 

WiSA Association Expands TV Brand Member List With Rapidly Growing Hisense

WiSA LLC, founded by Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA), today announced that Hisense will join the Association’s more than 60 leading consumer electronics brands, as it plans to continue to expand its retail presence in North America. Hisense is the leading consumer electronics and home appliances company that sells globally and is the number 1 TV brand in China. Hisense USA was established in the last 19 years, allowing the company to further deliver exceptional results in the U.S.

“WiSA Association is thrilled to welcome Hisense into the member community,” said Tony Ostrom, President of WiSA. “With a rapidly growing market share on a global basis, Hisense fits seamlessly into the fold of world leaders in high resolution video. WiSA has been experiencing exponential growth and is excited to see increasing involvement from great TV brands like Hisense combining immersive wireless home cinema audio with stunning video.”

“At Hisense, our team continuously seeks the leading technologies that are easy to use for consumers and that effectively deliver quality entertainment, especially during a time when we’re seeing the growing trend of home cinema,” said Liu Xin, Deputy Chairman of Hisense International Co., Ltd. “After five decades of being committed to providing quality CE products, we’re honored to be a part of the WiSA Association. Joining other leading audio, CE and manufacturing brands is a major milestone for our company.”

In 2020, Hisense was noted as one of the fastest growing TV brand in the United States, and the sales of Hisense TVs increased by 139% in the U.S. The company's mission is to improve consumers' lives and add value to partners by developing high-quality, innovative, dependable and affordable products while also committing to exceed expectations and deliver results in the United States. Hisense offers an array of 4K ULED and UHD, Laser, and HD televisions that are available at Best Buy, Target and Walmart.

As a WiSA member, Hisense will garner the opportunity to work alongside other leading brands to define and implement worldwide standards for high-resolution, multi-channel, low-latency audio for TV, movies, gaming and music, with a main goal of interoperability, wireless connectivity and seamless integration between products.

About WiSA, LLC

WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association, is a consumer electronics consortium dedicated to creating interoperability standards utilized by leading brands and manufacturers to deliver immersive sound via intelligent devices. WiSA Certified components from any member brand can be combined to dramatically increase the enjoyment of movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA also combines robust, high definition, multi-channel, low latency surround sound with the simple setup of a soundbar. For more information about WiSA, please visit: www.wisaassociation.org.

