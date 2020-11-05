EVO Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, reported revenue was $322.4 million compared to $356.4 million in the prior year, a decrease of 10%. On a currency neutral basis, reported revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 decreased 7%. On a GAAP basis for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company recognized a net loss of $8.0 million, an improvement of 60% compared to the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 9% to $101.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. On a currency neutral basis, adjusted EBITDA declined 5% compared to the prior year.

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) (“EVO” or the “Company”) today announced its third quarter 2020 financial results. For the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, reported revenue was $117.0 million compared to $122.4 million in the prior year. On a reported and currency neutral basis, revenue for the third quarter decreased 4%. On a GAAP basis for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, net income was $14.6 million compared to net loss of $5.0 million in the prior year. Net income for the current quarter includes an after-tax gain of $14.1 million on the Company’s investment in Visa Series A preferred stock. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 4% to $40.4 million for the quarter, and on a currency neutral basis, adjusted EBITDA declined 2% compared to the prior year.

“We have taken the appropriate steps to realign our cost structure, which has improved our cash flows, leverage, and margin,” said James G. Kelly, Chief Executive Officer of EVO. “As a result, I am pleased with the financial results we delivered in the third quarter. In addition, we expanded our distribution through new merchant sales and additional referral partners and continued to invest in new products and solutions. We remain keenly focused on M&A opportunities and are well-positioned to capitalize on the acceleration we are seeing in digital payments.”

EVO’s management will host a conference call for investors at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 5, 2020 to discuss the results. Participants may register for the conference call via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at investor.evopayments.com or at http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/3399761. A recording of the call will be archived on the Company's investor relations website following the live call.

To assist in understanding the impact COVID-19 is having on our business, the Company has posted a summary of its recent payment volume trends on its investor relations website at https://investor.evopayments.com/3Q20paymentvolume.

This release and the accompanying earnings conference call contain statements about future events and expectations that constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “continues,” “estimates,” “expects,” “goal,” “objectives,” “intends,” “may,” “opportunity,” “plans,” “potential,” “near-term,” “long-term,” “projections,” “assumptions,” “projects,” “guidance,” “forecasts,” “outlook,” “target,” “trends,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “will” and similar expressions. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs, assumptions, estimates, and expectations, taking into account the information currently available to us, and are not guarantees of future results or performance. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations of future results we express or imply in any forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could contribute to these differences include the following: (1) the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and our merchants, including the impact of social distancing, shelter-in-place, shutdowns of non-essential businesses and similar measures imposed or undertaken by governments; (2) our ability to anticipate and respond to changing industry trends and the needs and preferences of our customers and consumers; (3) the impact of substantial and increasingly intense competition; (4) the impact of changes in the competitive landscape, including disintermediation from other participants in the payments chain; (5) the effects of global economic, political, market, health and other conditions, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; (6) our compliance with governmental regulations and other legal obligations, particularly related to privacy, data protection, information security, and consumer protection laws; (7) our ability to protect our systems and data from continually evolving cybersecurity risks or other technological risks; (8) failures in our processing systems, software defects, computer viruses, and development delays; (9) degradation of the quality of the products and services we offer, including support services; (10) risks associated with our ability to successfully complete, integrate and realize the expected benefits of acquisitions; (11) continued consolidation in the banking and payment services industries, including the impact of the combination of Banco Popular and Grupo Santander and the related bank branch consolidation; (12) increased customer, referral partner, or sales partner attrition; (13) the incurrence of chargebacks; (14) failure to maintain or collect reimbursements; (15) fraud by merchants or others; (16) the failure of our third-party vendors to fulfill their obligations; (17) failure to maintain merchant and sales relationships or financial institution alliances; (18) ineffective risk management policies and procedures; (19) our inability to retain smaller-sized merchants and the impact of economic fluctuations on such merchants, (20) damage to our reputation, or the reputation of our partners; (21) seasonality and volatility; (22) our inability to recruit, retain and develop qualified personnel; (23) geopolitical and other risks associated with our operations outside of the United States; (24) any decline in the use of cards as a payment mechanism or other adverse developments with respect to the card industry in general; (25) increases in card network fees; (26) failure to comply with card networks requirements; (27) a requirement to purchase our eService subsidiary in Poland; (28) changes in foreign currency exchange rates; (29) future impairment charges; (30) risks relating to our indebtedness, including our ability to raise additional capital to fund our operations on economized terms or at all and exposure to interest rate risks; (31) the planned phasing out of LIBOR and the transition to other benchmarks; (32) restrictions imposed by our credit facilities and outstanding indebtedness; (33) participation in accelerated funding programs; (34) failure to enforce and protect our intellectual property rights; (35) failure to comply with, or changes in, laws, regulations and enforcement activities, including those relating to corruption, anti-money laundering, data privacy, and financial institutions; (36) impact of new or revised tax regulations; (37) legal proceedings; (38) our dependence on distributions from EVO Investco LLC to pay our taxes and expenses, including certain payments to the Continuing LLC Owners (as defined in our public filings) and, in the event that any tax benefits are disallowed, our inability to be reimbursed for payments made to the Continuing LLC Owners; (39) our organizational structure, including benefits available to the Continuing LLC Owners that are not available to holders of our Class A common stock to the same extent; (40) the risk that we could be deemed an investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended; (41) the significant influence the Continuing LLC Owners continue to have over us, including control over decisions that require the approval of stockholders; (42) certain provisions of Delaware law and antitakeover provisions in our organizational documents could delay or prevent a change of control; (43) certain provisions in our organizational documents, including those that provide Delaware as the exclusive forum for litigation matters and that renounce the doctrine of corporate opportunity; (44) our ability to establish and maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures; (45) changes in our stock price, including relating to downgrades, analyst reports, and future sales by us or by existing stockholders; and (46) the other risks and uncertainties included from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including those listed under “Risk Factors” contained in Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

