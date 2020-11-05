 

The Middleby Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.11.2020, 13:00  |  42   |   |   

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD), a leading worldwide manufacturer of equipment for the commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen industries, today reported net earnings for the 2020 third quarter of $60.5 million or $1.10 diluted earnings per share on net sales of $634.5 million. Adjusted net earnings were $73.9 million or $1.34 adjusted diluted earnings per share. A full reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP measures are provided at the end of this press release.

“While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a major impact on our business, the quick and decisive actions we took earlier this year have strengthened our business and are reflected in the strong financial performance in the third quarter. We delivered record cash flows, improved profitability, and enhanced our capital structure for the long-term. While we have implemented the necessary adjustments for uncertain business conditions, we continue to invest in strategic technology and sales initiatives. Most importantly, we remain dedicated to supporting our customers, while keeping the safety and protection of our employees as our top priority,” said Tim FitzGerald, CEO of The Middleby Corporation.

2020 Third Quarter Financial Results

  • Net sales decreased 12.4% in the third quarter of 2020 over the comparative prior year period. Excluding the impacts of acquisitions and foreign exchange rates, sales decreased 14.1% in the third quarter, reflecting the impact of COVID-19.
  • Organic net sales (a non-GAAP measure) declines were reported at the Commercial Foodservice Group due to COVID-19 impacts and challenging market conditions. Residential sales growth is primarily related to the premium appliance brands. A reconciliation of reported net sales by segment is as follows:

 

Commercial
Foodservice

 

Residential
Kitchen

 

Food
Processing

 

Total
Company

Reported Net Sales Growth

(25.9

)%

 

14.0

%

 

24.1

%

 

(12.4

)%

Acquisitions

1.2

%

 

1.0

%

 

0.9

%

 

1.1

%

Foreign Exchange Rates

0.3

%

 

1.7

%

 

0.8

%

 

0.6

%

Organic Net Sales Growth (1) (2)

(27.4

)%

 

11.4

%

 

22.4

%

 

(14.1

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Organic net sales growth defined as total sales growth excluding impact of acquisitions and foreign exchange rates

(2) Totals may be impacted by rounding

  • Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was $126.5 million, due to the impact of lower revenues as a result of COVID-19; however margins at all three segments were strong reflecting focus on cost control and profitability. A reconciliation of organic adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) by segment is as follows:

 

Commercial
Foodservice

 

Residential
Kitchen

 

Food
Processing

 

Total
Company

Adjusted EBITDA

22.4

%

 

18.3

%

 

23.8

%

 

19.9

%

Acquisitions

(0.2

)%

 

(1.8

)%

 

(0.1

)%

 

(0.6

)%

Foreign Exchange Rates

%

 

(0.4

)%

 

0.2

%

 

%

Organic Adjusted EBITDA (1) (2)

22.6

%

 

20.4

%

 

23.7

%

 

20.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Organic Adjusted EBITDA defined as Adjusted EBITDA excluding impact of acquisitions and foreign exchange rates

(2) Totals may be impacted by rounding

  • Operating cash inflows during the third quarter increased to $151.4 million in comparison to $128.2 million in the prior year period. Operating cash inflows for the nine months period ended September 26, 2020 increased to $316.2 million in comparison to $229.7 million in the prior year period. The total leverage ratio per our credit agreements was below 3.25x. Our trailing twelve month bank agreement pro-forma EBITDA was $563.4 million.
  • On August 21, 2020, the company issued $747.5 million aggregate principal amount of 1.00% Convertible Senior Notes due in 2025 (the "Notes"). The company then entered into privately negotiated capped call transactions for a cost of $104.7 million. Additionally, a portion of the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes was used to prepay $400.0 million of term loan obligations and an amendment on our credit facility.
  • Cash balances at the end of the quarter were $220.3 million. Net debt, defined as debt less cash, at the end of the 2020 fiscal third quarter amounted to $1.6 billion as compared to $1.8 billion at the end of fiscal 2019. Additionally, our current borrowing availability is approximately $1.3 billion.

