 

NuStar Energy L.P. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.11.2020, 12:45  |  54   |   |   

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) today reported operating income of $105 million for the third quarter of 2020, up $5 million, or 5 percent, from $100 million in the third quarter of 2019.

“The improvement in our operating income during these historically challenging times for our country and our industry demonstrate the resilience of our business and the quality of our assets,” said NuStar President and CEO Brad Barron.

“During the third quarter, when a window opened in high-yield bond markets, we were able to successfully issue $1.2 billion of new notes at attractive rates to repay the $500 million term loan we obtained in April to assure liquidity for our near-term debt maturities in the midst of pandemic-related second quarter 2020 bond market headwinds, as well as all of the outstanding borrowings under our revolving credit agreement,” said NuStar CFO Tom Shoaf.

“Our bond issuance not only allowed us to significantly reduce our interest expense, it also cleared our bond maturity runway for the next five years,” Shoaf noted.

NuStar’s repayment of the $500 million term loan required NuStar to record a $138 million non-operational charge, which resulted in a third quarter 2020 net loss of $96.6 million, or ($1.22) per unit, compared to net income from continuing operations of $52.6 million, or $0.15 per unit, in the third quarter of 2019.

“While the loan repayment resulted in the non-operational charge, the loan itself bridged us through a tough time period with mission-critical liquidity to weather the storm in the first half of 2020, and we are pleased to have put this COVID-related issue behind us,” Shoaf said.

Excluding the charge, third quarter 2020 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations were $180 million, an increase of $11 million, or 7 percent, over third quarter 2019 EBITDA from continuing operations.

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

2020 -
Unadjusted

 

2020 -
Adjusted

 

2019

 

 

(Thousands of Dollars, Except Per Unit and Ratio Data)

From continuing operations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income

$

105,044

 

 

$

105,044

 

 

$

99,972

 

(Loss) income

$

(96,640

)

 

$

45,227

 

 

$

52,588

 

EPU

$

(1.22

)

 

$

0.08

 

 

$

0.15

 

EBITDA

$

38,327

 

 

$

180,194

 

 

$

169,128

 

DCF

$

(53,950

)

 

$

83,954

 

 

$

87,842

 

Distribution coverage ratio

n/a

 

 

1.92x

 

 

1.36x

 

“To provide an ‘apples-to-apples’ comparison with third quarter 2019 results, without the non-operational charge, NuStar’s third quarter 2020 adjusted net income was $45 million and adjusted earnings per unit (EPU) were $0.08 per unit. As mentioned previously, our adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations were $180 million for the third quarter of 2020, up $11 million or 7 percent from $169 million of EBITDA from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2019.

“Adjusted distributable cash flow (DCF) from continuing operations was $84 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $88 million in the third quarter of 2019, and the adjusted distribution coverage ratio to common limited partners from continuing operations was 1.92 times for the current period,” Shoaf concluded.

Barron commented, “Despite the many challenges that COVID-19 has posed for us, I continue to take tremendous pride in how well our employees have persevered in maintaining profitable and safe operations, while also ensuring that our nation has reliable access to the energy needed to overcome this pandemic and re-build our economy.

“Over the course of the third quarter and through October, we have continued to see demand rebound and return to levels at or near normal, pre-COVID levels in the markets we serve. In the third quarter alone, we moved 204 million barrels of crude oil and refined products through our pipelines and terminals, safely and responsibly. We saw refined product demand improve throughout the summer, and we have continued to see stable progress in October and thus far in November. On average, across our refined product systems, so far this quarter, we have returned to 100% of typical demand.

“Seeing sustained demand rebound on our refined products assets bodes well for our crude oil pipeline assets, as recovery in refined product demand should increase refinery utilization, which, in turn, should increase crude prices and production. We are pleased that our Permian crude volumes have remained steady. We averaged around 420,000 barrels per day in October, and our throughputs increased from an average of 401,000 barrels per day (BPD) in the second quarter to 422,000 BPD in the third quarter and November nominations are at 428,000 BPD. These numbers reflect the impact of our Permian system’s geological advantages, lower production costs and higher product quality, which distinguish our core-of-the-core assets in the Midland basin from other shale plays and also other gathering systems in the Permian.

