Bristol Myers Squibb Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

“I am proud of the significant achievements of our new company over the past year, and the strong foundation we have created for near- and long-term growth” said Giovanni Caforio, M.D. , board chair and chief executive officer, Bristol Myers Squibb. “Our financial strength and flexibility combined with our robust inline businesses, multiple launches and progress in our deep pipeline, including the promising results from the deucravacitinib trial, strongly position the company to deliver our mission and help more patients. The strength of our third quarter performance is a testament to the commitment of our people who continue to innovate and deliver novel medicines for patients with serious disease.”

Third Quarter $ amounts in millions, except per share amounts 2020 2019 Change Total Revenues $10,540 $6,007 75% GAAP Diluted EPS 0.82 0.83 (1)% Non-GAAP Diluted EPS 1.63 1.17 39% Total Pro Forma Revenues* 10,540 9,962 6%

*The pro forma revenues assume the company’s acquisition of Celgene (Celgene Acquisition) and its divestiture of Otezla to Amgen Inc. (Otezla Divestiture) occurred on January 1, 2019 and exclude foreign currency hedge gains and losses. Management believes that measuring revenue rates on a comparable pro forma basis is an appropriate way for investors to best understand the underlying performance of the business. The pro forma revenue is presented for informational purposes only and does not purport to represent what the company’s results of operations or financial position would have been if the company’s planned acquisition of MyoKardia, Inc. (MyoKardia) occurred on January 1, 2019 nor does it purport to project the results of operations or financial position for any future period or as of any future date. See “Worldwide Pro Forma Revenue” in Quarterly Package of Financial Information for this quarter, which is available on bms.com/investors/financial-reporting/quarterly-results, for information on the revenue of the company and Celgene on a stand-alone basis for the prior-year period. Otezla is a trademark of Amgen Inc.

THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

All comparisons are made versus the same period in 2019 unless otherwise stated.

Bristol Myers Squibb posted third quarter revenues of $10.5 billion, an increase of 75% on a reported basis and 6% on a pro forma basis. The increase was driven primarily by the impact of the Celgene Acquisition, which was completed on November 20, 2019.

U.S. revenues increased 88% to $6.5 billion in the quarter. International revenues increased 58% to $4.0 billion in the quarter. When adjusted for foreign exchange impact, international revenues increased 57%.

Gross margin as a percentage of revenue increased from 70.2% to 76.3% in the quarter primarily due to product mix, partially offset by the unwinding of inventory purchase price accounting adjustments.

Marketing, selling and administrative expenses increased 62% to $1.7 billion in the quarter primarily due to $500 million of costs associated with the broader portfolio resulting from the Celgene Acquisition.

Research and development expenses increased 81% to $2.5 billion in the quarter primarily due to $900 million of costs associated with the broader portfolio resulting from the Celgene Acquisition.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets was $2.5 billion in the quarter primarily due to the Celgene Acquisition.

The effective tax rate was 16.8% in the quarter. The effective tax benefit rate was 1.3% in the same period a year ago due to jurisdictional tax rates and other tax impacts attributed to pension settlement charges and the UPSA business divestiture gain.

The company reported net earnings attributable to Bristol Myers Squibb of $1.9 billion, or $0.82 per share, in the third quarter, compared to net earnings of $1.4 billion, or $0.83 per share, for the same period a year ago. The results in the current quarter include costs and expenses resulting from purchase price accounting, contingent value rights fair value adjustments, equity investment gains and other acquisition and integration expenses.

The company reported non-GAAP net earnings attributable to Bristol Myers Squibb of $3.7 billion, or $1.63 per share, in the third quarter, compared to non-GAAP net earnings of $1.9 billion, or $1.17 per share, for the same period a year ago. A discussion of the non-GAAP financial measures is included under the “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information” section.

