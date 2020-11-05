NuStar Energy L.P. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Results

“The improvement in our operating income during these historically challenging times for our country and our industry demonstrate the resilience of our business and the quality of our assets,” said NuStar President and CEO Brad Barron.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) today reported operating income of $105 million for the third quarter of 2020, up $5 million, or 5 percent, from $100 million in the third quarter of 2019.

“During the third quarter, when a window opened in high-yield bond markets, we were able to successfully issue $1.2 billion of new notes at attractive rates to repay the $500 million term loan we obtained in April to assure liquidity for our near-term debt maturities in the midst of pandemic-related second quarter 2020 bond market headwinds, as well as all of the outstanding borrowings under our revolving credit agreement,” said NuStar CFO Tom Shoaf.

“Our bond issuance not only allowed us to significantly reduce our interest expense, it also cleared our bond maturity runway for the next five years,” Shoaf noted.

NuStar’s repayment of the $500 million term loan required NuStar to record a $138 million non-operational charge, which resulted in a third quarter 2020 net loss of $96.6 million, or ($1.22) per unit, compared to net income from continuing operations of $52.6 million, or $0.15 per unit, in the third quarter of 2019.

“While the loan repayment resulted in the non-operational charge, the loan itself bridged us through a tough time period with mission-critical liquidity to weather the storm in the first half of 2020, and we are pleased to have put this COVID-related issue behind us,” Shoaf said.

Excluding the charge, third quarter 2020 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations were $180 million, an increase of $11 million, or 7 percent, over third quarter 2019 EBITDA from continuing operations.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 -

Unadjusted 2020 -

Adjusted 2019 (Thousands of Dollars, Except Per Unit and Ratio Data) From continuing operations: Operating income $ 105,044 $ 105,044 $ 99,972 (Loss) income $ (96,640 ) $ 45,227 $ 52,588 EPU $ (1.22 ) $ 0.08 $ 0.15 EBITDA $ 38,327 $ 180,194 $ 169,128 DCF $ (53,950 ) $ 83,954 $ 87,842 Distribution coverage ratio n/a 1.92x 1.36x

“To provide an ‘apples-to-apples’ comparison with third quarter 2019 results, without the non-operational charge, NuStar’s third quarter 2020 adjusted net income was $45 million and adjusted earnings per unit (EPU) were $0.08 per unit. As mentioned previously, our adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations were $180 million for the third quarter of 2020, up $11 million or 7 percent from $169 million of EBITDA from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2019.

“Adjusted distributable cash flow (DCF) from continuing operations was $84 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $88 million in the third quarter of 2019, and the adjusted distribution coverage ratio to common limited partners from continuing operations was 1.92 times for the current period,” Shoaf concluded.

Barron commented, “Despite the many challenges that COVID-19 has posed for us, I continue to take tremendous pride in how well our employees have persevered in maintaining profitable and safe operations, while also ensuring that our nation has reliable access to the energy needed to overcome this pandemic and re-build our economy.

“Over the course of the third quarter and through October, we have continued to see demand rebound and return to levels at or near normal, pre-COVID levels in the markets we serve. In the third quarter alone, we moved 204 million barrels of crude oil and refined products through our pipelines and terminals, safely and responsibly. We saw refined product demand improve throughout the summer, and we have continued to see stable progress in October and thus far in November. On average, across our refined product systems, so far this quarter, we have returned to 100% of typical demand.

“Seeing sustained demand rebound on our refined products assets bodes well for our crude oil pipeline assets, as recovery in refined product demand should increase refinery utilization, which, in turn, should increase crude prices and production. We are pleased that our Permian crude volumes have remained steady. We averaged around 420,000 barrels per day in October, and our throughputs increased from an average of 401,000 barrels per day (BPD) in the second quarter to 422,000 BPD in the third quarter and November nominations are at 428,000 BPD. These numbers reflect the impact of our Permian system’s geological advantages, lower production costs and higher product quality, which distinguish our core-of-the-core assets in the Midland basin from other shale plays and also other gathering systems in the Permian.

“We are also seeing some indications of recovery in Corpus Christi exports as well, with throughputs increasing from an average of 306,000 BPD in the second quarter to 380,000 in the third quarter, which is above our minimum volume commitments of 377,000 BPD.”