“We are also seeing some indications of recovery in Corpus Christi exports as well, with throughputs increasing from an average of 306,000 BPD in the second quarter to 380,000 in the third quarter, which is above our minimum volume commitments of 377,000 BPD.”

Financial Strength and Resilience

Barron also noted, “While we are encouraged by the hopeful signs we see, we are also keenly aware of the uncertain environment we are facing, here in the U.S. and around the globe. But for the rest of this year and through 2021, we plan to remain focused on our strategic priorities to ensure we continue to build our financial strength and resilience by lowering our leverage and maximizing our ability to fund our spending with internally generated cash flow -- goals which have been aided by the following actions:

  • On Monday, we announced we have signed an agreement to sell our Texas City terminals for $106 million, a purchase price that implies a healthy, double-digit multiple, and should allow us to improve our debt metrics and help self-fund our capital program;
  • Second, we have reduced our spending significantly, and we plan to continue to do so, in order to maximize our ability to fund all of our spending, including all of our capital expenditures, from our internally generated cash flows. To that end, we have cut our strategic capital, we have reduced our operating expenses, and we have reduced our financing costs. In total, we have reduced our costs in 2020 by $340 million, or 22 percent. These cuts are part of a structural transformation that allows us to fund our operations from internally generated cash flows. As such, we expect these cuts to continue and to benefit us well past 2021;
  • We have reduced our 2020 strategic capital to a range of $165 to $185 million, which, midpoint-to-midpoint, is a $150 million reduction from our pre-pandemic guidance, which translates to an approximate 45 percent reduction in our 2020 strategic capital spending and is 63 percent below our 2019 spending;
  • We had identified about $40-$50 million of controllable and operating expense reductions for the full-year 2020, but, due to cost optimization across our organization, we are now expecting to reduce controllable and operating expense by an additional $7.5 million; and
  • We are continuing to exercise financial discipline, control costs and look for ways to preserve cash and increase efficiency across our footprint and throughout our organization, without sacrificing safety or reliability.”

Commitment to West Coast Renewable Energy

Barron also discussed NuStar’s commitment to renewable fuels. “Our West Coast renewable fuels logistics network is a great example of the opportunities we are finding embedded in unfolding energy challenges,” Barron noted. “We have developed a series of low-multiple projects across our West Coast terminals in partnership with some of the largest renewables producers in the world to facilitate adoption of low-carbon fuel standards.”

Barron noted that NuStar’s West Coast renewable fuels projects play a significant a role in the low-carbon transition of the largest driving state in the nation. He further noted that in the first quarter of 2020, NuStar handled about 5 percent of California’s total biodiesel volumes; over 15 percent of its ethanol; and close to 30 percent of its renewable diesel volumes. “That’s an impressive share of a key market that we have achieved with a relatively modest investment,” Barron said. “And our market share, along with our associated EBITDA, will continue to ramp up through 2023.

“Our West Coast renewables initiative reflects our Business Development department’s ability to identify and find creative solutions for energy dislocations, adapting as our customers’ needs evolve. That ingenuity and innovation will continue to be the key to NuStar’s ability to thrive as we all navigate the nation’s energy future,” said Barron.

2020 and 2021 Outlook

Barron noted that given the resilience of NuStar’s business and the continued recovery in product demand, NuStar is raising its 2020 adjusted EBITDA outlook to be in the range of $690 to $730 million, which at the mid-point is six percent above its 2019 EBITDA from continuing operations.

“We expect NuStar’s 2021 EBITDA to be comparable to our 2020 results,” said Barron. “That is pretty impressive given that the pre-pandemic first quarter of 2020 was a record-breaker for NuStar on several fronts.