THIRD QUARTER PRODUCT REVENUE HIGHLIGHTS

$ amounts in millions Product Quarter Ended

September 30, 2020 on

Reported Basis % Change from Quarter

Ended September 30,

2019 on Reported Basis % Change from Quarter

Ended September 30,

2019 on Pro Forma Basis** Revlimid $3,027 N/A* 10% Eliquis $2,095 9% 9% Opdivo $1,780 (2)% (2)% Orencia $826 8% 8% Pomalyst/Imnovid $777 N/A* 17% Sprycel $544 (3)% (3)% Yervoy $446 26% 26% Abraxane $342 N/A* 8% Empliciti $96 8% 8% Reblozyl $96 N/A* N/A Inrebic $13 N/A* N/A Zeposia $2 N/A* N/A Onureg $3 N/A* N/A

*Products were acquired as part of the Celgene Acquisition. **Pro forma product revenues assume the Celgene Acquisition and the Otezla Divestiture occurred on January 1, 2019 and exclude foreign currency hedge gains and losses. Management believes that measuring product revenue rates on a comparable pro forma basis is an appropriate way for investors to best understand the underlying performance of the business. See “Worldwide Pro Forma Revenues” in the Quarterly Package of Financial Information for this quarter, which is available on bms.com/investors/financial-reporting/quarterly-results, for information on the product revenue of the company and Celgene for the prior-year period. Otezla is a registered trademark of Amgen, Inc.

FIRST NINE-MONTHS PRODUCT REVENUE HIGHLIGHTS

$ amounts in millions Product Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 on

Reported Basis % Change from Nine

Months Ended

September 30, 2019 on

Reported Basis % Change from Nine

Months Ended

September 30, 2019 on

Pro Forma Basis** Revlimid $8,826 N/A* 10% Eliquis $6,899 17% 17% Opdivo $5,199 (4)% (4)% Orencia $2,290 5% 5% Pomalyst/Imnovid $2,235 N/A* 22% Sprycel $1,576 1% 1% Yervoy $1,211 10% 10% Abraxane $950 N/A* 4% Empliciti $290 10% 10% Reblozyl $159 N/A* N/A Inrebic $40 N/A* N/A Zeposia $3 N/A* N/A Onureg $3 N/A* N/A

*Products were acquired as part of the Celgene Acquisition. **Pro forma product revenues assume the Celgene Acquisition and the Otezla Divestiture occurred on January 1, 2019 and exclude foreign currency hedge gains and losses. Management believes that measuring product revenue rates on a comparable pro forma basis is an appropriate way for investors to best understand the underlying performance of the business. See “Worldwide Pro Forma Revenues” in the Quarterly Package of Financial Information for this quarter, which is available on bms.com/investors/financial-reporting/quarterly-results, for information on the product revenue of the company and Celgene for the prior-year period.

THIRD QUARTER PRODUCT AND PIPELINE UPDATE

Oncology and Hematology

Opdivo

Regulatory

In October, the company and Exelixis, Inc.(NASDAQ: EXEL) announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) and supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA), respectively, for OPDIVO (nivolumab) in combination with CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) for patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC). The U.S. FDA granted Priority Review to both applications and assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date, or target action date, of February 20, 2021. (link)

(nivolumab) in combination with (cabozantinib) for patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC). The U.S. FDA granted Priority Review to both applications and assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date, or target action date, of February 20, 2021. (link) In October, the company announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended approval of Opdivo for the treatment of adults with unresectable advanced, recurrent or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) after prior fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-based combination chemotherapy. (link)

for the treatment of adults with unresectable advanced, recurrent or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) after prior fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-based combination chemotherapy. (link) In October, the company announced the U.S. FDA approval of Opdivo plus Yervoy (ipilimumab) for the first-line treatment of adult patients with unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM). (link)

plus (ipilimumab) for the first-line treatment of adult patients with unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM). (link) In September, the company announced CHMP of the EMA recommended approval of Opdivo plus Yervoy with two cycles of platinum-based chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in adults whose tumors have no sensitizing EGFR mutation or ALK translocation. (link)

plus with two cycles of platinum-based chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in adults whose tumors have no sensitizing EGFR mutation or ALK translocation. (link) In September, the company announced that the EMA validated a type II variation application for Opdivo plus Yervoy for the treatment of patients with previously untreated, unresectable MPM. (link)

Clinical

In October, the company announced that the Phase 3 CheckMate -816 trial met its primary endpoint of pathologic complete response (pCR) in resectable NSCLC. (link)

