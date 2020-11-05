Ra Medical Systems to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 12, 2020

Ra Medical Systems, Inc . (NYSE: RMED) announces that it will report third quarter 2020 financial results and provide a business update after market close on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Ra Medical management will hold an investment community conference call that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss financial results and provide a company update.

Participants can pre-register for the conference call using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10149446/dc07e2260a

Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

Live Call: Those who choose not to pre-register can access the live conference by dialing:

U.S. 866-777-2509

International 412-317-5413

Passcode 10149446

Live Webcast: Ra Medical Website

The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

Replay: U.S. 877-344-7529

Canada 855-669-9658

International 412-317-0088

Passcode 10149446

The replay will be available for 48 hours.

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems commercializes excimer lasers and catheters for the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. In May 2017 the DABRA excimer laser system received FDA 510(k) clearance in the U.S. for crossing chronic total occlusions, or CTOs, in patients with symptomatic infrainguinal lower extremity vascular disease with an intended use for ablating a channel in occlusive peripheral vascular disease. The Pharos excimer laser system is FDA-cleared and is used as a tool in the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma. DABRA and Pharos are both based on Ra Medical’s core excimer laser technology platform and deploy similar mechanisms of action. Ra Medical manufactures DABRA and Pharos excimer lasers and catheters in a 32,000-square-foot facility located in Carlsbad, Calif. The vertically integrated facility is ISO 13485 certified and is licensed by the State of California to manufacture sterile, single-use catheters in controlled environments.

