Natural Resource Partners L.P. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results and Declares Third Quarter 2020 Distributions
Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) today reported third quarter 2020 results as follows:
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
Last Twelve
Months
September 30,
September 30,
(In thousands) (Unaudited)
2020
2019
2020
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$
7,216
$
39,163
$
(218,954
)
Asset impairments
934
484
280,947
Net income from continuing operations excluding asset impairments (1)
$
8,150
$
39,647
$
61,993
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
18,529
46,014
117,771
Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations:
Operating activities
24,323
41,734
93,807
Investing activities
332
6,567
1,228
Financing activities
(19,910
)
(21,913
)
(91,625
)
Distributable cash flow (1)
24,655
48,179
95,918
Free cash flow (1)
24,655
42,193
94,639
Cash flow cushion (last twelve months) (1)
1,460
____________________
|
(1)
|
See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation tables at the end of this release.
"Demand for steel, electricity and glass began to rebound in the third quarter and the outlook for our coal and soda ash businesses has improved from the lows earlier this year. We continue to generate free cash flow and maintain strong liquidity, which provides us with significant financial flexibility to continue paying down debt and managing through challenging times," said Craig Nunez, NRP's President and Chief Operating Officer.
NRP's liquidity was $215.6 million at September 30, 2020, consisting of $115.6 million of cash and $100.0 million of borrowing capacity available under its revolving credit facility.
NRP announced today that the Board of Directors of its general partner declared a third quarter 2020 cash distribution of $0.45 per common unit of NRP to be paid on November 20, 2020 to unitholders of record on November 19, 2020. In addition, the Board declared a $7.5 million distribution on the preferred units, which will be paid one-half in cash and one-half in kind through the issuance of additional preferred units. Future distributions on NRP's common and preferred units will be determined on a quarterly basis by the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors considers numerous factors each quarter in determining cash distributions, including profitability, cash flow, debt service obligations, market conditions and outlook, estimated unitholder income tax liability and the level of cash reserves that the Board determines is necessary for future operating and capital needs.
Segment Performance
Coal Royalty and Other
Revenues and other income in the third quarter of 2020 were lower by $21.9 million and distributable cash flow and free cash flow were $18.8 million and $12.6 million lower, respectively, as compared to the prior year quarter. This decrease is primarily a result of a weakened market for metallurgical coal as compared to the prior year quarter due to a decline in global steel demand. As a result, both sales volumes and prices for metallurgical coal sold were lower in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the prior year quarter. Approximately 70% of coal royalty revenues and approximately 65% of coal royalty sales volumes were derived from metallurgical coal during the three months ended September 30, 2020. In addition, weaker domestic and export thermal coal markets compared to the prior year period resulted in lower revenue from NRP's thermal coal properties. Domestic and export thermal coal markets remained challenged by lower utility demand, continued low natural gas prices and the secular shift to renewable energy. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has compounded already weak coal pricing and demand, and NRP's coal lessees saw negative impacts on their businesses during 2020.
Soda Ash
Ciner Wyoming has also been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as lower activity in the global auto, container and construction industries reduced demand for glass and soda ash. However, demand for glass began to rebound in the third quarter of 2020 and the outlook for the soda ash business has improved. Revenues and other income in the third quarter of 2020 were lower by $11.8 million compared to the prior year quarter primarily due to a combination of lower pricing and volumes sold. While Ciner has yet to recover to pre-COVID levels, overall sales volumes increased 26.7% and overall production volumes increased 1.5% over second quarter 2020 results. NRP believes Ciner Wyoming's facility is competitively positioned as one of the lowest cost producers of soda ash in the world, however, NRP expects the market to remain volatile as a result of ongoing uncertainties with the COVID-19 pandemic.
In order to have financial flexibility during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ciner Wyoming suspended its quarterly distribution in August 2020 and accordingly, did not pay quarterly distributions for the second or third quarters of 2020. Ciner Wyoming will continue to evaluate, on a quarterly basis, whether to reinstate the distribution. Ciner Wyoming’s ability to pay future quarterly distributions will be dependent in part on its cash reserves, liquidity, total debt levels and anticipated capital expenditures.
Corporate and Financing
Corporate and financing costs were $0.8 million lower in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the prior year quarter. Distributable cash flow and free cash flow increased $1.3 million compared to the prior year quarter primarily due to lower cash paid for interest as a result of lower debt balances.
As noted above, the Board declared a third quarter $7.5 million distribution on NRP's preferred units, to be paid one-half in cash and one-half in kind. The indenture governing the 2025 parent company notes restricts NRP from paying more than one-half of the quarterly distribution on the preferred units in cash if NRP's consolidated leverage ratio exceeds 3.75x, and as of September 30, 2020, NRP's leverage ratio was 4.2x.
Conference Call
A conference call will be held today at 9:00 a.m. ET. To register for the conference call, please use this link http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8267566. After registering a confirmation will be sent via email, including dial in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call, however, to ensure you are connected for the full call we suggest registering at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. Investors may also listen to the call via the Investor Relations section of the NRP website at www.nrplp.com. To access the replay, please visit the Investor Relations section of NRP’s website.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
"Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net income (loss) from continuing operations less equity earnings from unconsolidated investment, net income attributable to non-controlling interest and gain on reserve swap; plus total distributions from unconsolidated investment, interest expense, net, debt modification expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, depreciation, depletion and amortization and asset impairments. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income or loss, net income or loss attributable to partners, operating income or loss, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP as measures of operating performance, liquidity or ability to service debt obligations. There are significant limitations to using Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of performance, including the inability to analyze the effect of certain recurring items that materially affect our net income (loss), the lack of comparability of results of operations of different companies and the different methods of calculating Adjusted EBITDA reported by different companies. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA presented below is not calculated or presented on the same basis as Consolidated EBITDA as defined in our partnership agreement or Consolidated EBITDDA as defined in Opco's debt agreements. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental performance measure used by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts and others to assess the financial performance of our assets without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis.
“Distributable cash flow” or "DCF" is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations plus distributions from unconsolidated investment in excess of cumulative earnings, proceeds from asset sales and disposals, including sales of discontinued operations, and return of long-term contract receivable; less maintenance capital expenditures and distributions to non-controlling interest. DCF is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities. DCF may not be calculated the same for us as for other companies. In addition, distributable cash flow is not calculated or presented on the same basis as distributable cash flow as defined in our partnership agreement, which is used as a metric to determine whether we are able to increase quarterly distributions to our common unitholders. Distributable cash flow is a supplemental liquidity measure used by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts and others to assess our ability to make cash distributions and repay debt.
