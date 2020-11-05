 

Terminix Announces Mobile Bay Formosan Termite Settlement with Alabama Attorney General

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.11.2020, 13:05  |  91   |   |   

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TMX), a leading provider of residential and commercial pest control, today announced that it has reached a settlement with the Alabama Attorney General regarding its Mobile Bay Formosan termite business practices.

The settlement provides for various immediate remediation measures to be provided directly to current and former customers. Under Alabama law, this settlement is expected to mitigate future punitive damage awards from legacy termite damage by Mobile Bay area consumers, reducing the Company’s potential exposure to termite damage claims filed after the date of the settlement. As a result, including all costs associated with the settlement, which are detailed below, the Company expects future termite damage claim expenses above historical norms to be between $140 to $150 million from 2020 to 2029, within the previously communicated ringfence estimate range.

“We appreciate the cooperation of the Alabama Attorney General’s office to reach what we believe is a fair resolution that is in the best interests of our customers in the Mobile Bay area,” said President and CEO Brett Ponton. “We have made substantial improvements in our operations, claims management processes, governance structure, and quality assurance to enhance our ability to treat Formosan termites. Leveraging these improvements, we are better positioned to serve our Mobile Bay customers for years to come.”

“The resolution fits within the total damage claim ringfence estimate we discussed in the fourth quarter of 2019, and will help reduce claims volatility in the future,” said CFO Tony DiLucente. “A state-sponsored, non-litigated avenue more quickly resolves damage claim disputes, which will provide immediate benefits to our impacted customers and reduce future litigated claims. Today’s settlement is expected to limit the ongoing P&L impact from termite damage claims, providing for a clearer picture of underlying performance in the base business.”

Termite Damage Claim Ringfence Estimate Impact

The Company has reviewed the relevant change in facts with its external actuarial advisors to estimate future termite damage claims expense. Including all costs associated with the settlement, the Company expects future termite damage claim expenses above historical norms to be $140 to $150 million from 2020 to 2029, remaining within the previously communicated ringfence estimate. The estimate uses Company assumptions for a lower litigated claims rate due to the consumer fund, the settlement’s effect on damage awards in future litigated cases, and the impact of reinstated customers. The actuarial assessment has been updated to reflect current termite damage claims rates and costs in both the Mobile Bay area and the country at large.

Seite 1 von 4
Terminix Global Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Terminix Announces Mobile Bay Formosan Termite Settlement with Alabama Attorney General Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TMX), a leading provider of residential and commercial pest control, today announced that it has reached a settlement with the Alabama Attorney General regarding its Mobile Bay Formosan termite business …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Kandi America Receives Certification From EPA, Electric Vehicles Cleared for U.S. Roads
AVANGRID to Provide 2021 Guidance and Long-Term Outlook at Investor Day
Geron Announces Ten Imetelstat Presentations at Upcoming American Society of Hematology Annual ...
Moody’s Acquires Minority Stake in MioTech, a Provider of Alternative Data and Analytical Tools ...
Magenta Therapeutics Announces Multiple Presentations Across Stem Cell Transplant Portfolio at The ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
Sproutly Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter Of 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:00 Uhr
Terminix Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Revenue Growth of 10 Percent
21.10.20
Terminix Global Holdings to Announce Third-Quarter 2020 Results