In October, the company announce that CheckMate -915, a randomized Phase 3 study evaluating Opdivo plus Yervoy versus Opdivo for patients who have had a complete surgical removal of stage IIIb/c/d or stage IV melanoma, did not reach statistical significance for the co-primary endpoint of recurrence-free survival in the all-comer (intent-to-treat) population. (link)

plus versus for patients who have had a complete surgical removal of stage IIIb/c/d or stage IV melanoma, did not reach statistical significance for the co-primary endpoint of recurrence-free survival in the all-comer (intent-to-treat) population. (link) In September, the company announced that CheckMate -274, a Phase 3 trial evaluating Opdivo after surgery in patients with high-risk, muscle invasive urothelial carcinoma, met its primary endpoints in an interim analysis. (link)

after surgery in patients with high-risk, muscle invasive urothelial carcinoma, met its primary endpoints in an interim analysis. (link) In August, the company announced that CheckMate -577, a Phase 3 trial evaluating Opdivo as an adjuvant therapy for patients with resected esophageal or GEJ cancer, met its primary endpoint of disease-free survival. (link)

as an adjuvant therapy for patients with resected esophageal or GEJ cancer, met its primary endpoint of disease-free survival. (link) In August the company announced that CheckMate -649, a Phase 3 trial evaluating Opdivo plus chemotherapy compared to chemotherapy alone as a first-line treatment for metastatic gastric cancer, GEJ cancer or esophageal adenocarcinoma, met both primary endpoints of overall survival (OS) at a pre-specified interim analysis and progression-free survival (PFS) at final analysis. (link)

Medical Conferences

In September, at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2020, the company announced important new data and analysis across its oncology portfolio (link), including: First results from the Phase 3 CheckMate -577 trial evaluating Opdivo as an adjuvant treatment versus placebo in patients with esophageal or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer following neoadjuvant chemoradiation therapy (CRT) and tumor resection. (link) Primary results from CheckMate -649, a Phase 3 trial evaluating Opdivo plus chemotherapy as a first-line treatment in patients with unresectable advanced or metastatic gastric cancer, GEJ cancer or esophageal adenocarcinoma compared to treatment with chemotherapy alone. (link) First presentation of detailed results from the Phase 3 CheckMate -9ER trial evaluating Opdivo in combination with CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) in patients with previously untreated advanced RCC. (link) Four-year follow-up results from the Phase 3 CheckMate -214 clinical trial comparing Opdivo plus Yervoy to sunitinib in the treatment of advanced RCC. (link)

In August, during the 2020 World Conference on Lung Cancer Virtual Presidential Symposium, the company announced results from the Phase 3 CheckMate -743 trial, evaluating OS with Opdivo plus Yervoy in patients with previously untreated, unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma. ( link)

REVLIMID

Patent Update

In September, the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Celgene, and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Ltd. and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Inc. settled their litigation related to patents for REVLIMID (lenalidomide). (link)

Onureg

Regulatory

In September, the company announced that the U.S. FDA approved Onureg (azacitidine 300 mg tablets, CC-486) for the treatment of adult patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) who achieved first complete remission (CR) or CR with incomplete blood count recovery (CRi) following intensive induction chemotherapy and who are not able to complete intensive curative therapy. (link)

ide-cel

Regulatory

In September, the company and bluebird bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLUE) announced that the U.S. FDA has accepted for Priority Review the Biologics License Application (BLA) for idecabtagene vicleucel (ide-cel; bb2121), the companies’ investigational B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-directed chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell immunotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least three prior therapies, including an immunomodulatory agent, a proteasome inhibitor and an anti-CD38 antibody. The U.S. FDA has set a PDUFA goal date of March 27, 2021. (link)

IDHIFA

Clinical

In August, the company announced that the Phase 3 IDHENTIFY study evaluating IDHIFA(enasidenib) plus best supportive care (BSC) versus conventional care regimens, which include BSC only, azacitidine plus BSC, low-dose cytarabine plus BSC or intermediate-dose cytarabine plus BSC, did not meet the primary endpoint of OS in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML) with an isocitrate dehydrogenase-2 (IDH2) mutation. (link)

Immunology

Deucravacitinib (BMS-986165)

Clinical

In November, the company announced positive results from the POETYK PSO-1 trial evaluating deucravacitinib, a novel, oral, selective tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor, for the treatment of patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. POETYK-PSO-1 met both co-primary endpoints evaluating deucravacitinib versus placebo on the Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI 75) and Physician Global Assessment (sPGA) scales and met multiple key secondary endpoints versus Otezla (apremilast). (link)