“Free cash flow” or "FCF" is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations plus distributions from unconsolidated investment in excess of cumulative earnings and return of long-term contract receivable; less maintenance and expansion capital expenditures, cash flow used in acquisition costs classified as investing or financing activities and distributions to non-controlling interest. FCF is calculated before mandatory debt repayments. Free cash flow is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities. Free cash flow may not be calculated the same for us as for other companies. Free cash flow is a supplemental liquidity measure used by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts and others to assess our ability to make cash distributions and repay debt.
"Cash flow cushion" is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as free cash flow less one-time beneficial items, mandatory Opco debt repayments, preferred unit distributions and common unit distributions. Cash flow cushion is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities. Cash flow cushion is a supplemental liquidity measure used by our management to assess the Partnership's ability to make or raise cash distributions to our common and preferred unitholders and our general partner and repay debt or redeem preferred units.
"Return on capital employed" or "ROCE" is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net income (loss) from continuing operations plus financing costs (interest expense plus loss on extinguishment of debt) divided by the sum of equity excluding equity of discontinued operations, and debt. Return on capital employed should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income or loss, net income or loss attributable to partners, operating income or loss, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP as measures of operating performance, liquidity or ability to service debt obligations. Return on capital employed is a supplemental performance measure used by our management team that measures our profitability and efficiency with which our capital is employed. The measure provides an indication of operating performance before the impact of leverage in the capital structure.
|
-Financial Tables and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures Follow-
|
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
|
Financial Tables
|
(Unaudited)
|
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
For the Nine Months Ended
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
(In thousands, except per unit data)
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Revenues and other income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Coal royalty and other
|
$
|
25,740
|
|
|
$
|
39,919
|
|
|
$
|
31,666
|
|
|
$
|
88,839
|
|
|
$
|
154,037
|
|
Transportation and processing services
|
2,204
|
|
|
3,865
|
|
|
1,938
|
|
|
6,651
|
|
|
14,740
|
|
Equity in earnings (loss) of Ciner Wyoming
|
1,986
|
|
|
13,818
|
|
|
(3,058
|
)
|
|
5,200
|
|
|
36,833
|
|
Gain on asset sales and disposals
|
—
|
|
|
6,107
|
|
|
465
|
|
|
465
|
|
|
6,609
|
|
Total revenues and other income
|
$
|
29,930
|
|
|
$
|
63,709
|
|
|
$
|
31,011
|
|
|
$
|
101,155
|
|
|
$
|
212,219
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating and maintenance expenses
|
$
|
5,781
|
|
|
$
|
5,994
|
|
|
$
|
8,217
|
|
|
$
|
19,200
|
|
|
$
|
26,813
|
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
2,111
|
|
|
3,384
|
|
|
2,062
|
|
|
6,185
|
|
|
11,746
|
|
General and administrative expenses
|
3,634
|
|
|
4,253
|
|
|
3,621
|
|
|
11,168
|
|
|
12,799
|
|
Asset impairments
|
934
|
|
|
484
|
|
|
132,283
|
|
|
133,217
|
|
|
484
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
$
|
12,460
|
|
|
$
|
14,115
|
|
|
$
|
146,183
|
|
|
$
|
169,770
|
|
|
$
|
51,842
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
$
|
17,470
|
|
|
$
|
49,594
|
|
|
$
|
(115,172
|
)
|
|
$
|
(68,615
|
)
|
|
$
|
160,377
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other expenses, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
$
|
(10,254
|
)
|
|
$
|
(10,431
|
)
|
|
$
|
(10,329
|
)
|
|
$
|
(30,891
|
)
|
|
$
|
(37,061
|
)
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(29,282
|
)
|
Total other expenses, net
|
$
|
(10,254
|
)
|
|
$
|
(10,431
|
)
|
|
$
|
(10,329
|
)
|
|
$
|
(30,891
|
)
|
|
$
|
(66,343
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|
$
|
7,216
|
|
|
$
|
39,163
|
|
|
$
|
(125,501
|
)
|
|
$
|
(99,506
|
)
|
|
$
|
94,034
|
|
Income from discontinued operations
|
—
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
206
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
7,216
|
|
|
$
|
39,170
|
|
|
$
|
(125,501
|
)
|
|
$
|
(99,506
|
)
|
|
$
|
94,240
|
|
Less: income attributable to preferred unitholders
|
(7,500
|
)
|
|
(7,500
|
)
|
|
(7,613
|
)
|
|
(22,613
|
)
|
|
(22,500
|
)
|
Net income (loss) attributable to common unitholders and general partner
|
$
|
(284
|
)
|
|
$
|
31,670
|
|
|
$
|
(133,114
|
)
|
|
$
|
(122,119
|
)
|
|
$
|
71,740
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to common unitholders
|
$
|
(279
|
)
|
|
$
|
31,036
|
|
|
$
|
(130,452
|
)
|
|
$
|
(119,677
|
)
|
|
$
|
70,305
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to the general partner
|
(5
|
)
|
|
634
|
|
|
(2,662
|
)
|
|
(2,442
|
)
|
|
1,435
|
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations per common unit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
$
|
2.53
|
|
|
$
|
(10.64
|
)
|
|
$
|
(9.76
|
)
|
|
$
|
5.72
|
|
Diluted
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
1.66
|
|
|
(10.64
|
)
|
|
(9.76
|
)
|
|
3.91
|
|
Net income (loss) per common unit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
$
|
2.53
|
|
|
$
|
(10.64
|
)
|
|
$
|
(9.76
|
)
|
|
$
|
5.73
|
|
Diluted
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
1.66
|
|
|
(10.64
|
)
|
|
(9.76
|
)
|
|
3.92
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
7,216
|
|
|
$
|
39,170
|
|
|
$
|
(125,501
|
)
|
|
$
|
(99,506
|
)
|
|
$
|
94,240
|
|
Comprehensive income (loss) from unconsolidated investment and other
|
2,428
|
|
|
(520
|
)
|
|
1,359
|
|
|
2,764
|
|
|
(340
|
)
|
Comprehensive income (loss)
|
$
|
