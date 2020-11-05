Legend Biotech Announces ASH 2020 Data Presentations for Ciltacabtagene Autoleucel (cilta-cel), an Investigational BCMA CAR-T Cell Therapy in Development for Patients with Relapsed and/or Refractory Multiple Myeloma (RRMM)
Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (Legend Biotech), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications, today announced that new and updated data from CARTITUDE-1 and LEGEND-2 studies, respectively, will be presented at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition taking place virtually December 5-8, 2020.
CARTITUDE-1 data for oral presentation will highlight Phase 1b/2 efficacy and safety results for the B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-targeted chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapy ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel). Additional poster presentations for cilta-cel data will include detailed analyses of cytokine release syndrome and health-related quality of life outcomes from CARTITUDE-1. LEGEND-2 data in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma and extramedullary disease will also be presented as a poster.
“We look forward to sharing new data from the CARTITUDE-1 study in the US and the LEGEND-2 study in China,” said Ying Huang, PhD, interim-CEO and CFO of Legend Biotech. “With our successful clinical efforts and the Company’s collaboration with Janssen, we are uniquely positioned to deliver a novel therapy to patients with multiple myeloma.”
On Saturday, December 5th, during the Myeloma session entitled: Myeloma/Amyloidosis: Therapy, excluding Transplantation: Novel Therapies Targeting B Cell Maturation Antigen in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma, the Phase 1b/2 clinical efficacy and safety data for cilta-cel from the CARTITUDE-1 study will be presented.
Following are details of the five abstracts that have been accepted for presentation at the 62nd ASH Annual Meeting & Exposition. For additional information visit: https://www.hematology.org/meetings/annual-meeting/schedule-and-progra ....
|
Abstract No.
|
Title
|
Date/Time
|
Oral Presentation
|
Abstract #177
|
CARTITUDE-1: Phase 1b/2 Study of Ciltacabtagene Autoleucel, a B-cell Maturation Antigen–Directed Chimeric Antigen Receptor T Cell Therapy, in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma
|
Saturday, Dec. 5
|
Poster Presentations
