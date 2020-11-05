Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Reports Results for the Third Quarter of 2020

Net loss attributable to Cinemark Holdings, Inc. for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $(147.6) million. Diluted loss per share for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $(1.25) and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $(128.0) million. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the financial schedules accompanying this press release and at investors.cinemark.com.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), one of the largest motion picture exhibitors in the world, today reported results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. The Company’s financial results continue to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, as the Company’s theatres were temporarily closed beginning in March 2020. The Company began reopening domestic theatres in June 2020 and international theatres in August 2020, following new health and safety protocols. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had 252 domestic and 15 international theatres open to limited hours, showing library content and some new releases. During the three months ended September 30, 2020, attendance was 1.9 million patrons, admissions revenues were $14.9 million and concession revenues were $9.1 million. Total revenues were $35.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have an unprecedented impact on the theatrical exhibition industry, our top near-term priorities remain stringently managing liquidity, driving productivity and reigniting moviegoing,” stated Mark Zoradi, Cinemark’s Chief Executive Officer. “With nearly 90% of our domestic theatres now operating, we have been encouraged by our results to-date, wherein we have been burning less cash open than when we were shut down. Significant drivers of this success have been our extensive health and safety protocols that are part of The Cinemark Standard, and innovative new ways of operating our theaters and maximizing revenues, such as the Private Watch Party concept we launched in July. We look forward to a more normalized pipeline of new film content and continuing to welcome back Cinemark moviegoers to enjoy the immersive cinematic experience they have been craving.”

Cinemark Holdings, Inc.’s total revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were $588.1 million compared to $2,494.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, admissions revenues were $307.4 million and concession revenues were $199.6 million. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, attendance was 47.7 million patrons, average ticket price was $6.44 and concession revenues per patron were $4.18.

Net loss attributable to Cinemark Holdings, Inc. for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $(377.6) million compared to net income attributable to Cinemark Holdings, Inc. of $165.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Diluted loss per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $(3.22) compared to diluted earnings per share of $1.41 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $(179.4) million compared to $566.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the financial schedules accompanying this press release and at investors.cinemark.com.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company’s aggregate screen count was 5,974 and the Company had commitments to open two new theatres and 16 screens during the remainder of 2020 and 20 new theatres and 205 screens subsequent to 2020.

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The “forward-looking statements” include our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about our business and our industry. They include statements relating to future revenues, expenses and profitability, the future development and expected growth of our business, projected capital expenditures, attendance at movies generally or in any of the markets in which we operate, the number or diversity of popular movies released and our ability to successfully license and exhibit popular films, national and international growth in our industry, competition from other exhibitors and alternative forms of entertainment and determinations in lawsuits in which we are defendants. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “future” and “intends” and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict, including, among others, the impacts of COVID-19. Such risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. In evaluating forward-looking statements, you should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section or other sections in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed February 21, 2020, as updated by the information related to COVID-19 that was included in a Form 8-K filed on April 13, 2020, including the documents incorporated by reference therein, the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on August 4, 2020 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on November 5, 2020. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements and risk factors. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect our view only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation, other than as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Financial and Operating Summary (unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Statement of income data: Revenues Admissions $ 14,901 $ 454,429 $ 307,400 $ 1,371,041 Concession 9,116 289,477 199,596 886,083 Other 11,461 77,911 81,072 237,172 Total revenues 35,478 821,817 588,068 2,494,296 Cost of operations Film rentals and advertising 8,257 254,911 165,262 759,693 Concession supplies 2,688 51,573 39,879 157,361 Salaries and wages 20,181 103,270 116,589 308,316 Facility lease expense 67,047 87,436 214,490 262,529 Utilities and other 43,412 123,877 178,806 357,210 General and administrative expenses 30,342 44,702 99,361 127,002 Depreciation and amortization 62,543 67,760 191,380 196,795 Impairment of long-lived assets 24,595 27,304 41,214 45,382 Restructuring costs 524 — 20,062 — (Gain) loss on disposal of assets and other (13,327 ) 2,453 (10,997 ) 8,057 Total cost of operations 246,262 763,286 1,056,046 2,222,345 Operating income (loss) (210,784 ) 58,531 (467,978 ) 271,951 Interest expense (36,577 ) (24,967 ) (92,284 ) (75,037 ) Interest income 1,348 3,903 4,235 10,062 Foreign currency exchange loss (2,251 ) (4,406 ) (6,183 ) (4,785 ) Distributions from NCM 1,061 2,474 6,975 9,168 Interest expense - NCM (5,901 ) (4,666 ) (17,726 ) (14,180 ) Equity in income (loss) of affiliates (16,077 ) 15,139 (27,711 ) 33,982 Income (loss) before income taxes (269,181 ) 46,008 (600,672 ) 231,161 Income taxes (121,145 ) 14,053 (222,398 ) 64,152 Net income (loss) $ (148,036 ) $ 31,955 $ (378,274 ) $ 167,009 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (444 ) 602 (702 ) 1,957 Net income (loss) attributable to Cinemark Holdings, Inc. $ (147,592 ) $ 31,353 $ (377,572 ) $ 165,052 Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Cinemark Holdings, Inc.'s common stockholders Basic $ (1.25 ) $ 0.27 $ (3.22 ) $ 1.41 Diluted $ (1.25 ) $ 0.27 $ (3.22 ) $ 1.41 Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 116,707 116,600 116,552 116,577