9,644
|
|
|
$
|
38,650
|
|
|
(124,142
|
)
|
|
$
|
(96,742
|
)
|
|
$
|
93,900
|
|
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
|
Financial Tables
|
(Unaudited)
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
For the Nine Months Ended
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
(In thousands)
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
7,216
|
|
|
$
|
39,170
|
|
|
$
|
(125,501
|
)
|
|
$
|
(99,506
|
)
|
|
$
|
94,240
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
2,111
|
|
|
3,384
|
|
|
2,062
|
|
|
6,185
|
|
|
11,746
|
|
Distributions from unconsolidated investment
|
—
|
|
|
6,370
|
|
|
7,105
|
|
|
14,210
|
|
|
25,480
|
|
Equity earnings from unconsolidated investment
|
(1,986
|
)
|
|
(13,818
|
)
|
|
3,058
|
|
|
(5,200
|
)
|
|
(36,833
|
)
|
Gain on asset sales and disposals
|
—
|
|
|
(6,107
|
)
|
|
(465
|
)
|
|
(465
|
)
|
|
(6,609
|
)
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
29,282
|
|
Income from discontinued operations
|
—
|
|
|
(7
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(206
|
)
|
Asset impairments
|
934
|
|
|
484
|
|
|
132,283
|
|
|
133,217
|
|
|
484
|
|
Bad debt expense
|
258
|
|
|
151
|
|
|
3,847
|
|
|
3,915
|
|
|
6,842
|
|
Unit-based compensation expense
|
913
|
|
|
466
|
|
|
924
|
|
|
2,566
|
|
|
1,842
|
|
Amortization of debt issuance costs and other
|
1,577
|
|
|
1,072
|
|
|
(1,534
|
)
|
|
491
|
|
|
3,223
|
|
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
4,621
|
|
|
996
|
|
|
8,446
|
|
|
7,994
|
|
|
(2,111
|
)
|
Accounts payable
|
144
|
|
|
355
|
|
|
(44
|
)
|
|
193
|
|
|
(822
|
)
|
Accrued liabilities
|
791
|
|
|
439
|
|
|
(915
|
)
|
|
(2,985
|
)
|
|
(5,083
|
)
|
Accrued interest
|
7,248
|
|
|
7,163
|
|
|
(7,351
|
)
|
|
6,957
|
|
|
19
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
(273
|
)
|
|
(1,236
|
)
|
|
2,202
|
|
|
10,194
|
|
|
(3,920
|
)
|
Other items, net
|
769
|
|
|
2,852
|
|
|
(4,182
|
)
|
|
(3,353
|
)
|
|
351
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations
|
$
|
24,323
|
|
|
$
|
41,734
|
|
|
$
|
19,935
|
|
|
$
|
74,413
|
|
|
$
|
117,925
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of discontinued operations
|
—
|
|
|
(359
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,706
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$
|
24,323
|
|
|
$
|
41,375
|
|
|
$
|
19,935
|
|
|
$
|
76,119
|
|
|
$
|
117,921
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from asset sales and disposals
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
6,108
|
|
|
$
|
507
|
|
|
$
|
507
|
|
|
$
|
6,611
|
|
Return of long-term contract receivable
|
332
|
|
|
459
|
|
|
858
|
|
|
1,462
|
|
|
1,351
|
|
Acquisition of non-controlling interest in BRP
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1,000
|
)
|
|
(1,000
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
Net cash provided by investing activities of continuing operations
|
$
|
332
|
|
|
$
|
6,567
|
|
|
$
|
365
|
|
|
$
|
969
|
|
|
$
|
7,962
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities of discontinued operations
|
—
|
|
|
(122
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(66
|
)
|
|
(556
|
)
|
Net cash provided by investing activities
|
$
|
332
|
|
|
$
|
6,445
|
|
|
$
|
365
|
|
|
$
|
903
|
|
|
$
|
7,406
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debt borrowings
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
300,000
|
|
Debt repayments
|
(6,780
|
)
|
|
(8,277
|
)
|
|
(2,365
|
)
|
|
(25,841
|
)
|
|
(442,747
|
)
|
Distributions to common unitholders and general partner
|
(5,630
|
)
|
|
(5,630
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(11,260
|
)
|
|
(27,520
|
)
|
Distributions to preferred unitholders
|
(7,500
|
)
|
|
(7,500
|
)
|
|
(7,613
|
)
|
|
(22,613
|
)
|
|
(22,500
|
)
|
Contributions from (to) discontinued operations
|
—
|
|
|
(481
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,640
|
|
|
(560
|
)
|
Debt issuance costs and other
|
—
|
|
|
(25
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(26,427
|
)
|
Net cash used in financing activities of continuing operations
|
$
|
(19,910
|
)
|
|
$
|
(21,913
|
)
|
|
$
|
(9,978
|
)
|
|
$
|
(58,074
|
)
|
|
$
|
(219,754
|
)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities of discontinued operations
|
—
|
|
|
481
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1,640
|
)
|
|
560
|
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
$
|
(19,910
|
)
|
|
$
|
(21,432
|
)
|
|
$
|
(9,978
|
)
|
|
$
|
(59,714
|
)
|
|
$
|
(219,194
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
4,745
|
|
|
$
|
26,388
|
|
|
$
|
10,322
|
|
|
$
|
17,308
|
|
|
$
|
(93,867
|
)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
110,828
|
|
|
85,775
|
|
|
100,506
|
|
|
98,265
|
|
|
206,030
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
$
|
115,573
|
|
|
$
|
112,163
|
|
|
$
|
110,828
|
|
|
$
|
115,573
|
|
|
$
|
112,163
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental cash flow information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash paid during the period for interest
|
$
|
2,490
|
|
|
$
|
3,225
|
|
|
$
|
17,183
|
|
|
$
|
22,712
|
|
|
$
|
36,270
|
|
Plant, equipment and mineral rights funded with accounts payable or accrued liabilities
|
$
|
23
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
924
|
|
|
$
|
947
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
|
Financial Tables
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
(In thousands, except unit data)
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
ASSETS
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
115,573
|
|
|
$
|
98,265
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
17,462
|
|
|
30,869
|
|
Other current assets, net
|
3,972
|
|
|
1,244
|
|
Current assets of discontinued operations
|
—
|
|
|
1,706
|
|
Total current assets
|
$
|
137,007
|
|
|
$
|
132,084
|
|
Land
|
24,008
|
|
|
24,008
|
|
Mineral rights, net
|
465,870
|
|
|
605,096
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
17,601
|
|
|
17,687
|
|
Equity in unconsolidated investment
|
256,834
|
|
|
263,080
|
|
Long-term contract receivable, net
|
33,791
|
|
|
36,963
|
|
Other long-term assets, net
|
7,447
|
|
|
6,989
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