Financial Strength and Resilience

Barron also noted, “While we are encouraged by the hopeful signs we see, we are also keenly aware of the uncertain environment we are facing, here in the U.S. and around the globe. But for the rest of this year and through 2021, we plan to remain focused on our strategic priorities to ensure we continue to build our financial strength and resilience by lowering our leverage and maximizing our ability to fund our spending with internally generated cash flow -- goals which have been aided by the following actions:

On Monday, we announced we have signed an agreement to sell our Texas City terminals for $106 million, a purchase price that implies a healthy, double-digit multiple, and should allow us to improve our debt metrics and help self-fund our capital program;

Second, we have reduced our spending significantly, and we plan to continue to do so, in order to maximize our ability to fund all of our spending, including all of our capital expenditures, from our internally generated cash flows. To that end, we have cut our strategic capital, we have reduced our operating expenses, and we have reduced our financing costs. In total, we have reduced our costs in 2020 by $340 million, or 22 percent. These cuts are part of a structural transformation that allows us to fund our operations from internally generated cash flows. As such, we expect these cuts to continue and to benefit us well past 2021;

We have reduced our 2020 strategic capital to a range of $165 to $185 million, which, midpoint-to-midpoint, is a $150 million reduction from our pre-pandemic guidance, which translates to an approximate 45 percent reduction in our 2020 strategic capital spending and is 63 percent below our 2019 spending;

We had identified about $40-$50 million of controllable and operating expense reductions for the full-year 2020, but, due to cost optimization across our organization, we are now expecting to reduce controllable and operating expense by an additional $7.5 million; and

We are continuing to exercise financial discipline, control costs and look for ways to preserve cash and increase efficiency across our footprint and throughout our organization, without sacrificing safety or reliability.”

Commitment to West Coast Renewable Energy

Barron also discussed NuStar’s commitment to renewable fuels. “Our West Coast renewable fuels logistics network is a great example of the opportunities we are finding embedded in unfolding energy challenges,” Barron noted. “We have developed a series of low-multiple projects across our West Coast terminals in partnership with some of the largest renewables producers in the world to facilitate adoption of low-carbon fuel standards.”

Barron noted that NuStar’s West Coast renewable fuels projects play a significant a role in the low-carbon transition of the largest driving state in the nation. He further noted that in the first quarter of 2020, NuStar handled about 5 percent of California’s total biodiesel volumes; over 15 percent of its ethanol; and close to 30 percent of its renewable diesel volumes. “That’s an impressive share of a key market that we have achieved with a relatively modest investment,” Barron said. “And our market share, along with our associated EBITDA, will continue to ramp up through 2023.

“Our West Coast renewables initiative reflects our Business Development department’s ability to identify and find creative solutions for energy dislocations, adapting as our customers’ needs evolve. That ingenuity and innovation will continue to be the key to NuStar’s ability to thrive as we all navigate the nation’s energy future,” said Barron.

2020 and 2021 Outlook

Barron noted that given the resilience of NuStar’s business and the continued recovery in product demand, NuStar is raising its 2020 adjusted EBITDA outlook to be in the range of $690 to $730 million, which at the mid-point is six percent above its 2019 EBITDA from continuing operations.

“We expect NuStar’s 2021 EBITDA to be comparable to our 2020 results,” said Barron. “That is pretty impressive given that the pre-pandemic first quarter of 2020 was a record-breaker for NuStar on several fronts.

“We also expect our strategic and reliability capital spending for 2021 to be comparable to 2020.”

Barron closed by saying, “I am very proud that our business has continued to perform so well in this difficult year, as evidenced by our operating income and our segment operating income both being up this quarter, and not only outperforming our second quarter of 2020, but also outperforming the same period in 2019. These third quarter results once again demonstrate the diversity and resilience of our asset base even under challenging circumstances.”

Conference Call Details

A conference call with management is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. CT today, November 5, 2020. The partnership plans to discuss the third quarter 2020 earnings results, which will be released earlier that day. Investors interested in listening to the discussion may dial toll-free 844/889-7787, passcode 3097533. International callers may access the discussion by dialing 661/378-9931, passcode 3097533. The partnership intends to have a playback available following the discussion, which may be accessed by dialing toll-free 855/859-2056, passcode 3097533. International callers may access the playback by dialing 404/537-3406, passcode 3097533. The playback will be available until 12:00 p.m. CT on December 5, 2020.

Investors interested in listening to the live discussion or a replay via the internet may access the discussion directly at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bsztt3hp or by logging on to NuStar Energy L.P.’s website at www.nustarenergy.com.