Zeposia

Medical Conferences

In October, at United European Gastroenterology (UEG) Week Virtual 2020, the company announced results from the Phase 3 True North trial evaluating Zeposia in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis. (link)

in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis. (link) In September, at the MSVirtual2020: 8th Joint ACTRIMS-ECTRIMS Meeting, the company announced interim results from the Phase 3 open-label extension trial DAYBREAK, demonstrating the long-term efficacy and safety profile of Zeposia in patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS). (link)

Business Development

In November, the company and MyoKardia, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYOK) announced the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 in connection with Bristol Myers Squibb’s previously announced tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of MyoKardia for a purchase price of $225.00 per share in cash, or approximately $13.1 billion. (link)

In October, the company and MyoKardia, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYOK) announced they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Bristol Myers Squibb will acquire MyoKardia for $13.1 billion, or $225 per share in cash. (link)

In September, the company announced it has successfully completed its transaction to acquire Forbius for their TGF-beta program, including its lead investigational asset AVID200, currently in Phase 1 studies for oncology and fibrosis. (link)

In August, the company announced that it entered into a definitive agreement with Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc. ("Dragonfly") under which Bristol Myers Squibb will be granted the global exclusive license to Dragonfly’s interleukin-12 (IL-12) investigational immunotherapy program, including its extended half-life cytokine DF6002. (link)

Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion

In August, the company and the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation announced a combined investment of $300 million as part of a series of commitments designed to address health disparities, increase clinical trial diversity and increase the company’s spend with diverse suppliers. The company also announced that it will expand the diversity of its workforce and leadership by doubling Black/African American and Hispanic/Latino representation at executive levels of the company by 2022. (link)

COVID-19 Pandemic Response

During the current world health crisis, the company continues to take all necessary actions to promote public health by carrying out its mission of providing life-saving medicines to the patients who depend on the company and supporting relief efforts across the globe. (link)

In October, the company and 18 organizations from the healthcare industry created the COVID-19 Testing Industry Consortium with the goal to help inform, improve, innovate and accelerate various aspects of testing, ranging from research to clinical diagnostic applications. (link)

Financial Guidance

Bristol Myers Squibb is increasing its 2020 GAAP EPS guidance range from ($0.06) - $0.09 to $0.47 - $0.57. In addition, the company is raising its 2020 non-GAAP EPS guidance range from $6.10 - $6.25 to $6.25 - $6.35 and reaffirming its 2021 non-GAAP EPS guidance range of $7.15 to $7.45. Adjusted 2020 GAAP and non-GAAP line items are:

GAAP non-GAAP Revenue $41.5B - $42.0B $41.5B - $42.0B Gross margin as a percentage of revenue Approximately 74% Approximately 80% Marketing, selling and administrative expense Approximately $6.9B Approximately $6.9B Research and development expense Approximately $10.4B Approximately $9.2B Other (income)/expense, net ($0.1B) – ($0.3B) ($0.1B) - $0.1B Effective tax rate Approximately 69% Approximately 16% Weighted average diluted shares Approximately 2.3 Billion Approximately 2.3 Billion EPS guidance $0.47 - $0.57 $6.25 - $6.35

The 2020 and 2021 guidance assumes that healthcare systems around the world will continue to adapt, and gradually recover from the impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 financial guidance excludes the impact of any potential future strategic acquisitions and divestitures, including any impact of the MyoKardia acquisition, and any specified items that have not yet been identified and quantified. The 2020 non-GAAP EPS guidance further excludes other specified items as discussed under “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information.” A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measure and the reasons why management believes the use of these measures is important are provided in supplemental materials available on the company’s website. The 2021 non-GAAP EPS guidance incorporates the expected dilution from the MyoKardia acquisition. For the 2021 non-GAAP EPS guidance, there is no reliable or reasonably estimable comparable GAAP measure as discussed below. The financial guidance is subject to risks and uncertainties applicable to all forward-looking statements as described elsewhere in this press release.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

This earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP earnings and related EPS information that are adjusted to exclude certain costs, expenses, gains and losses and other specified items that are evaluated on an individual basis. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are available on the company’s website at www.bms.com.