"In Commercial Foodservice, orders have consistently improved since the initial impact of COVID-19 in the second quarter. Foodservice demand has proven resilient with growing industry traffic resulting from the significant expansion of delivery, drive-through and curb-side pick-up. Restaurant operators are quickly adapting to these emerging trends that have accelerated during the pandemic, and present growth opportunities for our business. There is also a strong desire to return to indoor dining, which is benefiting our casual dining customers. We are well positioned with solutions that address the evolving foodservice environment. Interest continues to grow for our ventless products, automated cooking and beverage systems, touchless pick-up and delivery equipment, and for our “Open Kitchen” cloud-based IoT solution. With our launch of Bluezone by Middleby, we are pleased to offer an industry-leading air-sanitization system that reduces the airborne transfer of viruses, such as COVID-19, with 99.9995% kill rate effectiveness, supporting our restaurant customers as they seek solutions to address indoor dining concerns,” commented Mr. FitzGerald.

"At our Residential Kitchen businesses, growth in order rates reflect increased time spent at home and in the kitchen. Favorable conditions in the housing market have returned and can be seen in new construction and home sales trends. The order rates also reflect demand for recently-debuted product innovations across the portfolio of our premium brands. Our investments continue with the addition of our showrooms, digital marketing initiatives and designer sales efforts.”

“At the Food Processing Group, travel restrictions have created challenges with customer demonstrations and installations. We anticipate this will have an impact on orders and shipments in the near-term. Despite this disruption, backlog levels remain healthy and there is strong interest in our recent product introductions. We remain focused on increasing our presence in fast-growing segments, such as cured meats and alternative protein. We are also positioned to support our customers growing requirements for automation solutions to address labor availability and increased employee safety concerns,” Mr. FitzGerald concluded.

Conference Call

A conference call will be held at 10 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, November 5 and can be accessed by dialing (888) 391-6937 or (315) 625-3077 and providing conference code 4756758#. The conference call is also accessible through the Investor Relations section of the company website at www.middleby.com. A replay of the conference call will be available two hours after the conclusion of the call by dialing (855) 859-2056 and entering conference code 4756758#.

Statements in this press release or otherwise attributable to the company regarding the company's business which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The company cautions investors that such statements are estimates of future performance and are highly dependent upon a variety of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. Such factors include variability in financing costs; quarterly variations in operating results; dependence on key customers; international exposure; foreign exchange and political risks affecting international sales; changing market conditions; the impact of competitive products and pricing; the timely development and market acceptance of the company's products; the availability and cost of raw materials; and other risks detailed herein and from time-to-time in the company's SEC filings. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

The Middleby Corporation is a global leader in the foodservice equipment industry. The company develops, manufactures, markets and services a broad line of equipment used in the commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment industries. The company's leading equipment brands serving the commercial foodservice industry include Anets, APW Wyott, Bakers Pride, Beech, BKI, Blodgett, Blodgett Combi, Blodgett Range, Bloomfield, Britannia, Carter-Hoffmann, Celfrost, Concordia, CookTek, Crown, CTX, Desmon, Deutsche Beverage, Doyon, Eswood, EVO, Firex, Follett, frifri, Giga, Globe, Goldstein, Holman, Houno, IMC, Induc, Ink Kegs, Jade, JoeTap, Josper, L2F, Lang, Lincat, MagiKitch'n, Market Forge, Marsal, Middleby Marshall, MPC, Nieco, Nu-Vu, PerfectFry, Pitco, QualServ, RAM, Southbend, Ss Brewtech, Star, Starline, Sveba Dahlen, Synesso, Taylor, Toastmaster, TurboChef, Ultrafryer, Varimixer, Wells and Wunder-Bar. The company’s leading equipment brands serving the food processing industry include Alkar, Armor Inox, Auto-Bake, Baker Thermal Solutions, Burford, Cozzini, CVP Systems, Danfotech, Deutsche Process, Drake, Emico, Glimek, Hinds-Bock, Maurer-Atmos, MP Equipment, M-TEK, Pacproinc, RapidPak, Scanico, Spooner Vicars, Stewart Systems, Thurne and Ve.Ma.C.. The company’s leading equipment brands serving the residential kitchen industry include AGA AGA Cookshop, Brava, EVO, Fired Earth, Heartland, La Cornue, Leisure Sinks, Lynx, Marvel, Mercury, Rangemaster, Rayburn, Redfyre, Sedona, Stanley, TurboChef, U-Line and Viking.

For more information about The Middleby Corporation and the company brands, please visit www.middleby.com.

THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(Amounts in 000’s, Except Per Share Information)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

3rd Qtr, 2020

 

3rd Qtr, 2019

 

3rd Qtr, 2020

 

3rd Qtr, 2019

Net sales

$

634,525

 

 

$

724,014

 

 

$

1,783,961

 

 

$

2,171,820

 

Cost of sales

411,776

 

 

453,986

 

 

1,157,896

 

 

1,358,001

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

222,749

 

 

270,028

 

 

626,065

 

 

813,819

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

128,814

 

 

144,460

 

 

384,580

 

 

434,884

 

Former Chairman and CEO transition costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

10,116

 

Restructuring expenses

7,263

 

 

4,223

 

 

10,281

 

 

6,806

 

Income from operations

86,672

 

 

121,345

 

 

231,204

 

 

362,013

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense and deferred financing amortization, net

18,418

 

 

20,846

 

 

55,881

 

 

63,334

 

Net periodic pension benefit (other than service costs)

(10,149

)

 

(7,175

)

 

(30,004

)

 

(22,233

)

Other (income) expense, net

(294

)

 

1,444

 

 

3,414

 

 

(489

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings before income taxes

78,697

 

 

106,230

 

 

201,913

 

 

321,401

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for income taxes

18,181

 

 

24,210

 

 

46,456

 

 

78,158

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings

$

60,516

 

 

$

82,020

 

 

$

155,457

 

 

$

243,243

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

1.10

 

 

$

1.47

 

 

$

2.82

 

 

$

4.37

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted

$

1.10

 

 

$

1.47

 

 

$

2.82

 

 

$

4.37

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of shares

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

54,982

 

 

55,663

 

 

55,104

 

 

55,641

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted

55,100

 

 

55,663

 

 

55,152

 

 

55,641

 

THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in 000’s, Except Per Share Information)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Sep 26, 2020

 

Dec 28, 2019

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

220,310

 

 

$

94,500

 

Accounts receivable, net

381,273

 

 

447,612

 

Inventories, net

557,512

 

 

585,699

 

Prepaid expenses and other

67,261

 

 

61,224

 

Prepaid taxes

14,826

 

 

20,161

 

Total current assets

1,241,182

 

 

1,209,196

 

 

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

343,860

 

 

352,145

 

Goodwill

1,855,361

 

 

1,849,747

 

Other intangibles, net

1,420,600

 

 

1,443,381

 

Long-term deferred tax assets

35,115

 

 

36,932

 

Other assets

124,066

 

 

110,742

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

5,020,184

 

 

$

5,002,143

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current maturities of long-term debt

$

23,152

 

 

$

2,894

 

Accounts payable

152,262

 

 

173,693

 

Accrued expenses

421,580

 

 

416,550

 

Total current liabilities

596,994

 

 

593,137

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt

1,808,973

 

 

1,870,246

 

Long-term deferred tax liability

137,276

 

 

133,500

 

Accrued pension benefits

252,420

 

 

289,086

 

Other non-current liabilities

193,199

 

 

169,360

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity

2,031,322

 

 

1,946,814

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

5,020,184

 

 

$

5,002,143

 

THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION

NON-GAAP INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in 000’s, Except Percentages)

 

 

Commercial
Foodservice

 

Residential
Kitchen

 

Food
Processing

 

Total (1)

Three Months Ended September 26, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

$

371,223

 

 

$

152,654

 

 

$

110,648

 

 

$

634,525

 

Segment Operating Income

$

57,483

 

 

$

22,626

 

 

$

22,860

 

 

$

86,672

 

Operating Income % of net sales

15.5

%

 

14.8

%

 

20.7

%

 

13.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

5,360

 

 

2,965

 

 

1,480

 

 

9,805

 

Amortization

12,923

 

 

2,170

 

 

1,794

 

 

16,887

 

Restructuring expenses

6,969

 

 

138

 

 

156

 

 

7,263

 

Facility consolidation related expenses

574

 

 

 

 

 

 

574

 

Stock Compensation

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,300

 

Segment adjusted EBITDA

$

83,309

 

 

$

27,899

 

 

$

26,290

 

 

$

126,501

 

Adjusted EBITDA % of net sales

22.4

%

 

18.3

%

 

23.8

%

 

19.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended September 28, 2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

$

500,990

 

 

$

133,877

 

 

$

89,147

 

 

$

724,014

 

Segment Operating Income

$

105,099

 

 

$

17,850

 

 

$

13,349

 

 

$

121,345

 

Operating Income % of net sales

21.0

%

 

13.3

%

 

15.0

%

 

16.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

5,413

 

 

2,897

 

 

1,158

 

 

9,476

 

Amortization

12,230

 

 

2,413

 

 

2,616

 

 

