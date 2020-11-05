Installed Building Products Reports Record Third Quarter 2020 Results

Net revenue increased 6.1% to a record $420.5 million

Residential sales increased 6.2%

Large commercial sales increased 2.0%

Net income increased 32.4% to a record $28.1 million

Adjusted EBITDA* increased 18.4% to a record $66.2 million

Net income per diluted share increased 33.8% to $0.95

Adjusted net income per diluted share* increased 22.2% to $1.21

Net cash provided by operating activities for the nine-months ended September 30, 2020, increased 34.5% to $143.3 million

At September 30, 2020, IBP had $268.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, and investments, with nothing drawn on the existing $200 million revolving line of credit

In August 2020, acquired Storm Master Gutters, a New Jersey based provider of gutter installation services to residential and multi-family customers throughout the mid-Atlantic, with annual revenue of approximately $20.0 million

In August 2020, acquired North Charleston, SC and Pooler, GA branches from Energy One America, providers of spray foam, fiberglass, and air barrier installation services to residential, multi-family and commercial customers, with combined annual revenue of approximately $22.0 million

Recent Developments

In October 2020, acquired Insulation Contractors/Magellan Insulation – known within its local markets as Icon – a Washington based provider of insulation, waterproofing, and firestopping installation services to commercial and multi-family customers throughout the Pacific Northwest, with annual revenue of approximately $26.0 million

In October 2020, acquired Norkote a Washington based installer of specialty coatings for fire protection, insulation, and acoustics in commercial and industrial applications throughout the Pacific Northwest, with annual revenue of approximately $10.0 million

“2020 is shaping up to be a record year reflecting the success of our business model, positive end-market fundamentals, and the dedication and hard work of our employees,” stated Jeff Edwards, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “I am encouraged with IBP’s strong operating and financial performance, given the unprecedented economic and social effects the COVID-19 pandemic has caused throughout 2020. In addition, I am excited by the long-term opportunities within our residential and commercial markets as a result of our ongoing geographic, end-market, and end-product diversification strategies.”

“We believe we are well positioned for 2021 to be another strong year for IBP, supported by favorable demand trends within the single-family housing market. While we expect near-term challenges will occur within the large commercial end-market, we believe long-term fundamentals remain intact and diversifying our end-market exposure continues to be an important component of our growth strategy. Our strong operating cash flow and solid balance sheet provides us with significant flexibility to navigate various end-market cycles, providing strong cash flow to fund our compelling acquisition strategy. With approximately $94 million of revenue acquired year to date, 2020 is shaping up to be another strong year of acquisition growth and we continue to have a robust pipeline of acquisition opportunities across multiple geographies, products and end markets,” concluded Mr. Edwards.

Third Quarter 2020 Results Overview

For the third quarter of 2020, net revenue was a record $420.5 million, an increase of 6.1% from $396.4 million in the third quarter of 2019. On a same branch basis, net revenue improved 1.7% from the prior year quarter. Residential same branch sales growth was 1.6% in the quarter, attributable to price gains and end-market and product mix, compared to an increase in total completions of 8.9%. Given the timing of completions and when we perform our install work, we believe it is useful to look at our performance over multiple quarters. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, residential same branch sales grew 4.4% compared to an increase in total completions of 2.2%. Our large commercial construction end-market increased 2.0% for the third quarter of 2020.

Gross profit improved 11.5% to a record $131.6 million from $118.1 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted gross profit* as a percent of total revenue was 31.4% which adjusts for the Company’s share-based compensation expense and employee-related expenses associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, compared to 29.8% for the same period last year. Selling and administrative expense, as a percent of net revenue, was 18.8% consistent with the prior year quarter. Adjusted selling and administrative expense*, as a percent of net revenue, was 18.0% compared to 18.2% in the prior year quarter.

