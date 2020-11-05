 

NRG Energy, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NRG) today reported third quarter 2020 income from continuing operations of $249 million, or $1.02 per diluted common share and Adjusted EBITDA for the Third quarter of $752 million.

“Our business performed well during the important summer months, delivering stable results amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mauricio Gutierrez, NRG President and Chief Executive Officer. "As we move towards the end of the year, we look forward to closing the Direct Energy acquisition and continue advancing our customer-centric strategy.”

Consolidated Financial Resultsa

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Nine Months Ended

($ in millions)

 

9/30/2020

 

9/30/2019

 

 

9/30/2020

 

9/30/2019

Income from Continuing Operations

 

$

249

 

 

$

374

 

 

 

$

683

 

 

$

657

 

Cash provided by Continuing Operations

 

$

694

 

 

$

472

 

 

 

$

1,386

 

 

$

889

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

752

 

 

$

792

 

 

 

$

1,674

 

 

$

1,593

 

Free Cash Flow Before Growth Investments (FCFbG)

 

$

630

 

 

$

433

 

 

 

$

1,199

 

 

$

673

 

a. In accordance with GAAP, 2019 results have been recast to reflect the discontinued operations of the South Central Portfolio and Carlsbad Energy Center

Segments Results

Table 1: Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations

($ in millions)

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

Segment

 

9/30/2020

 

9/30/2019

 

9/30/2020

 

9/30/2019

Texas

 

$

288

 

 

$

348

 

 

$

800

 

 

$

757

 

East

 

149

 

 

121

 

 

319

 

 

280

 

West/Othera

 

(188)

 

 

(95)

 

 

(436)

 

 

(380)

 

Income from Continuing Operationsb

 

$

249

 

 

$

374

 

 

$

683

 

 

$

657

 

a. Includes Corporate segment

b. In accordance with GAAP, 2019 results have been recast to reflect the discontinued operations of the South Central Portfolio and Carlsbad Energy Center.

Table 2: Adjusted EBITDA

($ in millions)

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

Segment

 

9/30/2020

 

9/30/2019

 

9/30/2020

 

9/30/2019

Texas

 

$

514

 

 

$

581

 

 

$

1,087

 

 

$

1,085

 

East

 

146

 

 

143

 

 

374

 

 

380

 

West/Othera

 

92

 

 

68

 

 

213

 

 

128

 

Adjusted EBITDAb

 

$

752

 

 

$

792

 

 

$

1,674

 

 

$

1,593

 

a. Includes Corporate segment

b. In accordance with GAAP, 2019 results have been recast to reflect the discontinued operations of the South Central Portfolio and Carlsbad Energy Center.

Texas: Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $514 million, $67 million lower than third quarter of 2019. This decrease is driven by a reduction of load due to weather and COVID-19 partially offset by lower supply costs resulting from reductions in power and fuel prices.

East: Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $146 million, $3 million higher than third quarter of 2019. This increase is driven by higher gross margins and increased sales of portable power products; partially offset by lower capacity revenues and higher operating expenses.

West/Other: Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $92 million, $24 million higher than third quarter of 2019. This increase is driven by higher gross margin primarily due to MISO uplift payments resulting from out-of-market dispatch during an extreme weather event and increased California resource adequacy pricing, partially offset by lower realized pricing in the West, lower generation from forced outages at Cottonwood facility in 2020 and the sales of emissions in 2019.

Liquidity and Capital Resources
Table 3: Corporate Liquidity

($ in millions)

 

09/30/20

 

12/31/19

Cash and Cash Equivalents

 

$

697

 

 

$

345

 

Restricted Cash

 

6

 

 

8

Total

 

$

703

 

 

$

353

 

Total credit facility availability

 

2,815

 

 

1,794

 

Total Liquidity, excluding collateral received

 

$

3,518

 

 

$

2,147

 

As of September 30, 2020, NRG cash was at $0.7 billion, and $2.8 billion was available under the Company’s credit facilities. Total liquidity was $3.5 billion, including restricted cash. Overall liquidity as of the end of the third quarter 2020 was approximately $1.4 billion higher than at the end of 2019, driven by improved cash from operations and the increase in credit facilities of approximately $0.9 billion during the third quarter. This increase in credit facilities reflects mainly the additional liquidity associated with the new Receivables Securitization and Repurchase facilities but excludes the additional commitments to the Company's existing revolving credit facility which become available coincident with the closing of the Direct Energy acquisition.

