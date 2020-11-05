 

Advanced Drainage Systems Appoints New Executive Vice President, Product Management and Marketing

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.11.2020, 12:42  |  51   |   |   

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE: WMS) (“ADS” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative water management solutions in the stormwater and on-site septic waste water industries today announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Brian King as Executive Vice President, Product Management and Marketing.

Brian King will be joining ADS as Executive Vice President, Product Management and Marketing. Mr. King will lead our newly created Product Management and Marketing team, which will work to accelerate the development and launch of new products for both pipe and allied products. The Product Management team will analyze market dynamics to identify customer needs and strategically respond with adjustments to product specifications and go-to-market plans, while the Marketing team will continue to define marketing strategies to drive awareness and sales through high-impact promotional and digital materials. This newly created vertical will also be responsible for ADS’ ESG initiatives to ensure that the Company’s sustainability efforts are fully integrated into ADS’ product management and marketing strategies. Brian joins ADS from Owens Corning, where he served for several years focused on strategic marketing in their Roofing business. Brian has over two decades of experience focusing on marketing in the construction and building materials space.

Scott Barbour, President and Chief Executive Officer commented, “We are excited to welcome Brian to the ADS team and are confident that he will excel in this new role. This newly created team is a natural progression of our growing organization and I am confident Brian will help drive growth and sharpen our focus and collaboration throughout the company.”

About the Company

Advanced Drainage Systems is a leading provider of innovative water management solutions in the stormwater and on-site septic wastewater industries, providing superior drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplace. For over 50 years, the Company has been manufacturing a variety of innovative and environmentally friendly alternatives to traditional materials. Its innovative products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, infrastructure and agriculture applications. The Company has established a leading position in many of these end markets by leveraging its national sales and distribution platform, overall product breadth and scale and manufacturing excellence. Founded in 1966, the Company operates a global network of approximately 60 manufacturing plants and 30 distribution centers. To learn more about ADS, please visit the Company’s website at www.ads-pipe.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Advanced Drainage Systems Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Advanced Drainage Systems Appoints New Executive Vice President, Product Management and Marketing Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE: WMS) (“ADS” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative water management solutions in the stormwater and on-site septic waste water industries today announced that the Board of Directors has appointed …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Kandi America Receives Certification From EPA, Electric Vehicles Cleared for U.S. Roads
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Bristol Myers Squibb and MyoKardia Announce Expiration of HSR Act Waiting Period
AVANGRID to Provide 2021 Guidance and Long-Term Outlook at Investor Day
Geron Announces Ten Imetelstat Presentations at Upcoming American Society of Hematology Annual ...
Moody’s Acquires Minority Stake in MioTech, a Provider of Alternative Data and Analytical Tools ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BevCanna Announces the Launch of “Beyond Energy” Range of Ready To Mix Beverages
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
Sproutly Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter Of 2021
Fisker Inc. Closes Business Combination; Will Begin Trading on the NYSE as “FSR” on October 30, ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:45 Uhr
Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
12:40 Uhr
Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
20.10.20
Advanced Drainage Systems to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results on November 5, 2020