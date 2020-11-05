NRG Energy, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

“Our business performed well during the important summer months, delivering stable results amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mauricio Gutierrez, NRG President and Chief Executive Officer. "As we move towards the end of the year, we look forward to closing the Direct Energy acquisition and continue advancing our customer-centric strategy.”

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NRG) today reported third quarter 2020 income from continuing operations of $249 million, or $1.02 per diluted common share and Adjusted EBITDA for the Third quarter of $752 million.

Consolidated Financial Resultsa

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended ($ in millions) 9/30/2020 9/30/2019 9/30/2020 9/30/2019 Income from Continuing Operations $ 249 $ 374 $ 683 $ 657 Cash provided by Continuing Operations $ 694 $ 472 $ 1,386 $ 889 Adjusted EBITDA $ 752 $ 792 $ 1,674 $ 1,593 Free Cash Flow Before Growth Investments (FCFbG) $ 630 $ 433 $ 1,199 $ 673 a. In accordance with GAAP, 2019 results have been recast to reflect the discontinued operations of the South Central Portfolio and Carlsbad Energy Center

Segments Results

Table 1: Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations

($ in millions) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Segment 9/30/2020 9/30/2019 9/30/2020 9/30/2019 Texas $ 288 $ 348 $ 800 $ 757 East 149 121 319 280 West/Othera (188) (95) (436) (380) Income from Continuing Operationsb $ 249 $ 374 $ 683 $ 657 a. Includes Corporate segment b. In accordance with GAAP, 2019 results have been recast to reflect the discontinued operations of the South Central Portfolio and Carlsbad Energy Center.

Table 2: Adjusted EBITDA

($ in millions) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Segment 9/30/2020 9/30/2019 9/30/2020 9/30/2019 Texas $ 514 $ 581 $ 1,087 $ 1,085 East 146 143 374 380 West/Othera 92 68 213 128 Adjusted EBITDAb $ 752 $ 792 $ 1,674 $ 1,593 a. Includes Corporate segment b. In accordance with GAAP, 2019 results have been recast to reflect the discontinued operations of the South Central Portfolio and Carlsbad Energy Center.

Texas: Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $514 million, $67 million lower than third quarter of 2019. This decrease is driven by a reduction of load due to weather and COVID-19 partially offset by lower supply costs resulting from reductions in power and fuel prices.

East: Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $146 million, $3 million higher than third quarter of 2019. This increase is driven by higher gross margins and increased sales of portable power products; partially offset by lower capacity revenues and higher operating expenses.

West/Other: Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $92 million, $24 million higher than third quarter of 2019. This increase is driven by higher gross margin primarily due to MISO uplift payments resulting from out-of-market dispatch during an extreme weather event and increased California resource adequacy pricing, partially offset by lower realized pricing in the West, lower generation from forced outages at Cottonwood facility in 2020 and the sales of emissions in 2019.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Table 3: Corporate Liquidity

($ in millions) 09/30/20 12/31/19 Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 697 $ 345 Restricted Cash 6 8 Total $ 703 $ 353 Total credit facility availability 2,815 1,794 Total Liquidity, excluding collateral received $ 3,518 $ 2,147

As of September 30, 2020, NRG cash was at $0.7 billion, and $2.8 billion was available under the Company’s credit facilities. Total liquidity was $3.5 billion, including restricted cash. Overall liquidity as of the end of the third quarter 2020 was approximately $1.4 billion higher than at the end of 2019, driven by improved cash from operations and the increase in credit facilities of approximately $0.9 billion during the third quarter. This increase in credit facilities reflects mainly the additional liquidity associated with the new Receivables Securitization and Repurchase facilities but excludes the additional commitments to the Company's existing revolving credit facility which become available coincident with the closing of the Direct Energy acquisition.

NRG Strategic Developments

Acquisition of Direct Energy

On July 24, 2020, the Company entered into a definitive purchase agreement with Centrica to acquire Direct Energy. Direct Energy is a leading retail provider of electricity, natural gas, and home and business energy related products and services in North America.

