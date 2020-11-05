Schrödinger to Host Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Schrödinger (Nasdaq: SDGR), whose physics-based software platform is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss third quarter 2020 financial results and provide a general business update.

Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing (833) 727-9520 (domestic) or +1 (830) 213-7697 (international) and refer to conference ID 8486343. The live webcast can be accessed under "News & Events" in the investors section of Schrödinger’s website, https://ir.schrodinger.com/news-and-events/event-calendar. The archived webcast will be available on Schrödinger’s website following the event.