942,558
|
|
|
$
|
1,085,907
|
|
LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
1,372
|
|
|
$
|
1,179
|
|
Accrued liabilities
|
6,859
|
|
|
8,764
|
|
Accrued interest
|
9,273
|
|
|
2,316
|
|
Current portion of deferred revenue
|
11,035
|
|
|
4,608
|
|
Current portion of long-term debt, net
|
39,072
|
|
|
45,776
|
|
Current liabilities of discontinued operations
|
—
|
|
|
65
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
$
|
67,611
|
|
|
$
|
62,708
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
50,980
|
|
|
47,213
|
|
Long-term debt, net
|
452,401
|
|
|
470,422
|
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
5,020
|
|
|
4,949
|
|
Total liabilities
|
$
|
576,012
|
|
|
$
|
585,292
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
Class A Convertible Preferred Units (250,000 units issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and
December 31, 2019, at $1,000 par value per unit; liquidation preference of $1,700 per unit at September
30, 2020 and $1,500 per unit at December 31, 2019)
|
$
|
164,587
|
|
|
$
|
164,587
|
|
Partners’ capital:
|
|
|
|
Common unitholders’ interest (12,261,199 units issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019)
|
$
|
134,545
|
|
|
$
|
271,471
|
|
General partner’s interest
|
428
|
|
|
3,270
|
|
Warrant holders' interest
|
66,816
|
|
|
66,816
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
170
|
|
|
(2,594
|
)
|
Total partners’ capital
|
$
|
201,959
|
|
|
$
|
338,963
|
|
Non-controlling interest
|
—
|
|
|
(2,935
|
)
|
Total capital
|
$
|
201,959
|
|
|
$
|
336,028
|
|
Total liabilities and capital
|
$
|
942,558
|
|
|
$
|
1,085,907
|
|
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
|
Financial Tables
|
(Unaudited)
|
Consolidated Statements of Partners' Capital
|
|
Common Unitholders
|
|
General
Partner
|
|
Warrant Holders
|
|
Accumulated
Income (Loss)
|
|
Partners'
Capital
Excluding
Non-
Controlling
Interest
|
|
Non-
Controlling
Interest
|
|
Total
Capital
|
|
(In thousands)
|
Units
|
|
Amounts
|
|
Balance at December 31, 2019
|
12,261
|
|
|
$
|
271,471
|
|
|
$
|
3,270
|
|
|
$
|
66,816
|
|
|
$
|
(2,594
|
)
|
|
$
|
338,963
|
|
|
$
|
(2,935
|
)
|
|
$
|
336,028
|
|
Cumulative effect of adoption of accounting standard
|
—
|
|
|
(3,833
|
)
|
|
(78
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(3,911
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(3,911
|
)
|
Net income (1)
|
—
|
|
|
18,403
|
|
|
376
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
18,779
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
18,779
|
|
Distributions to common unitholders and general partner
|
—
|
|
|
(5,517
|
)
|
|
(113
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(5,630
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(5,630
|
)
|
Distributions to preferred unitholders
|
—
|
|
|
(7,350
|
)
|
|
(150
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(7,500
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(7,500
|
)
|
Unit-based awards amortization and vesting
|
—
|
|
|
673
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
673
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
673
|
|
Comprehensive loss from unconsolidated investment and other
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1,023
|
)
|
|
(1,023
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1,023
|
)
|
Balance at March 31, 2020
|
12,261
|
|
|
$
|
273,847
|
|
|
$
|
3,305
|
|
|
$
|
66,816
|
|
|
$
|
(3,617
|
)
|
|
$
|
340,351
|
|
|
$
|
(2,935
|
)
|
|
$
|
337,416
|
|
Net loss (2)
|
—
|
|
|
(122,991
|
)
|
|
(2,510
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(125,501
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(125,501
|
)
|
Distributions to preferred unitholders
|
—
|
|
|
(7,461
|
)
|
|
(152
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(7,613
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(7,613
|
)
|
Purchase of non-controlling interest in BRP
|
—
|
|
|
(4,747
|
)
|
|
(97
|
)
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(4,844
|
)
|
|
2,935
|
|
|
(1,909
|
)
|
Unit-based awards amortization and vesting
|
—
|
|
|
869
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
869
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
869
|
|
Comprehensive income from unconsolidated investment and other
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,359
|
|
|
1,359
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,359
|
|
Balance at June 30, 2020
|
12,261
|
|
|
$
|
139,517
|
|
|
$
|
546
|
|
|
$
|
66,816
|
|
|
$
|
(2,258
|
)
|
|
$
|
204,621
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
204,621
|
|
Net income (1)
|
—
|
|
|
7,072
|
|
|
144
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
7,216
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
7,216
|
|
Distributions to common unitholders and general partner
|
—
|
|
|
(5,518
|
)
|
|
(112
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(5,630
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(5,630
|
)
|
Distributions to preferred unitholders
|
—
|
|
|
(7,350
|
)
|
|
(150
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(7,500
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(7,500
|
)
|
Unit-based awards amortization and vesting
|
—
|
|
|
824
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
824
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
824
|
|
Comprehensive income from unconsolidated investment and other
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
2,428
|
|
|
2,428
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
2,428
|
|
Balance at September 30, 2020
|
12,261
|
|
|
$
|
134,545
|
|
|
$
|
428
|
|
|
$
|
66,816
|
|
|
$
|
170
|
|
|
$
|
201,959
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
201,959
|
____________________
|(1)
|
Net income includes $7.5 million attributable to preferred unitholders that accumulated during the period, of which $7.35 million is allocated to the common unitholders and $0.15 million is allocated to the general partner.
|
(2)
|
Net loss includes $7.6 million attributable to preferred unitholders that accumulated during the period, of which $7.46 million is allocated to the common unitholders and $0.15 million is allocated to the general partner.