The Company will pay an aggregate purchase price of $3.625 billion in cash, subject to purchase price adjustment, including a working capital adjustment. The Company updated its financing plan and is now expecting to fund the purchase price using a combination of increased cash on hand and approximately $2.9 billion in newly-issued secured and unsecured corporate debt — a $0.5 billion increase from the previous estimate. The portion of the purchase price previously expected to be funded by $750 million in equity/equity-linked securities is now expected to be funded with a combination of the expected increases of 2020 cash on hand and debt to be repaid in 2021 with future targeted asset sale proceeds.

As part of NRG’s ongoing portfolio optimization strategy, NRG expects to realize a minimum $250 million net proceeds (net of debt repayment associated with assets sold) over the next 6-12 months from ongoing and prospective monetization of non-core assets and businesses. The first $200 million in net proceeds will be used to repay a portion of the increased leverage associated with Direct Energy acquisition in order to maintain investment grade metrics in 2021 and any additional proceeds will be available for capital allocation.

The acquisition remains on track to close by year end 2020. The shareholders of Centrica approved the acquisition on August 20, 2020. The transaction has received approvals under the Canadian Competition Act and early termination of the waiting period under the HSR Act has been granted. The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of approval under the Federal Power Act.

Increase in collateral facilities to support the acquisition of Direct Energy

During the third quarter, the Company amended its existing credit agreement to, among other things, increase the existing revolving commitments by an aggregate amount of $1,075 million. The increase will become effective upon closing of the Direct Energy acquisition and total revolving commitments available at that time, and subject to usage, will be $3.7 billion.

In September 2020, the Company also entered into a revolving accounts receivable financing facility for an amount up to $750 million, subject to adjustments on a seasonal basis, and an uncommitted repurchase facility related to the Receivable Securitization for up to $75 million.

Finally, as of November 5, 2020, the Company had extended and increased its existing $80 million CDS LC facility by an incremental $87 million.

The incremental liquidity available under these facilities will cover approximately $2.0 billion of the $3.5 billion of incremental collateral needs associated with the Direct Energy acquisition.

Midwest Generation lease buyout

On September 29, 2020, Midwest Generation, LLC closed on the purchase agreement and acquired all of the ownership interests in the Powerton facility and Units 7 and 8 of the Joliet facility, which were being leased through 2034 and 2030, respectively, for approximately $260 million. The Company has initially funded the purchase with cash on hand and expects that before year end NRG will borrow under its Revolving Credit Facility in an amount equal to the operating lease liability of $148 million.

COVID-19

In March 2020, the World Health Organization categorized COVID-19 as a pandemic and the President of the United States declared the COVID-19 outbreak a national emergency. Electricity was deemed a 'critical and essential business operation' under various state and federal governmental COVID-19 mandates. NRG had activated its Crisis Management Team ("CMT") in January 2020 to proactively manage the Company's response to the impacts of COVID-19.

NRG continues to remain focused on protecting the health and well-being of its employees, while supporting its customers and the communities in which it operates and assuring the continuity of its operations. In June 2020, summer-critical office employees returned to the offices and safety protocols were successfully implemented. The Company will continue to evaluate additional return to normal work operations on a location by location basis as COVID-19 conditions evolve.

The Company continues to maintain certain restrictions on business travel and face-to-face sales channels, remote work practices remain in place and there are enhanced cleaning and hygiene protocols in all of its facilities. In addition, select essential employees and contractors are continuing to report to plant and certain office locations. The Company also continues to require pre-entry screening, including temperature checks, separation of work crews, additional personal protective equipment for employees and contractors when social distancing cannot be maintained, and a ban on all non-essential visitors. The Company has not experienced any material disruptions in its ability to continue its business operations to date.