“We also expect our strategic and reliability capital spending for 2021 to be comparable to 2020.”

Barron closed by saying, “I am very proud that our business has continued to perform so well in this difficult year, as evidenced by our operating income and our segment operating income both being up this quarter, and not only outperforming our second quarter of 2020, but also outperforming the same period in 2019. These third quarter results once again demonstrate the diversity and resilience of our asset base even under challenging circumstances.”

Conference Call Details

A conference call with management is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. CT today, November 5, 2020. The partnership plans to discuss the third quarter 2020 earnings results, which will be released earlier that day. Investors interested in listening to the discussion may dial toll-free 844/889-7787, passcode 3097533. International callers may access the discussion by dialing 661/378-9931, passcode 3097533. The partnership intends to have a playback available following the discussion, which may be accessed by dialing toll-free 855/859-2056, passcode 3097533. International callers may access the playback by dialing 404/537-3406, passcode 3097533. The playback will be available until 12:00 p.m. CT on December 5, 2020.

Investors interested in listening to the live discussion or a replay via the internet may access the discussion directly at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bsztt3hp or by logging on to NuStar Energy L.P.’s website at www.nustarenergy.com.

NuStar Energy L.P., a publicly traded master limited partnership based in San Antonio, is one of the largest independent liquids terminal and pipeline operators in the nation. NuStar currently has approximately 10,000 miles of pipeline and 75 terminal and storage facilities that store and distribute crude oil, refined products and specialty liquids. The partnership’s combined system has approximately 75 million barrels of storage capacity, and NuStar has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. For more information, visit NuStar Energy L.P.'s website at www.nustarenergy.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes, and the related conference call will include, forward-looking statements regarding future events and expectations, such as NuStar’s future performance, plans, capital expenditures, expense reductions and the timing of, expected use of proceeds from and the other anticipated benefits from the sale of NuStar’s Texas City business. All forward-looking statements are based on NuStar’s beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to NuStar. These statements reflect NuStar’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions are discussed in NuStar Energy L.P.’s 2019 annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, NuStar does not intend, or undertake any obligation, to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

NuStar Energy L.P. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Financial Information

(Unaudited, Thousands of Dollars, Except Unit and Per Unit Data)

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Statement of Income Data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service revenues

$

295,621

 

 

$

289,258

 

 

$

896,518

 

 

$

830,757

 

Product sales

66,970

 

 

88,798

 

 

198,404

 

 

267,570

 

Total revenues

362,591

 

 

378,056

 

 

1,094,922

 

 

1,098,327

 

Costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Costs associated with service revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses

95,528

 

 

100,852

 

 

296,788

 

 

297,358

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

70,480

 

 

66,332

 

 

207,755

 

 

196,141

 

Total costs associated with service revenues

166,008

 

 

167,184

 

 

504,543

 

 

493,499

 

Cost of product sales

63,977

 

 

80,880

 

 

182,103

 

 

253,451

 

Goodwill impairment loss

 

 

 

 

225,000

 

 

 

General and administrative expenses

25,457

 

 

27,804

 

 

72,128

 

 

78,363

 

Other depreciation and amortization expense

2,105

 

 

2,216

 

 

6,462

 

 

6,154

 

Total costs and expenses

257,547

 

 

278,084

 

 

990,236

 

 

831,467

 

Operating income

105,044

 

 

99,972

 

 

104,686

 

 

266,860

 

Interest expense, net

(64,165)

 

 

(46,902)

 

 

(171,158)

 

 

(136,886)

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

(137,904)

 

 

 

 

(141,746)

 

 

 

Other (expense) income, net

(1,398)

 

 

608

 

 

(5,671)

 

 

2,020

 

(Loss) income from continuing operations

before income tax expense

(98,423)

 

 

53,678

 

 

(213,889)

 

 

131,994

 

Income tax (benefit) expense

(1,783)

 

 

1,090

 