|
Common Unitholders
|
|
General
Partner
|
|
Warrant
Holders
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
Partners'
Capital
Excluding
Non-
Controlling
Interest
|
|
Non-
Controlling Interest
|
|
Total
Capital
|
|
(In thousands)
|
Units
|
|
Amounts
|
|
Balance at December 31, 2018
|
12,249
|
|
|
$
|
355,113
|
|
|
$
|
5,014
|
|
|
$
|
66,816
|
|
|
$
|
(3,462
|
)
|
|
$
|
423,481
|
|
|
$
|
(2,935
|
)
|
|
$
|
420,546
|
|
Net income (1)
|
—
|
|
|
35,005
|
|
|
714
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
35,719
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
35,719
|
|
Distributions to common unitholders and general partner
|
—
|
|
|
(5,513
|
)
|
|
(112
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(5,625
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(5,625
|
)
|
Distributions to preferred unitholders
|
—
|
|
|
(7,350
|
)
|
|
(150
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(7,500
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(7,500
|
)
|
Issuance of unit-based awards
|
12
|
|
|
486
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
486
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
486
|
|
Unit-based awards amortization and vesting
|
—
|
|
|
399
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
399
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
399
|
|
Comprehensive income from unconsolidated investment and other
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,005
|
|
|
1,015
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,015
|
|
Balance at March 31, 2019
|
12,261
|
|
|
$
|
378,140
|
|
|
$
|
5,476
|
|
|
$
|
66,816
|
|
|
$
|
(2,457
|
)
|
|
$
|
447,975
|
|
|
$
|
(2,935
|
)
|
|
$
|
445,040
|
|
Net income (1)
|
—
|
|
|
18,964
|
|
|
387
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
19,351
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
19,351
|
|
Distributions to common unitholders and general partner
|
—
|
|
|
(15,939
|
)
|
|
(326
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(16,265
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(16,265
|
)
|
Distributions to preferred unitholders
|
—
|
|
|
(7,350
|
)
|
|
(150
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(7,500
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(7,500
|
)
|
Unit-based awards amortization and vesting
|
—
|
|
|
460
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
460
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
460
|
|
Comprehensive loss from unconsolidated investment and other
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(825
|
)
|
|
(825
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(825
|
)
|
Balance at June 30, 2019
|
12,261
|
|
|
$
|
374,275
|
|
|
$
|
5,387
|
|
|
$
|
66,816
|
|
|
$
|
(3,282
|
)
|
|
$
|
443,196
|
|
|
$
|
(2,935
|
)
|
|
$
|
440,261
|
|
Net income (1)
|
—
|
|
|
38,386
|
|
|
784
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
39,170
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
39,170
|
|
Distributions to common unitholders and general partner
|
—
|
|
|
(5,518
|
)
|
|
(112
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(5,630
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(5,630
|
)
|
Distributions to preferred unitholders
|
—
|
|
|
(7,350
|
)
|
|
(150
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(7,500
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(7,500
|
)
|
Unit-based awards amortization and vesting
|
—
|
|
|
473
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
473
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
473
|
|
Comprehensive loss from unconsolidated investment and other
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(520
|
)
|
|
(520
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(520
|
)
|
Balance at September 30, 2019
|
12,261
|
|
|
$
|
400,266
|
|
|
$
|
5,909
|
|
|
$
|
66,816
|
|
|
$
|
(3,802
|
)
|
|
$
|
469,189
|
|
|
$
|
(2,935
|
)
|
|
$
|
466,254
|
____________________
|(1)
|
Net income includes $7.5 million attributable to preferred unitholders that accumulated during the period, of which $7.35 million is allocated to the common unitholders and $0.15 million is allocated to the general partner.
|
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
|
Financial Tables
|
(Unaudited)
|
The following tables present NRP's unaudited business results by segment for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 and June 30, 2020:
|
|
|
Operating Segments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Coal Royalty
and Other
|
|
|
|
Corporate and
Financing
|
|
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
Soda Ash
|
|
|
Total
|
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
$
|
27,944
|
|
|
$
|
1,986
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
29,930
|
|
Gain on asset sales and disposals
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Total revenues and other income
|
|
$
|
27,944
|
|
|
$
|
1,986
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
29,930
|
|
Asset impairments
|
|
934
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
934
|
|
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|
|
19,173
|
|
|
1,890
|
|
|
(13,847
|
)
|
|
$
|
7,216
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|
|
$
|
22,259
|
|
|
$
|
(96
|
)
|
|
$
|
(3,634
|
)
|
|
$
|
18,529
|
|
Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating activities
|
|
$
|
28,573
|
|
|
$
|
(75
|
)
|
|
$
|
(4,175
|
)
|
|
$
|
24,323
|
|
Investing activities
|
|
$
|
332
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
332
|
|
Financing activities
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
(19,910
|
)
|
|
$
|
(19,910
|
)
|
Distributable cash flow (1)
|
|
$
|
28,905
|
|
|
$
|
(75
|
)
|
|
$
|
(4,175
|
)
|
|
$
|
24,655
|
|
Free cash flow (1)
|
|
$
|
28,905
|
|
|
$
|
(75
|
)
|
|
$
|
(4,175
|
)
|
|
$
|
24,655
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
$
|
43,784
|
|
|
$
|
13,818
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
57,602
|
|
Gain on asset sales and disposals
|
|
6,107
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
6,107
|
|
Total revenues and other income
|
|
$
|
49,891
|
|
|
$
|
13,818
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
63,709
|
|
Asset impairments
|
|
$
|
484
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
484
|
|
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|
|
$
|
40,252
|
|
|
$
|
13,595
|
|
|
$
|
(14,684
|
)
|
|
$
|
39,163
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|
|
$
|
44,120
|
|
|
$
|
6,147
|
|
|
$
|
(4,253
|
)
|
|
$
|
46,014
|
|
Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating activities
|
|
$
|
41,094
|
|
|
$
|
6,147
|
|
|
$
|
(5,507
|
)
|
|
$
|
41,734
|
|
Investing activities
|
|
$
|
6,567
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
6,567
|
|
Financing activities
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
(21,913
|
)
|
|
$
|
(21,913
|
)
|
Distributable cash flow (1) (2)
|
|
$
|
47,661
|
|
|
$
|
6,147
|
|
|
$
|
(5,507
|
)
|
|
$
|
48,179
|
|
Free cash flow (1)
|
|
$
|
41,553
|
|
|
$
|
6,147
|
|
|
$
|
(5,507
|
)
|
|
$
|
42,193
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
$
|
33,604
|
|
|
$
|
(3,058
|
)
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
30,546
|
|
Gain on asset sales and disposals
|
|
465
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
465
|
|
Total revenues and other income (loss)
|
|
$
|
34,069
|
|
|
$
|
(3,058
|
)
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
31,011
|
|
Asset impairments
|
|
$
|
132,283
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
132,283
|
|
Net loss from continuing operations
|
|
(108,479
|
)
|
|
$
|
(3,087
|
)
|
|
$
|
(13,935
|
)
|
|
$
|
(125,501
|
)
|
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|
|
$
|
25,881
|
|
|
$
|
7,076
|
|
|
$
|
(3,621
|
)
|
|
$
|
29,336
|
|
Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating activities
|
|
$
|
31,953
|
|
|
$
|
7,077
|
|
|
$
|
(19,095
|
)
|
|
$
|
19,935
|
|
Investing activities
|
|
$
|
365
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
365
|
|
Financing activities
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
(9,978
|
)
|
|
$
|
(9,978
|
)
|
Distributable cash flow (1)
|
|
$
|
33,318
|
|
|
$
|
7,077
|
|
|
$
|
(19,095
|
)
|
|
$
|
21,300
|
|
Free cash flow (1)
|
|
$
|
31,811
|
|
|
$
|
7,077
|
|
|
$
|
(19,095
|
)
|
|
$
|
19,793
|
____________________
|
(1)
|
See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation tables at the end of this release.
|
(2)
|
Includes net proceeds from the sale of the construction aggregates business which are classified as investing cash flow from discontinued operations.