NRG Strategic Developments

Acquisition of Direct Energy

On July 24, 2020, the Company entered into a definitive purchase agreement with Centrica to acquire Direct Energy. Direct Energy is a leading retail provider of electricity, natural gas, and home and business energy related products and services in North America.

The Company will pay an aggregate purchase price of $3.625 billion in cash, subject to purchase price adjustment, including a working capital adjustment. The Company updated its financing plan and is now expecting to fund the purchase price using a combination of increased cash on hand and approximately $2.9 billion in newly-issued secured and unsecured corporate debt — a $0.5 billion increase from the previous estimate. The portion of the purchase price previously expected to be funded by $750 million in equity/equity-linked securities is now expected to be funded with a combination of the expected increases of 2020 cash on hand and debt to be repaid in 2021 with future targeted asset sale proceeds.

As part of NRG’s ongoing portfolio optimization strategy, NRG expects to realize a minimum $250 million net proceeds (net of debt repayment associated with assets sold) over the next 6-12 months from ongoing and prospective monetization of non-core assets and businesses. The first $200 million in net proceeds will be used to repay a portion of the increased leverage associated with Direct Energy acquisition in order to maintain investment grade metrics in 2021 and any additional proceeds will be available for capital allocation.

The acquisition remains on track to close by year end 2020. The shareholders of Centrica approved the acquisition on August 20, 2020. The transaction has received approvals under the Canadian Competition Act and early termination of the waiting period under the HSR Act has been granted. The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of approval under the Federal Power Act.

Increase in collateral facilities to support the acquisition of Direct Energy

During the third quarter, the Company amended its existing credit agreement to, among other things, increase the existing revolving commitments by an aggregate amount of $1,075 million. The increase will become effective upon closing of the Direct Energy acquisition and total revolving commitments available at that time, and subject to usage, will be $3.7 billion.

In September 2020, the Company also entered into a revolving accounts receivable financing facility for an amount up to $750 million, subject to adjustments on a seasonal basis, and an uncommitted repurchase facility related to the Receivable Securitization for up to $75 million.

Finally, as of November 5, 2020, the Company had extended and increased its existing $80 million CDS LC facility by an incremental $87 million.

The incremental liquidity available under these facilities will cover approximately $2.0 billion of the $3.5 billion of incremental collateral needs associated with the Direct Energy acquisition.

Midwest Generation lease buyout

On September 29, 2020, Midwest Generation, LLC closed on the purchase agreement and acquired all of the ownership interests in the Powerton facility and Units 7 and 8 of the Joliet facility, which were being leased through 2034 and 2030, respectively, for approximately $260 million. The Company has initially funded the purchase with cash on hand and expects that before year end NRG will borrow under its Revolving Credit Facility in an amount equal to the operating lease liability of $148 million.

COVID-19

In March 2020, the World Health Organization categorized COVID-19 as a pandemic and the President of the United States declared the COVID-19 outbreak a national emergency. Electricity was deemed a 'critical and essential business operation' under various state and federal governmental COVID-19 mandates. NRG had activated its Crisis Management Team ("CMT") in January 2020 to proactively manage the Company's response to the impacts of COVID-19.

NRG continues to remain focused on protecting the health and well-being of its employees, while supporting its customers and the communities in which it operates and assuring the continuity of its operations. In June 2020, summer-critical office employees returned to the offices and safety protocols were successfully implemented. The Company will continue to evaluate additional return to normal work operations on a location by location basis as COVID-19 conditions evolve.

