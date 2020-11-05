Magellan Health to Participate in November Investor Conferences

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) today announced that Kenneth Fasola, chief executive officer of Magellan Health, and David Bourdon, chief financial officer of Magellan Health, are scheduled to participate at the following investor conferences in November 2020:

November 11, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. EST at the Credit Suisse 29th Annual Healthcare Conference.

November 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. EST at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference 2020.

November 19, 2020 at 9:05 a.m. EST at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference 2020.

