 

Magellan Health to Participate in November Investor Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.11.2020, 12:30  |  23   |   |   

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) today announced that Kenneth Fasola, chief executive officer of Magellan Health, and David Bourdon, chief financial officer of Magellan Health, are scheduled to participate at the following investor conferences in November 2020:

  • November 11, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. EST at the Credit Suisse 29th Annual Healthcare Conference.
  • November 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. EST at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference 2020.
  • November 19, 2020 at 9:05 a.m. EST at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference 2020.

A link to the live webcast, where applicable, and copies of any related presentation materials will be made available through the Company’s investor relations page at IR.MagellanHealth.com. Dates and times may be subject to change; please check the conference schedule or the investor relations section of the Company’s website for the latest information.

About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc., a Fortune 500 company, is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

(MGLN-GEN)

Magellan Health Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Magellan Health to Participate in November Investor Conferences Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) today announced that Kenneth Fasola, chief executive officer of Magellan Health, and David Bourdon, chief financial officer of Magellan Health, are scheduled to participate at the following investor conferences …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Kandi America Receives Certification From EPA, Electric Vehicles Cleared for U.S. Roads
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Bristol Myers Squibb and MyoKardia Announce Expiration of HSR Act Waiting Period
AVANGRID to Provide 2021 Guidance and Long-Term Outlook at Investor Day
Geron Announces Ten Imetelstat Presentations at Upcoming American Society of Hematology Annual ...
Moody’s Acquires Minority Stake in MioTech, a Provider of Alternative Data and Analytical Tools ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BevCanna Announces the Launch of “Beyond Energy” Range of Ready To Mix Beverages
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
Fisker Inc. Closes Business Combination; Will Begin Trading on the NYSE as “FSR” on October 30, ...
NKLA ALERT: Nationally Ranked Litigation Firm Labaton Sucharow Announces Investigation of Nikola Corporation ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.11.20
Senior Whole Health Massachusetts Achieves 4-Star-Rating from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services
30.10.20
Magellan Rx Achieves URAC Reaccreditation
29.10.20
Magellan Health Reschedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
29.10.20
Magellan Health Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
22.10.20
Magellan Health Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call