These non-GAAP items are adjusted after considering their quantitative and qualitative aspects and typically have one or more of the following characteristics, such as being highly variable, difficult to project, unusual in nature, significant to the results of a particular period or not indicative of future operating results. Similar charges or gains were recognized in prior periods and will likely reoccur in future periods, including amortization of acquired intangible assets beginning in the fourth quarter of 2019, including product rights that generate a significant portion of our ongoing revenue, unwind of inventory fair value adjustments, acquisition and integration expenses, restructuring costs, accelerated depreciation and impairment of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, R&D charges or other income resulting from upfront or contingent milestone payments in connection with the acquisition or licensing of third-party intellectual property rights, costs of acquiring a priority review voucher, divestiture gains or losses, stock compensation resulting from accelerated vesting of Celgene awards, certain retention-related employee compensation charges related to the Celgene Acquisition, pension, legal and other contractual settlement charges, interest expense on the notes issued in May 2019 incurred prior to the Celgene Acquisition and interest income earned on the net proceeds of those notes, equity investment and contingent value rights fair value adjustments and amortization of fair value adjustments of debt acquired from Celgene in our 2019 exchange offer, among other items. Deferred and current income taxes attributed to these items are also adjusted for considering their individual impact to the overall tax expense, deductibility and jurisdictional tax rates. Certain other significant tax items are also excluded such as the impact resulting from internal transfer of intangible assets and the Otezla Divestiture. This earnings release also provides international revenues excluding the impact of foreign exchange.

Non-GAAP information is intended to portray the results of the company’s baseline performance, supplement or enhance management, analysts and investors overall understanding of the company’s underlying financial performance and facilitate comparisons among current, past and future periods. For example, non-GAAP earnings and EPS information are indications of the company’s baseline performance before items that are considered by us to not be reflective of the company’s ongoing results. In addition, this information is among the primary indicators that we use as a basis for evaluating performance, allocating resources, setting incentive compensation targets and planning and forecasting for future periods. This information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net earnings or diluted EPS prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be the same as or comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies due to possible differences in method and in the items being adjusted. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets were previously included in non-GAAP earnings and EPS information. These amounts have become significant to the financial results subsequent to the Celgene Acquisition and as a result, have been excluded in the non-GAAP results to better reflect our core operating performance. Comparable prior period non-GAAP results have not been revised to include this adjustment as the related amounts were insignificant ($25 million and $73 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively).

In connection with presenting our outlook, we are also affirming our non-GAAP EPS guidance for 2021. There is no reliable or reasonably estimable comparable GAAP measure for this because we are not able to reliably predict the impact of specified items beyond the next twelve months. As a result, the reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable effort. In addition, the company believes such a reconciliation would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. The variability of the specified items may have a significant and unpredictable impact on our future GAAP results.

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY PRODUCT REVENUES FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019 (Unaudited, dollars in millions) Worldwide Revenues U.S. Revenues(b) 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Prioritized Brands Revlimid $ 3,027 $ — N/A $ 2,080 $ — N/A Eliquis 2,095 1,928 9 % 1,118 1,124 (1) % Opdivo 1,780 1,817 (2) % 1,018 1,088 (6) % Orencia 826 767 8 % 588 554 6 % Pomalyst/Imnovid 777 — N/A 548 — N/A Sprycel 544 558 (3) % 336 325 3 % Yervoy 446 353 26 % 309 222 39 % Abraxane 342 — N/A 236 — N/A Empliciti 96 89 8 % 59 62 (5) % Reblozyl 96 — N/A 92 — N/A Inrebic 13 — N/A 13 — N/A Zeposia 2 — N/A 2 — N/A Onureg 3 — N/A 3 — N/A Established Brands Baraclude 100 145 (31) % 3 2 50 % Vidaza 106 — N/A — — N/A Other Brands(a) 287 350 (18) % 137 95 44 % Total $ 10,540 $ 6,007 75 % $ 6,542 $ 3,472 88 %

(a) Includes Sustiva, Reyataz, Daklinza and all other BMS and Celgene products acquired as part of the Celgene acquisition that have lost exclusivity in major markets, over-the-counter brands and royalty revenue. Other Brands includes $57 million worldwide and $68 million U.S. revenues relating to Celgene products for the three months ended September 30, 2020. (b) Includes Puerto Rico.

