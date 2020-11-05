Schrödinger to Host Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast
Schrödinger (Nasdaq: SDGR), whose physics-based software platform is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss third quarter 2020 financial results and provide a general business update.
Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing (833) 727-9520 (domestic) or +1 (830) 213-7697 (international) and refer to conference ID 8486343. The live webcast can be accessed under "News & Events" in the investors section of Schrödinger’s website, https://ir.schrodinger.com/news-and-events/event-calendar. The archived webcast will be available on Schrödinger’s website following the event.
About Schrödinger
Schrödinger is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered. Schrödinger has pioneered a physics-based software platform that enables discovery of high-quality, novel molecules for drug development and materials applications more rapidly and at lower cost compared to traditional methods. The software platform is used by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories around the world. Schrödinger’s multidisciplinary drug discovery team also leverages its software platform to advance collaborative programs and its own pipeline of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs.
Founded in 1990, Schrödinger has over 400 employees and is engaged with customers and collaborators in more than 70 countries. To learn more, visit www.schrodinger.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