2020 and 2021 Guidance

NRG has narrowed the range of its Adjusted EBITDA guidance, while increasing Cash From Operations and Free Cash Flow before Growth Investments (FCFbG) guidance for 2020; NRG is maintaining its Adjusted EBITDA guidance for fiscal year 2021 while lowering its Cash Flow From Operations and FCFbG guidance due to the deferral of certain cash flow items into 2021.

Table 4: 2020 and 2021 Adjusted EBITDA, Cash from Operations, and FCFbG Guidance

2020 2021 ($ in millions) Narrowed Guidance Updated Guidance Adjusted EBITDAa $1,950-$2,050 $1,900-$2,100 Cash From Operations $1,590-$1,690 $1,350-$1,550 FCFbG $1,450-$1,550 $1,200-$1,400

a. Non-GAAP financial measure; see Appendix Tables A-5 for GAAP Reconciliation to Net Income that excludes fair value adjustments related to derivatives. The Company is unable to provide guidance for Net Income due to the impact of such fair value adjustments related to derivatives in a given year

Capital Allocation Update

As part of the Company's long-term capital allocation policy, the return of capital to shareholders during the nine months ending September 30, 2020 was comprised of a quarterly dividend of $.30 per share, or $221 million, and share repurchases of $228 million through August 6, 2020 at an average price of $33.05 per share. Upon completion of the previously announced November 2020 dividend, the total amount of capital returned to shareholders during 2020 will be $523 million.

The Company does not anticipate executing any further share repurchases over the remainder of 2020 and has allocated all of its remaining 2020 excess capital to fund the Direct Energy acquisition.

The Company's common stock dividend, debt reduction and share repurchases are subject to available capital, market conditions and compliance with associated laws and regulations.

NRG ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, (In millions, except for per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating Revenues Total operating revenues $ 2,809 $ 2,996 $ 7,066 $ 7,626 Operating Costs and Expenses Cost of operations 2,034 2,153 4,925 5,649 Depreciation and amortization 99 91 318 261 Impairment losses 29 — 29 1 Selling, general and administrative costs 253 210 670 615 Reorganization costs — 1 3 16 Development costs 1 1 6 5 Total operating costs and expenses 2,416 2,456 5,951 6,547 Gain on sale of assets — — 6 2 Operating Income 393 540 1,121 1,081 Other Income/(Expense) Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates 36 29 37 8 Impairment losses on investments — (107) (18) (107) Other income, net 11 17 52 49 Loss on debt extinguishment, net — — (1) (47) Interest expense (99) (99) (292) (318) Total other expense (52) (160) (222) (415) Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes 341 380 899 666 Income tax expense 92 6 216 9 Income from Continuing Operations 249 374 683 657 (Loss)/income from discontinued operations, net of income tax — (2) — 399 Net Income 249 372 683 1,056 Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests — — — 1 Net Income Attributable to NRG Energy, Inc $ 249 $ 372 $ 683 $ 1,055 Earnings per Share Weighted average number of common shares outstanding — basic 244 254 246 266 Income from continuing operations per weighted average common share — basic $ 1.02 $ 1.47 $ 2.78 $ 2.47 (Loss)/income from discontinued operations per weighted average common share — basic $ — $ (0.01) $ — $ 1.50 Earnings per Weighted Average Common Share — Basic $ 1.02 $ 1.46 $ 2.78 $ 3.97 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding — diluted 245 256 247 268 Income from continuing operations per weighted average common share — diluted $ 1.02 $ 1.46 $ 2.77 $ 2.45 (Loss)/income from discontinued operations per weighted average common share — diluted $ — $ (0.01) $ — $ 1.49 Earnings per Weighted Average Common Share — Diluted $ 1.02 $ 1.45 $ 2.77 $ 3.94

NRG ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (In millions) Net Income $ 249 $ 372 $ 683 $ 1,056 Other Comprehensive Income/(Loss) Foreign currency translation adjustments 4 (4) 2 (4) Available-for-sale securities — (14) — (13) Defined benefit plans — (41) — (47) Other comprehensive income/(loss) 4 (59) 2 (64) Comprehensive Income 253 313 685 992 Less: Comprehensive income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest — — — 1 Comprehensive Income Attributable to NRG Energy, Inc $ 253 $ 313 $ 685 $ 991

NRG ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (In millions, except share data) (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 697 $ 345 Funds deposited by counterparties 15 32 Restricted cash 6 8 Accounts receivable, net 1,126 1,025 Inventory 330 383 Derivative instruments 578 860 Cash collateral paid in support of energy risk management activities 77 190 Prepayments and other current assets 258 245 Total current assets 3,087 3,088 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,573 2,593 Other Assets Equity investments in affiliates 376 388 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 345 464 Goodwill 579 579 Intangible assets, net 721 789 Nuclear decommissioning trust fund 828 794 Derivative instruments 315 310 Deferred income taxes 3,087 3,286 Other non-current assets 314 240 Total other assets 6,565 6,850 Total Assets $ 12,225 $ 12,531 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Current portion of long-term debt $ 3 $ 88 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 69 73 Accounts payable 753 722 Derivative instruments 495 781 Cash collateral received in support of energy risk management activities 15 32 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 651 663 Total current liabilities 1,986 2,359 Other Liabilities Long-term debt 5,792 5,803 Non-current operating lease liabilities 297 483 Nuclear decommissioning reserve 311 298 Nuclear decommissioning trust liability 508 487 Derivative instruments 318 322 Deferred income taxes 17 17 Other non-current liabilities 1,062 1,084 Total other liabilities 8,305 8,494 Total Liabilities 10,291 10,853 Redeemable noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries — 20 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity Common stock; $0.01 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 423,041,349 and 421,890,790 shares issued and 244,147,420

and 248,996,189 shares outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 4 4 Additional paid-in-capital 8,511 8,501 Accumulated deficit (1,157) (1,616) Less treasury stock, at cost - 178,893,929 and 172,894,601 shares at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively (5,234) (5,039) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (190) (192) Total Stockholders' Equity 1,934 1,658 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 12,225 $ 12,531

NRG ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Nine months ended September 30, (In millions) 2020 2019 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net Income $ 683 $ 1,056 Income from discontinued operations, net of income tax — 399 Income from continuing operations 683 657 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Distributions from and equity in losses/(earnings) of unconsolidated affiliates 6 (5) Depreciation and amortization 318 261 Accretion of asset retirement obligations 46 31 Provision for credit losses 74 87 Amortization of nuclear fuel 40 40 Amortization of financing costs and debt discount/premiums 23 20 Loss on debt extinguishment, net 1 47 Amortization of emissions allowances and energy credits 60 28 Amortization of unearned equity compensation 17 15 Gain on sale and disposal of assets (22) (20) Impairment losses 47 108 Changes in derivative instruments (7) 36 Changes in deferred income taxes and liability for uncertain tax benefits 202 (3) Changes in collateral deposits in support of energy risk management activities 96 129 Changes in nuclear decommissioning trust liability 39 27 Changes in other working capital (237) (569) Cash provided by continuing operations 1,386 889 Cash provided by discontinued operations — 8 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 1,386 897 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Payments for acquisitions of assets and businesses (277) (348) Capital expenditures (167) (183) Net proceeds from notes receivable — 2 Net (purchases)/sales of emission allowances (15) 14 Investments in nuclear decommissioning trust fund securities (360) (295) Proceeds from the sale of nuclear decommissioning trust fund securities 318 271 Proceeds from sale of assets, net of cash disposed and sale of discontinued operations, net of fees 15 1,293 Changes in investments in unconsolidated affiliates 2 (94) Contributions to discontinued operations — (44) Cash (used)/provided by continuing operations (484) 616 Cash used by discontinued operations — (2) Net Cash (Used)/Provided by Investing Activities (484) 614 Cash Flows from Financing Activities Payments of dividends to common stockholders (221) (24) Payments for share repurchase activity (229) (1,322) Payments for debt extinguishment costs — (24) Purchase of and distributions to noncontrolling interests from subsidiaries (2) (1) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 1 3 Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 59 2,668 Payments of debt issuance costs (24) (34) Repayments of long-term debt (62) (2,892) Net repayments of Revolving Credit Facility (83) (215) Other (6) — Cash used by continuing operations (567) (1,841) Cash provided by discontinued operations — 43 Net Cash Used by Financing Activities (567) (1,798) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2) — Change in Cash from discontinued operations — 49 Net Increase/(Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents, Funds Deposited by Counterparties and Restricted Cash.. 333 (336) Cash and Cash Equivalents, Funds Deposited by Counterparties and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period 385 613 Cash and Cash Equivalents, Funds Deposited by Counterparties and Restricted Cash at End of Period $ 718 $ 277