Net income was a record $28.1 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, compared to $21.2 million, or $0.71 per diluted share in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income* was a record $35.9 million, or $1.21 per diluted share, compared to $29.7 million, or $0.99 per diluted share in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income adjusts for the impact of non-core items in both periods, including an addback for non-cash amortization expense related to acquisitions.

Adjusted EBITDA* was a record $66.2 million, an 18.4% increase from $55.9 million in the prior year quarter, largely due to higher sales and improved gross profit margin compared to the prior year quarter.

Conference Call and Webcast

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc. is one of the nation's largest new residential insulation installers and is a diversified installer of complementary building products, including waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors and other products for residential and commercial builders located in the continental United States. The Company manages all aspects of the installation process for its customers, from direct purchase and receipt of materials from national manufacturers to its timely supply of materials to job sites and quality installation. The Company offers its portfolio of services for new and existing single-family and multi-family residential and commercial building projects from its national network of over 180 branch locations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including with respect to the housing market and the commercial market, our financial and business model, the demand for our services and product offerings, the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on our business and end markets, expansion of our national footprint and end markets, diversification of our products, our ability to grow and strengthen our market position, our ability to pursue and integrate value-enhancing acquisitions, our ability to improve sales and profitability, the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on our financial results, and expectations for demand for our services and our earnings in 2020 and 2021. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intends," "plan," and "will" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Any forward-looking statements that we make herein and in any future reports and statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation, the duration, effect and severity of the COVID-19 crisis; the adverse impact of the COVID-19 crisis on our business and financial results, the economy and the markets we serve; general economic and industry conditions, the material price environment; the timing of increases in our selling prices, and the factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as the same may be updated from time to time in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company to predict these events or how they may affect it. The Company has no obligation, and does not intend, to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.

*Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin (i.e., Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenue), Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income per diluted share, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Selling and Administrative expense. The reasons for the use of these measures, reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income per diluted share, Adjusted Gross Profit, and Adjusted Selling and Administrative expense to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and other information relating to these measures are included below following the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for IBP’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net revenue $ 420,486 $ 396,449 $ 1,211,756 $ 1,110,398 Cost of sales 288,839 278,362 836,710 795,616 Gross profit 131,647 118,087 375,046 314,782 Operating expenses Selling 20,843 19,398 60,209 54,431 Administrative 58,240 55,098 177,495 156,022 Amortization 6,974 6,156 20,378 18,065 Operating income 45,590 37,435 116,964 86,264 Other expense Interest expense, net 7,564 8,458 22,679 19,783 Other 176 155 305 381 Income before income taxes 37,850 28,822 93,980 66,100 Income tax provision 9,773 7,610 24,578 17,135 Net income $ 28,077 $ 21,212 $ 69,402 $ 48,965 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedge, net of tax (provision) benefit of ($408) and $575 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $1,582 and $2,676 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively 1,176 (1,726 ) (4,582 ) (8,021 ) Comprehensive income $ 29,253 $ 19,486 $ 64,820 $ 40,944 Basic net income per share $ 0.95 $ 0.71 $ 2.35 $ 1.65 Diluted net income per share $ 0.95 $ 0.71 $ 2.33 $ 1.64 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 29,478,816 29,785,548 29,549,460 29,741,555 Diluted 29,698,028 29,877,056 29,737,716 29,839,873

