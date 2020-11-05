 

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Reports Results for the Third Quarter of 2020

05.11.2020, 12:30  |  20   |   |   

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), one of the largest motion picture exhibitors in the world, today reported results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. The Company’s financial results continue to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, as the Company’s theatres were temporarily closed beginning in March 2020. The Company began reopening domestic theatres in June 2020 and international theatres in August 2020, following new health and safety protocols. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had 252 domestic and 15 international theatres open to limited hours, showing library content and some new releases. During the three months ended September 30, 2020, attendance was 1.9 million patrons, admissions revenues were $14.9 million and concession revenues were $9.1 million. Total revenues were $35.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Net loss attributable to Cinemark Holdings, Inc. for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $(147.6) million. Diluted loss per share for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $(1.25) and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $(128.0) million. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the financial schedules accompanying this press release and at investors.cinemark.com.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have an unprecedented impact on the theatrical exhibition industry, our top near-term priorities remain stringently managing liquidity, driving productivity and reigniting moviegoing,” stated Mark Zoradi, Cinemark’s Chief Executive Officer. “With nearly 90% of our domestic theatres now operating, we have been encouraged by our results to-date, wherein we have been burning less cash open than when we were shut down. Significant drivers of this success have been our extensive health and safety protocols that are part of The Cinemark Standard, and innovative new ways of operating our theaters and maximizing revenues, such as the Private Watch Party concept we launched in July. We look forward to a more normalized pipeline of new film content and continuing to welcome back Cinemark moviegoers to enjoy the immersive cinematic experience they have been craving.”

Cinemark Holdings, Inc.’s total revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were $588.1 million compared to $2,494.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, admissions revenues were $307.4 million and concession revenues were $199.6 million. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, attendance was 47.7 million patrons, average ticket price was $6.44 and concession revenues per patron were $4.18.

Net loss attributable to Cinemark Holdings, Inc. for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $(377.6) million compared to net income attributable to Cinemark Holdings, Inc. of $165.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Diluted loss per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $(3.22) compared to diluted earnings per share of $1.41 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $(179.4) million compared to $566.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the financial schedules accompanying this press release and at investors.cinemark.com.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company’s aggregate screen count was 5,974 and the Company had commitments to open two new theatres and 16 screens during the remainder of 2020 and 20 new theatres and 205 screens subsequent to 2020.

Conference Call/Webcast – Today at 8:30 AM ET

Telephone: via 800-374-1346 or 706-679-3149 (for international callers).

Live Webcast/Replay: Available live at https://investors.cinemark.com. A replay will be available following the call and archived for a limited time.

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark (NYSE: CNK) is one of the largest and most influential movie theatre companies in the world. Cinemark’s circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 533 theatres with 5,974 screens in 41 states domestically and 15 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the first U.S. exhibitor-launched subscription program; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD - the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience. For more information go to https://investors.cinemark.com/

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The “forward-looking statements” include our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about our business and our industry. They include statements relating to future revenues, expenses and profitability, the future development and expected growth of our business, projected capital expenditures, attendance at movies generally or in any of the markets in which we operate, the number or diversity of popular movies released and our ability to successfully license and exhibit popular films, national and international growth in our industry, competition from other exhibitors and alternative forms of entertainment and determinations in lawsuits in which we are defendants. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “future” and “intends” and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict, including, among others, the impacts of COVID-19. Such risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. In evaluating forward-looking statements, you should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section or other sections in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed February 21, 2020, as updated by the information related to COVID-19 that was included in a Form 8-K filed on April 13, 2020, including the documents incorporated by reference therein, the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on August 4, 2020 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on November 5, 2020. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements and risk factors. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect our view only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation, other than as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 

Cinemark Holdings, Inc.

Financial and Operating Summary

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

September 30,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Statement of income data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Admissions

 

$

14,901

 

 

$

454,429

 

 

$

307,400

 

 

$

1,371,041

 

Concession

 

 

9,116

 

 

 

289,477

 

 

 

199,596

 

 

 

886,083

 

Other

 

 

11,461

 

 

 

77,911

 

 

 

81,072

 

 

 

237,172

 

Total revenues

 

 

35,478

 

 

 

821,817

 

 

 

588,068

 

 

 

2,494,296

 

Cost of operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Film rentals and advertising

 

 

8,257

 

 

 

254,911

 

 

 

165,262

 

 

 

759,693

 

Concession supplies

 

 

2,688

 

 

 

51,573

 

 

 

39,879

 

 

 

157,361

 

Salaries and wages

 

 

20,181

 

 

 

103,270

 

 

 

116,589

 

 

 

308,316

 

Facility lease expense

 

 

67,047

 

 

 

87,436

 

 

 

214,490

 

 

 

262,529

 

Utilities and other

 

 

43,412

 

 

 

123,877

 