We qualify any forward-looking statements entirely by the cautionary factors listed above, among others. Other risks, uncertainties and factors, not listed above, could also cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements we make. We assume no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

EVO Payments, Inc. has supplemented revenue, segment profit, net income (loss), earnings per share information and weighted average common shares determined in accordance with GAAP by providing these and other measures on an adjusted basis in this release. The non-GAAP financial measures presented herein should not be considered in isolation of, as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, and such measures may not be comparable to those reported by other companies. Management uses these adjusted financial performance measures for financial and operational decision making and as a means to facilitate period-to-period comparisons. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures, together with other metrics, to set goals for and measure the performance of the business and to determine incentive compensation. The Company believes that these adjusted measures provide useful information to investors about the Company’s ongoing underlying operating performance and enhance the overall understanding of financial performance of the Company’s core business by presenting the Company’s results without giving effect to equity-based compensation and costs related to transition, acquisition and integration matters, and giving effect to a normalized effective tax rate for the Company. This release also contains information on various financial measures presented on a currency-neutral basis. The Company believes these currency-neutral measures provide useful information to investors about the Company’s performance by excluding fluctuations caused solely by movements in currency exchange rates in the non-U.S. jurisdictions where the Company operates. Reconciliations of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are included in the schedules to this release.

Among other non-GAAP financial measures presented, this release contains a presentation of our adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income, and adjusted net income per share information. These measures do not purport to be an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity, and are not intended to be a measure of free cash flow available for management’s discretionary use as they do not consider certain cash requirements such as tax payments and, in the case of adjusted EBITDA, interest payments and debt service requirements. Further, adjusted EBITDA does not purport to be an alternative to net income as a measure of operating performance. These measures, or measures similar to them, are frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in the industry. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before provision for income taxes, net interest expense, and depreciation and amortization, excluding the impact of net income attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated entities (including related depreciation and amortization), share-based compensation, and transition, acquisition and integration costs. Adjusted net income is defined as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude income taxes, the impact of net income attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated entities (including related depreciation and amortization), share-based compensation, transition, acquisition and integration costs, and amortization of acquisition intangibles and subsequently adjusted to give effect to a normalized tax rate for the Company. The calculation of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income have limitations as analytical tools, including: (a) they do not reflect the Company’s cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; (b) they do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, the Company’s