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts) September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 267,471 $ 177,889 Investments 1,220 37,961 Accounts receivable (less allowance for credit losses of $9,366 and $6,878 at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively) 258,940 244,519 Inventories 70,218 74,606 Other current assets 37,607 46,974 Total current assets 635,456 581,949 Property and equipment, net 104,900 106,410 Operating lease right-of-use assets 50,873 45,691 Goodwill 206,782 195,652 Intangibles, net 155,398 153,562 Other non-current assets 12,036 16,215 Total assets $ 1,165,445 $ 1,099,479 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Current maturities of long-term debt $ 24,156 $ 24,164 Current maturities of operating lease obligations 17,875 15,459 Current maturities of finance lease obligations 2,268 2,747 Accounts payable 86,898 98,871 Accrued compensation 43,310 33,636 Other current liabilities 47,734 39,272 Total current liabilities 222,241 214,149 Long-term debt 544,276 545,031 Operating lease obligations 32,431 29,785 Finance lease obligations 2,747 3,597 Deferred income taxes 3,704 9,175 Other long-term liabilities 55,859 47,711 Total liabilities 861,258 849,448 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred Stock; $0.01 par value: 5,000,000 authorized and 0 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively - - Common stock; $0.01 par value: 100,000,000 authorized, 33,127,310 and 32,871,504 issued and 29,800,535 and 30,016,340 shares outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 331 329 Additional paid in capital 197,486 190,230 Retained earnings 241,583 173,371 Treasury stock; at cost: 3,326,775 and 2,855,164 shares at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively (123,488 ) (106,756 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,725 ) (7,143 ) Total stockholders' equity 304,187 250,031 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,165,445 $ 1,099,479

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, in thousands) Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 69,402 $ 48,965 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 30,850 28,575 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 13,281 11,597 Amortization of intangibles 20,378 18,065 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount 1,000 845 Provision for credit losses 3,839 3,173 Write-off of debt issuance costs - 2,774 Gain on sale of property and equipment (592 ) (69 ) Noncash stock compensation 8,050 6,442 Deferred income taxes (3,405 ) - Amortization of terminated interest rate swap 508 - Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding effects of acquisitions Accounts receivable (9,624 ) (29,144 ) Inventories 5,983 (852 ) Other assets 9,027 (4,845 ) Accounts payable (14,746 ) 2,535 Income taxes receivable/payable 14,192 13,487 Other liabilities (4,259 ) 4,969 Net cash provided by operating activities 143,884 106,517 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of investments (776 ) (17,352 ) Maturities of short term investments 37,473 22,560 Purchases of property and equipment (25,515 ) (37,267 ) Acquisitions of businesses (38,825 ) (24,740 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 828 563 Other (2,662 ) (1,795 ) Net cash used in investing activities (29,477 ) (58,031 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from senior notes - 300,000 Payments on term loan - (195,750 ) Proceeds from vehicle and equipment notes payable 17,759 23,767 Debt issuance costs (157 ) (5,191 ) Principal payments on long-term debt (19,801 ) (15,278 ) Principal payments on finance lease obligations (1,998 ) (3,398 ) Acquisition-related obligations (3,896 ) (5,797 ) Repurchase of common stock (15,759 ) - Surrender of common stock awards by employees (973 ) (2,331 ) Net cash used in financing activities (24,825 ) 96,022 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 89,582 144,508 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 177,889 90,442 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 267,471 $ 234,950 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Net cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 24,130 $ 17,746 Income taxes, net of refunds 13,798 3,790 Supplemental disclosure of noncash activities Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations 18,340 11,593 Termination of operating lease obligations and right-of-use assets - (2,814 ) Property and equipment obtained in exchange for finance lease obligations 853 2,175 Seller obligations in connection with acquisition of businesses 6,965 4,322 Unpaid purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable 1,229 1,527

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Selling and Administrative Expense measure performance by adjusting EBITDA, GAAP net income, gross profit and selling and administrative expense, respectively, for certain income or expense items that are not considered part of our core operations. We believe that the presentation of these measures provides useful information to investors regarding our results of operations because it assists both investors and us in analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of our business.

We believe the Adjusted EBITDA measure is useful to investors and us as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period as it measures our changes in pricing decisions, cost controls and other factors that impact operating performance, and removes the effect of our capital structure (primarily interest expense), asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization), items outside our control (primarily income taxes) and the volatility related to the timing and extent of other activities such as asset impairments and non-core income and expenses. Accordingly, we believe that this measure is useful for comparing general operating performance from period to period. In addition, we use various EBITDA-based measures in determining the achievement of awards under certain of our incentive compensation programs. Other companies may define Adjusted EBITDA differently and, as a result, our measure may not be directly comparable to measures of other companies. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA may be defined differently for purposes of covenants contained in our revolving credit facility or any future facility.