 

626

 

 

3,568

 

(Loss) income from continuing operations

(96,640)

 

 

52,588

 

 

(214,515)

 

 

128,426

 

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

 

 

(4,777)

 

 

 

 

(312,527)

 

Net (loss) income

$

(96,640)

 

 

$

47,811

 

 

$

(214,515)

 

 

$

(184,101)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic net (loss) income per common unit:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Continuing operations

$

(1.22)

 

 

$

0.15

 

 

$

(2.96)

 

 

$

0.20

 

Discontinued operations

 

 

(0.04)

 

 

 

 

(2.90)

 

Total net (loss) income per common unit

$

(1.22)

 

 

$

0.11

 

 

$

(2.96)

 

 

$

(2.70)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic weighted-average common units outstanding

109,195,358

 

 

107,763,870

 

 

109,096,190

 

 

107,687,019

 

NuStar Energy L.P. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Financial Information

(Unaudited, Thousands of Dollars, Except Per Unit and Ratio Data)

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Other Data, from continuing operations (Note 1):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net income

$

45,227

 

 

$

52,588

 

 

$

156,194

 

 

$

128,426

 

Adjusted net income per common unit

$

0.08

 

 

$

0.15

 

 

$

0.44

 

 

$

0.20

 

EBITDA

$

38,327

 

 

$

169,128

 

 

$

171,486

 

 

$

471,175

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

180,194

 

 

$

169,128

 

 

$

542,195

 

 

$

471,175

 

DCF

$

(53,950)

 

 

$

87,842

 

 

$

130,860

 

 

$

238,159

 

Adjusted DCF

$

83,954

 

 

$

87,842

 

 

$

272,606

 

 

$

238,159

 

Distribution coverage ratio

n/a

 

1.36x

 

1.00x

 

1.23x

Adjusted distribution coverage ratio

1.92x

 

1.36x

 

2.08x

 

1.23x

 

 

For the Four Quarters Ended September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

Consolidated Debt Coverage Ratio

4.13x

 

3.96x

NuStar Energy L.P. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Financial Information - Continued

(Unaudited, Thousands of Dollars, Except Barrel Data)

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Pipeline:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Crude oil pipelines throughput (barrels/day)

1,235,176

 

 

1,218,913

 

 

1,276,834

 

 

1,109,856

 

Refined products and ammonia pipelines throughput

(barrels/day)

516,295

 

 

554,276

 

 

521,118

 

 

542,713

 

Total throughput (barrels/day)

1,751,471

 

 

1,773,189

 

 

1,797,952

 

 

1,652,569

 

Throughput and other revenues

$

176,210

 

 

$

179,173

 

 

$

537,999

 

 

$

507,917

 

Operating expenses

47,121

 

 

49,409

 

 

147,466

 

 

150,437

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

45,268

 

 

41,946

 

 

132,655

 

 

123,646

 

Goodwill impairment loss

 

 

 

 

225,000

 

 

 

Segment operating income

$

83,821

 

 

$

87,818

 

 

$

32,878

 

 

$

233,834

 

Storage:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Throughput (barrels/day)

466,229

 

 

438,999

 

 

497,634

 

 

400,060

 

Throughput terminal revenues

$

29,260

 

 

$

26,333

 

 

$

100,182

 

 

$

71,189

 

Storage terminal revenues

93,175

 

 

87,402

 

 

264,877

 

 

256,449

 

Total revenues

122,435

 

 

113,735

 

 

365,059

 

 

327,638

 

Operating expenses

48,407

 

 

51,443

 

 

149,322

 

 

146,921

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

25,212

 

 

24,386

 

 

75,100

 

 

72,495

 

Segment operating income

$

48,816

 

 

$

37,906

 

 

$

140,637

 

 

$

108,222

 

Fuels Marketing:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product sales

$

63,946

 

 

$

85,148

 

 

$

191,873

 

 

$

262,776

 

Cost of goods

63,161

 