Appendix Table A-1: Third Quarter 2020 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation by Operating Segment

The following table summarizes the calculation of Adj. EBITDA and provides a reconciliation to income/(loss) from continuing operations:

($ in millions) Texas East West/Other1 Corp/Elim Total Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations 288 149 17 (205) 249 Plus: Interest expense, net — 3 1 93 97 Income tax — 1 — 91 92 Depreciation and amortization 49 34 9 7 99 ARO Expense 22 3 3 — 28 Contract amortization 2 — — — 2 EBITDA 361 190 30 (14) 567 Adjustment to reflect NRG share of adjusted EBITDA in unconsolidated affiliates — — 25 — 25 Acquisition-related transaction & integration costs — — — 10 10 Reorganization costs — — — (1) (1) Deactivation costs — 2 — — 2 Other non recurring charges 1 (1) 2 — 2 Impairments — — 29 — 29 Mark to market (MtM) (gains)/losses on economic hedges 152 (45) 11 — 118 Adjusted EBITDA 514 146 97 (5) 752

Includes International, remaining renewables and Generation eliminations

Third Quarter 2020 condensed financial information by Operating Segment:

($ in millions) Texas East West/Other1 Corp/Elim Total Operating revenues 1,991 650 132 (3) 2,770 Cost of sales 1,140 316 60 (1) 1,515 Economic gross margin2 851 334 72 (2) 1,255 Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations3 187 114 27 (1) 327 Selling, marketing, general and administrative 153 74 11 7 245 Other (income)4 (3) — (63) (3) (69) Adjusted EBITDA 514 146 97 (5) 752

1 Includes International, remaining renewables and Generation eliminations 2 Excludes MtM gain of $118 million and contract amortization of $2 million 3 Excludes deactivation costs of $2 million 4 Includes development costs. Excludes $342 million of interest expense, income tax, depreciation and amortization, gain on sale of assets, acquisition related transaction & integration costs, reorganization costs, other non recurring charges, impairments and loss on debt extinguishment

The following table reconciles the condensed financial information to Adjusted EBITDA:

($ in millions) Condensed financial information Interest, tax, depr., amort. MtM Deactivation Other adj. Adjusted EBITDA Operating revenues 2,809 — (41) — 2 2,770 Cost of operations 1,674 (2) (157) — — 1,515 Gross margin 1,135 2 116 0 2 1,255 Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations 360 — — (4) (29) 327 Selling, marketing, general & administrative 253 — — — (8) 245 Other expense/(income)1 273 (288) — — (54) (69) Income from Continuing Operations 249 290 116 4 93 752

1 Other adj. acquisition-related transaction & integration costs of $10 million and deactivation costs of $2 million

Appendix Table A-2: Third Quarter 2019 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation by Operating Segment

The following table summarizes the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and provides a reconciliation to income/(loss) from continuing operations:

