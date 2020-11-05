Legend Biotech Announces ASH 2020 Data Presentations for Ciltacabtagene Autoleucel (cilta-cel), an Investigational BCMA CAR-T Cell Therapy in Development for Patients with Relapsed and/or Refractory Multiple Myeloma (RRMM)

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (Legend Biotech), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications, today announced that new and updated data from CARTITUDE-1 and LEGEND-2 studies, respectively, will be presented at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition taking place virtually December 5-8, 2020.

CARTITUDE-1 data for oral presentation will highlight Phase 1b/2 efficacy and safety results for the B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-targeted chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapy ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel). Additional poster presentations for cilta-cel data will include detailed analyses of cytokine release syndrome and health-related quality of life outcomes from CARTITUDE-1. LEGEND-2 data in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma and extramedullary disease will also be presented as a poster.