|
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
|
Financial Tables
|
(Unaudited)
|
The following tables present NRP's unaudited business results by segment for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019:
|
|
|
Operating Business Segments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Coal Royalty
and Other
|
|
|
|
Corporate and
Financing
|
|
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
Soda Ash
|
|
|
Total
|
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
$
|
95,490
|
|
|
$
|
5,200
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
100,690
|
|
Gain on asset sales and disposals
|
|
465
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
465
|
|
Total revenues and other income
|
|
$
|
95,955
|
|
|
$
|
5,200
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
101,155
|
|
Asset impairments
|
|
$
|
133,217
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
133,217
|
|
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|
|
$
|
(62,562
|
)
|
|
$
|
5,059
|
|
|
$
|
(42,003
|
)
|
|
$
|
(99,506
|
)
|
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|
|
$
|
76,896
|
|
|
$
|
14,069
|
|
|
$
|
(11,168
|
)
|
|
$
|
79,797
|
|
Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating activities
|
|
$
|
91,082
|
|
|
$
|
14,091
|
|
|
$
|
(30,760
|
)
|
|
$
|
74,413
|
|
Investing activities
|
|
$
|
969
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
969
|
|
Financing activities
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
(58,074
|
)
|
|
$
|
(58,074
|
)
|
Distributable cash flow (1) (2)
|
|
$
|
93,051
|
|
|
$
|
14,091
|
|
|
$
|
(30,760
|
)
|
|
$
|
76,316
|
|
Free cash flow (1)
|
|
$
|
91,544
|
|
|
$
|
14,091
|
|
|
$
|
(30,760
|
)
|
|
$
|
74,875
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
$
|
168,777
|
|
|
$
|
36,833
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
205,610
|
|
Gain on asset sales and disposals
|
|
6,609
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
6,609
|
|
Total revenues and other income
|
|
$
|
175,386
|
|
|
$
|
36,833
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
212,219
|
|
Asset impairments
|
|
$
|
484
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
484
|
|
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|
|
$
|
136,566
|
|
|
$
|
36,610
|
|
|
$
|
(79,142
|
)
|
|
$
|
94,034
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|
|
$
|
148,796
|
|
|
$
|
25,257
|
|
|
$
|
(12,799
|
)
|
|
$
|
161,254
|
|
Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating activities
|
|
$
|
139,821
|
|
|
$
|
25,257
|
|
|
$
|
(47,153
|
)
|
|
$
|
117,925
|
|
Investing activities
|
|
$
|
7,962
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
7,962
|
|
Financing activities
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
(219,754
|
)
|
|
$
|
(219,754
|
)
|
Distributable cash flow (1) (2)
|
|
$
|
147,783
|
|
|
$
|
25,257
|
|
|
$
|
(47,153
|
)
|
|
$
|
125,331
|
|
Free cash flow (1)
|
|
$
|
141,172
|
|
|
$
|
25,257
|
|
|
$
|
(47,153
|
)
|
|
$
|
119,276
|
____________________
|
(1)
|
See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation tables at the end of this release.
|
(2)
|
Includes net proceeds from the sale of the construction aggregates business which are classified as investing cash flow from discontinued operations.
|
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
|
Financial Tables
|
(Unaudited)
|
Operating Statistics - Coal Royalty and Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
For the Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
(In thousands, except per ton data)
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Coal sales volumes (tons)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appalachia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Northern (1)
|
|
102
|
|
|
290
|
|
|
87
|
|
|
516
|
|
|
2,774
|
|
Central
|
|
2,247
|
|
|
3,222
|
|
|
2,463
|
|
|
7,643
|
|
|
10,469
|
|
Southern
|
|
172
|
|
|
438
|
|
|
426
|
|
|
820
|
|
|
1,172
|
|
Total Appalachia
|
|
2,521
|
|
|
3,950
|
|
|
2,976
|
|
|
8,979
|
|
|
14,415
|
|
Illinois Basin
|
|
758
|
|
|
551
|
|
|
578
|
|
|
1,841
|
|
|
1,646
|
|
Northern Powder River Basin
|
|
365
|
|
|
532
|
|
|
340
|
|
|
1,232
|
|
|
1,979
|
|
Total coal sales volumes
|
|
3,644
|
|
|
5,033
|
|
|
3,894
|
|
|
12,052
|
|
|
18,040
|
|
Coal royalty revenue per ton
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appalachia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Northern (1)
|
|
$
|
3.06
|
|
|
$
|
2.54
|
|
|
$
|
2.74
|
|
|
$
|
2.22
|
|
|
$
|
2.23
|
|
Central
|
|
3.83
|
|
|
5.25
|
|
|
4.04
|
|
|
4.28
|
|
|
5.79
|
|
Southern
|
|
4.78
|
|
|
5.99
|
|
|
4.96
|
|
|
4.70
|
|
|
7.00
|
|
Illinois Basin
|
|
1.63
|
|
|
4.82
|
|
|
1.97
|
|
|
2.48
|
|
|
4.70
|
|
Northern Powder River Basin
|
|
3.46
|
|
|
4.69
|
|
|
3.15
|
|
|
3.66
|
|
|
3.21
|
|
Combined average coal royalty revenue per ton
|
|
3.36
|
|
|
5.05
|
|
|
3.73
|
|
|
3.88
|
|
|
4.94
|
|
Coal royalty revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appalachia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Northern (1)
|
|
$
|
312
|
|
|
$
|
735
|
|
|
$
|
238
|
|
|
$
|
1,143
|
|
|
$
|
6,173
|
|
Central
|
|
8,602
|
|
|
16,929
|
|
|
9,951
|
|
|
32,726
|
|
|
60,628
|
|
Southern
|
|
823
|
|
|
2,626
|
|
|
2,111
|
|
|
3,857
|
|
|
8,204
|
|
Total Appalachia
|
|
9,737
|
|
|
20,290
|
|
|
12,300
|
|
|
37,726
|
|
|
75,005
|
|
Illinois Basin
|
|
1,234
|
|
|
2,658
|
|
|
1,137
|
|
|
4,570
|
|
|
7,739
|
|
Northern Powder River Basin
|
|
1,262
|
|
|
2,492
|
|
|
1,071
|
|
|
4,510
|
|
|
6,347
|
|
Unadjusted coal royalty revenues
|
|
12,233
|
|
|
25,440
|
|
|
14,508
|
|
|
46,806
|
|
|
89,091
|
|
Coal royalty adjustment for minimum leases (2)
|
|
(1,623
|
)
|
|
(713
|
)
|
|
(3,661
|
)
|
|
(6,247
|
)
|
|
(1,530
|
)
|
Total coal royalty revenues
|
|
$
|
10,610
|
|
|
$
|
24,727
|
|
|
$
|
10,847
|
|
|
$
|
40,559
|
|
|
$
|
87,561
|
|
Other revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Production lease minimum revenues (2)
|
|
$
|
4,267
|
|
|
$
|
2,752
|
|
|
$
|
8,485
|
|
|
$
|
13,554
|
|
|
$
|
21,331
|
|
Minimum lease straight-line revenues (2)
|
|
3,553
|
|
|
3,982
|
|
|
4,987
|
|
|
12,349
|
|
|
11,152
|
|
Property tax revenues
|
|
1,896
|
|
|
1,606
|
|
|
761
|
|
|
4,256
|
|
|
4,416
|
|
Wheelage revenues
|
|
1,680
|
|
|
1,675
|
|
|
1,584
|
|
|
5,468
|
|
|
5,035
|
|
Coal overriding royalty revenues
|
|
1,314
|
|
|
2,189
|
|
|
683
|
|
|
3,319
|
|
|
10,163
|
|
Lease amendment revenues
|
|
858
|
|
|
1,535
|
|
|
890
|
|
|
2,591
|
|
|
6,720
|
|
Aggregates royalty revenues
|
|
221
|
|
|
954
|
|
|
271
|
|
|
1,068
|
|
|
3,655
|
|
Oil and gas royalty revenues
|
|
1,078
|
|
|
374
|
|
|
2,742
|
|
|
4,923
|
|
|
2,575
|
|
Other revenues
|
|
263
|
|
|
125
|
|
|
416
|
|
|
752
|
|
|
1,429
|
|
Total other revenues
|
|
$
|
15,130
|
|
|
$
|
15,192
|
|
|
$
|
20,819
|
|
|
$
|
48,280
|
|
|
$
|
66,476
|
|
Coal royalty and other
