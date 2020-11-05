Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

The Company’s worldwide revenue for the third quarter of 2020 totaled $88.5 million, compared with $85.8 million for the third quarter of 2019, representing an increase of 3.2% from the prior year period.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LNTH), the parent company of Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and a global leader in the development, manufacture and commercialization of innovative diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

The Company’s third quarter 2020 net loss was $6.4 million, or $(0.10) per fully diluted share, as compared to net income of $4.9 million, or $0.12 per fully diluted share for the third quarter of 2019.

The Company’s third quarter 2020 adjusted fully diluted earnings per share were $0.04, as compared to $0.28 for the third quarter of 2019, representing a decrease of 87.1% from the prior year period.

Lastly, net cash provided by operating activities was $8.6 million for the third quarter 2020. Free Cash Flow was $4.8 million in the third quarter of 2020, representing a decrease of approximately $18.3 million from the prior year period.

“We continued to see steady recovery throughout the quarter primarily driven by DEFINITY and complemented by accelerated synergy capture, delivering a strong adjusted EPS performance,” said Mary Anne Heino, President and CEO. “Importantly, despite increased investment during the quarter related to our newly-combined business and our on-going integration efforts, we generated positive free cash flow. We remain committed to executing on our corporate initiatives even during these unprecedented times. In our first quarter as an integrated company, we received approval for VIALMIXRFID and submitted the NDA for our PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent, PyL. We believe these accomplishments and our continued financial discipline position us to drive sustainable future growth and enhanced shareholder value.”

Outlook

On April 9, 2020, the Company withdrew full year 2020 revenue, revenue growth, and adjusted fully diluted earnings per share guidance as a result of the continued uncertainties surrounding the scope, duration and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to these uncertainties, and uncertain timing of global recovery and economic normalization, the Company continues to be unable to provide guidance as to the overall impacts on its operations and financial results during the ongoing pandemic.

About Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and EXINI Diagnostics AB, and a global leader in the development, manufacture and commercialization of innovative diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products. Lantheus provides a broad portfolio of products, including the echocardiography agent DEFINITY Vial for (Perflutren Lipid Microsphere) Injectable Suspension; TechneLite (Technetium Tc99m Generator), a technetium-based generator that provides the essential medical isotope used in nuclear medicine procedures; AZEDRA for the treatment of certain rare neuroendocrine tumors; and RELISTOR for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation, which is partnered with Bausch Health Companies, Inc. The Company is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts with offices in New York, New Jersey, Puerto Rico, Canada and Sweden. For more information, visit www.lantheus.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted net income and its line components; adjusted net income per share - fully diluted; and free cash flow. The Company’s management believes that the presentation of these measures provides useful information to investors. These measures may assist investors in evaluating the Company’s operations, period over period. However, these measures may exclude items that may be highly variable, difficult to predict and of a size that could have a substantial impact on the Company’s reported results of operations for a particular period. Management uses these and other non-GAAP measures internally for evaluation of the performance of the business, including the allocation of resources and the evaluation of results relative to employee performance compensation targets. Investors should consider these non-GAAP measures only as a supplement to, not as a substitute for or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data – unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues $ 88,544 $ 85,776 $ 245,258 $ 257,991 Cost of goods sold 52,284 44,187 145,148 127,745 Gross profit 36,260 41,589 100,110 130,246 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 11,609 10,151 28,044 31,496 General and administrative 18,217 18,061 55,586 43,943 Research and development 11,684 4,860 20,150 15,584 Total operating expenses 41,510 33,072 103,780 91,023 Operating (loss) income (5,250) 8,517 (3,670) 39,223 Interest expense 2,808 2,356 6,668 11,491 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 3,196 Other (income) loss (596) 804 (1,702) (1,695) (Loss) income before income taxes $ (7,462) $ 5,357 $ (8,636) $ 26,231 Income tax (benefit) expense (1,076) 501 1,425 5,014 Net (loss) income $ (6,386) $ 4,856 $ (10,061) $ 21,217 Net (loss) income per common share: Basic $ (0.10) $ 0.12 $ (0.20) $ 0.55 Diluted $ (0.10) $ 0.12 $ (0.20) $ 0.53 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 66,820 39,123 49,858 38,901 Diluted 66,820 40,286 49,858 40,123