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY PRODUCT REVENUES FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019 (Unaudited, dollars in millions) Worldwide Revenues U.S. Revenues(b) 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Prioritized Brands Revlimid $ 8,826 $ — N/A $ 6,094 $ — N/A Eliquis 6,899 5,895 17 % 4,258 3,599 18 % Opdivo 5,199 5,441 (4) % 2,982 3,324 (10) % Orencia 2,290 2,185 5 % 1,642 1,569 5 % Pomalyst/Imnovid 2,235 — N/A 1,559 — N/A Sprycel 1,576 1,561 1 % 944 872 8 % Yervoy 1,211 1,104 10 % 820 750 9 % Abraxane 950 — N/A 659 — N/A Empliciti 290 263 10 % 177 183 (3) % Reblozyl 159 — N/A 155 — N/A Inrebic 40 — N/A 40 — N/A Zeposia 3 — N/A 3 — N/A Onureg 3 — N/A 3 — N/A Established Brands Baraclude 343 433 (21) % 9 16 (44) % Vidaza 390 — N/A 2 — N/A Other Brands(a) 1,036 1,318 (21) % 448 275 63 % Total $ 31,450 $ 18,200 73 % $ 19,795 $ 10,588 87 %

(a) Includes Sustiva, Reyataz, Daklinza and all other BMS and Celgene products acquired as part of the Celgene acquisition that have lost exclusivity in major markets, over-the-counter brands and royalty revenue. Other Brands includes $262 million worldwide and $237 million U.S. revenues relating to Celgene products for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. (b) Includes Puerto Rico.

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019 (Unaudited, dollars and shares in millions except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020(c) 2019 2020(c) 2019 Net product sales $ 10,197 $ 5,768 $ 30,555 $ 17,512 Alliance and other revenues 343 239 895 688 Total Revenues 10,540 6,007 31,450 18,200 Cost of products sold(a) 2,502 1,790 8,863 5,586 Marketing, selling and administrative 1,706 1,055 4,940 3,137 Research and development 2,499 1,378 7,393 4,051 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,491 25 7,162 73 Other (income)/expense, net (915) 410 (488) 249 Total Expenses 8,283 4,658 27,870 13,096 Earnings Before Income Taxes 2,257 1,349 3,580 5,104 Provision/(Benefit) for Income Taxes 379 (17) 2,548 584 Net Earnings 1,878 1,366 1,032 4,520 Noncontrolling Interest 6 13 20 25 Net Earnings Attributable to BMS $ 1,872 $ 1,353 $ 1,012 $ 4,495 Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 2,257 1,632 2,260 1,634 Diluted 2,290 1,634 2,295 1,636 Earnings per Common Share: Basic $ 0.83 $ 0.83 $ 0.45 $ 2.75 Diluted 0.82 0.83 0.44 2.75 Other (income)/expense, net Interest expense(b) $ 346 $ 209 $ 1,065 $ 377 Pension and postretirement — 1,537 (6) 1,607 Royalties and licensing income (403) (356) (1,124) (967) Divestiture losses/(gains) 1 (1,179) (6) (1,171) Acquisition expenses — 7 — 475 Contingent consideration (988) — (597) — Investment income (13) (173) (99) (348) Integration expenses 195 96 535 224 Provision for restructuring 176 10 451 32 Equity investment (gains)/losses (244) 261 (724) 15 Litigation and other settlements 10 (1) 41 — Transition and other service fees (18) (7) (129) (11) Intangible asset impairment — — 21 15 Reversion excise tax — — 76 — Other 23 6 8 1 Other (income)/expense, net $ (915) $ 410 $ (488) $ 249

(a) Excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets. (b) Includes amortization of purchase price adjustments to Celgene debt. (c) Includes Celgene results of operations for the entire period.

