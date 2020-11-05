 

Schrödinger to Present Data from Its MALT1 Inhibitor Program at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) 2020 Annual Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.11.2020, 13:00  |  38   |   |   

Schrödinger, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDGR), whose physics-based software platform is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered, today announced it will present data from its preclinical MALT1 inhibitor program at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition to be held virtually December 5-8, 2020.

MALT1 is a potential therapeutic target for non-Hodgkin’s B-cell lymphomas (NHL), chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), which are areas of high unmet medical need, especially in relapsed/refractory settings. Schrödinger has identified novel MALT1 inhibitors, which have shown antiproliferative effects in non-Hodgkin’s B-cell lymphoma models in preclinical studies.

Dose-dependent single agent anti-tumor activity was observed in a mouse xenograft model of B-cell lymphoma with the novel MALT1 inhibitors. When combined with ibrutinib, a Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, the activity observed supports the potential for MALT1 inhibitors to be used in combination to overcome drug-induced resistance in patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell lymphoma.

“We look forward to sharing our updated MALT1 results and advancing the program to IND-enabling studies in the coming year,” said Karen Akinsanya, Ph.D., Executive Vice President, Chief Biomedical Scientist and Head of Discovery R&D at Schrödinger. “We are proud of the rapid progress we have made on our MALT1 program. Our physics-based software platform helped to accelerate compound optimization, enabling candidate selection in under two years.”

The abstract is available online on the ASH website and will be presented at the poster session in December.

Poster session details follow:
Publication # 1175, “Identification of Potent Paracaspase MALT1 Inhibitors for Hematological Malignancies”
Date: Saturday, December 5, 2020
Time: 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. PT, Session #625

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered. Schrödinger has pioneered a physics-based software platform that enables discovery of high-quality, novel molecules for drug development and materials applications more rapidly and at lower cost compared to traditional methods. The software platform is used by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories around the world. Schrödinger’s multidisciplinary drug discovery team also leverages its software platform to advance collaborative programs and its own pipeline of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs.

Seite 1 von 3
Schrodinger Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Schrödinger to Present Data from Its MALT1 Inhibitor Program at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) 2020 Annual Meeting Schrödinger, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDGR), whose physics-based software platform is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered, today announced it will present data from its preclinical MALT1 inhibitor program at the 62nd American Society …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Kandi America Receives Certification From EPA, Electric Vehicles Cleared for U.S. Roads
AVANGRID to Provide 2021 Guidance and Long-Term Outlook at Investor Day
Geron Announces Ten Imetelstat Presentations at Upcoming American Society of Hematology Annual ...
Moody’s Acquires Minority Stake in MioTech, a Provider of Alternative Data and Analytical Tools ...
Magenta Therapeutics Announces Multiple Presentations Across Stem Cell Transplant Portfolio at The ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
Sproutly Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter Of 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:00 Uhr
Schrödinger to Host Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast