 

TransUnion to Present at Baird 2020 Global Industrials Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.11.2020, 12:50  |  44   |   |   

CHICAGO, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) today announced that Todd Cello, CFO, will present at the Baird 2020 Global Industrials Conference on Tuesday, November 12, 2020. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 12:25 p.m. CST (1:25 p.m. EST). A live webcast of the presentation will be made available at the TransUnion Investor Relations website at http://www.transunion.com/tru. A replay will be available on the company’s website following the conclusion of the presentation.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)
TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing a comprehensive picture of each person so they can be reliably and safely represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good.

A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people.

http://www.transunion.com/business

E-mail investor.relations@transunion.com
Telephone 312-985-2860

