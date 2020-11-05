 

Castle Biosciences to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 2020 Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics Forum

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.11.2020, 13:00  |  33   |   |   

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a skin cancer diagnostics company providing personalized genomic information to improve cancer treatment decisions, today announced that Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present a company overview at the Canaccord Genuity 2020 Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics Forum on Nov. 19, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time.

A live audio webcast of the company’s presentation will be available by visiting Castle Biosciences’ website at https://ir.castlebiosciences.com/news-events/events-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available for two weeks following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a commercial-stage dermatologic cancer company focused on providing physicians and their patients with personalized, clinically actionable genomic information to make more accurate treatment decisions. The Company currently offers tests for patients with cutaneous melanoma (DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq), cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (DecisionDx-SCC), suspicious pigmented lesions (DecisionDxDiffDx-Melanoma) and uveal melanoma (DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq). For more information about Castle’s gene expression profile tests, visit www.CastleTestInfo.com. Castle also has active research and development programs for tests in other dermatologic diseases with high clinical need. Castle Biosciences is based in Friendswood, Texas (Houston), and has laboratory operations in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.CastleBiosciences.com.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-SCC, DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq and are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Castle Biosciences to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 2020 Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics Forum Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a skin cancer diagnostics company providing personalized genomic information to improve cancer treatment decisions, today announced that Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Kandi America Receives Certification From EPA, Electric Vehicles Cleared for U.S. Roads
AVANGRID to Provide 2021 Guidance and Long-Term Outlook at Investor Day
Geron Announces Ten Imetelstat Presentations at Upcoming American Society of Hematology Annual ...
Moody’s Acquires Minority Stake in MioTech, a Provider of Alternative Data and Analytical Tools ...
Magenta Therapeutics Announces Multiple Presentations Across Stem Cell Transplant Portfolio at The ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
Sproutly Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter Of 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results