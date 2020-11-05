Cubic Corporation to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results and Host Webcast on November 18
Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) today announced it will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, November 18 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 full year financial results. The press release and presentation materials will be published after the close of the New York Stock Exchange on the same day via the Investor Relations section of the company’s website: www.cubic.com.
Conference Call and Webcast Information
Date:
November 18, 2020
Time:
5:00 p.m. ET
Hosts:
Bradley H. Feldmann, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer
Anshooman Aga, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Dial in:
833-968-2299
778-560-2777 (international)
Conference ID 4459744
Webcast:
https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2633778/28CFCBC10748C62E42F1CA5841A1FF2A
An archive of the webcast will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website: https://www.cubic.com/investor-relations/earnings
About Cubic Corporation
Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201105005305/en/