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Segment Revenues Analysis (in thousands – unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change United States DEFINITY $ 53,792 $ 50,917 5.6 % $ 148,346 $ 154,099 (3.7) % TechneLite 17,652 18,281 (3.4) % 52,599 55,204 (4.7) % Other nuclear 11,571 9,355 23.7 % 26,437 28,006 (5.6) % Rebates and allowances (5,540) (3,903) 41.9 % (13,763) (12,035) 14.4 % Total United States 77,475 74,650 3.8 % 213,619 225,274 (5.2) % International DEFINITY 1,637 1,478 10.8 % 4,239 4,036 5.0 % TechneLite 3,837 3,466 10.7 % 10,897 10,794 1.0 % Other nuclear 5,596 6,186 (9.5) % 16,507 17,901 (7.8) % Rebates and allowances (1) (4) (75.0) % (4) (14) (71.4) % Total International 11,069 11,126 (0.5) % 31,639 32,717 (3.3) % Worldwide DEFINITY 55,429 52,395 5.8 % 152,585 158,135 (3.5) % TechneLite 21,489 21,747 (1.2) % 63,496 65,998 (3.8) % Other nuclear 17,167 15,541 10.5 % 42,944 45,907 (6.5) % Rebates and allowances (5,541) (3,907) 41.8 % (13,767) (12,049) 14.3 % Total Revenues $ 88,544 $ 85,776 3.2 % $ 245,258 $ 257,991 (4.9) %

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data – unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net (loss) income $ (6,386) $ 4,856 $ (10,061) $ 21,217 Stock and incentive plan compensation 3,992 3,423 10,452 9,580 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 4,768 451 6,087 1,353 Acquired debt fair value adjustment (385) — (385) — Contingent consideration fair value adjustments 800 — 800 — Non-recurring refinancing related fees — — 460 — Extinguishment of debt — — — 3,196 Strategic collaboration and license costs — — — 300 Integration costs 855 — 4,428 — Acquisition-related costs 1,593 5,176 10,522 5,176 Impairment of long-lived assets — — 7,275 — Other — — (75) — Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments(a) (2,819) (2,653) (8,265) (7,449) Adjusted net income $ 2,418 $ 11,253 $ 21,238 $ 33,373 Adjusted net income, as a percentage of revenues 2.7 % 13.1 % 8.7 % 12.9 %

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net (loss) income per share - diluted $ (0.10) $ 0.12 $ (0.20) $ 0.53 Stock and incentive plan compensation 0.06 0.08 0.21 0.24 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.08 0.01 0.12 0.03 Acquired debt fair value adjustment (0.01) — (0.01) — Contingent consideration fair value adjustments 0.01 — 0.01 — Non-recurring refinancing related fees — — 0.01 — Extinguishment of debt — — — 0.08 Strategic collaboration and license costs — — — 0.01 Integration costs 0.01 — 0.09 — Acquisition-related costs 0.02 0.13 0.21 0.12 Impairment of long-lived assets — — 0.14 — Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments(a) (0.03) (0.06) (0.16) (0.18) Adjusted net income per share - diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.28 $ 0.42 $ 0.83 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted(b) 67,006 40,286 50,210 40,123

The income tax effect of the adjustments between GAAP net (loss) income and non-GAAP adjusted net income takes into account the tax treatment and related tax rate that apply to each adjustment in the applicable tax jurisdiction. Diluted shares may differ for non-GAAP measures as compared to GAAP due to a GAAP net loss position.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow (in thousands – unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 8,575 $ 26,442 $ 15,827 $ 57,963 Capital expenditures (3,736) (3,336) (8,689) (17,320) Free cash flow $ 4,839 $ 23,106 $ 7,138 $ 40,643

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands – unaudited) September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 87,994 $ 92,919 Accounts receivable, net 49,206 43,529 Inventory 37,623 29,180 Other current assets 9,709 7,283 Total current assets 184,532 172,911 Property, plant and equipment, net 122,381 116,497 Intangibles, net 384,747 7,336 Goodwill 57,765 15,714 Deferred tax assets, net 69,345 71,834 Other long-term assets 60,824 21,627 Total assets $ 879,594 $ 405,919 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Current portion of long-term debt and other borrowings $ 18,138 $ 10,143 Accounts payable 24,070 18,608 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 39,792 37,360 Total current liabilities 82,000 66,111 Asset retirement obligations 13,962 12,883 Long-term debt, net and other borrowings 204,669 183,927 Other long-term liabilities 65,384 28,397 Total liabilities 366,015 291,318 Total stockholders’ equity 513,579 114,601 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 879,594 $ 405,919

