Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE: WMS) (“ADS” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative water management solutions in the stormwater and on-site septic waste water industries today announced financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Net sales increased 9.7% to $544.2 million

Net income increased to $80.6 million, compared to $8.5 million in the prior year

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) increased 47.3% to $174.1 million

Year-to-Date Fiscal 2021 Results

Net sales increased 15.7% to $1.1 billion

Net income increased to $151.3 million, compared to a net loss of $219.0 million in the prior year

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) increased 68.1% to $333.5 million

Cash provided by operating activities increased 66.7% to $286.2 million

Free cash flow (Non-GAAP) increased 76.1% to $257.2 million

Scott Barbour, President and Chief Executive Officer of ADS commented, “We had a strong second quarter of fiscal 2021, with 10% net sales growth as demand and business activity remained favorable. We generated strong performance in key growth states including the Carolinas and Florida, as well as more broadly across the South and Southeast regions of the United States. As a whole, ADS benefitted from our national presence as well as our geographic and end market exposure, including the increased exposure to the Residential end market that Infiltrator provides.”

Barbour continued, “We also achieved record second quarter profitability, with an increase of 820 basis points in our Adjusted EBITDA margin. The profitability improvement was driven by favorable material cost, leverage from sales growth, execution of our operational initiatives, contributions from the proactive cost mitigation steps and our synergy programs.”

Barbour concluded. “We are optimistic as we look to the second half of our fiscal year, with our order book, project tracking, book-to-bill ratio and backlog all remaining positive on a year-over-year basis. We expect the normal seasonal patterns to apply to the second half of our fiscal year as installation activity slows down in geographies with colder temperatures. Though uncertainties still exist regarding the broader market environment, we are well positioned to capitalize on residential development and horizontal construction, while continuing to generate above-market growth through the execution of our material conversion and water management solutions strategies. We remain focused on disciplined execution as we look to build off a very strong first half of fiscal 2021.”

Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

Net sales increased $48.3 million, or 9.7%, to $544.2 million, as compared to $495.9 million in the prior year. Domestic pipe sales increased $10.7 million, or 3.8%, to $292.1 million. Domestic allied products & other sales increased $3.6 million, or 3.2%, to $118.0 million. These increases were driven by sales growth in the U.S. construction end markets. Infiltrator sales increased $41.1 million, or 63.3%, to $106.0 million, as compared to $64.9 million in the prior year.

Gross profit increased $59.3 million, or 40.5%, to $205.9 million as compared to $146.5 million in the prior year. The increase is primarily due to the incremental benefit from the acquisition of Infiltrator Water Technologies, favorable material cost, leverage from sales growth in both pipe and allied product sales and operational improvements offsetting inflationary costs.

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) increased $55.9 million, or 47.3%, to $174.1 million, as compared to $118.2 million in the prior year. The increase is primarily due to the factors mentioned above. As a percentage of net sales, Adjusted EBITDA was 32.0% as compared to 23.8% in the prior year.

Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures for Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow have been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Year-to-Date Fiscal 2021 Results

Net sales increased $143.2 million, or 15.7%, to $1.053 billion, as compared to $909.6 million in the prior year. Domestic pipe sales increased $22.2 million, or 4.1%, to $565.8 million. Domestic allied products & other sales increased $8.4 million, or 3.7%, to $234.9 million. These increases were driven by growth in both the U.S. construction and agriculture end markets. Infiltrator sales increased $143.3 million, or 220.8%, to $208.1 million, as compared to $64.9 million in the prior year.

Gross profit increased $310.0 million to $394.4 million as compared to $84.4 million in the prior year. The prior year gross profit includes $168.6 million of ESOP special dividend compensation expense. The remaining increase is primarily due to the acquisition of Infiltrator Water Technologies, favorable material cost, an increase in operational efficiency and increases in both pipe and allied product sales.

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) increased $135.1 million, or 68.1%, to $333.5 million, as compared to $198.5 million in the prior year. The increase is primarily due to the factors mentioned above. As a percentage of net sales, Adjusted EBITDA was 31.7% as compared to 21.8% in the prior year.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Net cash provided by operating activities increased $114.5 million, or 66.7%, to $286.2 million, as compared to $171.7 million in the prior year, primarily due to the increase in profitability. Free cash flow (Non-GAAP) increased $111.1 million, or 76.1%, to $257.2 million, as compared to $146.1 million in the prior year. Net debt (total debt and finance lease obligations net of cash) was $745.0 million as of September 30, 2020, a decrease of $243.0 million from March 31, 2020.

