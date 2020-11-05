Horizon Global Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter 2020

“I want to thank each and every member of our global team for the tremendous efforts and leadership demonstrated during the third quarter of 2020 as we continued to navigate our way through an unprecedented macro-economic environment,” stated Terry Gohl, Horizon Global's President and Chief Executive Officer. “We made a commitment in March to accelerate the deployment of our operational improvement initiatives to ensure that we would emerge from the crisis as a stronger company. The team rose to the occasion and, as a result, we delivered on our customer commitments in a period of increased demand, leading to significant improvements in profitability and cash flow generation. While the business continues to improve each and every day, we are beginning to see the fruits of our labor and the third quarter of 2020 marks the first time in three years that we have generated positive net income.”

Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN), one of the world’s leading manufacturers of branded towing and trailering equipment, today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2020.

2020 Third Quarter Segment Results

Horizon Americas. Net sales increased $22.9 million, or 23.8%, to $119.1 million. Net sales increased by $10.9 million combined in the retail and e-commerce sales channels, $8.5 million in the aftermarket and $4.0 million combined in the automotive OEM and automotive OES sales channels. Gross profit increased $15.7 million due to higher net sales coupled with favorable manufacturing costs and efficiencies, lower scrap costs and inventory reserves. Horizon Americas generated operating profit of $13.2 million, an increase of $15.4 million compared to the prior year comparable period, driven by favorable gross profit as described above. Adjusted EBITDA(2) increased to $15.5 million for the quarter, as compared to $0.6 million for the prior year comparable period.

Horizon Europe-Africa. Net sales increased $0.9 million, or 1.1%, to $82.5 million. Net sales increased by $4.5 million in the aftermarket sales channel, partially offset by a $3.5 million decrease in the automotive OEM and automotive OES sales channels. Gross profit decreased $0.6 million, primarily attributable to $4.1 million of material cost and labor efficiencies, which was more than offset by a $4.3 million favorable prior year expense recovery related to a product liability settlement that did not recur. Horizon Europe-Africa generated operating profit of $2.4 million, representing an increase of $0.7 million driven by $1.4 million lower SG&A costs, partially offset by the unfavorable gross profit described above. Adjusted EBITDA(2) increased to $6.1 million for the quarter, as compared to $0.7 million for the prior year comparable period.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity. Cash and Availability(1) was $78.0 million, an increase of $17.1 million compared to the prior year comparable period. Working Capital(3) was $66.6 million, a reduction of $45.1 million compared to the prior year comparable period. Gross debt increased $28.6 million to $267.8 million over the prior year comparable period, primarily reflecting increased borrowings in the first two quarters of 2020 to strengthen liquidity in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Summary

Gohl commented, “We are experiencing an extension of our traditional peak selling season in North America with demand continuing to outpace prior years. Increased take rates in Europe are also favorably impacting our outlook for the remainder of 2020. The increase in demand for our products has resulted in a strong open order book that we expect to capitalize on in the fourth quarter. Our laser-like focus on operational throughput and delivery through lean manufacturing principles positions us to meet heightened demand levels, solidify ourselves as the established market leader and continue to expand our market share in a profitable manner in each of the geographies we serve. We expect all these efforts to create near- and long-term value for our employees, customers and shareholders.”

(1) "Cash and Availability" refers to cash and cash equivalents and amounts of cash accessible but undrawn from credit facilities. (2) Please refer to “Company and Business Segment Financial Information” which details certain costs, expense, other charges, that are included in the determination of net income attributable to Horizon Global under GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s operating results. The Company’s management utilizes Adjusted EBITDA as the key measure of company and segment performance and for planning and forecasting purposes, as management believes this measure is most reflective of the operational profitability or loss of the Company and its operating segments and provides management and investors with information to evaluate the operating performance of its business and is representative of its performance used to measure certain of its financial covenants. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income attributable to Horizon Global, which is the most directly comparable financial measure to Adjusted EBITDA that is prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. (3) Working Capital defined as "total current assets" excluding "cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash", less "total current liabilities" excluding "current maturities, long-term debt" and "short-term operating lease liabilities".

