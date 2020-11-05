 

Omeros Corporation to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results on November 9, 2020

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) today announced that the company will issue its third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2020, on Monday, November 9, 2020, after the market closes. Omeros management will host a conference call and webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss the financial results as well as recent developments and highlights.

Conference Call Details

To access the live conference call via phone, please dial (844) 831-4029 from the United States and Canada or (920) 663-6278 internationally. The participant passcode is 1738549. Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A webcast replay will be available following the call.

To access the live and subsequently archived webcast of the conference call, go to Omeros’ website at www.omeros.com and select “Events” under the Investors section of the website. Please connect to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to allow for any software download that may be necessary.

About Omeros Corporation

Omeros is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large-market and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system and immune-related diseases, including cancers. In addition to its commercial product OMIDRIA (phenylephrine and ketorolac intraocular solution) 1%/0.3%, Omeros has multiple late-stage clinical development programs focused on complement-mediated disorders, including COVID-19, and substance abuse. A rolling biologics license application for narsoplimab, the company’s lead MASP-2 inhibitor, in hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy is being completed for submission to the U.S. FDA. Omeros also has a diverse group of preclinical programs including GPR174, a novel target in immuno-oncology that modulates a new cancer immunity axis recently discovered by Omeros. Small-molecule inhibitors of GPR174 are part of Omeros’ proprietary G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) platform through which it controls 54 new GPCR drug targets and their corresponding compounds. The company also exclusively possesses a novel antibody-generating platform.