 

 

178,806

 

 

 

357,210

 

General and administrative expenses

 

 

30,342

 

 

 

44,702

 

 

 

99,361

 

 

 

127,002

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

62,543

 

 

 

67,760

 

 

 

191,380

 

 

 

196,795

 

Impairment of long-lived assets

 

 

24,595

 

 

 

27,304

 

 

 

41,214

 

 

 

45,382

 

Restructuring costs

 

 

524

 

 

 

 

 

 

20,062

 

 

 

 

(Gain) loss on disposal of assets and other

 

 

(13,327

)

 

 

2,453

 

 

 

(10,997

)

 

 

8,057

 

Total cost of operations

 

 

246,262

 

 

 

763,286

 

 

 

1,056,046

 

 

 

2,222,345

 

Operating income (loss)

 

 

(210,784

)

 

 

58,531

 

 

 

(467,978

)

 

 

271,951

 

Interest expense

 

 

(36,577

)

 

 

(24,967

)

 

 

(92,284

)

 

 

(75,037

)

Interest income

 

 

1,348

 

 

 

3,903

 

 

 

4,235

 

 

 

10,062

 

Foreign currency exchange loss

 

 

(2,251

)

 

 

(4,406

)

 

 

(6,183

)

 

 

(4,785

)

Distributions from NCM

 

 

1,061

 

 

 

2,474

 

 

 

6,975

 

 

 

9,168

 

Interest expense - NCM

 

 

(5,901

)

 

 

(4,666

)

 

 

(17,726

)

 

 

(14,180

)

Equity in income (loss) of affiliates

 

 

(16,077

)

 

 

15,139

 

 

 

(27,711

)

 

 

33,982

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

 

(269,181

)

 

 

46,008

 

 

 

(600,672

)

 

 

231,161

 

Income taxes

 

 

(121,145

)

 

 

14,053

 

 

 

(222,398

)

 

 

64,152

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

(148,036

)

 

$

31,955

 

 

$

(378,274

)

 

$

167,009

 

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

 

(444

)

 

 

602

 

 

 

(702

)

 

 

1,957

 

Net income (loss) attributable to Cinemark Holdings, Inc.

 

$

(147,592

)

 

$

31,353

 

 

$

(377,572

)

 

$

165,052

 

Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Cinemark Holdings, Inc.'s common stockholders

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

(1.25

)

 

$

0.27

 

 

$

(3.22

)

 

$

1.41

 

Diluted

 

$

(1.25

)

 

$

0.27

 

 

$

(3.22

)

 

$

1.41

 

Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted

 

 

116,707

 

 

 

116,600

 

 

 

116,552

 

 

 

116,577

 

Other Operating Data

(unaudited, in thousands)

 

 

 

As of

 

 

As of

 

 

 

September 30,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Balance sheet data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

825,706

 

 

$

488,313

 

Theatre properties and equipment, net

 

$

1,545,823

 

 

$

1,735,247

 

Total assets

 

$

5,802,613

 

 

$

5,828,017

 

Long-term debt, including current portion, net of unamortized debt discounts and debt issue costs

 

$

2,374,345

 

 

$

1,777,937

 

Equity

 

$

1,018,448

 

 

$

1,448,322

 

Segment Information

(unaudited, in millions, except per patron data)

 

 

 

U.S. Operating Segment

 

 

International Operating Segment

 

 

Consolidated

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

Constant
Currency (1)

 

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

Revenues

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Admissions revenues

 

$

247.2

 

 

$

1,066.9

 

 

$

60.2

 

 

$

304.2

 

 

$

71.2

 

 

$

307.4

 

 

$

1,371.1

 

Concession revenues

 

$

161.7

 

 

$

704.7

 

 

$

37.9

 

 

$

181.4

 

 

$

44.2

 

 

$

199.6

 

 

$

886.1

 

Other revenues

 

$

61.2

 

 

$

159.2

 

 

$

19.9

 

 

$

77.9

 

 

$

24.4

 

 

$

81.1

 

 

$

237.1

 

Total revenues

 

$

470.1

 

 

$

1,930.8

 

 

$

118.0

 

 

$

563.5

 

 

$

139.8

 

 

$

588.1

 

 

$

2,494.3

 

Attendance

 

 

29.8

 

 

 

132.9

 

 

 

17.9

 

 

 

82.9

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

47.7

 

 

 

215.8

 

Average ticket price

 

$

8.30

 

 

$

8.03

 

 

$

3.36

 

 

$

3.67

 

 

$

3.98

 

 

$

6.44

 

 

$

6.35

 

Concession revenues per patron

 

$

5.43

 

 

$

5.30

 

 

$

2.12

 

 

$

2.19

 

 

$

2.47

 

 

$

4.18

 

 

$

4.11

 

 

 

U.S. Operating Segment

 

 

International Operating Segment

 