Horizon Global Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands) September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 39,810 $ 11,770 Restricted cash 5,840 — Receivables, net 106,650 71,680 Inventories 107,120 136,650 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,910 8,570 Total current assets 269,330 228,670 Property and equipment, net 73,670 75,830 Operating lease right-of-use assets 47,380 45,770 Goodwill 3,120 4,350 Other intangibles, net 56,510 60,120 Deferred income taxes 390 430 Other assets 7,630 5,870 Total assets $ 458,030 $ 421,040 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings and current maturities, long-term debt $ 8,740 $ 4,310 Accounts payable 97,170 78,450 Short-term operating lease liabilities 11,750 9,880 Accrued liabilities 59,890 48,850 Total current liabilities 177,550 141,490 Gross long-term debt 259,020 236,550 Unamortized debt issuance costs and discount (23,380 ) (31,500 ) Long-term debt 235,640 205,050 Deferred income taxes 3,400 4,040 Long-term operating lease liabilities 48,070 48,070 Other long-term liabilities 15,460 13,790 Total liabilities 480,120 412,440 Total Horizon Global shareholders' (deficit) equity (17,340 ) 12,340 Noncontrolling interest (4,750 ) (3,740 ) Total shareholders' (deficit) equity (22,090 ) 8,600 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 458,030 $ 421,040

Horizon Global Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited - dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 201,630 $ 177,850 $ 485,370 $ 548,170 Cost of sales (158,260 ) (149,560 ) (397,700 ) (460,010 ) Gross profit 43,370 28,290 87,670 88,160 Selling, general and administrative expenses (34,820 ) (41,100 ) (93,680 ) (113,140 ) Net gain (loss) on dispositions of property and equipment 10 50 (80 ) 1,500 Operating profit (loss) 8,560 (12,760 ) (6,090 ) (23,480 ) Other income (expense), net 690 (1,640 ) (1,430 ) (6,610 ) Interest expense (7,560 ) (24,120 ) (23,970 ) (50,270 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income tax 1,690 (38,520 ) (31,490 ) (80,360 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (100 ) 1,020 (170 ) 2,330 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 1,590 (37,500 ) (31,660 ) (78,030 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax — 182,750 (500 ) 189,520 Net income (loss) 1,590 145,250 (32,160 ) 111,490 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (340 ) (260 ) (1,010 ) (840 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Horizon Global $ 1,930 $ 145,510 $ (31,150 ) $ 112,330 Net income (loss) per share attributable to Horizon Global: Basic: Continuing operations $ 0.07 $ (1.47 ) $ (1.19 ) $ (3.05 ) Discontinued operations — 7.21 (0.02 ) 7.50 Total $ 0.07 $ 5.74 $ (1.21 ) $ 4.45 Diluted: Continuing operations $ 0.06 $ (1.47 ) $ (1.19 ) $ (3.05 ) Discontinued operations — 7.21 (0.02 ) 7.50 Total $ 0.06 $ 5.74 $ (1.21 ) $ 4.45 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 25,939,741 25,329,492 25,651,789 25,267,310 Diluted 33,329,106 25,329,492 25,651,789 25,267,310

Horizon Global Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited - dollars in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net (loss) income $ (32,160 ) $ 111,490 Less: (Loss) income from discontinued operations (500 ) 189,520 Net loss from continuing operations (31,660 ) (78,030 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss from continuing operations to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities: Net loss (gain) on dispositions of property and equipment 80 (1,500 ) Depreciation 11,110 11,980 Amortization of intangible assets 5,040 4,800 Write off of operating lease assets — 4,250 Amortization of original issuance discount and debt issuance costs 11,450 18,570 Deferred income taxes (820 ) (3,390 ) Non-cash compensation expense 2,190 1,790 Paid-in-kind interest 6,280 7,620 Increase in receivables (35,170 ) (4,680 ) Decrease in inventories 30,100 1,920 Increase in prepaid expenses and other assets (4,080 ) (2,770 ) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities 29,800 (15,560 ) Other, net (130 ) (10,800 ) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities for continuing operations 24,190 (65,800 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Capital expenditures (8,090 ) (8,460 ) Net proceeds from sale of business — 214,570 Net proceeds from disposition of property and equipment 70 1,470 Net cash (used for) provided by investing activities for continuing operations (8,020 ) 207,580 Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Proceeds from borrowings on credit facilities 6,440 13,780 Repayments of borrowings on credit facilities (3,330 ) (6,520 ) Proceeds from Second Lien Term Loan, net of issuance costs — 35,520 Repayments of borrowings on First Lien Term Loan, inclusive of transaction costs — (173,430 ) Proceeds from Revolving Credit Facility, net of issuance costs 54,680 — Repayments of borrowings on Revolving Credit Facility (28,300 ) — Proceeds from ABL revolving debt, net of issuance costs 8,000 68,790 Repayments of borrowings on ABL revolving debt (27,920 ) (112,510 ) Proceeds from Paycheck Protection Program Loan 8,670 — Proceeds from issuance of Series A Preferred Stock — 5,340 Proceeds from issuance of Warrants — 5,380 Other, net (320 ) (10 ) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities for continuing operations 17,920 (163,660 ) Discontinued Operations: Net cash (used for) provided by discontinued operating activities (500 ) 11,430 Net cash used for discontinued investing activities — (1,120 ) Net cash provided by discontinued financing activities — — Net cash (used for) provided by discontinued operations (500 ) 10,310 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 290 280 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash: Increase (decrease) for the period 33,880 (11,290 ) At beginning of period 11,770 27,650 At end of period $ 45,650 $ 16,360 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 4,990 $ 19,730 Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds $ 990 $ 480