NuStar Energy L.P., a publicly traded master limited partnership based in San Antonio, is one of the largest independent liquids terminal and pipeline operators in the nation. NuStar currently has approximately 10,000 miles of pipeline and 75 terminal and storage facilities that store and distribute crude oil, refined products and specialty liquids. The partnership’s combined system has approximately 75 million barrels of storage capacity, and NuStar has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. For more information, visit NuStar Energy L.P.'s website at www.nustarenergy.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes, and the related conference call will include, forward-looking statements regarding future events and expectations, such as NuStar’s future performance, plans, capital expenditures, expense reductions and the timing of, expected use of proceeds from and the other anticipated benefits from the sale of NuStar’s Texas City business. All forward-looking statements are based on NuStar’s beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to NuStar. These statements reflect NuStar’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions are discussed in NuStar Energy L.P.’s 2019 annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, NuStar does not intend, or undertake any obligation, to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

NuStar Energy L.P. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Financial Information (Unaudited, Thousands of Dollars, Except Unit and Per Unit Data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Statement of Income Data: Revenues: Service revenues $ 295,621 $ 289,258 $ 896,518 $ 830,757 Product sales 66,970 88,798 198,404 267,570 Total revenues 362,591 378,056 1,094,922 1,098,327 Costs and expenses: Costs associated with service revenues: Operating expenses 95,528 100,852 296,788 297,358 Depreciation and amortization expense 70,480 66,332 207,755 196,141 Total costs associated with service revenues 166,008 167,184 504,543 493,499 Cost of product sales 63,977 80,880 182,103 253,451 Goodwill impairment loss — — 225,000 — General and administrative expenses 25,457 27,804 72,128 78,363 Other depreciation and amortization expense 2,105 2,216 6,462 6,154 Total costs and expenses 257,547 278,084 990,236 831,467 Operating income 105,044 99,972 104,686 266,860 Interest expense, net (64,165) (46,902) (171,158) (136,886) Loss on extinguishment of debt (137,904) — (141,746) — Other (expense) income, net (1,398) 608 (5,671) 2,020 (Loss) income from continuing operations before income tax expense (98,423) 53,678 (213,889) 131,994 Income tax (benefit) expense (1,783) 1,090 626 3,568 (Loss) income from continuing operations (96,640) 52,588 (214,515) 128,426 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax — (4,777) — (312,527) Net (loss) income $ (96,640) $ 47,811 $ (214,515) $ (184,101) Basic net (loss) income per common unit: Continuing operations $ (1.22) $ 0.15 $ (2.96) $ 0.20 Discontinued operations — (0.04) — (2.90) Total net (loss) income per common unit $ (1.22) $ 0.11 $ (2.96) $ (2.70) Basic weighted-average common units outstanding 109,195,358 107,763,870 109,096,190 107,687,019

NuStar Energy L.P. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Financial Information (Unaudited, Thousands of Dollars, Except Per Unit and Ratio Data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Other Data, from continuing operations (Note 1): Adjusted net income $ 45,227 $ 52,588 $ 156,194 $ 128,426 Adjusted net income per common unit $ 0.08 $ 0.15 $ 0.44 $ 0.20 EBITDA $ 38,327 $ 169,128 $ 171,486 $ 471,175 Adjusted EBITDA $ 180,194 $ 169,128 $ 542,195 $ 471,175 DCF $ (53,950) $ 87,842 $ 130,860 $ 238,159 Adjusted DCF $ 83,954 $ 87,842 $ 272,606 $ 238,159 Distribution coverage ratio n/a 1.36x 1.00x 1.23x Adjusted distribution coverage ratio 1.92x 1.36x 2.08x 1.23x For the Four Quarters Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Consolidated Debt Coverage Ratio 4.13x 3.96x

