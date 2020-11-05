Advanced Drainage Systems Appoints New Executive Vice President, Product Management and Marketing

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE: WMS) (“ADS” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative water management solutions in the stormwater and on-site septic waste water industries today announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Brian King as Executive Vice President, Product Management and Marketing.

Brian King will be joining ADS as Executive Vice President, Product Management and Marketing. Mr. King will lead our newly created Product Management and Marketing team, which will work to accelerate the development and launch of new products for both pipe and allied products. The Product Management team will analyze market dynamics to identify customer needs and strategically respond with adjustments to product specifications and go-to-market plans, while the Marketing team will continue to define marketing strategies to drive awareness and sales through high-impact promotional and digital materials. This newly created vertical will also be responsible for ADS’ ESG initiatives to ensure that the Company’s sustainability efforts are fully integrated into ADS’ product management and marketing strategies. Brian joins ADS from Owens Corning, where he served for several years focused on strategic marketing in their Roofing business. Brian has over two decades of experience focusing on marketing in the construction and building materials space.