 

80,046

 

 

180,230

 

 

251,349

 

Gross margin

785

 

 

5,102

 

 

11,643

 

 

11,427

 

Operating expenses

816

 

 

834

 

 

1,882

 

 

2,074

 

Segment operating (loss) income

$

(31)

 

 

$

4,268

 

 

$

9,761

 

 

$

9,353

 

Consolidation and Intersegment Eliminations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

(9)

 

 

$

(4)

 

Cost of goods

 

 

 

 

(9)

 

 

28

 

Total

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

(32)

 

Consolidated Information:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

$

362,591

 

 

$

378,056

 

 

$

1,094,922

 

 

$

1,098,327

 

Costs associated with service revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses

95,528

 

 

100,852

 

 

296,788

 

 

297,358

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

70,480

 

 

66,332

 

 

207,755

 

 

196,141

 

Total costs associated with service revenues

166,008

 

 

167,184

 

 

504,543

 

 

493,499

 

Cost of product sales

63,977

 

 

80,880

 

 

182,103

 

 

253,451

 

Goodwill impairment loss

 

 

 

 

225,000

 

 

 

Segment operating income

132,606

 

 

129,992

 

 

183,276

 

 

351,377

 

General and administrative expenses

25,457

 

 

27,804

 

 

72,128

 

 

78,363

 

Other depreciation and amortization expense

2,105

 

 

2,216

 

 

6,462

 

 

6,154

 

Consolidated operating income

$

105,044

 

 

$

99,972

 

 

$

104,686

 

 

$

266,860

 

NuStar Energy L.P. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Financial Information - Continued
(Unaudited, Thousands of Dollars, Except Ratio Data)

Note 1: NuStar Energy L.P. utilizes financial measures, such as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), distributable cash flow (DCF) and distribution coverage ratio, which are not defined in U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes these financial measures provide useful information to investors and other external users of our financial information because (i) they provide additional information about the operating performance of the partnership’s assets and the cash the business is generating, (ii) investors and other external users of our financial statements benefit from having access to the same financial measures being utilized by management and our board of directors when making financial, operational, compensation and planning decisions and (iii) they highlight the impact of significant transactions. We may also adjust these measures and/or calculate them based on continuing operations, to enhance the comparability of our performance across periods.

Our board of directors and management use EBITDA and/or DCF when assessing the following: (i) the performance of our assets, (ii) the viability of potential projects, (iii) our ability to fund distributions, (iv) our ability to fund capital expenditures and (v) our ability to service debt. In addition, our board of directors uses EBITDA, DCF and a distribution coverage ratio, which is calculated based on DCF, as some of the factors in its compensation determinations. DCF is a financial indicator used by the master limited partnership (MLP) investment community to compare partnership performance. DCF is used by the MLP investment community, in part, because the value of a partnership unit is partially based on its yield, and its yield is based on the cash distributions a partnership can pay its unitholders.

None of these financial measures are presented as an alternative to net income, or for any periods presented reflecting discontinued operations, income from continuing operations. They should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for a measure of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following is a reconciliation of (loss) income from continuing operations to EBITDA from continuing operations, DCF from continuing operations and distribution coverage ratio from continuing operations.

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

(Loss) income from continuing operations

$

(96,640)

 

 

$

52,588

 

 

$

(214,515)

 

 

$

128,426

 

Interest expense, net

64,165

 

 

46,902

 

 

171,158

 

 

136,886

 

Income tax (benefit) expense

(1,783)

 

 

1,090

 

 

626

 

 

3,568

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

72,585

 

 

68,548

 

 

214,217

 

 

202,295

 

EBITDA from continuing operations

38,327

 

 

169,128

 

 

171,486

 

 

471,175

 

Interest expense, net

(64,165)

 

 

(46,902)

 

 

(171,158)

 

 

(136,886)

 

Reliability capital expenditures

(7,279)

 

 

(11,838)

 

 