Appendix I

Horizon Global Corporation

Company and Business Segment Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

The Company’s management utilizes Adjusted EBITDA(2) as the key measure of company and segment performance and for planning and forecasting purposes, as management believes this measure is most reflective of the operational profitability or loss of the Company and its operating segments and provides management and investors with information to evaluate the operating performance of its business and is representative of its performance used to measure certain of its financial covenants. Adjusted EBITDA(2) should not be considered a substitute for results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income attributable to Horizon Global, which is the most directly comparable financial measure to Adjusted EBITDA(2) that is prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA(2), as determined and measured by Horizon Global, should also not be compared to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The Company also uses operating income (loss) to measure stand-alone segment performance.

Adjusted EBITDA(2) is defined as net income attributable to Horizon Global before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and before certain items, as applicable such as severance, restructuring, relocation and related business disruption costs, impairment of goodwill and other intangibles, non-cash stock compensation, certain product liability recall and litigation claims, acquisition and integration costs, gains (losses) on business divestitures and other assets, board transition support and non-cash unrealized foreign currency remeasurement costs.

The following table summarizes Adjusted EBITDA(2) for our operating segments for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019:

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019 Variance Horizon

Americas Horizon

Europe-

Africa Corporate Consolidated Horizon

Americas Horizon

Europe-

Africa Corporate Consolidated Consolidated (dollars in thousands) (dollars in thousands) Net income attributable to Horizon Global $ 1,930 $ 145,510 $ (143,580 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (340 ) (260 ) (80 ) Net income $ 1,590 $ 145,250 $ (143,660 ) Interest expense 7,560 24,120 (16,560 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 100 (1,020 ) 1,120 Depreciation and amortization 5,620 6,250 (630 ) EBITDA $ 13,870 $ 7,490 $ (6,490 ) $ 14,870 $ (1,290 ) $ 3,950 $ 171,940 $ 174,600 $ (159,730 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest — 340 — 340 — 260 — 260 80 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax — — — — — — (182,750 ) (182,750 ) 182,750 Severance — (170 ) — (170 ) (10 ) 10 1,620 1,620 (1,790 ) Restructuring, relocation and related business disruption costs 250 (20 ) 150 380 (200 ) — 4,250 4,050 (3,670 ) Non-cash stock compensation — — 870 870 — — 850 850 20 Loss (gain) on business divestitures and other assets 420 — (20 ) 400 320 — (1,320 ) (1,000 ) 1,400 Product liability and litigation claims — — — — 820 (4,270 ) — (3,450 ) 3,450 Debt issuance costs — — 530 530 — — 1,310 1,310 (780 ) Unrealized foreign currency remeasurement costs 980 (1,580 ) (500 ) (1,100 ) 240 650 300 1,190 (2,290 ) Other — — — — 670 130 (530 ) 270 (270 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 15,520 $ 6,060 $ (5,460 ) $ 16,120 $ 550 $ 730 $ (4,330 ) $ (3,050 ) $ 19,170

The following table summarizes Adjusted EBITDA(2) for our operating segments for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019:

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 Variance Horizon

Americas Horizon

Europe-

Africa Corporate Consolidated Horizon

Americas Horizon

Europe-

Africa Corporate Consolidated Consolidated (dollars in thousands) (dollars in thousands) Net (loss) income attributable to Horizon Global $ (31,150 ) $ 112,330 $ (143,480 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,010 ) (840 ) (170 ) Net (loss) income $ (32,160 ) $ 111,490 $ (143,650 ) Interest expense 23,970 50,270 (26,300 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 170 (2,330 ) 2,500 Depreciation and amortization 16,150 16,790 (640 ) EBITDA $ 24,160 $ 3,150 $ (19,180 ) $ 8,130 $ 9,960 $ 4,550 $ 161,710 $ 176,220 $ (168,090 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest — 1,010 — 1,010 — 840 — 840 170 Loss (income) from discontinued operations, net of tax — — 500 500 — — (189,520 ) (189,520 ) 190,020 Severance 530 (150 ) (10 ) 370 (200 ) 10 1,620 1,430 (1,060 ) Restructuring, relocation and related business disruption costs 1,550 10 470 2,030 1,110 (1,410 ) 4,250 3,950 (1,920 ) Non-cash stock compensation — — 2,190 2,190 — — 1,820 1,820 370 Loss (gain) on business divestitures and other assets 1,020 (180 ) 20 860 1,280 3,630 — 4,910 (4,050 ) Board transition support — — — — — — 1,450 1,450 (1,450 ) Product liability and litigation claims — 1,510 — 1,510 820 50 — 870 640 Debt issuance costs — — 1,840 1,840 — — 4,350 4,350 (2,510 ) Unrealized foreign currency remeasurement costs 280 860 (490 ) 650 160 1,210 440 1,810 (1,160 ) Other — — — — 870 (180 ) (630 ) 60 (60 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,540 $ 6,210 $ (14,660 ) $ 19,090 $ 14,000 $ 8,700 $ (14,510 ) $ 8,190 $ 10,900