($ in millions) Texas East West/Other1 Corp/Elims Total Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations 348 121 15 (110) 374 Plus: Interest expense, net 1 4 2 88 95 Income tax — — 1 5 6 Depreciation and amortization 45 31 8 7 91 ARO Expense 3 3 11 — 17 Contract amortization 5 — — — 5 EBITDA 402 159 37 (10) 588 Adjustment to reflect NRG share of adjusted EBITDA in unconsolidated affiliates 3 — 22 1 26 Acquisition-related transaction & integration costs 1 — — — 1 Reorganization costs 1 — — — 1 Deactivation costs — 2 1 2 5 Other non recurring charges — (1) 1 — — Impairments 102 — — 5 107 Mark to market (MtM) (gains)/losses on economic hedges 72 (17) 9 — 64 Adjusted EBITDA 581 143 70 (2) 792

1 Includes International, remaining renewables and Generation eliminations

Third Quarter 2019 condensed financial information by Operating Segment:

($ in millions) Texas East West/Other1 Corp/Elim Total Operating revenues 2,421 667 120 (2) 3,206 Cost of sales 1,539 340 71 (2) 1,948 Economic gross margin2 882 327 49 — 1,258 Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations3 187 115 25 (2) 325 Selling, marketing, general & administrative 128 69 6 5 208 Other (income)4 (14) — (52) (1) (67) Adjusted EBITDA 581 143 70 (2) 792

1 Includes International, remaining renewables and Generation eliminations 2 Excludes MtM gain of $64 million and contract amortization of $5 million 3 Excludes deactivation costs of $5 million 4 Includes development costs. Excludes $326 million of interest expense, income tax, depreciation and amortization, gain on sale of assets, acquisition related transaction & integration costs, reorganization costs, other non recurring charges, impairments and loss on debt extinguishment

The following table reconciles the condensed financial information to Adjusted EBITDA:

($ in millions) Condensed financial information Interest, tax, depr., amort. MtM Deactivation Other adj. Adjusted EBITDA Operating revenues 2,996 — 210 — — 3,206 Cost of operations 1,807 (5) 146 — 1,948 Gross margin 1,189 5 64 — — 1,258 Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations 346 — — (5) (16) 325 Selling, marketing, general & administrative1 210 — — — (2) 208 Other expense/(income)2 259 (193) — — (133) (67) Income from Continuing Operations 374 198 64 5 151 792

1 Other adj. includes impairments of $107 million, acquisition-related transaction & integration costs of $1 million, and reorganization costs of $1 million

Appendix Table A-3: YTD Third Quarter 2020 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation by Operating Segment

The following table summarizes the calculation of Adj. EBITDA and provides a reconciliation to income/(loss) from continuing operations:

($ in millions) Texas East West/Other1 Corp/Elim Total Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations 800 319 83 (519) 683 Plus: Interest expense, net — 10 2 272 284 Income tax — — 1 215 216 Loss on debt extinguishment — 1 — — 1 Depreciation and amortization 167 100 25 26 318 ARO Expense 29 14 4 (1) 46 Contract amortization 4 — — — 4 EBITDA 1,000 444 115 (7) 1,552 Adjustment to reflect NRG share of adjusted EBITDA in unconsolidated affiliates 2 — 72 — 74 Acquisition-related transaction & integration costs 1 — — 13 14 Reorganization costs — — — 1 1 Deactivation costs 2 1 2 — 5 Gain on sale of business — — — (15) (15) Other non recurring charges 2 (1) 3 5 9 Impairments 18 — 29 — 47 Mark to market (MtM) (gains)/losses on economic hedges 62 (70) (5) — (13) Adjusted EBITDA 1,087 374 216 (3) 1,674

1 Includes International, remaining renewables and Generation eliminations

YTD Third Quarter 2020 condensed financial information by Operating Segment:

