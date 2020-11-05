Advanced Drainage Systems Appoints New Executive Vice President, Product Management and Marketing
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE: WMS) (“ADS” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative water management solutions in the stormwater and on-site septic waste water industries today announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Brian King as Executive Vice President, Product Management and Marketing.
Brian King will be joining ADS as Executive Vice President, Product Management and Marketing. Mr. King will lead our newly created Product Management and Marketing team, which will work to accelerate the development and launch of new products for both pipe and allied products. The Product Management team will analyze market dynamics to identify customer needs and strategically respond with adjustments to product specifications and go-to-market plans, while the Marketing team will continue to define marketing strategies to drive awareness and sales through high-impact promotional and digital materials. This newly created vertical will also be responsible for ADS’ ESG initiatives to ensure that the Company’s sustainability efforts are fully integrated into ADS’ product management and marketing strategies. Brian joins ADS from Owens Corning, where he served for several years focused on strategic marketing in their Roofing business. Brian has over two decades of experience focusing on marketing in the construction and building materials space.
Scott Barbour, President and Chief Executive Officer commented, “We are excited to welcome Brian to the ADS team and are confident that he will excel in this new role. This newly created team is a natural progression of our growing organization and I am confident Brian will help drive growth and sharpen our focus and collaboration throughout the company.”
About the Company
Advanced Drainage Systems is a leading provider of innovative water management solutions in the stormwater and on-site septic wastewater industries, providing superior drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplace. For over 50 years, the Company has been manufacturing a variety of innovative and environmentally friendly alternatives to traditional materials. Its innovative products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, infrastructure and agriculture applications. The Company has established a leading position in many of these end markets by leveraging its national sales and distribution platform, overall product breadth and scale and manufacturing excellence. Founded in 1966, the Company operates a global network of approximately 60 manufacturing plants and 30 distribution centers. To learn more about ADS, please visit the Company’s website at www.ads-pipe.com.