working capital needs; (c) in the case of adjusted EBITDA, it does not reflect the interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on the Company’s indebtedness; (d) they do not reflect the Company’s tax expense or the cash requirements to pay the Company’s taxes; and (e) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future and these measures do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements. Adjusted net income per share is defined as adjusted net income divided by pro forma weighted average shares. Pro forma weighted average shares is defined as GAAP common weighted average shares (equal to our weighted average Class A common shares) plus, our weighted average Class B common shares, weighted average Class C common shares, weighted average Class D common shares, dilutive equity awards measured under the treasury stock method, and weighted average preferred shares. Weighted average preferred shares is defined as the weighted average shares of Class A common stock issuable upon conversion of the Company’s Series A preferred stock.

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio is a non-GAAP measure defined as total long-term debt less available cash (cash on the balance sheet less certain merchant settlement account balances and merchant reserves) divided by the trailing twelve month Adjusted EBITDA. This ratio is frequently used by investors, and management believes this measure provides relevant and useful information.

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) is a leading payment technology and services provider. EVO offers an array of innovative, reliable, and secure payment solutions to merchants ranging from small and mid-size enterprises to multinational companies and organizations across the globe. As a fully integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in over 50 markets and 150 currencies worldwide, EVO provides competitive solutions that promote business growth, increase customer loyalty, and enhance data security in the international markets it serves.

EVO PAYMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Schedule 1 - Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 % change 2020 2019 % change Revenue $ 116,976 $ 122,363 (4%) $ 322,428 $ 356,398 (10%) Operating expenses: Cost of services and products 20,693 24,065 (14%) 63,034 72,900 (14%) Selling, general and administrative 64,668 63,864 1% 191,579 196,592 (3%) Depreciation and amortization 22,167 22,804 (3%) 64,116 68,412 (6%) Impairment of intangible assets - 3,872 NM 782 10,504 (93%) Total operating expenses 107,528 114,605 (6%) 319,511 348,408 (8%) Income from operations 9,448 7,758 22% 2,917 7,990 (63%) Other income (expense): Interest income 226 858 (74%) 857 2,268 (62%) Interest expense (6,717 ) (11,085 ) (39%) (23,916 ) (34,006 ) (30%) Income from investment in unconsolidated investees 95 167 (43%) 310 436 (29%) Gain on investment in equity securities 15,750 - NM 15,750 - NM Other income, net 2,558 888 188% 753 2,498 (70%) Total other income (expense) 11,912 (9,172 ) NM (6,246 ) (28,804 ) (78%) Income (loss) before income taxes 21,360 (1,414 ) NM (3,329 ) (20,814 ) (84%) Income tax (expense) benefit (6,775 ) (3,590 ) 89% (4,699 ) 618 NM Net income (loss) 14,585 (5,004 ) NM (8,028 ) (20,196 ) (60%) Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated entities 3,556 2,220 60% 5,644 4,798 18% Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests of EVO Investco, LLC 5,190 (5,380 ) NM (10,932 ) (18,323 ) (40%) Net income (loss) attributable to EVO Payments, Inc. 5,839 $ (1,844 ) NM (2,740 ) $ (6,671 ) (59%) Less: Accrual of redeemable preferred stock paid-in-kind dividends 2,360 4,131 Net income (loss) attributable to Class A common stock $ 3,479 $ (6,871 ) Earnings per share Basic $0.07 ($0.05 ) ($0.17 ) ($0.22 ) Diluted $0.07 ($0.05 ) ($0.17 ) ($0.22 ) Weighted average Class A common stock outstanding Basic 41,675,929 34,634,567 41,445,566 30,996,506 Diluted 42,636,616 34,634,567 41,445,566 30,996,506

EVO PAYMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Schedule 2 - Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in thousands, except share data) September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 373,879 $ 304,089 Accounts receivable, net 14,860 15,881 Other receivables 14,961 24,438 Due from related parties 630 1,125 Inventory 7,600 9,128 Settlement processing assets 288,598 328,637 Other current assets 14,371 12,867 Total current assets 714,899 696,165 Equipment and improvements, net 71,847 94,464 Goodwill, net 372,321 378,838 Intangible assets, net 213,805 257,560 Investment in unconsolidated investees 776 2,078 Deferred tax assets 217,399 210,275 Operating lease right-of-use assets 35,225 45,664 Investment in equity securities, at fair value 23,336 - Other assets 14,731 21,360 Total assets $ 1,664,339 $ 1,706,404 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities: Settlement lines of credit $ 16,594 $ 33,103 Current portion of long-term debt 4,628 8,744 Accounts payable 6,812 13,584 Accrued expenses 107,804 110,079 Settlement processing obligations 422,021 449,302 Current portion of operating lease liabilities, inclusive of related party liability of $1.1 million and $1.2 million at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 6,211 7,087 Due to related parties 4,429 7,325 Total current liabilities 568,499 629,224 Long-term debt, net of current portion 580,164 693,169 Due to related parties 185 385 Deferred tax liabilities 14,218 17,260 Tax receivable agreement obligations, inclusive of related party liability of $142.3 million and $141.1 million at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 151,807 150,274 ISO reserves 2,921 2,758 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion, inclusive of related party liability of $2.5 million and $3.2 million at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 31,287 41,703 Other long-term liabilities 2,346 1,830 Total liabilities 1,351,427 1,536,603 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable non-controlling interests 1,008,491 1,052,448 Redeemable preferred stock (par value, $0.0001 per share), Authorized, Issued and Outstanding – 152,250 and 0 shares at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. Liquidation preference: $156,285 and $0 at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 151,721 - Shareholders' equity (deficit): Class A common stock (par value $0.0001), Authorized - 200,000,000 shares, Issued and Outstanding - 42,012,986 and 41,233,954 shares at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 4 4 Class B common stock (par value $0.0001), Authorized - 40,000,000 shares, Issued and Outstanding - 34,163,538 and 34,163,538 shares at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 3 3 Class C common stock (par value $0.0001), Authorized - 4,000,000 shares, Issued and Outstanding - 1,886,425 and 2,321,955 shares at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively - - Class D common stock (par value $0.0001), Authorized - 32,000,000 shares, Issued and Outstanding - 4,567,508 and 4,354,978 shares at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively - - Additional paid-in capital - - Accumulated deficit attributable to Class A common stock (555,089 ) (587,358 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,712 ) (1,948 ) Total EVO Payments, Inc. shareholders' deficit (564,794 ) (589,299 ) Nonredeemable non-controlling interests (282,506 ) (293,348 ) Total deficit (847,300 ) (882,647 ) Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests, redeemable preferred stock, and shareholders' deficit $ 1,664,339 $ 1,706,404