($ in millions) Texas East West/Other1 Corp/Elim Total Operating revenues 4,927 1,735 335 (9) 6,988 Cost of sales 2,850 828 125 (4) 3,799 Economic gross margin2 2,077 907 210 (5) 3,189 Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations3 581 332 87 (3) 997 Selling, marketing, general and administrative 415 204 28 16 663 Other (income)4 (6) (3) (121) (15) (145) Adjusted EBITDA 1,087 374 216 (3) 1,674

1 Includes International, remaining renewables and Generation eliminations 2 Excludes MtM loss of $13 million and contract amortization of $4 million 3 Excludes deactivation costs of $5 million 5 Excludes acquisition-related transaction & integration costs of $14 million and reorganization costs of $1 million

The following table reconciles the condensed financial information to Adjusted EBITDA:

($ in millions) Condensed financial information Interest, tax, depr., amort. MtM Deactivation Other adj. Adjusted EBITDA Operating revenues 7,066 — (78) — — 6,988 Cost of operations 3,868 (4) (64) — (1) 3,799 Gross margin 3,198 4 (14) — 1 3,189 Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations 1,057 — — (10) (50) 997 Selling, marketing, general & administrative1 670 — — — (7) 663 Other expense/(income)2 788 (819) — — (114) (145) Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations 683 823 (14) 10 172 1,674

2 Other adj. includes impairments of $47 million, acquisition-related transaction & integration costs of $14 million, reorganization costs of $1 million and loss on debt extinguishment of $1 million

Appendix Table A-4: YTD Third Quarter 2019 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation by Operating Segment

The following table summarizes the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and provides a reconciliation to income/(loss) from continuing operations:

($ in millions) Texas East West/Other1 Corp/Elims Total Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations 757 280 10 (390) 657 Plus: Interest expense, net 1 13 8 280 302 Income tax — — 1 8 9 Loss on debt extinguishment — — — 47 47 Depreciation and amortization 125 87 26 23 261 ARO Expense 9 9 13 — 31 Contract amortization 16 — — — 16 EBITDA 908 389 58 (32) 1,323 Adjustment to reflect NRG share of adjusted EBITDA in unconsolidated affiliates 11 — 79 1 91 Acquisition-related transaction & integration costs 1 — — 1 2 Reorganization costs 5 — — 11 16 Legal Settlement 3 6 2 — 11 Deactivation costs — 6 5 6 17 Other non recurring charges 2 (2) 2 — 2 Impairments 103 — — 5 108 Mark to market (MtM) (gains)/losses on economic hedges 52 (19) (10) — 23 Adjusted EBITDA 1,085 380 136 (8) 1,593

1 Includes International, remaining renewables and Generation eliminations

YTD Third Quarter 2019 condensed financial information by Operating Segment:

($ in millions) Texas East West/Other1 Corp/Elim Total Operating revenues 5,483 1,799 299 (6) 7,575 Cost of sales 3,502 904 158 (2) 4,562 Economic gross margin2 1,981 895 141 (4) 3,013 Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations3 550 311 85 (4) 942 Selling, marketing, general & administrative4 367 206 23 15 611 Other (income)5 (21) (2) (103) (7) (133) Adjusted EBITDA 1,085 380 136 (8) 1,593

1 Includes International, remaining renewables and Generation eliminations 2 Excludes MtM gain of $23 million and contract amortization of $16 million 3 Excludes deactivation costs of $17 million 4 Excludes legal settlement of $11 million 5 Excludes acquisition-related transaction & integration costs of $2 million, reorganization costs of $16 million and loss on debt extinguishment of $47 million

The following table reconciles the condensed financial information to Adjusted EBITDA:

($ in millions) Condensed financial information Interest, tax, depr., amort. MtM Deactivation Other adj. Adjusted EBITDA Operating revenues 7,626 — (51) — — 7,575 Cost of operations 4,652 (16) (74) — — 4,562 Gross margin 2,974 16 23 — — 3,013 Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations 997 — — (20) (35) 942 Selling, marketing, general & administrative 1 615 — — — (4) 611 Other expense/(income) 2 705 (572) — — (266) (133) Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations 657 588 23 20 305 1,593