(18,330)

 

 

(20,385)

 

Income tax benefit (expense)

1,783

 

 

(1,090)

 

 

(626)

 

 

(3,568)

 

Long-term incentive equity awards (a)

2,416

 

 

3,111

 

 

6,402

 

 

7,646

 

Preferred unit distributions

(31,888)

 

 

(30,423)

 

 

(92,995)

 

 

(91,269)

 

Goodwill impairment loss (b)

 

 

 

 

225,000

 

 

 

Other items

6,856

 

 

5,856

 

 

11,081

 

 

11,446

 

DCF from continuing operations

$

(53,950)

 

 

$

87,842

 

 

$

130,860

 

 

$

238,159

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Distributions applicable to common limited partners

$

43,678

 

 

$

64,660

 

 

$

131,086

 

 

$

194,008

 

Distribution coverage ratio from continuing operations (c)

n/a

 

1.36x

 

1.00x

 

1.23x

  1. We intend to satisfy the vestings of these equity-based awards with the issuance of our common units. As such, the expenses related to these awards are considered non-cash and added back to DCF. Certain awards include distribution equivalent rights (DERs). Payments made in connection with DERs are deducted from DCF.
  2. Represents a non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to our crude oil pipelines reporting unit.
  3. Distribution coverage ratio is calculated by dividing DCF by distributions applicable to common limited partners.

NuStar Energy L.P. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Financial Information - Continued
(Unaudited, Thousands of Dollars, Except Ratio Data)

The following is the reconciliation for the calculation of our Consolidated Debt Coverage Ratio, as defined in our revolving credit agreement (the Revolving Credit Agreement). The reconciliation of net loss to EBITDA includes reconciling items from continuing and discontinued operations on a combined basis.

 

For the Four Quarters Ended September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

Net loss

$

(136,107)

 

 

$

(181,975)

 

Interest expense, net

217,342

 

 

181,558

 

Income tax expense

1,812

 

 

4,599

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

284,846

 

 

285,126

 

EBITDA

367,893

 

 

289,308

 

Impairment losses (a)

225,000

 

 

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt (b)

141,746

 

 

 

Other expense (income) (c)

3,949

 

 

(3,674)

 

Equity awards (d)

12,424

 

 

12,742

 

Pro forma effect of dispositions (e)

 

 

335,995

 

Material project adjustments and other items (f)

12,727

 

 

95,479

 

Consolidated EBITDA, as defined in the Revolving Credit Agreement

$

763,739

 

 

$

729,850

 

 

 

 

 

Total consolidated debt

$

3,585,140

 

 

$

3,331,040

 

NuStar Logistics' floating rate subordinated notes

(402,500)

 

 

(402,500)

 

Proceeds held in escrow associated with the Gulf Opportunity Zone Revenue Bonds

 

 

(41,476)

 

Available Cash Netting Amount, as defined in the Revolving Credit Agreement

(30,494)

 

 

 

Consolidated Debt, as defined in the Revolving Credit Agreement

$

3,152,146

 

 

$

2,887,064

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Debt Coverage Ratio (Consolidated Debt to Consolidated EBITDA)

4.13x

 

3.96x

  1. For the four quarters ended September 30, 2020, this adjustment represents a non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to our crude oil pipelines reporting unit.
  2. This adjustment mainly represents a loss associated with the repayment of $500.0 million outstanding on our unsecured term loan credit agreement in the third quarter of 2020.
  3. Other expense (income) is excluded for purposes of calculating Consolidated EBITDA, as defined in the Revolving Credit Agreement.
  4. This adjustment represents the non-cash expense related to the vestings of equity-based awards with the issuance of our common units.
  5. For the four quarters ended September 30, 2019, this adjustment represents the pro forma effects of the sale of our European and St. Eustatius operations as if we had completed the sales on October 1, 2018.
  6. This adjustment represents a percentage of the projected Consolidated EBITDA attributable to any Material Project and other noncash items, as defined in the Revolving Credit Agreement.