17,259

 

Restructuring expenses

2,126

 

 

2,017

 

 

80

 

 

4,223

 

Facility consolidation related expenses

381

 

 

952

 

 

 

 

1,333

 

Acquisition related inventory step-up charge

1,258

 

 

 

 

186

 

 

1,444

 

Stock Compensation

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,923

 

Segment adjusted EBITDA

$

126,507

 

 

$

26,129

 

 

$

17,389

 

 

$

157,003

 

Adjusted EBITDA % of net sales

25.3

%

 

19.5

%

 

19.5

%

 

21.7

%

 

Nine Months Ended September 26, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

$

1,081,847

 

 

$

385,637

 

 

$

316,477

 

 

$

1,783,961

 

Segment Operating Income

$

173,064

 

 

$

41,860

 

 

$

57,801

 

 

$

231,204

 

Operating Income % of net sales

16.0

%

 

10.9

%

 

18.3

%

 

13.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

15,567

 

 

8,742

 

 

4,179

 

 

28,503

 

Amortization

38,257

 

 

7,627

 

 

5,494

 

 

51,378

 

Restructuring expenses

9,115

 

 

973

 

 

193

 

 

10,281

 

Facility consolidation related expenses

848

 

 

 

 

 

 

848

 

Acquisition related inventory step-up charge

2,106

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,106

 

Stock Compensation

 

 

 

 

 

 

14,422

 

Segment adjusted EBITDA

$

238,957

 

 

$

59,202

 

 

$

67,667

 

 

$

338,742

 

Adjusted EBITDA % of net sales

22.1

%

 

15.4

%

 

21.4

%

 

19.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 28, 2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

$

1,471,800

 

 

$

420,546

 

 

$

279,474

 

 

$

2,171,820

 

Segment Operating Income

$

313,482

 

 

$

57,220

 

 

$

44,477

 

 

$

362,013

 

Operating Income % of net sales

21.3

%

 

13.6

%

 

15.9

%

 

16.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

15,714

 

 

8,697

 

 

3,498

 

 

28,014

 

Amortization

34,519

 

 

7,308

 

 

6,223

 

 

48,050

 

Restructuring expenses

2,977

 

 

3,693

 

 

136

 

 

6,806

 

Facility consolidation related expenses

381

 

 

952

 

 

 

 

1,333

 

Acquisition related inventory step-up charge

2,494

 

 

 

 

186

 

 

2,680

 

Stock Compensation

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,257

 

Former Chairman and CEO transition costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

10,116

 

Segment adjusted EBITDA

$

369,567

 

 

$

77,870

 

 

$

54,520

 

 

$

462,269

 

Adjusted EBITDA % of net sales

25.1

%

 

18.5

%

 

19.5

%

 

21.3

%

(1) Includes corporate and other general company expenses, which impact Segment Adjusted EBITDA, and amounted to $11.0 million and $13.0 million for the three months ended September 26, 2020 and September 28, 2019, respectively, and $27.1 million and $39.7 million for the nine months ended September 26, 2020 and September 28, 2019, respectively.

 

Three Months Ended

 

3rd Qtr, 2020

 

3rd Qtr, 2019

 

$

 

Diluted per
share

 

$

 

Diluted per
share

Net earnings

$

60,516

 

 

$

1.10

 

 

$

82,020

 

 

$

1.47

 

Amortization (1)

17,861

 

 

0.32

 

 

17,661

 

 

0.32

 

Amortization of discount on convertible notes

1,848

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring expenses

7,263

 

 

0.13

 

 

4,223

 

 

0.08

 

Acquisition related inventory step-up charge

 

 

 

 

1,444

 

 

0.03

 

Facility consolidation related expenses

574

 

 

0.01

 

 

1,333

 

 

0.02

 

Net periodic pension benefit (other than service costs)

(10,149

)

 

(0.18

)

 

(7,175

)

 

(0.13

)

Income tax effect of pre-tax adjustments

(4,019

)

 

(0.07

)

 

(3,987

)

 

(0.07

)

Adjusted net earnings

$

73,894

 

 

$

1.34

 

 

$

95,519

 

 

$

1.72

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

3rd Qtr, 2020

 

3rd Qtr, 2019

 

$

 

Diluted per
share

 

$

 

Diluted per
share

Net earnings

$

155,457

 

 

$

2.82

 

 

$

243,243

 

 

$

4.37

 

Amortization (1)

53,373

 

 

0.97

 

 