|
|
$
|
25,740
|
|
|
$
|
39,919
|
|
|
$
|
31,666
|
|
|
$
|
88,839
|
|
|
$
|
154,037
|
|
Transportation and processing services revenues
|
|
2,204
|
|
|
3,865
|
|
|
1,938
|
|
|
6,651
|
|
|
14,740
|
|
Gain on asset sales and disposals
|
|
—
|
|
|
6,107
|
|
|
465
|
|
|
465
|
|
|
6,609
|
|
Total Coal Royalty and Other segment revenues and other income
|
|
$
|
27,944
|
|
|
$
|
49,891
|
|
|
$
|
34,069
|
|
|
$
|
95,955
|
|
|
$
|
175,386
|
____________________
|
(1)
|
Northern Appalachia includes NRP's Hibbs Run property that has significant sales volumes, but a low fixed rate per ton.
|
(2)
|
Beginning April 1, 2020 and effective January 1, 2020, certain revenues previously classified as coal royalty revenues are classified as production lease minimum revenues or minimum lease straight-line revenues due to contract modifications that fixed consideration paid to us over a two-year period.
|
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
|
Financial Tables
|
(Unaudited)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
|
Coal Royalty
and Other
|
|
|
|
Corporate and
Financing
|
|
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
Soda Ash
|
|
|
Total
|
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|
|
19,173
|
|
|
1,890
|
|
|
(13,847
|
)
|
|
$
|
7,216
|
|
Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1,986
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1,986
|
)
|
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Add: interest expense, net
|
|
41
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
10,213
|
|
|
10,254
|
|
Add: loss on extinguishment of debt
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
|
2,111
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
2,111
|
|
Add: asset impairments
|
|
934
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
934
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
22,259
|
|
|
$
|
(96
|
)
|
|
$
|
(3,634
|
)
|
|
$
|
18,529
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|
|
$
|
40,252
|
|
|
$
|
13,595
|
|
|
$
|
(14,684
|
)
|
|
$
|
39,163
|
|
Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment
|
|
—
|
|
|
(13,818
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(13,818
|
)
|
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment
|
|
—
|
|
|
6,370
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
6,370
|
|
Add: interest expense, net
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
10,431
|
|
|
10,431
|
|
Add: loss on extinguishment of debt
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
|
3,384
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
3,384
|
|
Add: asset impairments
|
|
484
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
484
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
44,120
|
|
|
$
|
6,147
|
|
|
$
|
(4,253
|
)
|
|
$
|
46,014
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss from continuing operations
|
|
$
|
(108,479
|
)
|
|
$
|
(3,087
|
)
|
|
(13,935
|
)
|
|
$
|
(125,501
|
)
|
Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment
|
|
—
|
|
|
3,058
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
3,058
|
|
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment
|
|
—
|
|
|
7,105
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
7,105
|
|
Add: interest expense, net
|
|
15
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
10,314
|
|
|
10,329
|
|
Add: loss on extinguishment of debt
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
|
2,062
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
2,062
|
|
Add: asset impairments
|
|
132,283
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
132,283
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
25,881
|
|
|
$
|
7,076
|
|
|
$
|
(3,621
|
)
|
|
$
|
29,336
|
|
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
|
(Unaudited)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
Coal Royalty
and Other
|
|
|
|
Corporate and
Financing
|
|
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
Soda Ash
|
|
|
Total
|
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|
|
$
|
(62,562
|
)
|
|
$
|
5,059
|
|
|
$
|
(42,003
|
)
|
|
$
|
(99,506
|
)
|
Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment
|
|
—
|
|
|
(5,200
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(5,200
|
)
|
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment
|
|
—
|
|
|
14,210
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
14,210
|
|
Add: interest expense, net
|
|
56
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
30,835
|
|
|
30,891
|
|
Add: loss on extinguishment of debt
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
|
6,185
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
6,185
|
|
Add: asset impairments
|
|
133,217
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
133,217
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
76,896
|
|
|
$
|
14,069
|
|
|
$
|
(11,168
|
)
|
|
$
|
79,797
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|
|
$
|
136,566
|
|
|
$
|
36,610
|
|
|
$
|
(79,142
|
)
|
|
$
|
94,034
|
|
Less: equity earnings from unconsolidated investment
|
|
—
|
|
|
(36,833
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(36,833
|
)
|
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment
|
|
—
|
|
|
25,480
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
25,480
|
|
Add: interest expense, net
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
37,061
|
|
|
37,061
|
|
Add: loss on extinguishment of debt
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
29,282
|
|
|
29,282
|
|
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
|
11,746
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
11,746
|
|
Add: asset impairments
|
|
484
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
484
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
148,796
|
|
|
$
|
25,257
|
|
|
$
|
(12,799
|
)
|
|
$
|
161,254
|
|
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
|
(Unaudited)
|
Distributable Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow
|
|
|
|
Coal Royalty
and Other
|
|
|
|
Corporate and
Financing
|
|
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
Soda Ash
|
|
|
Total
|
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations
|
|
$
|
28,573
|
|
|
$
|
(75
|
)
|
|
$
|
(4,175
|
)
|
|
24,323
|
|
Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Add: proceeds from sale of discontinued operations
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Add: return of long-term contract receivable
|
|
332
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
332
|
|
Distributable cash flow
|
|
$
|
28,905
|
|
|
$
|
(75
|
)
|
|
$
|
(4,175
|
)
|
|
$
|
24,655
|
|
Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Less: proceeds from sale of discontinued operations
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Less: acquisition costs