Although we use the Adjusted EBITDA measure to assess the performance of our business, the use of the measure is limited because it does not include certain material expenses, such as interest and taxes, necessary to operate our business. Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, GAAP net income as a measure of performance. Our presentation of this measure should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. This measure has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because of these limitations, this measure is not intended as an alternative to net income as an indicator of our operating performance, as an alternative to any other measure of performance in conformity with GAAP or as an alternative to cash flow provided by operating activities as a measure of liquidity. You should therefore not place undue reliance on this measure or ratios calculated using this measure.

We also believe the Adjusted Net Income measure is useful to investors and us as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period as it measures our changes in pricing decisions, cost controls and other factors that impact operating performance, and removes the effect of certain non-core items such as discontinued operations, acquisition related expenses, amortization expense, the tax impact of these certain non-core items, and the volatility related to the timing and extent of other activities such as asset impairments and non-core income and expenses. To make the financial presentation more consistent with other public building products companies, beginning in the fourth quarter 2016 we included an addback for non-cash amortization expense related to acquisitions. Accordingly, we believe that this measure is useful for comparing general operating performance from period to period. Other companies may define Adjusted Net Income differently and, as a result, our measure may not be directly comparable to measures of other companies. In addition, Adjusted Net Income may be defined differently for purposes of covenants contained in our revolving credit facility or any future facility.

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

ADJUSTED NET INCOME CALCULATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

The table below reconciles Adjusted Net Income to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income, for the periods presented therein.

Per share figures may reflect rounding adjustments and consequently totals may not appear to sum.

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income, as reported $ 28,077 $ 21,212 $ 69,402 $ 48,965 Adjustments for adjusted net income: Write-off of capitalized loan costs - 2,774 - 2,774 Share based compensation expense 2,635 2,099 8,050 6,441 Acquisition related expenses 801 303 2,006 1,497 COVID-19 expenses 1 148 - 798 - Branch start-up costs 2 - 129 - 746 Amortization expense 3 6,974 6,156 20,378 18,065 Miscellaneous non-operating income - - (279 ) - Tax impact of adjusted items at normalized tax rate 4 (2,745 ) (2,980 ) (8,048 ) (7,676 ) Adjusted net income $ 35,890 $ 29,693 $ 92,307 $ 70,812 Weighted average shares outstanding (diluted) 29,698,028 29,877,056 29,737,716 29,839,873 Diluted net income per share, as reported $ 0.95 $ 0.71 $ 2.33 $ 1.64 Adjustments for adjusted net income, net of tax impact, per diluted share 5 0.26 0.28 0.77 0.73 Diluted adjusted net income per share $ 1.21 $ 0.99 $ 3.10 $ 2.37

1 Addback of employee pay, employee medical expenses, and legal fees directly attributable to COVID-19 2 Addback of costs related to organic branch expansion for Alpha locations 3 Addback of all non-cash amortization resulting from business combinations 4 Normalized effective tax rate of 26.0% applied to both periods presented 5 Includes adjustments related to the items noted above, net of tax

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT CALCULATIONS (unaudited, in thousands) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Gross profit $ 131,647 $ 118,087 $ 375,046 $ 314,782 Share based compensation expense 60 97 221 280 COVID-19 expenses 1 117 - 425 - Branch start-up costs 2 - 129 - 746 Adjusted gross profit $ 131,824 $ 118,313 $ 375,692 $ 315,808 Adjusted gross profit - % Total Revenue 31.4 % 29.8 % 31.0 % 28.4 %

1 Addback of employee pay and employee medical expenses directly attributable to COVID-19 2 Addback of costs related to organic branch expansion for Alpha locations

