Terminix Announces Mobile Bay Formosan Termite Settlement with Alabama Attorney General

The settlement provides for various immediate remediation measures to be provided directly to current and former customers. Under Alabama law, this settlement is expected to mitigate future punitive damage awards from legacy termite damage by Mobile Bay area consumers, reducing the Company’s potential exposure to termite damage claims filed after the date of the settlement. As a result, including all costs associated with the settlement, which are detailed below, the Company expects future termite damage claim expenses above historical norms to be between $140 to $150 million from 2020 to 2029, within the previously communicated ringfence estimate range.

“We appreciate the cooperation of the Alabama Attorney General’s office to reach what we believe is a fair resolution that is in the best interests of our customers in the Mobile Bay area,” said President and CEO Brett Ponton. “We have made substantial improvements in our operations, claims management processes, governance structure, and quality assurance to enhance our ability to treat Formosan termites. Leveraging these improvements, we are better positioned to serve our Mobile Bay customers for years to come.”

“The resolution fits within the total damage claim ringfence estimate we discussed in the fourth quarter of 2019, and will help reduce claims volatility in the future,” said CFO Tony DiLucente. “A state-sponsored, non-litigated avenue more quickly resolves damage claim disputes, which will provide immediate benefits to our impacted customers and reduce future litigated claims. Today’s settlement is expected to limit the ongoing P&L impact from termite damage claims, providing for a clearer picture of underlying performance in the base business.”

Termite Damage Claim Ringfence Estimate Impact

The Company has reviewed the relevant change in facts with its external actuarial advisors to estimate future termite damage claims expense. Including all costs associated with the settlement, the Company expects future termite damage claim expenses above historical norms to be $140 to $150 million from 2020 to 2029, remaining within the previously communicated ringfence estimate. The estimate uses Company assumptions for a lower litigated claims rate due to the consumer fund, the settlement’s effect on damage awards in future litigated cases, and the impact of reinstated customers. The actuarial assessment has been updated to reflect current termite damage claims rates and costs in both the Mobile Bay area and the country at large.