49,258

 

 

0.89

 

Amortization of discount on convertible notes

1,848

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring expenses

10,281

 

 

0.19

 

 

6,806

 

 

0.12

 

Acquisition related inventory step-up charge

2,106

 

 

0.04

 

 

2,680

 

 

0.05

 

Facility consolidation related expenses

848

 

 

0.02

 

 

1,333

 

 

0.02

 

Net periodic pension benefit (other than service costs)

(30,004

)

 

(0.54

)

 

(22,233

)

 

(0.40

)

Former Chairman & CEO transition costs

 

 

 

 

10,116

 

 

0.18

 

Income tax effect of pre-tax adjustments

(8,844

)

 

(0.17

)

 

(11,654

)

 

(0.21

)

Adjusted net earnings

$

185,065

 

 

$

3.36

 

 

$

279,549

 

 

$

5.02

 

(1) Includes amortization of deferred financing costs and convertible notes issuance costs.

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

3rd Qtr, 2020

 

3rd Qtr, 2019

 

3rd Qtr, 2020

 

3rd Qtr, 2019

Net Cash Flows Provided By (Used In):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating activities

$

151,422

 

 

$

128,154

 

 

$

316,182

 

 

$

229,744

 

Investing activities

(10,358

)

 

(84,074

)

 

(53,539

)

 

(272,793

)

Financing activities

(573,169

)

 

(35,555

)

 

(134,838

)

 

61,615

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Free Cash Flow

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flow from operating activities

$

151,422

 

 

$

128,154

 

 

$

316,182

 

 

$

229,744

 

Less: Net capital expenditures

(7,064

)

 

(12,189

)

 

(20,395

)

 

(33,819

)

Free cash flow

$

144,358

 

 

$

115,965

 

 

$

295,787

 

 

$

195,925

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The company supplements its consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis with this non-GAAP financial information to provide investors with greater insight, increase transparency and allow for a more comprehensive understanding of the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release do not have standard meanings and may vary from similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

The company believes that organic net sales growth, non-GAAP adjusted segment EBITDA, adjusted net earnings and adjusted diluted per share measures are useful as supplements to its GAAP results of operations to evaluate certain aspects of its operations and financial performance, and its management team primarily focuses on non-GAAP items in evaluating performance for business planning purposes. The Company also believes that these measures assist it with comparing its performance between various reporting periods on a consistent basis, as these measures remove from operating results the impact of items that, in its opinion, do not reflect its core operating performance including, for example, intangibles amortization expense, impairment charges, restructuring expenses, and other charges which management considers to be outside core operating results.

Under GAAP, certain convertible debt instruments that may be settled in cash (or other assets) upon conversion are required to be separately accounted for as liability (debt) and equity (conversion option) components of the instrument in a manner that reflects the issuer’s nonconvertible debt borrowing rate. Accordingly, for GAAP purposes the company is required to recognize imputed interest expense on the company’s $747.5 million of convertible senior notes due 2025 that were issued in a private placement in August 2020. The imputed interest rate is 4.7% for the convertible notes due 2025, while the actual coupon interest rate of the notes is 1.0%. The difference between the imputed interest expense and the coupon interest expense is excluded from management’s assessment of the Company’s operating performance because management believes that this non-cash expense is not indicative of its core, ongoing operating performance.

The company believes that free cash flow is an important measure of operating performance because it provides management and investors a measure of cash generated from operations that is available for mandatory payment obligations and investment opportunities, such as funding acquisitions, repaying debt and repurchasing our common stock.

The Company believes that its presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful because it provides investors and securities analysts with the same information that Middleby uses internally for purposes of assessing its core operating performance.

Middleby Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Middleby Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD), a leading worldwide manufacturer of equipment for the commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen industries, today reported net earnings for the 2020 third quarter of $60.5 million or …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Kandi America Receives Certification From EPA, Electric Vehicles Cleared for U.S. Roads
AVANGRID to Provide 2021 Guidance and Long-Term Outlook at Investor Day
Geron Announces Ten Imetelstat Presentations at Upcoming American Society of Hematology Annual ...
Moody’s Acquires Minority Stake in MioTech, a Provider of Alternative Data and Analytical Tools ...
Magenta Therapeutics Announces Multiple Presentations Across Stem Cell Transplant Portfolio at The ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
Sproutly Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter Of 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.11.20
Bluezone By Middleby Patented Indoor Air Purification System Now Available
27.10.20
Middleby Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call