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES ADJUSTED SELLING AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE CALCULATIONS (unaudited, in thousands) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Selling expense $ 20,843 $ 19,398 $ 60,209 $ 54,431 Administrative expense 58,240 55,098 177,495 156,022 Selling and Administrative $ 79,083 $ 74,496 $ 237,704 $ 210,453 Share based compensation expense 2,575 2,002 7,829 6,161 Acquisition related expenses 801 303 2,006 1,497 COVID-19 expenses 1 31 - 373 - Adjusted Selling and Administrative $ 75,676 $ 72,191 $ 227,496 $ 202,795 Adj. Selling and Administrative - % Total Revenue 18.0 % 18.2 % 18.8 % 18.3 %

1 Addback of employee pay, employee medical expenses and legal fees directly attributable to COVID-19

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income, for the periods presented therein.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES ADJUSTED EBITDA CALCULATIONS (unaudited, in thousands) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Adjusted EBITDA: Net income (GAAP) $ 28,077 $ 21,212 $ 69,402 $ 48,965 Interest expense 7,564 8,458 22,679 19,783 Provision for income taxes 9,773 7,610 24,578 17,135 Depreciation and amortization 17,201 16,117 51,230 46,640 Miscellaneous non-operating income - - (279 ) - EBITDA 62,615 53,397 167,610 132,523 Acquisition related expenses 801 303 2,006 1,497 Share based compensation expense 2,635 2,099 8,050 6,441 COVID-19 expenses 1 148 - 798 - Branch start-up costs - 129 - 746 Adjusted EBITDA $ 66,199 $ 55,928 $ 178,464 $ 141,207 Adjusted EBITDA margin 15.7 % 14.1 % 14.7 % 12.7 %

1 Addback of employee pay, employee medical expenses and legal fees directly attributable to COVID-19

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC. SUPPLEMENTARY TABLE (unaudited) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Period-over-period Growth Sales Growth 6.1% 13.6% 9.1% 12.9% Same Branch Sales Growth 1.7% 9.3% 5.1% 8.2% Single-Family Sales Growth 1.8% 10.3% 4.0% 11.3% Single-Family Same Branch Sales Growth -3.1% 4.9% -0.5% 5.3% Residential Sales Growth 6.2% 10.7% 8.5% 11.2% Residential Same Branch Sales Growth 1.6% 6.0% 4.4% 6.0% Same Branch Sales Growth Volume Growth1 2.2% 2.9% 0.0% 2.3% Price/Mix Growth1 0.2% 5.4% 5.5% 5.1% Large Commercial Construction Sales Growth 2.0% 19.4% 7.5% 15.7% U.S. Housing Market2 Total Completions Growth 8.9% 1.5% 2.2% 2.6% Single-Family Completions Growth 2.6% 3.7% 1.7% 4.8%

1 Excludes the large commercial end market 2 U.S. Census Bureau data, as revised

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC. INCREMENTAL REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGINS (unaudited, in thousands) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 % Total 2019 % Total 2020 % Total 2019 % Total Revenue Increase Same Branch $ 6,756 28.1 % $ 32,570 68.6 % $ 56,884 56.1 % $ 80,754 63.5 % Acquired 17,282 71.9 % 14,880 31.4 % 44,474 43.9 % 46,333 36.5 % Total $ 24,038 100.0 % $ 47,450 100.0 % $ 101,358 100.0 % $ 127,087 100.0 % Adj EBITDA Adj EBITDA Adj EBITDA Adj EBITDA Contribution Contribution Contribution Contribution Adjusted EBITDA Same Branch $ 8,126 120.3 % $ 9,589 29.4 % $ 30,629 53.8 % $ 14,037 17.4 % Acquired 2,145 12.4 % 2,589 17.4 % 6,626 14.9 % 6,433 13.9 % Total $ 10,271 42.7 % $ 12,178 25.7 % $ 37,255 36.8 % $ 20,470 16.1 %