EVO PAYMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Schedule 3 - Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) (in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (8,028 ) $ (20,196 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 64,116 68,412 Gain on sale of investment (336 ) (250 ) Gain on fair value adjustment of equity securities (15,750 ) - Amortization of deferred financing costs 2,006 2,006 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (74 ) 2,362 Loss on disposal of equipment and improvements 1,239 - Share-based compensation expense 15,391 7,841 Impairment of intangible assets 782 10,504 Accrued interest expense (4,127 ) 366 Deferred taxes, net (1,086 ) (7,880 ) Other 543 (79 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net 1,039 (2,546 ) Other receivables 7,898 32,739 Inventory 1,357 (1,487 ) Other current assets (1,937 ) (2,816 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,199 5,451 Other assets (674 ) (666 ) Related parties, net (2,506 ) 2,288 Accounts payable (6,707 ) (38,973 ) Accrued expenses 2,639 (7,234 ) Settlement processing funds, net 12,788 (15,579 ) Operating lease liabilities (6,934 ) (5,505 ) Other 163 67 Net cash provided by operating activities 68,001 28,825 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired - (38,832 ) Purchase of equipment and improvements (12,719 ) (24,639 ) Acquisition of intangible assets (5,023 ) (4,759 ) Net proceeds from sale of investments - 250 Return of capital on equity method investment 906 - Collection of deferred cash consideration - 4,882 Collections of notes receivable 255 1,812 Net cash used in investing activities (16,581 ) (61,286 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt 185,250 316,479 Repayments of long-term debt (316,659 ) (318,919 ) Deferred financing costs paid - (2 ) Contingent consideration paid (1,105 ) (5,919 ) Deferred cash consideration paid (887 ) - Secondary offering proceeds - 258,522 Purchase of LLC Interests, Class B and Class D common stock in connection with the April 2019 and the August 2019 Secondary Offerings - (239,538 ) Repurchases of shares to satisfy minimum tax withholding (1,243 ) (1,716 ) Proceeds from issuance of redeemable preferred stock 149,250 - Redeemable preferred stock issuance costs (1,660 ) - Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 5,521 810 Distribution to non-controlling interests holders 23 (6,493 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 18,490 3,224 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (120 ) (9,651 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 69,790 (38,888 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 304,089 350,697 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 373,879 $ 311,809 The presentation of cash flows from operating activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was revised from the amounts previously reported to conform with the presentation required by the retroactive adoption of ASC 842 as of January 1, 2019.

EVO PAYMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Schedule 4 - Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures (in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 % change 2020 2019 % change Revenue $ 116,976 $ 122,363 (4%) $ 322,428 $ 356,398 (10%) Currency impact1 - (1,039 ) NM - (9,384 ) NM Currency-neutral revenue $ 116,976 $ 121,324 (4%) $ 322,428 $ 347,014 (7%) Net income (loss) $ 14,585 $ (5,004 ) NM $ (8,028 ) $ (20,196 ) (60%) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidating entities (3,556 ) (2,220 ) 60% (5,644 ) (4,798 ) 18% Income tax expense (benefit) 6,775 3,590 89% 4,699 (618 ) NM Interest expense, net 6,491 10,227 (37%) 23,059 31,738 (27%) Depreciation and amortization 22,167 22,804 (3%) 64,116 68,412 (6%) Gain on investment in equity securities (15,750 ) - NM (15,750 ) - NM Share-based compensation 5,916 3,019 96% 15,391 7,841 96% Transition, acquisition and integration costs2 3,735 9,821 (62%) 24,069 29,803 (19%) Adjusted EBITDA 40,363 42,238 (4%) 101,912 112,182 (9%) Currency impact1 - (849 ) NM - (4,902 ) NM Currency-neutral adjusted EBITDA $ 40,363 $ 41,388 (2%) $ 101,912 $ 107,280 (5%) 1 Represents the impact of currency shifts by adjusting prior year results to current period average foreign exchange rates for the currencies in which EVO conducts operations. 2 For the three months ended September 30, 2020, earnings adjustments include $0.8 million of employee termination benefits, and $2.9 million of transition, acquisition and integration related costs. For the three months ended September 30, 2019, earnings adjustments include $0.6 million of employee termination benefits, $5.3 million of transition, acquisition and integration costs and a $3.9 million impairment charge related to the write-down of a trademark. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, earnings adjustments include $5.9 million of employee termination benefits, $14.7 million of transition, acquisition and integration related costs, $2.7 million adjustment for foreign exchange remeasurement losses on intercompany assets and liabilities, and $0.8 million intangible asset impairment of a tradename. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, earnings adjustments include $2.7 million of employee termination benefits, $18.1 million of transition, acquisition and integration costs, and $9.0 million of impairment charges net of non-controlling interest.

