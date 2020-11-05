 

Extend and Oliver Join the Wells Fargo Startup Accelerator

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.11.2020, 13:00  |  31   |   |   

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) announced today that companies Extend and Oliver have joined the Wells Fargo Startup Accelerator, a portfolio of startup companies that develop solutions across a broad set of domains including customer experience, payments, marketing, risk and regulation, climate change and security. Companies in the Wells Fargo Startup Accelerator are able to take advantage of education, mentorship and investment to guide early stage growth. These companies can make use of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, distributed ledger technology and augmented reality to solve challenges. Presently there are 27 companies in the Accelerator portfolio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201105005115/en/

Wells Fargo sign on building. (Photo: Wells Fargo)

Wells Fargo sign on building. (Photo: Wells Fargo)

“The Wells Fargo Startup Accelerator combines the talent and nimbleness of a startup with the expertise and scale of Wells Fargo to work on innovative solutions for our customers and businesses,” said Lisa Frazier, head of Wells Fargo’s Innovation Group. “The future of banking, and the ability to adapt to ever changing customer needs rely on these types of collaborations. We welcome Extend and Oliver to the Wells Fargo Startup Accelerator.”

The latest Wells Fargo Startup Accelerator companies:

  • Extend (New York, New York) provides digital payment infrastructure for trusted financial institutions to enable modern card experiences. Leading banks, businesses, and other innovators can now access the full power of virtual cards for their business, products, and clients. Extend offers several products, including a suite of aggregated virtual card APIs, a digital corporate card app, and an industry-first card tokenization service.

    “We are delighted to team up with Wells Fargo given their portfolio of small to mid-sized businesses and desire to innovate,” said Andrew Jamison, Extend CEO and co-founder. “We look forward to working together to explore new payment capabilities that to date have only been available to the largest corporate clients. With easy onboarding, intuitive user experience, and strong controls associated with virtual cards, there is huge potential in this partnership and we look forward to seeing it grow.”
  • Oliver (Washington, D.C.) transforms legal servicing by enabling all parties to collaborate with ease on a product that drives efficiency, creates transparency, and ensures compliance. It achieves that by building software to consolidate, orchestrate, and optimize high-volume, compliant legal servicing.

    "By working with the Wells Fargo Startup Accelerator, we will drive critical capabilities into our solution based on real-world experience with Wells Fargo,” said Walker White, Oliver CEO. “All our existing and new customers will benefit from the lessons and requirements of one of the largest financial services companies in the world."

Now in its sixth year, the Wells Fargo Startup Accelerator focuses on advancing emerging technologies in pursuit of breakthroughs for financial services. Startups are eligible to receive up to $1 million in funding, along with guidance from Wells Fargo business and technology leaders to help refine and scale their solutions. The program has received more than 3,200 applications from innovative companies in more than 100 countries since the program’s inception. Applications can be submitted throughout the year at www.acceleratorapply.wf.com.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.92 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo’s vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,200 locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 31 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 30 on Fortune’s 2020 rankings of America’s largest corporations. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

News Release Category: WF-IT

Wells Fargo Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Extend and Oliver Join the Wells Fargo Startup Accelerator Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) announced today that companies Extend and Oliver have joined the Wells Fargo Startup Accelerator, a portfolio of startup companies that develop solutions across a broad set of domains including customer experience, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Kandi America Receives Certification From EPA, Electric Vehicles Cleared for U.S. Roads
AVANGRID to Provide 2021 Guidance and Long-Term Outlook at Investor Day
Geron Announces Ten Imetelstat Presentations at Upcoming American Society of Hematology Annual ...
Moody’s Acquires Minority Stake in MioTech, a Provider of Alternative Data and Analytical Tools ...
Magenta Therapeutics Announces Multiple Presentations Across Stem Cell Transplant Portfolio at The ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
Sproutly Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter Of 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.11.20
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Wells Fargo & Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
04.11.20
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Investors
04.11.20
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Investors
03.11.20
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) on Behalf of Investors
03.11.20
WELLS FARGO SHAREHOLDER ALERT By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Wells Fargo & Company - WFC
02.11.20
Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund Announces Sources of Distribution
02.11.20
Wells Fargo Names Kleber Santos as Head of Diverse Segments, Representation and Inclusion
01.11.20
Warren Buffetts 3 „älteste“ Positionen: Und was wir Foolishe Investoren davon lernen können
31.10.20
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Wells Fargo & Company
30.10.20
Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Distributions

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.09.20
12
Scheinkonten-Skandal bei Wells Fargo deutlich größer als angenommen