NuStar Energy L.P. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Financial Information - Continued (Unaudited, Thousands of Dollars, Except Barrel Data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Pipeline: Crude oil pipelines throughput (barrels/day) 1,235,176 1,218,913 1,276,834 1,109,856 Refined products and ammonia pipelines throughput (barrels/day) 516,295 554,276 521,118 542,713 Total throughput (barrels/day) 1,751,471 1,773,189 1,797,952 1,652,569 Throughput and other revenues $ 176,210 $ 179,173 $ 537,999 $ 507,917 Operating expenses 47,121 49,409 147,466 150,437 Depreciation and amortization expense 45,268 41,946 132,655 123,646 Goodwill impairment loss — — 225,000 — Segment operating income $ 83,821 $ 87,818 $ 32,878 $ 233,834 Storage: Throughput (barrels/day) 466,229 438,999 497,634 400,060 Throughput terminal revenues $ 29,260 $ 26,333 $ 100,182 $ 71,189 Storage terminal revenues 93,175 87,402 264,877 256,449 Total revenues 122,435 113,735 365,059 327,638 Operating expenses 48,407 51,443 149,322 146,921 Depreciation and amortization expense 25,212 24,386 75,100 72,495 Segment operating income $ 48,816 $ 37,906 $ 140,637 $ 108,222 Fuels Marketing: Product sales $ 63,946 $ 85,148 $ 191,873 $ 262,776 Cost of goods 63,161 80,046 180,230 251,349 Gross margin 785 5,102 11,643 11,427 Operating expenses 816 834 1,882 2,074 Segment operating (loss) income $ (31) $ 4,268 $ 9,761 $ 9,353 Consolidation and Intersegment Eliminations: Revenues $ — $ — $ (9) $ (4) Cost of goods — — (9) 28 Total $ — $ — $ — $ (32) Consolidated Information: Revenues $ 362,591 $ 378,056 $ 1,094,922 $ 1,098,327 Costs associated with service revenues: Operating expenses 95,528 100,852 296,788 297,358 Depreciation and amortization expense 70,480 66,332 207,755 196,141 Total costs associated with service revenues 166,008 167,184 504,543 493,499 Cost of product sales 63,977 80,880 182,103 253,451 Goodwill impairment loss — — 225,000 — Segment operating income 132,606 129,992 183,276 351,377 General and administrative expenses 25,457 27,804 72,128 78,363 Other depreciation and amortization expense 2,105 2,216 6,462 6,154 Consolidated operating income $ 105,044 $ 99,972 $ 104,686 $ 266,860

NuStar Energy L.P. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Financial Information - Continued

(Unaudited, Thousands of Dollars, Except Ratio Data)

Note 1: NuStar Energy L.P. utilizes financial measures, such as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), distributable cash flow (DCF) and distribution coverage ratio, which are not defined in U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes these financial measures provide useful information to investors and other external users of our financial information because (i) they provide additional information about the operating performance of the partnership’s assets and the cash the business is generating, (ii) investors and other external users of our financial statements benefit from having access to the same financial measures being utilized by management and our board of directors when making financial, operational, compensation and planning decisions and (iii) they highlight the impact of significant transactions. We may also adjust these measures and/or calculate them based on continuing operations, to enhance the comparability of our performance across periods.

Our board of directors and management use EBITDA and/or DCF when assessing the following: (i) the performance of our assets, (ii) the viability of potential projects, (iii) our ability to fund distributions, (iv) our ability to fund capital expenditures and (v) our ability to service debt. In addition, our board of directors uses EBITDA, DCF and a distribution coverage ratio, which is calculated based on DCF, as some of the factors in its compensation determinations. DCF is a financial indicator used by the master limited partnership (MLP) investment community to compare partnership performance. DCF is used by the MLP investment community, in part, because the value of a partnership unit is partially based on its yield, and its yield is based on the cash distributions a partnership can pay its unitholders.

None of these financial measures are presented as an alternative to net income, or for any periods presented reflecting discontinued operations, income from continuing operations. They should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for a measure of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following is a reconciliation of (loss) income from continuing operations to EBITDA from continuing operations, DCF from continuing operations and distribution coverage ratio from continuing operations.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Loss) income from continuing operations $ (96,640) $ 52,588 $ (214,515) $ 128,426 Interest expense, net 64,165 46,902 171,158 136,886 Income tax (benefit) expense (1,783) 1,090 626 3,568 Depreciation and amortization expense 72,585 68,548 214,217 202,295 EBITDA from continuing operations 38,327 169,128 171,486 471,175 Interest expense, net (64,165) (46,902) (171,158) (136,886) Reliability capital expenditures (7,279) (11,838) (18,330) (20,385) Income tax benefit (expense) 1,783 (1,090) (626) (3,568) Long-term incentive equity awards (a) 2,416 3,111 6,402 7,646 Preferred unit distributions (31,888) (30,423) (92,995) (91,269) Goodwill impairment loss (b) — — 225,000 — Other items 6,856 5,856 11,081 11,446 DCF from continuing operations $ (53,950) $ 87,842 $ 130,860 $ 238,159 Distributions applicable to common limited partners $ 43,678 $ 64,660 $ 131,086 $ 194,008 Distribution coverage ratio from continuing operations (c) n/a 1.36x 1.00x 1.23x

We intend to satisfy the vestings of these equity-based awards with the issuance of our common units. As such, the expenses related to these awards are considered non-cash and added back to DCF. Certain awards include distribution equivalent rights (DERs). Payments made in connection with DERs are deducted from DCF. Represents a non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to our crude oil pipelines reporting unit. Distribution coverage ratio is calculated by dividing DCF by distributions applicable to common limited partners.

