $ 29,141 Income and other taxes payable 10,034 7,599 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 153,171 108,517 Current deferred revenue 17,916 17,673 Current finance lease liabilities 2,229 1,789 Current operating lease liabilities 24,853 23,226 Current portion of long-term debt 20,000 20,000 Total current liabilities 260,491 207,945 Deferred revenue 13,471 14,722 Long-term finance lease liabilities 7,454 7,629 Long-term operating lease liabilities 116,684 125,297 Long-term debt, less current portion, net 328,079 347,290 Deferred income taxes 899 2,649 Other long-term liabilities 103,744 84,927 Total liabilities 830,822 790,459 Series B Convertible Preferred Stock 251,864 251,133 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 6,834 5,785 Total Stockholders' deficit (272,845 ) (316,656 ) Total liabilities, Series B Convertible Preferred Stock, Redeemable noncontrolling interests and Stockholders' deficit $ 816,675 $ 730,721 Note: The Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements, but do not include all information and footnotes required by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States for a complete set of financial statements.

Papa John's International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sept. 27, 2020 Sept. 29, 2019 Sept. 27, 2020 Sept. 29, 2019 (In thousands, except per share amounts) Revenues: Domestic company-owned restaurant sales $ 178,371 $ 165,135 $ 526,317 $ 490,594 North America franchise royalties and fees 25,281 15,924 68,895 53,215 North America commissary revenues 181,338 154,703 504,379 450,735 International revenues 33,440 24,679 87,592 75,843 Other revenues 54,511 43,265 156,240 131,347 Total revenues 472,941 403,706 1,343,423 1,201,734 Costs and expenses: Operating costs (excluding depreciation and amortization shown separately below): Domestic company-owned restaurant expenses 144,803 134,037 419,082 399,040 North America commissary expenses 167,937 144,624 466,676 419,925 International expenses 19,370 13,557 52,775 42,514 Other expenses 50,917 42,952 148,219 129,019 General and administrative expenses 52,601 53,503 148,680 153,356 Depreciation and amortization 12,764 11,832 37,436 35,102 Total costs and expenses 448,392 400,505 1,272,868 1,178,956 Refranchising gains - 1,726 - 1,889 Operating income 24,549 4,927 70,555 24,667 Net interest expense (3,636 ) (4,249 ) (11,230 ) (14,797 ) Income before income taxes 20,913 678 59,325 9,870 Income tax expense 4,516 421 11,984 2,535 Net income before attribution to noncontrolling interests 16,397 257 47,341 7,335 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (689 ) 128 (2,576 ) (327 ) Net income attributable to the company $ 15,708 $ 385 $ 44,765 $ 7,008 Calculation of net income (loss) for earnings (loss) per share: Net income attributable to the company $ 15,708 $ 385 $ 44,765 $ 7,008 Dividends paid to participating securities and accretion (3,548 ) (3,473 ) (10,546 ) (9,029 ) Net income attributable to participating securities (703 ) - (1,809 ) - Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 11,457 $ (3,088 ) $ 32,410 $ (2,021 ) Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.35 $ (0.10 ) $ 1.00 $ (0.06 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.35 $ (0.10 ) $ 0.99 $ (0.06 ) Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 32,616 31,601 32,347 31,581 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 32,971 31,601 32,643 31,581 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.225 $ 0.225 $ 0.675 $ 0.675

Papa John's International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended (In thousands) Sept. 27, 2020 Sept. 29, 2019 Operating activities Net income before attribution to noncontrolling interests $ 47,341 $ 7,335 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: (Credit) provision for uncollectible accounts and notes receivable (334 ) 1,646 Depreciation and amortization 37,436 35,102 Deferred income taxes (4,696 ) (2,386 ) Preferred stock option mark-to-market adjustment — 5,914 Stock-based compensation expense 13,071 12,295 Refranchising gains — (1,889 ) Other 1,233 3,618 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (4,378 ) (8,682 ) Income tax receivable 3,131 10,241 Inventories (1,173 ) 1,891 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,393 (4,837 ) Other assets and liabilities 18,080 (3,245 ) Accounts payable 3,147 14,921 Income and other taxes payable 2,435 1,285 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 40,112 (19,149 ) Deferred revenue (1,251 ) (4,061 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 168,547 49,999 Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (24,269 ) (27,547 ) Notes issued (13,240 ) (7,073 ) Repayments of notes issued 8,906 3,415 Proceeds from divestitures of restaurants — 5,995 Other 15 1,068 Net cash used in investing activities (28,588 ) (24,142 ) Financing activities Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock — 252,530 Repayments of term loan (15,000 ) (10,000 ) Net repayments of revolving credit facilities (5,000 ) (236,966 ) Dividends paid to common stockholders (21,856 ) (21,371 ) Dividends paid to preferred stockholders (10,237 ) (6,608 ) Issuance costs associated with preferred stock — (7,535 ) Tax payments for equity award issuances (1,665 ) (1,150 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 29,204 332 Contributions from noncontrolling interests — 840 Distributions to noncontrolling interests (1,778 ) (645 ) Other (1,105 ) (101 ) Net cash used in financing activities (27,437 ) (30,674 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (383 ) (73 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents 112,139 (4,890 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 27,911 33,258 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 140,050 $ 28,368