Other Operating Data (unaudited, in thousands) As of As of September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Balance sheet data: Cash and cash equivalents $ 825,706 $ 488,313 Theatre properties and equipment, net $ 1,545,823 $ 1,735,247 Total assets $ 5,802,613 $ 5,828,017 Long-term debt, including current portion, net of unamortized debt discounts and debt issue costs $ 2,374,345 $ 1,777,937 Equity $ 1,018,448 $ 1,448,322

Segment Information (unaudited, in millions, except per patron data) U.S. Operating Segment International Operating Segment Consolidated Nine Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, Constant

Currency (1) Nine Months Ended

September 30, Revenues 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 Admissions revenues $ 247.2 $ 1,066.9 $ 60.2 $ 304.2 $ 71.2 $ 307.4 $ 1,371.1 Concession revenues $ 161.7 $ 704.7 $ 37.9 $ 181.4 $ 44.2 $ 199.6 $ 886.1 Other revenues $ 61.2 $ 159.2 $ 19.9 $ 77.9 $ 24.4 $ 81.1 $ 237.1 Total revenues $ 470.1 $ 1,930.8 $ 118.0 $ 563.5 $ 139.8 $ 588.1 $ 2,494.3 Attendance 29.8 132.9 17.9 82.9 47.7 215.8 Average ticket price $ 8.30 $ 8.03 $ 3.36 $ 3.67 $ 3.98 $ 6.44 $ 6.35 Concession revenues per patron $ 5.43 $ 5.30 $ 2.12 $ 2.19 $ 2.47 $ 4.18 $ 4.11

U.S. Operating Segment International Operating Segment Consolidated Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, Cost of Operations 2020 2019 2020 2019 Constant

Currency (1)

2019 2020 2019 Film rentals and advertising $ 136.3 $ 610.3 $ 28.9 $ 149.4 $ 34.4 $ 165.2 $ 759.7 Concession supplies $ 29.4 $ 117.6 $ 10.5 $ 39.7 $ 12.5 $ 39.9 $ 157.3 Salaries and wages $ 90.5 $ 247.4 $ 26.1 $ 60.9 $ 31.8 $ 116.6 $ 308.3 Facility lease expense $ 186.0 $ 194.1 $ 28.5 $ 68.4 $ 34.2 $ 214.5 $ 262.5 Utilities and other $ 140.3 $ 260.8 $ 38.4 $ 96.4 $ 46.5 $ 178.7 $ 357.2

(1) Constant currency amounts, which are non-GAAP measurements, were calculated using the average exchange rate for the corresponding month for 2019. We translate the results of our international operating segment from local currencies into U.S. dollars using currency rates in effect at different points in time in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Significant changes in foreign currency exchange rates from one period to the next can result in meaningful variations in reported results. We are providing constant currency amounts for our international operating segment to present a period-to-period comparison of business performance that excludes the impact of foreign currency fluctuations.

Other Segment Information (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Adjusted EBITDA (1) U.S. $ (105,767 ) $ 132,347 $ (145,947 ) $ 453,404 International (22,232 ) 37,411 (33,459 ) 113,346 Total Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ (127,999 ) $ 169,758 $ (179,406 ) $ 566,750 Capital expenditures U.S. $ 17,903 $ 50,679 $ 54,604 $ 148,609 International 2,756 20,664 13,014 37,903 Total capital expenditures $ 20,659 $ 71,343 $ 67,618 $ 186,512

(1) Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense and other items, as calculated below. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure commonly used in our industry and should not be construed as an alternative to net income as an indicator of operating performance or as an alternative to cash flow provided by operating activities as a measure of liquidity (as determined in accordance with GAAP). Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. We have included Adjusted EBITDA because we believe it provides management and investors with additional information to measure our performance and liquidity, estimate our value and evaluate our ability to service debt. In addition, we use Adjusted EBITDA for incentive compensation purposes.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ (148,036 ) $ 31,955 $ (378,274 ) $ 167,009 Add (deduct): Income taxes (121,145 ) 14,053 (222,398 ) 64,152 Interest expense 36,577 24,967 92,284 75,037 Other expense (income), net (a) 22,881 (9,970 ) 47,385 (25,079 ) Distributions from DCIP (b) — 2,694 10,383 7,912 Cash distributions from other equity investees (c) 2,146 5,804 15,047 20,251 Depreciation and amortization 62,543 67,760 191,380 196,795 Impairment of long-lived assets 24,595 27,304 41,214 45,382 Restructuring costs 524 — 20,062 — (Gain) loss on disposal of assets and other (13,327 ) 2,453 (10,997 ) 8,057 Non-cash rent 816 (1,102 ) 1,649 (3,252 ) Share based awards compensation expense (d) 4,427 3,840 12,859 10,486 Adjusted EBITDA $ (127,999 ) $ 169,758 $ (179,406 ) $ 566,750

(a) Includes interest income, foreign currency exchange gain (loss), interest expense – NCM and equity in income of affiliates. (b) Cash distributions from DCIP, which were recorded as a reduction of the Company’s investment in DCIP. (c) Cash distributions received from equity investees, other than those from DCIP noted above, that were recorded as a reduction of the respective investment balances. (d) Non-cash expense included in general and administrative expenses.