EVO PAYMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Schedule 6 - Adjusted Net Income (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 % change 2020 2019 % change Net income (loss) $ 14,585 $ (5,004 ) NM $ (8,028 ) $ (20,196 ) (60%) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidating entities (3,556 ) (2,220 ) 60% (5,644 ) (4,798 ) 18% Income tax expense (benefit) 6,775 3,590 89% 4,699 (618 ) NM Gain on investment in equity securities (15,750 ) - NM (15,750 ) - NM Share-based compensation 5,916 3,019 96% 15,391 7,841 96% Transition, acquisition and integration costs1 3,735 9,821 (62%) 24,069 29,803 (19%) Acquisition intangible amortization2 11,409 12,126 (6%) 32,121 35,086 (8%) Non-GAAP adjusted income before taxes 23,114 21,332 8% 46,857 47,118 (1%) Income taxes at normalized tax rate3 (5,224 ) (4,928 ) 6% (10,590 ) (10,884 ) (3%) Adjusted net income $ 17,890 $ 16,404 9% $ 36,267 $ 36,233 0% Adjusted net income per share4 $0.19 $0.20 (5%) $0.41 $0.44 (7%)

1 For the three months ended September 30, 2020, earnings adjustments include $0.8 million of employee termination benefits, and $2.9 million of transition, acquisition and integration related costs. For the three months ended September 30, 2019, earnings adjustments include $0.6 million of employee termination benefits, $5.3 million of transition, acquisition and integration related costs, and a $3.9 million impairment charge related to the write-down of a trademark. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, earnings adjustments include $5.9 million of employee termination benefits, $14.7 million of transition, acquisition and integration related costs, $2.7 million adjustment for fx remeasurement losses on intercompany assets and liabilities, and $0.8 million intangible asset impairment of a tradename. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, earnings adjustments include $2.7 million of employee termination benefits, $18.1 million of transition, acquisition and integration related costs, and an impairment charge of $9.0 million, net of non-controlling interest. 2 Represents amortization of intangible assets acquired through business combinations and other merchant portfolio and related asset acquisitions. 3 Normalized corporate income tax expense calculated using 22.6% and 23.1% for 2020 and 2019, respectively, based on blended federal and state tax rates and utilizing the Tax Reform Act for 2018 federal rates. 4 Reflects pro forma weighted average shares for the period using GAAP weighted average common shares (equal to weighted average Class A common shares) plus weighted average Class B common shares, weighted average Class C common shares, weighted average Class D common shares, weighted average preferred shares including paid-in-kind dividends, and dilutive equity awards measured under the treasury stock method.

Three Months Ended Sept. 30, Nine Months Ended Sept. 30, (share count in millions) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Class A (GAAP weighted average common stock) 41.7 34.6 41.4 31.0 Class B 34.2 35.0 34.2 35.5 Class C 2.1 2.3 2.2 2.4 Class D 4.5 10.0 4.4 12.8 Stock options, RSUs, RSAs 1.0 0.9 0.7 0.8 Preferred shares (if converted) 9.8 - 5.8 - Pro forma weighted average shares 93.2 82.9 88.7 82.5

EVO PAYMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Schedule 7 - Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio (in thousands) Year Ended 9 Months 9 Months LTM1 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 9/30/2020 9/30/2020 Net loss $ (23,366 ) $ (20,196 ) $ (8,028 ) $ (11,198 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidating entities (7,877 ) (4,798 ) (5,644 ) (8,723 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 4,548 (618 ) 4,699 9,865 Interest expense, net 41,139 31,738 23,059 32,461 Depreciation and amortization 92,059 68,412 64,116 87,764 Gain on investment in equity securities - - (15,750 ) (15,750 ) Share-based compensation 10,921 7,841 15,391 18,471 Transition, acquisition and integration costs 42,825 29,803 24,069 37,091 Adjusted EBITDA $ 160,250 $ 112,182 $ 101,912 $ 149,980 Ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA 9/30/2020 Gross debt $ 592,818 Less: available cash on 9/30/20202 (159,998 ) Net debt $ 432,821 Leverage Ratio as of 9/30/2020 2.9x 1 Reflects last twelve months Adjusted EBITDA by taking full year 2019, less nine-months ended September 30, 2019, plus the nine-months ended September 30, 2020. Amounts may differ due to rounding. 2 Available cash includes cash in transit from September 30th transaction date.