1 Other adj. includes legal settlement of $11 million 2 Other adj. includes impairments of $108 million, acquisition-related transaction & integration costs of $2 million, reorganization costs of $16 million and loss on debt extinguishment of $47 million

Appendix Table A-5: 2020 and 2019 Three Months and Six Months Ended September 30 Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations Reconciliations

The following table summarizes the calculation of adjusted cash flow operating activities providing a reconciliation to net cash provided by operating activities:

Three Months Ended ($ in millions) September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 694 472 Merger, integration and cost-to-achieve expenses1 12 1 GenOn Settlement — 13 Encina site improvement 1 — Adjustment for change in collateral (38) 3 Adjusted Cash Flow from Operating Activities 669 488 Maintenance CapEx, net (39) (55) Environmental CapEx, net (1) — Free Cash Flow Before Growth Investments (FCFbG) 630 433

1 Includes cost-to-achieve expenses associated with the Transformation Plan announced on July 2017 call

Nine Months Ended ($ in millions) September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 1,386 889 Merger, integration and cost-to-achieve expenses1 15 19 GenOn Settlement — 18 Encina site improvement 4 — Proceeds from investment and asset sales 12 — Adjustment for change in collateral (95) (120) Adjusted Cash Flow from Operating Activities 1,322 806 Maintenance CapEx, net (121) (131) Environmental CapEx, net (2) (2) Free Cash Flow Before Growth Investments (FCFbG) 1,199 673

1 Includes cost-to-achieve expenses associated with the Transformation Plan announced on July 2017 call

Appendix Table A-6: Third Quarter YTD 2020 Sources and Uses of Liquidity

The following table summarizes the sources and uses of liquidity through third quarter of 2020:

($ in millions) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Sources: Adjusted cash flow from operations 1,322 Increase in Credit Facility 1,021 Collateral 95 Uses: Share repurchases (228) Revolver pay down (83) Financing Fees - Debt issuance and Debt extinguishment costs (3) Growth investments and acquisitions, net (46) Maintenance and Environmental CapEx, net (122) Encina ARO and Other Investment and Financing1 (4) Midwest Generation lease buyout (260) Other Investing and Financing (101) Common Stock Dividends (220) Change in Total Liquidity 1,371

1 Includes $4 million of expenditures for Encina site improvements classified as asset retirement obligation payments

Appendix Table A-7: 2020 and 2021 Guidance Reconciliation

The following table summarizes the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA providing reconciliation to Income from Continuing Operations, and the calculation of Free Cash Flow before Growth providing reconciliation to Cash from Operations:

2020 2021 ($ in millions) Guidance Guidance Income from Continuing Operations 1 $1,020 - $1,120 $1,010 - $1,210 Income Tax 20 20 Interest Expense 345 325 Depreciation, Amortization, Contract Amortization and ARO Expense 480 450 Adjustment to reflect NRG share of adjusted EBITDA in unconsolidated affiliates 65 70 Other Costs 2 20 25 Adjusted EBITDA $1,950 - $2,050 $1,900 - $2,100 Interest payments (350) (325) Income tax (20) (20) Working capital / other assets and liabilities 10 (205) Cash From Operations $1,590 - $1,690 $1,350 - $1,550 Adjustments: Acquired Derivatives, Cost-to-Achieve, Return of Capital Dividends, Collateral, GenOn Pension and Other 40 30 Adjusted Cash flow from Operations $1,630 - $1,730 $1,380 - $1,580 Maintenance capital expenditures, net (165) - (175) (170) - (185) Environmental capital expenditures, net (5) (5) - (10) Free Cash Flow before Growth $1,450 - $1,550 $1,200 - $1,400

1 For purposes of guidance fair value adjustments related to derivatives are assumed to be zero 2 Includes deactivation costs and cost-to-achieve expenses