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY SPECIFIED ITEMS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019 (Unaudited, dollars in millions) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020(b) 2019 2020(b) 2019 Inventory purchase price accounting adjustments $ 456 $ — $ 2,590 $ — Employee compensation charges — — 3 — Site exit and other costs 3 22 32 173 Cost of products sold 459 22 2,625 173 Employee compensation charges 7 — 34 — Site exit and other costs (1) — 4 1 Marketing, selling and administrative 6 — 38 1 License and asset acquisition charges 203 — 528 25 IPRD impairments — — — 32 Inventory purchase price accounting adjustments 8 — 25 — Employee compensation charges 8 — 41 — Site exit and other costs 4 20 99 58 Research and development 223 20 693 115 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,491 — 7,162 — Interest expense(a) (40) 166 (122) 249 Pension and postretirement — 1,545 — 1,638 Royalties and licensing income (53) (9) (154) (9) Divestiture losses/(gains) 1 (1,179) (6) (1,171) Acquisition expenses — 7 — 475 Contingent consideration (988) — (597) — Investment income — (99) — (153) Integration expenses 195 96 535 224 Provision for restructuring 176 10 451 32 Equity investment (gains)/losses (214) 261 (693) 15 Reversion excise tax — — 76 — Other (income)/expense, net (923) 798 (510) 1,300 Increase to pretax income 2,256 840 10,008 1,589 Income taxes on items above (405) (275) (699) (423) Income taxes attributed to Otezla divestiture 11 — 266 — Income taxes attributed to internal transfer of intangible assets — — 853 — Income taxes (394) (275) 420 (423) Increase to net earnings $ 1,862 $ 565 $ 10,428 $ 1,166

(a) Includes amortization of purchase price adjustments to Celgene debt. (b) Includes Celgene results of operations for the entire period.

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN GAAP LINE ITEMS TO CERTAIN NON-GAAP LINE ITEMS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019 (Unaudited, dollars and shares in millions except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 GAAP(a) Specified

Items(a)(b) Non-

GAAP(a) GAAP(a) Specified

Items(a)(b) Non-

GAAP(a) Gross Profit $ 8,038 $ 459 $ 8,497 $ 22,587 $ 2,625 $ 25,212 Marketing, selling and administrative 1,706 (6) 1,700 4,940 (38) 4,902 Research and development 2,499 (223) 2,276 7,393 (693) 6,700 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,491 (2,491) — 7,162 (7,162) — Other (income)/expense, net (915) 923 8 (488) 510 22 Earnings Before Income Taxes 2,257 2,256 4,513 3,580 10,008 13,588 Provision for Income Taxes 379 394 773 2,548 (420) 2,128 Noncontrolling interest 6 — 6 20 — 20 Net Earnings Attributable to BMS used for Diluted EPS Calculation $ 1,872 $ 1,862 $ 3,734 $ 1,012 $ 10,428 $ 11,440 Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted 2,290 2,290 2,290 2,295 2,295 2,295 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.82 $ 0.81 $ 1.63 $ 0.44 $ 4.54 $ 4.98 Effective Tax Rate 16.8 % 0.3 % 17.1 % 71.2 % (55.5) % 15.7 % Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 GAAP Specified

Items(b) Non-

GAAP GAAP Specified

Items(b) Non-

GAAP Gross Profit $ 4,217 $ 22 $ 4,239 $ 12,614 $ 173 $ 12,787 Marketing, selling and administrative 1,055 — 1,055 3,137 (1) 3,136 Research and development 1,378 (20) 1,358 4,051 (115) 3,936 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 25 — 25 73 — 73 Other (income)/expense, net 410 (798) (388) 249 (1,300) (1,051) Earnings Before Income Taxes 1,349 840 2,189 5,104 1,589 6,693 (Benefit)/Provision for Income Taxes (17) 275 258 584 423 1,007 Noncontrolling interest 13 — 13 25 — 25 Net Earnings Attributable to BMS used for Diluted EPS Calculation $ 1,353 $ 565 $ 1,918 $ 4,495 $ 1,166 $ 5,661 Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted 1,634 1,634 1,634 1,636 1,636 1,636 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.83 $ 0.34 $ 1.17 $ 2.75 $ 0.71 $ 3.46 Effective Tax Rate (1.3) % 13.1 % 11.8 % 11.4 % 3.6 % 15.0 %

(a) Includes Celgene results of operations for the entire period. (b) Refer to the Specified Items schedule for further details. Effective tax rate on the Specified Items represents the difference between the GAAP and Non-GAAP effective tax rate.

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY NET DEBT CALCULATION AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND DECEMBER 31, 2019 (Unaudited, dollars in millions) September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,435 $ 12,346 Marketable debt securities - current 1,720 3,047 Marketable debt securities - non-current 495 767 Cash, cash equivalents and marketable debt securities 21,650 16,160 Short-term debt obligations (3,585) (3,346) Long-term debt (41,364) (43,387) Net debt position $ (23,299) $ (30,573)

