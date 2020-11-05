New Sur La Table Online Culinary Institute to Convene Industry and Online Education Experts, Delivering World-Class Culinary Offering

Marquee Brands, global brand owner of Sur La Table — a leader in providing a hands-on culinary cooking experience, together with Rouxbe, the world’s leading online culinary content provider, Chef Scott Conant, a successful restaurateur and television personality, and Strategic Education, Inc. (Strategic Education), a leading online higher education company dedicated to advancing economic mobility for all, today announced the launch of the Sur La Table Online Culinary Institute, a new online education program designed to help students obtain the skills they need to succeed in the kitchen and thrive in the modern culinary world.

This partnership of some of the nation’s leading culinary and education brands will deliver an affordable, high-quality online culinary curriculum that is relevant and unique to aficionados and will eventually grow into an offering that serves careerists. Currently, the Sur La Table Online Culinary Institute courses are being reviewed by the American Council on Education (ACE) and are already recognized by the American Culinary Federation Education Foundation (ACFEF) as an Approved Program.

The program will initially feature six courses with 55 hours of instruction each and three thematic courses ranging from two to four hours. These courses, offered by Strategic Education and delivered by Rouxbe, support personal development in culinary practices through an online, self-paced experience. Students will receive feedback on their progress by our expert chefs trained in the discipline of study. Offerings will be added continually to provide new and engaging experiences for students, with plans to expand to serve careerists.

Marquee Brands, which owns the Sur La Table brand portfolio, will provide branding supervision and marketing support for the Sur La Table Online Culinary Institute. Sur La Table’s roster of 300 resident chefs will have the opportunity to participate in the program and provide feedback to help support and shape the evolution of the program. Chef Scott Conant will serve as Master Chef for the educational offering, providing counsel on future courses and curriculum for the program.

In addition to lending expertise on delivering a successful online education experience and providing the hub to access the culinary content, Strategic Education, which owns Strayer University and Capella University, will serve as a premier education provider to employees of Marquee Brands and Sur La Table.