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Free cash flow
|
|
$
|
28,905
|
|
|
$
|
(75
|
)
|
|
$
|
(4,175
|
)
|
|
$
|
24,655
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations
|
|
$
|
41,094
|
|
|
$
|
6,147
|
|
|
$
|
(5,507
|
)
|
|
$
|
41,734
|
|
Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
|
|
6,108
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
6,108
|
|
Add: proceeds from sale of discontinued operations
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(122
|
)
|
Add: return of long-term contract receivable
|
|
459
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
459
|
|
Distributable cash flow
|
|
$
|
47,661
|
|
|
$
|
6,147
|
|
|
$
|
(5,507
|
)
|
|
$
|
48,179
|
|
Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
|
|
(6,108
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(6,108
|
)
|
Less: proceeds from sale of discontinued operations
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
122
|
|
Less: acquisition costs
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Free cash flow
|
|
$
|
41,553
|
|
|
$
|
6,147
|
|
|
$
|
(5,507
|
)
|
|
$
|
42,193
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations
|
|
$
|
31,953
|
|
|
$
|
7,077
|
|
|
$
|
(19,095
|
)
|
|
$
|
19,935
|
|
Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
|
|
507
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
507
|
|
Add: proceeds from sale of discontinued operations
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Add: return of long-term contract receivable
|
|
858
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
858
|
|
Distributable cash flow
|
|
$
|
33,318
|
|
|
$
|
7,077
|
|
|
$
|
(19,095
|
)
|
|
$
|
21,300
|
|
Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
|
|
(507
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(507
|
)
|
Less: proceeds from sale of discontinued operations
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Less: acquisition costs
|
|
(1,000
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1,000
|
)
|
Free cash flow
|
|
$
|
31,811
|
|
|
$
|
7,077
|
|
|
$
|
(19,095
|
)
|
|
$
|
19,793
|
|
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
|
(Unaudited)
|
Distributable Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow
|
|
|
|
|
|
Coal Royalty
and Other
|
|
|
|
Corporate and
Financing
|
|
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
Soda Ash
|
|
|
Total
|
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations
|
|
$
|
91,082
|
|
|
$
|
14,091
|
|
|
$
|
(30,760
|
)
|
|
$
|
74,413
|
|
Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
|
|
507
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
507
|
|
Add: proceeds from sale of discontinued operations
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(66
|
)
|
Add: return of long-term contract receivable
|
|
1,462
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,462
|
|
Distributable cash flow
|
|
$
|
93,051
|
|
|
$
|
14,091
|
|
|
$
|
(30,760
|
)
|
|
$
|
76,316
|
|
Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
|
|
(507
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(507
|
)
|
Less: proceeds from sale of discontinued operations
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
66
|
|
Less: acquisition costs
|
|
(1,000
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1,000
|
)
|
Free cash flow
|
|
$
|
91,544
|
|
|
$
|
14,091
|
|
|
$
|
(30,760
|
)
|
|
$
|
74,875
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations
|
|
$
|
139,821
|
|
|
$
|
25,257
|
|
|
$
|
(47,153
|
)
|
|
$
|
117,925
|
|
Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
|
|
6,611
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
6,611
|
|
Add: proceeds from sale of discontinued operations
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(556
|
)
|
Add: return of long-term contract receivable
|
|
1,351
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,351
|
|
Distributable cash flow
|
|
$
|
147,783
|
|
|
$
|
25,257
|
|
|
$
|
(47,153
|
)
|
|
$
|
125,331
|
|
Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
|
|
(6,611
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(6,611
|
)
|
Less: proceeds from sale of discontinued operations
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
556
|
|
Less: acquisition costs
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Free cash flow
|
|
$
|
141,172
|
|
|
$
|
25,257
|
|
|
$
|
(47,153
|
)
|
|
$
|
119,276
|
|
Natural Resource Partners L.P.
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
|
(Unaudited)
|
LTM Free Cash Flow and Cash Flow Cushion
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
|
(In thousands)
|
|
December 31,
|
|
March 31,
2020
|
|
June 30,
2020
|
|
September 30,
2020
|
|
Last 12
Months
|
Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations
|
|
$
|
19,394
|
|
|
$
|
30,155
|
|
|
$
|
19,935
|
|
|
$
|
24,323
|
|
|
$
|
93,807
|
|
Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
|
|
(111
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
507
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
396
|
|
Add: proceeds from sale of discontinued operations
|
|
(73
|
)
|
|
(66
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(139
|
)
|
Add: return of long-term contract receivable
|
|
392
|
|
|
272
|
|
|
858
|
|
|
332
|
|
|
1,854
|
|
Distributable cash flow
|
|
$
|
19,602
|
|
|
$
|
30,361
|
|
|
$
|
21,300
|
|
|
$
|
24,655
|
|
|
$
|
95,918
|
|
Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals
|
|
111
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(507
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(396
|
)
|
Less: proceeds from sale of discontinued operations
|
|
73
|
|
|
66
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
139
|
|
Less: acquisition costs
|
|
(22
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1,000
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1,022
|
)
|
Free cash flow
|
|
$
|
19,764
|
|
|
$
|
30,427
|
|
|
$
|
19,793
|
|
|
$
|
24,655
|
|
|
$
|
94,639
|
|
Add (less): free cash flow provided by (used by)
discontinued operations
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
1,706
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,702
|
|
Free cash flow including discontinued operations
|
|
$
|
19,760
|
|
|
$
|
32,133
|
|
|
$
|
19,793
|
|
|
$
|
24,655
|
|
|
$
|
96,341
|
|
Add (less): free cash flow used by (provided by)
discontinued operations
|
|
4
|
|
|
(1,706
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1,702
|
)
|
Free cash flow excluding discontinued operations
|
|
$
|
19,764
|
|
|
$
|
30,427
|
|
|
$
|
19,793
|
|
|
$
|
24,655
|
|
|
$
|
94,639
|
|
Less: mandatory Opco debt repayments
|
|
(20,335
|
)
|
|
(16,696
|
)
|
|
(2,365
|
)
|
|
(6,780
|
)
|
|
(46,176
|
)
|
Less: preferred unit distributions
|
|
(7,500
|
)
|
|
(7,500
|
)
|
|
(7,613
|
)
|
|
(7,500
|
)
|
|
(30,113
|
)
|
Less: common unit distributions
|
|
(5,630
|
)
|