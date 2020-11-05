Schrödinger to Present Data from Its MALT1 Inhibitor Program at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) 2020 Annual Meeting

MALT1 is a potential therapeutic target for non-Hodgkin’s B-cell lymphomas (NHL), chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), which are areas of high unmet medical need, especially in relapsed/refractory settings. Schrödinger has identified novel MALT1 inhibitors, which have shown antiproliferative effects in non-Hodgkin’s B-cell lymphoma models in preclinical studies.

Schrödinger, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDGR), whose physics-based software platform is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered, today announced it will present data from its preclinical MALT1 inhibitor program at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition to be held virtually December 5-8, 2020.

Dose-dependent single agent anti-tumor activity was observed in a mouse xenograft model of B-cell lymphoma with the novel MALT1 inhibitors. When combined with ibrutinib, a Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, the activity observed supports the potential for MALT1 inhibitors to be used in combination to overcome drug-induced resistance in patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell lymphoma.

“We look forward to sharing our updated MALT1 results and advancing the program to IND-enabling studies in the coming year,” said Karen Akinsanya, Ph.D., Executive Vice President, Chief Biomedical Scientist and Head of Discovery R&D at Schrödinger. “We are proud of the rapid progress we have made on our MALT1 program. Our physics-based software platform helped to accelerate compound optimization, enabling candidate selection in under two years.”

The abstract is available online on the ASH website and will be presented at the poster session in December.

Poster session details follow:

Publication # 1175, “Identification of Potent Paracaspase MALT1 Inhibitors for Hematological Malignancies”

Date: Saturday, December 5, 2020

Time: 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. PT, Session #625

