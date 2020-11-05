Taysha Gene Therapies Bolsters Manufacturing Capacity Through Partnership with Catalent

“Through this partnership, we will be able to enhance our existing manufacturing capabilities to support Taysha’s broad gene therapy pipeline,” said RA Session, II, President, Founder and CEO of Taysha. “We are focused on ensuring that we can provide access to potentially curative gene therapies for thousands of patients by establishing this robust infrastructure early.”

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA) , a patient-centric gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system in both rare and large patient populations, and Catalent, the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products, today announced a partnership to support the development and manufacturing of Taysha’s gene therapies at Catalent’s Maryland-based gene therapy facilities.

Taysha has an established partnership with UT Southwestern Medical Center that allows it to access the institution’s CGMP-compliant manufacturing suite, which has a capacity of over 500 liters as well as additional 100-liter toxicology material capacity. In addition, Taysha intends to establish its own commercial-scale, CGMP manufacturing facility to meet future demand for its gene therapy product candidates. This new partnership with Catalent intends to rapidly expand Taysha’s manufacturing capacity and will support future manufacturing needs for several of Taysha’s gene therapy programs, including treatments for CLN1 and Rett syndrome.

“Given Taysha’s large and growing pipeline of gene therapies, we wanted to plan for potential increased manufacturing needs above the GMP facility at UT Southwestern and our own planned manufacturing facility,” said Fred Porter, Ph.D., Chief Technical Officer for Taysha. “We believe that this partnership is critical to our strategy for future clinical and commercial supply of our gene therapy product candidates.”

“Catalent is committed to gene therapy partnerships at all stages of development and manufacturing,” commented Manja Boerman, Ph.D., President, Catalent Cell & Gene Therapy. “With our experience in process and analytical development and deep expertise in adeno-associated viral vectors, combined with our growing footprint, we are able to help companies manufacture patient material and reach the clinic faster.”