NuStar Energy L.P. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Financial Information - Continued
(Unaudited, Thousands of Dollars, Except Per Unit and Ratio Data)

The following is a reconciliation of net loss / net loss per common unit to adjusted net income / adjusted net income per common unit.

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 30, 2020

Net loss / net loss per common unit

 

$

(96,640)

 

 

$

(1.22)

 

 

$

(214,515)

 

 

$

(2.96)

 

Goodwill impairment loss (a)

 

 

 

 

 

225,000

 

 

2.06

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt (b)

 

137,904

 

 

1.26

 

 

141,746

 

 

1.30

 

Other

 

3,963

 

 

0.04

 

 

3,963

 

 

0.04

 

Adjusted net income / adjusted net income per common unit

 

$

45,227

 

 

$

0.08

 

 

$

156,194

 

 

$

0.44

 

The following is a reconciliation of EBITDA to adjusted EBITDA.

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 30, 2020

EBITDA

 

$

38,327

 

 

$

171,486

 

Goodwill impairment loss (a)

 

 

 

225,000

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt (b)

 

137,904

 

 

141,746

 

Other

 

3,963

 

 

3,963

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

180,194

 

 

$

542,195

 

The following is a reconciliation of DCF to adjusted DCF and adjusted distribution coverage ratio.

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 30, 2020

DCF

 

$

(53,950)

 

 

$

130,860

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt (b)

 

137,904

 

 

141,746

 

Adjusted DCF

 

$

83,954

 

 

$

272,606

 

 

 

 

 

 

Distributions applicable to common limited partners

 

$

43,678

 

 

$

131,086

 

Adjusted distribution coverage ratio (c)

 

1.92x

 

2.08x

  1. Represents a non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to our crude oil pipelines reporting unit.
  2. This adjustment mainly represents a loss associated with the repayment of $500.0 million outstanding on our unsecured term loan credit agreement in the third quarter of 2020.
  3. Distribution coverage ratio is calculated by dividing DCF by distributions applicable to common limited partners.

NuStar Energy L.P. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Financial Information - Continued
(Unaudited, Thousands of Dollars)

The following is a reconciliation of net loss to EBITDA to adjusted EBITDA.

 

 

Projected for the Year Ended December 31, 2020

Net loss

 

$ (179,000 - 162,000)

Interest expense, net

 

220,000 - 230,000

Income tax expense

 

2,000 - 5,000

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

280,000 - 290,000

EBITDA

 

323,000 - 363,000

Goodwill impairment loss (a)

 

225,000

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt (b)

 

142,000

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$ 690,000 - 730,000

  1. Represents a non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to our crude oil pipelines reporting unit.
  2. This adjustment mainly represents a loss associated with the repayment of $500.0 million outstanding on our unsecured term loan credit agreement in the third quarter of 2020.

 

NuStar Energy Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NuStar Energy L.P. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Results NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) today reported operating income of $105 million for the third quarter of 2020, up $5 million, or 5 percent, from $100 million in the third quarter of 2019. “The improvement in our operating income during these …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Kandi America Receives Certification From EPA, Electric Vehicles Cleared for U.S. Roads
AVANGRID to Provide 2021 Guidance and Long-Term Outlook at Investor Day
Geron Announces Ten Imetelstat Presentations at Upcoming American Society of Hematology Annual ...
Moody’s Acquires Minority Stake in MioTech, a Provider of Alternative Data and Analytical Tools ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BevCanna Announces the Launch of “Beyond Energy” Range of Ready To Mix Beverages
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
Sproutly Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter Of 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.11.20
NuStar Energy Announces Sale of Its Texas City Terminals to BWC Terminals
27.10.20
NuStar Energy L.P. Declares Third Quarter 2020 Common Unit Distribution and Series A, Series B and Series C Preferred Units Distributions
09.10.20
NuStar Energy L.P. to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Results on November 5, 2020