 

Consolidated

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

September 30,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

September 30,

 

Cost of Operations

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

Constant
Currency (1)
 2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Film rentals and advertising

 

$

136.3

 

 

$

610.3

 

 

$

28.9

 

 

$

149.4

 

 

$

34.4

 

 

$

165.2

 

 

$

759.7

 

Concession supplies

 

$

29.4

 

 

$

117.6

 

 

$

10.5

 

 

$

39.7

 

 

$

12.5

 

 

$

39.9

 

 

$

157.3

 

Salaries and wages

 

$

90.5

 

 

$

247.4

 

 

$

26.1

 

 

$

60.9

 

 

$

31.8

 

 

$

116.6

 

 

$

308.3

 

Facility lease expense

 

$

186.0

 

 

$

194.1

 

 

$

28.5

 

 

$

68.4

 

 

$

34.2

 

 

$

214.5

 

 

$

262.5

 

Utilities and other

 

$

140.3

 

 

$

260.8

 

 

$

38.4

 

 

$

96.4

 

 

$

46.5

 

 

$

178.7

 

 

$

357.2

 

(1)

Constant currency amounts, which are non-GAAP measurements, were calculated using the average exchange rate for the corresponding month for 2019. We translate the results of our international operating segment from local currencies into U.S. dollars using currency rates in effect at different points in time in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Significant changes in foreign currency exchange rates from one period to the next can result in meaningful variations in reported results. We are providing constant currency amounts for our international operating segment to present a period-to-period comparison of business performance that excludes the impact of foreign currency fluctuations.

Other Segment Information

(unaudited, in thousands)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

September 30,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S.

 

$

(105,767

)

 

$

132,347

 

 

$

(145,947

)

 

$

453,404

 

International

 

 

(22,232

)

 

 

37,411

 

 

 

(33,459

)

 

 

113,346

 

Total Adjusted EBITDA (1)

 

$

(127,999

)

 

$

169,758

 

 

$

(179,406

)

 

$

566,750

 

Capital expenditures

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S.

 

$

17,903

 

 

$

50,679

 

 

$

54,604

 

 

$

148,609

 

International

 

 

2,756

 

 

 

20,664

 

 

 

13,014

 

 

 

37,903

 

Total capital expenditures

 

$

20,659

 

 

$

71,343

 

 

$

67,618

 

 

$

186,512

 

(1)

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense and other items, as calculated below. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure commonly used in our industry and should not be construed as an alternative to net income as an indicator of operating performance or as an alternative to cash flow provided by operating activities as a measure of liquidity (as determined in accordance with GAAP). Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. We have included Adjusted EBITDA because we believe it provides management and investors with additional information to measure our performance and liquidity, estimate our value and evaluate our ability to service debt. In addition, we use Adjusted EBITDA for incentive compensation purposes.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA

(unaudited, in thousands)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

September 30,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

(148,036

)

 

$

31,955

 

 

$

(378,274

)

 

$

167,009

 

Add (deduct):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income taxes

 

 

(121,145

)

 

 

14,053

 

 

 

(222,398

)

 

 

64,152

 

Interest expense

 

 

36,577

 

 

 

24,967

 

 

 

92,284

 

 

 

75,037

 

Other expense (income), net (a)

 

 

22,881

 

 

 

(9,970

)

 

 

47,385

 

 

 

(25,079

)

Distributions from DCIP (b)

 

 

 

 

 

2,694

 

 

 

10,383

 

 

 

7,912

 

Cash distributions from other equity investees (c)

 

 

2,146

 

 

 

5,804

 

 

 

15,047

 

 

 

20,251

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

62,543

 

 

 

67,760

 

 

 

191,380

 

 

 

196,795

 

Impairment of long-lived assets

 

 

24,595

 

 

 

27,304

 

 

 

41,214

 

 

 

45,382

 

Restructuring costs

 

 

524

 

 

 

 

 

 

20,062

 

 

 

 

(Gain) loss on disposal of assets and other

 

 

(13,327

)

 

 

2,453

 

 

 

(10,997

)

 

 

8,057

 

Non-cash rent

 

 

816

 

 

 

(1,102

)

 

 

1,649

 

 

 

(3,252

)

Share based awards compensation expense (d)

 

 

4,427

 

 

 

3,840

 

 

 

12,859

 

 

 

10,486

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

(127,999

)

 

$

169,758

 

 

$

(179,406

)

 

$

566,750

 

(a)

Includes interest income, foreign currency exchange gain (loss), interest expense – NCM and equity in income of affiliates.

(b)

Cash distributions from DCIP, which were recorded as a reduction of the Company’s investment in DCIP.

(c)

Cash distributions received from equity investees, other than those from DCIP noted above, that were recorded as a reduction of the respective investment balances.

(d)

Non-cash expense included in general and administrative expenses.

 