ADS had total liquidity of $543 million, comprised of cash of $204 million as of September 30, 2020 and $339 million of availability under committed credit facilities. As of September 30, 2020, the Company’s leverage ratio was 1.5 times.

Fiscal 2021 Outlook

ADS continues to carefully monitor the pandemic and the impact on its business. Based on current visibility, backlog of existing orders and business trends, the Company issued net sales and Adjusted EBITDA targets for fiscal 2021. Net sales are expected to be in the range of $1.790 billion to $1.840 billion and Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $495 to $515 million. Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $80 million to $90 million.

Scott Cottrill, Chief Financial Officer of ADS commented, “Today’s guidance is based on the current orderbook, market trends and visibility into the second half of fiscal 2021 as well as our strong financial performance in the first half of fiscal 2021. It does not contemplate any further change in economic conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect volume in the second half of the year to be consistent with the prior year, driven by seasonality, with modest improvement in year-over-year profitability despite inflationary pressure as well as investments in both capital and our organization to drive future value.”

About the Company

Advanced Drainage Systems is a leading provider of innovative water management solutions in the stormwater and on-site septic wastewater industries, providing superior drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplace. For over 50 years, the Company has been manufacturing a variety of innovative and environmentally friendly alternatives to traditional materials. Its innovative products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, infrastructure and agriculture applications. The Company has established a leading position in many of these end markets by leveraging its national sales and distribution platform, overall product breadth and scale and manufacturing excellence. Founded in 1966, the Company operates a global network of approximately 60 manufacturing plants and 30 distribution centers. To learn more about ADS, please visit the Company’s website at www.ads-pipe.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates and projections regarding the Company’s business, operations and other factors relating thereto. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those reflected in forward-looking statements relating to our operations and business include: fluctuations in the price and availability of resins and other raw materials and our ability to pass any increased costs of raw materials on to our customers in a timely manner; volatility in general business and economic conditions in the markets in which we operate, including the adverse impact on the U.S. and global economy of the COVID-19 global pandemic, and the impact of COVID-19 in the near, medium and long-term on our business, results of operations, financial position, liquidity or cash flows, and other factors relating to availability of credit, interest rates, fluctuations in capital and business and consumer confidence; cyclicality and seasonality of the non-residential and residential construction markets and infrastructure spending; the risks of increasing competition in our existing and future markets, including competition from both manufacturers of high performance thermoplastic corrugated pipe and manufacturers of products using alternative materials; uncertainties surrounding the integration of acquisitions and similar transactions, including the acquisition of Infiltrator Water Technologies and the integration of Infiltrator Water Technologies; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits from the acquisition of Infiltrator Water Technologies; risks that the acquisition of Infiltrator Water Technologies and related transactions may involve unexpected costs, liabilities or delays; our ability to continue to convert current demand for concrete, steel and polyvinyl chloride (“PVC”) pipe products into demand for our high performance thermoplastic corrugated pipe and Allied Products; the effect of any claims, litigation, investigations or proceedings; the effect of weather or seasonality; the loss of any of our significant customers; the risks of doing business internationally; our ability to remediate the material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting, including remediation of the control environment for our joint venture affiliate ADS Mexicana, S.A. de C.V.; the risks of conducting a portion of our operations through joint ventures; our ability to expand into new geographic or product markets, including risks associated with new markets and products associated with our recent acquisition of Infiltrator Water Technologies; our ability to achieve the acquisition component of our growth strategy; the risk associated with manufacturing processes; our ability to manage our assets; the risks associated with our product warranties; our ability to manage our supply purchasing and customer credit policies; the risks associated with our self-insured programs; our ability to control labor costs and to attract, train and retain highly-qualified employees and key personnel; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; changes in laws and regulations, including environmental laws and regulations; our ability to project product mix; the risks associated with our current levels of indebtedness, including borrowings under our existing credit agreement and outstanding indebtedness under our existing senior notes; fluctuations in our effective tax rate; our ability to meet future capital requirements and fund our liquidity needs; the risk that additional information may arise that would require the Company to make additional adjustments or revisions or to restate the financial statements and other financial data for certain prior periods and any future periods; any delay in the filing of any filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”); the review of potential weaknesses or deficiencies in the Company’s disclosure controls and procedures, and discovering weaknesses of which we are not currently aware or which have not been detected; additional uncertainties related to accounting issues generally; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for the Company to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the Company’s expectations, objectives or plans will be achieved in the timeframe anticipated or at all. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Financial Statements

ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 544,187 $ 495,905 $ 1,052,826 $ 909,613 Cost of goods sold 338,330 349,381 658,466 656,637 Cost of goods sold - ESOP special dividend compensation - - - 168,610 Gross profit 205,857 146,524 394,360 84,366 Operating expenses: Selling 30,586 29,971 58,746 56,336 General and administrative 35,115 48,030 68,731 79,463 Selling, general and administrative - ESOP special dividend compensation - - - 78,142 Loss on disposal of assets and costs from exit and disposal activities 627 2,004 2,274 2,711 Intangible amortization 17,955 9,300 35,937 10,842 Income (loss) from operations 121,574 57,219 228,672 (143,128 ) Other expense: Interest expense 9,360 52,332 19,330 57,596 Derivative loss (gains) and other expense (income), net (151 ) 175 (718 ) 79 (Loss) income before income taxes 112,365 4,712 210,060 (200,803 ) Income tax (benefit) expense 31,827 (3,547 ) 59,027 18,823 Equity in net (income) loss of unconsolidated affiliates (67 ) (203 ) (240 ) (637 ) Net income (loss) 80,605 8,462 151,273 (218,989 ) Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 369 873 571 (222 ) Net income (loss) attributable to ADS 80,236 7,589 150,702 (218,767 ) Dividends to redeemable convertible preferred stockholders (1,329 ) (1,355 ) (2,695 ) (8,196 ) Dividends paid to unvested restricted stockholders - (4 ) (2 ) (330 ) Net income (loss) available to common stockholders and participating securities 78,907 6,230 148,005 (227,293 ) Undistributed income allocated to participating securities (12,760 ) (204 ) (24,025 ) - Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 66,147 $ 6,026 $ 123,980 $ (227,293 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 69,843 60,222 69,612 58,906 Diluted 70,755 60,876 70,459 58,906 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.95 $ 0.10 $ 1.78 $ (3.86 ) Diluted $ 0.93 $ 0.10 $ 1.76 $ (3.86 ) Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.18 $ 1.18

ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited) As of (Amounts in thousands) September 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 203,883 $ 174,233 Receivables, net 260,180 200,028 Inventories 223,268 282,398 Other current assets 13,248 9,552 Total current assets 700,579 666,211 Property, plant and equipment, net 481,947 481,380 Other assets: Goodwill 598,416 597,819 Intangible assets, net 519,660 555,338 Other assets 72,770 69,140 Total assets $ 2,373,372 $ 2,369,888 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current maturities of debt obligations $ 7,000 $ 7,955 Current maturities of finance lease obligations 19,319 20,382 Accounts payable 114,030 106,710 Other accrued liabilities 119,084 101,116 Accrued income taxes 23,058 2,050 Total current liabilities 282,491 238,213 Long-term debt obligations, net 885,528 1,089,368 Long-term finance lease obligations 37,016 44,501 Deferred tax liabilities 172,183 175,616 Other liabilities 40,551 37,608 Total liabilities 1,417,769 1,585,306 Mezzanine equity: Redeemable convertible preferred stock 262,872 269,529 Deferred compensation — unearned ESOP shares (16,779 ) (22,432 ) Total mezzanine equity 246,093 247,097 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 11,562 11,555 Paid-in capital 859,254 827,573 Common stock in treasury, at cost (10,859 ) (10,461 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (30,426 ) (35,325 ) Retained (deficit) earnings (133,011 ) (267,619 ) Total ADS stockholders’ equity 696,520 525,723 Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries 12,990 11,762 Total stockholders’ equity 709,510 537,485 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders’ equity $ 2,373,372 $ 2,369,888

ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited) Six Months Ended September 30, (Amounts in thousands) 2020 2019 Cash Flow from Operating Activities Net (loss) income $ 151,273 $ (218,989 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 71,559 43,260 Deferred income taxes (3,446 ) 1,127 Loss on disposal of assets and costs from exit and disposal activities 2,274 2,711 ESOP and stock-based compensation 27,088 16,082 ESOP special dividend compensation - 246,752 Amortization of deferred financing charges 197 34,285 Inventory step up related to Infiltrator Water Technologies acquisition - 5,773 Fair market value adjustments to derivatives (1,455 ) 996 Equity in net (income) loss of unconsolidated affiliates (240 ) (637 ) Other operating activities (236 ) (3,635 ) Changes in working capital: Receivables (60,106 ) (44,883 ) Inventories 60,663 57,316 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,666 ) (2,917 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities 42,263 34,470 Net cash provided by operating activities 286,168 171,711 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Capital expenditures (28,959 ) (25,622 ) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired - (1,088,617 ) Other investing activities 455 (116 ) Net cash used in investing activities (28,504 ) (1,114,355 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from Term Loan Facility - 1,300,000 Payments on Term Loan Facility - (1,300,000 ) Proceeds from syndication of Term Loan Facility - 700,000 Payments on syndicated Term Loan Facility (103,500 ) - Proceeds from Senior Notes - 350,000 Proceeds from Revolving Credit Agreement - 177,900 Payments on Revolving Credit Agreement (100,000 ) (177,900 ) Debt issuance costs - (34,606 ) Proceeds from PNC Credit Agreement - 253,900 Payments on PNC Credit Agreement - (388,300 ) Payments on Prudential Senior Notes - (100,000 ) Payments on finance lease obligations (10,677 ) (12,375 ) Proceeds from common stock offering, net of offering costs - 293,648 Cash dividends paid (15,402 ) (76,324 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 3,275 2,430 Other financing activities (1,489 ) (236 ) Net cash used in financing activities (227,793 ) 988,137 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (221 ) (177 ) Net change in cash 29,650 45,316 Cash at beginning of period 174,233 8,891 Cash at end of period $ 203,883 $ 54,207

Selected Financial Data

The following tables set forth net sales by reportable segment for each of the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Net Sales Intersegment

Net Sales Net Sales

from External

Customers Net Sales Intersegment

Net Sales Net Sales

from External

Customers Pipe $ 292,133 $ (1,637 ) $ 290,496 $ 281,405 $ (342 ) $ 281,063 Infiltrator Water Technologies 105,986 (18,692 ) 87,294 64,889 (12,189 ) 52,700 International International - Pipe 35,592 (896 ) 34,696 34,617 — 34,617 International - Allied Products 13,706 — 13,706 13,167 — 13,167 Total International 49,298 (896 ) 48,402 47,784 — 47,784 Allied Products & Other 117,995 — 117,995 114,358 — 114,358 Intersegment Eliminations (21,225 ) 21,225 — (12,531 ) 12,531 — Total Consolidated $ 544,187 $ — $ 544,187 $ 495,905 $ — $ 495,905 Six Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Net Sales Intersegment

Net Sales Net Sales

from External

Customers Net Sales Intersegment

Net Sales Net Sales

from External

Customers Pipe $ 565,785 $ (3,482 ) $ 562,303 $ 543,586 $ (342 ) $ 543,244 Infiltrator Water Technologies 208,139 (36,760 ) 171,379 64,889 (12,189 ) 52,700 International International - Pipe 62,542 (896 ) 61,646 63,902 — 63,902 International - Allied Products 22,585 — 22,585 23,216 — 23,216 Total International 85,127 (896 ) 84,231 87,118 — 87,118 Allied Products & Other 234,913 — 234,913 226,551 — 226,551 Intersegment Eliminations (41,138 ) 41,138 — (12,531 ) 12,531 — Total Consolidated $ 1,052,826 $ — $ 1,052,826 $ 909,613 $ — $ 909,613

Employee Stock Ownership Plan (“ESOP”)

The Company established an ESOP to enable employees to acquire stock ownership in ADS in the form of redeemable convertible preferred shares (“preferred shares”). All preferred shares will be converted to common shares by plan maturity, which will be no later than March 2023. The ESOP’s conversion of preferred shares into common shares will have a meaningful impact on net income, net income per share and common shares outstanding. The common shares outstanding will be greater after conversion.

Net Income (Loss)

The impact of the ESOP on net (loss) income includes the ESOP deferred compensation attributable to the preferred shares allocated to employee accounts during the period, which is a non-cash charge to our earnings and not deductible for income tax purposes.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Amounts in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) attributable to ADS $ 80,236 $ 7,589 $ 150,702 $ (218,767 ) ESOP deferred stock-based compensation $ 9,130 $ 5,486 $ 15,993 $ 11,070 ESOP special dividend compensation $ - - $ - $ 246,752

Common shares outstanding

The conversion of the preferred shares will increase the number of common shares outstanding. Preferred shares will convert to common shares at plan maturity, or upon retirement, disability, death or vested terminations over the life of the plan.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Shares in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Weighted average common shares outstanding - Basic 69,843 60,222 69,612 58,906 Conversion of preferred shares 16,298 17,218 16,440 17,342 Unvested restricted shares 2 42 2 42

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). ADS management uses non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP results available in the accompanying tables.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes references to organic results, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow, non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. These measures are not intended to be substitutes for those reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, even when similar terms are used to identify such measures.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures that comprise net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, non-cash charges and certain other expenses. The Company’s definition of Adjusted EBITDA may differ from similar measures used by other companies, even when similar terms are used to identify such measures. Adjusted EBITDA is a key metric used by management and the Company’s board of directors to assess financial performance and evaluate the effectiveness of the Company’s business strategies. Accordingly, management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as the Company’s management and board of directors. In order to provide investors with a meaningful reconciliation, the Company has provided below reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to net income.

Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that comprises cash flow from operating activities less capital expenditures. Free Cash Flow is a measure used by management and the Company’s board of directors to assess the Company’s ability to generate cash. Accordingly, management believes that Free Cash Flow provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our ability to generate cash flow from operations after capital expenditures. In order to provide investors with a meaningful reconciliation, the Company has provided below a reconciliation of cash flow from operating activities to Free Cash Flow.

The following tables present a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income and Free Cash Flow to Cash Flow from Operating Activities, the most comparable GAAP measures, for each of the periods indicated.

Reconciliation of Segment Adjusted Gross Profit to Gross profit

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Amounts in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Segment Adjusted Gross Profit Pipe $ 100,496 $ 74,246 $ 191,095 $ 131,739 International 14,582 10,841 25,990 20,068 Infiltrator Water Technologies 53,105 30,144 101,033 30,144 Allied Products & Other 60,380 57,621 120,848 114,808 Intersegment Elimination 372 (978 ) 14 (978 ) Total Segment Adjusted Gross Profit 228,935 171,874 438,980 295,781 Depreciation and amortization 16,463 15,708 32,886 29,392 ESOP and stock-based compensation expense 6,598 3,869 11,537 7,640 ESOP special dividend compensation - - - 168,610 COVID-19 related expenses 17 - 197 - Inventory step up related to Infiltrator Water Technologies acquisition - 5,773 - 5,773 Total Gross Profit $ 205,857 $ 146,524 $ 394,360 $ 84,366

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Amounts in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ 80,605 $ 8,462 $ 151,273 $ (218,989 ) Depreciation and amortization 35,778 26,566 71,559 43,260 Interest expense 9,360 52,332 19,330 57,596 Income tax expense 31,827 (3,547 ) 59,027 18,823 EBITDA 157,570 83,813 301,189 (99,310 ) Loss on disposal of assets and costs from exit and disposal activities 627 2,004 2,274 2,711 ESOP and stock-based compensation expense 14,626 8,657 27,088 16,082 ESOP special dividend compensation - - - 246,752 Transaction costs 718 16,590 1,374 20,835 Inventory step up related to Infiltrator Water Technologies acquisition - 5,773 - 5,773 Strategic growth and operational improvement initiatives 361 701 2,116 2,896 COVID-19 related expenses (a) 242 - 806 - Other adjustments(b) (70 ) 626 (1,303 ) 2,721 Adjusted EBITDA $ 174,074 $ 118,164 $ 333,544 $ 198,460

(a) Includes expenses directly related to our response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including adjustments to our pandemic pay program and expenses associated with our 3rd party crisis management vendor. (b) Includes derivative fair value adjustments, foreign currency transaction (gains) losses, the proportionate share of interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization related to the South American Joint Venture, which is accounted for under the equity method of accounting and executive retirement expense. The other adjustments in fiscal 2020 also includes expenses related to the ADS Mexicana’s investigation.

Reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Amounts in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Legacy ADS Adjusted EBITDA Pipe Adjusted Gross Profit $ 100,496 $ 74,246 $ 191,095 $ 131,739 International Adjusted Gross Profit 14,582 10,841 25,990 20,068 Allied Products & Other Adjusted Gross Profit 60,380 57,621 120,848 114,808 Unallocated corporate and selling expenses (48,449 ) (48,621 ) (93,093 ) (92,232 ) Legacy ADS Adjusted EBITDA 127,009 94,087 244,840 174,383 Legacy Infiltrator Water Technologies Adjusted EBITDA Infiltrator Water Technologies 53,105 30,144 101,033 30,144 Unallocated corporate and selling expenses (6,600 ) (5,089 ) (12,531 ) (5,089 ) Legacy Infiltrator Water Technologies Adjusted EBITDA $ 46,505 $ 25,055 $ 88,502 $ 25,055 Intersegment Eliminations 560 (978 ) 202 (978 ) Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 174,074 $ 118,164 $ 333,544 $ 198,460

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Cash flow from Operating Activities

Six Months Ended September 30, (Amounts in thousands) 2020 2019 Net cash flow from operating activities $ 286,168 $ 171,711 Capital expenditures (28,959 ) (25,622 ) Free cash flow $ 257,209 $ 146,089