NuStar Energy L.P. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Financial Information - Continued

(Unaudited, Thousands of Dollars, Except Ratio Data)

The following is the reconciliation for the calculation of our Consolidated Debt Coverage Ratio, as defined in our revolving credit agreement (the Revolving Credit Agreement). The reconciliation of net loss to EBITDA includes reconciling items from continuing and discontinued operations on a combined basis.

For the Four Quarters Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Net loss $ (136,107) $ (181,975) Interest expense, net 217,342 181,558 Income tax expense 1,812 4,599 Depreciation and amortization expense 284,846 285,126 EBITDA 367,893 289,308 Impairment losses (a) 225,000 — Loss on extinguishment of debt (b) 141,746 — Other expense (income) (c) 3,949 (3,674) Equity awards (d) 12,424 12,742 Pro forma effect of dispositions (e) — 335,995 Material project adjustments and other items (f) 12,727 95,479 Consolidated EBITDA, as defined in the Revolving Credit Agreement $ 763,739 $ 729,850 Total consolidated debt $ 3,585,140 $ 3,331,040 NuStar Logistics' floating rate subordinated notes (402,500) (402,500) Proceeds held in escrow associated with the Gulf Opportunity Zone Revenue Bonds — (41,476) Available Cash Netting Amount, as defined in the Revolving Credit Agreement (30,494) — Consolidated Debt, as defined in the Revolving Credit Agreement $ 3,152,146 $ 2,887,064 Consolidated Debt Coverage Ratio (Consolidated Debt to Consolidated EBITDA) 4.13x 3.96x

For the four quarters ended September 30, 2020, this adjustment represents a non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to our crude oil pipelines reporting unit. This adjustment mainly represents a loss associated with the repayment of $500.0 million outstanding on our unsecured term loan credit agreement in the third quarter of 2020. Other expense (income) is excluded for purposes of calculating Consolidated EBITDA, as defined in the Revolving Credit Agreement. This adjustment represents the non-cash expense related to the vestings of equity-based awards with the issuance of our common units. For the four quarters ended September 30, 2019, this adjustment represents the pro forma effects of the sale of our European and St. Eustatius operations as if we had completed the sales on October 1, 2018. This adjustment represents a percentage of the projected Consolidated EBITDA attributable to any Material Project and other noncash items, as defined in the Revolving Credit Agreement.

NuStar Energy L.P. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Financial Information - Continued

(Unaudited, Thousands of Dollars, Except Per Unit and Ratio Data)

The following is a reconciliation of net loss / net loss per common unit to adjusted net income / adjusted net income per common unit.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Net loss / net loss per common unit $ (96,640) $ (1.22) $ (214,515) $ (2.96) Goodwill impairment loss (a) — — 225,000 2.06 Loss on extinguishment of debt (b) 137,904 1.26 141,746 1.30 Other 3,963 0.04 3,963 0.04 Adjusted net income / adjusted net income per common unit $ 45,227 $ 0.08 $ 156,194 $ 0.44

The following is a reconciliation of EBITDA to adjusted EBITDA.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 EBITDA $ 38,327 $ 171,486 Goodwill impairment loss (a) — 225,000 Loss on extinguishment of debt (b) 137,904 141,746 Other 3,963 3,963 Adjusted EBITDA $ 180,194 $ 542,195

The following is a reconciliation of DCF to adjusted DCF and adjusted distribution coverage ratio.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 DCF $ (53,950) $ 130,860 Loss on extinguishment of debt (b) 137,904 141,746 Adjusted DCF $ 83,954 $ 272,606 Distributions applicable to common limited partners $ 43,678 $ 131,086 Adjusted distribution coverage ratio (c) 1.92x 2.08x

Represents a non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to our crude oil pipelines reporting unit. This adjustment mainly represents a loss associated with the repayment of $500.0 million outstanding on our unsecured term loan credit agreement in the third quarter of 2020. Distribution coverage ratio is calculated by dividing DCF by distributions applicable to common limited partners.

NuStar Energy L.P. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Financial Information - Continued

(Unaudited, Thousands of Dollars)

The following is a reconciliation of net loss to EBITDA to adjusted EBITDA.

Projected for the Year Ended December 31, 2020 Net loss $ (179,000 - 162,000) Interest expense, net 220,000 - 230,000 Income tax expense 2,000 - 5,000 Depreciation and amortization expense 280,000 - 290,000 EBITDA 323,000 - 363,000 Goodwill impairment loss (a) 225,000 Loss on extinguishment of debt (b) 142,000 Adjusted EBITDA $ 690,000 - 730,000

Represents a non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to our crude oil pipelines reporting unit. This adjustment mainly represents a loss associated with the repayment of $500.0 million outstanding on our unsecured term loan credit agreement in the third quarter of 2020.