Segment Information

The following table summarizes financial information for our operating segments for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Change 2020 2019 $ % (dollars in thousands) Net Sales Horizon Americas $ 119,140 $ 96,220 $ 22,920 23.8 % Horizon Europe-Africa 82,490 81,630 860 1.1 % Total $ 201,630 $ 177,850 $ 23,780 13.4 % Gross Profit Horizon Americas $ 32,960 $ 17,270 $ 15,690 90.9 % Horizon Europe-Africa 10,410 11,020 (610 ) (5.5 %) Total $ 43,370 $ 28,290 $ 15,080 53.3 % Operating Profit (Loss) Horizon Americas $ 13,170 $ (2,230 ) $ 15,400 690.6 % Horizon Europe-Africa 2,440 1,730 710 41.0 % Corporate (7,050 ) (12,260 ) 5,210 42.5 % Total $ 8,560 $ (12,760 ) $ 21,320 167.1 % Adjusted EBITDA Horizon Americas $ 15,520 $ 550 $ 14,970 2,721.8 % Horizon Europe-Africa 6,060 730 5,330 730.1 % Corporate (5,460 ) (4,330 ) (1,130 ) (26.1 %) Total $ 16,120 $ (3,050 ) $ 19,170 628.5 %

The following table summarizes financial information for our operating segments for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019:

Nine Months Ended

September 30, Change 2020 2019 $ % (dollars in thousands) Net Sales Horizon Americas $ 285,630 $ 300,670 $ (15,040 ) (5.0 %) Horizon Europe-Africa 199,740 247,500 (47,760 ) (19.3 %) Total $ 485,370 $ 548,170 $ (62,800 ) (11.5 %) Gross Profit Horizon Americas $ 70,720 $ 62,080 $ 8,640 13.9 % Horizon Europe-Africa 16,950 26,080 (9,130 ) (35.0 %) Total $ 87,670 $ 88,160 $ (490 ) (0.6 %) Operating Profit (Loss) Horizon Americas $ 19,330 $ 5,760 $ 13,570 235.6 % Horizon Europe-Africa (6,040 ) 120 (6,160 ) (5,133.3 %) Corporate (19,380 ) (29,360 ) 9,980 34.0 % Total $ (6,090 ) $ (23,480 ) $ 17,390 74.1 % Adjusted EBITDA Horizon Americas $ 27,540 $ 14,000 $ 13,540 96.7 % Horizon Europe-Africa 6,210 8,700 (2,490 ) (28.6 %) Corporate (14,660 ) (14,510 ) (150 ) (1.0 %) Total $ 19,090 $ 8,190 $ 10,900 133.1 %

Appendix II

Horizon Global Corporation

Reconciliation of Reported Revenue Growth

to Constant Currency Basis

(Unaudited)

We evaluate growth in our operations on both an as reported and a constant currency(1) basis. The constant currency presentation, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. We believe providing constant currency information provides valuable supplemental information regarding our growth, consistent with how we evaluate our performance. Constant currency revenue results are calculated by translating current year revenue in local currency using the prior year's currency conversion rate. This non-GAAP measure has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Our use of this term may vary from the use of similarly-titled measures by other issuers due to the potential inconsistencies in the method of calculation and differences due to items subject to interpretation.

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 Horizon

Americas Horizon

Europe-

Africa Consolidated Horizon

Americas Horizon

Europe-

Africa Consolidated Revenue growth as reported 23.8 % 1.1 % 13.4 % (5.0) % (19.3) % (11.5) % Less: currency impact (0.5) % 4.4 % 1.7 % (0.3) % 0.3 % (0.1) % Revenue growth at constant currency 24.3 % (3.3) % 11.6 % (4.7) % (19.6) % (11.4) %