The Company continues to maintain certain restrictions on business travel and face-to-face sales channels, remote work practices remain in place and there are enhanced cleaning and hygiene protocols in all of its facilities. In addition, select essential employees and contractors are continuing to report to plant and certain office locations. The Company also continues to require pre-entry screening, including temperature checks, separation of work crews, additional personal protective equipment for employees and contractors when social distancing cannot be maintained, and a ban on all non-essential visitors. The Company has not experienced any material disruptions in its ability to continue its business operations to date.

2020 and 2021 Guidance

NRG has narrowed the range of its Adjusted EBITDA guidance, while increasing Cash From Operations and Free Cash Flow before Growth Investments (FCFbG) guidance for 2020; NRG is maintaining its Adjusted EBITDA guidance for fiscal year 2021 while lowering its Cash Flow From Operations and FCFbG guidance due to the deferral of certain cash flow items into 2021.

Table 4: 2020 and 2021 Adjusted EBITDA, Cash from Operations, and FCFbG Guidance

 

2020

 

2021

($ in millions)

Narrowed Guidance

 

Updated Guidance

Adjusted EBITDAa

$1,950-$2,050

 

$1,900-$2,100

Cash From Operations

$1,590-$1,690

 

$1,350-$1,550

FCFbG

$1,450-$1,550

 

$1,200-$1,400

a. Non-GAAP financial measure; see Appendix Tables A-5 for GAAP Reconciliation to Net Income that excludes fair value adjustments related to derivatives. The Company is unable to provide guidance for Net Income due to the impact of such fair value adjustments related to derivatives in a given year

Capital Allocation Update

As part of the Company's long-term capital allocation policy, the return of capital to shareholders during the nine months ending September 30, 2020 was comprised of a quarterly dividend of $.30 per share, or $221 million, and share repurchases of $228 million through August 6, 2020 at an average price of $33.05 per share. Upon completion of the previously announced November 2020 dividend, the total amount of capital returned to shareholders during 2020 will be $523 million.

The Company does not anticipate executing any further share repurchases over the remainder of 2020 and has allocated all of its remaining 2020 excess capital to fund the Direct Energy acquisition.

The Company's common stock dividend, debt reduction and share repurchases are subject to available capital, market conditions and compliance with associated laws and regulations.

Earnings Conference Call

On November 5, 2020, NRG will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern to discuss these results. Investors, the news media and others may access the live webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials by logging on to NRG’s website at www.nrg.com and clicking on “Investors” then "Presentations & Webcasts." The webcast will be archived on the site for those unable to listen in real time.

About NRG

At NRG, we’re bringing the power of energy to people and organizations by putting customers at the center of everything we do. We generate electricity and provide energy solutions and natural gas to more than 3.7 million residential, small business, and commercial and industrial customers through our diverse portfolio of retail brands. A Fortune 500 company, operating in the United States and Canada, NRG delivers innovative solutions while advocating for competitive energy markets and customer choice, and by working towards a sustainable energy future. More information is available at www.nrg.com. Connect with NRG on Facebook, LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter @nrgenergy.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, the information presented in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. These statements involve estimates, expectations, projections, goals, assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and can typically be identified by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “objective,” “projection,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “plan,” “think,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “predict,” “target,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s future revenues, income, indebtedness, capital structure, plans, expectations, objectives, projected financial performance and/or business results and other future events, and views of economic and market conditions.

Although NRG believes that its expectations are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct, and actual results may vary materially. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated herein include, among others, the potential impact of COVID-19 or any other pandemic on the Company’s operations, financial position, risk exposure and liquidity, general economic conditions, hazards customary in the power industry, weather conditions, competition in wholesale power markets, the volatility of energy and fuel prices, failure of customers to perform under contracts, changes in the wholesale power markets, changes in government regulations, the condition of capital markets generally, our ability to access capital markets, cyberterrorism and inadequate cybersecurity, unanticipated outages at our generation facilities, adverse results in current and future litigation, failure to identify, execute or successfully implement acquisitions, repowerings or asset sales, our ability to implement value enhancing improvements to plant operations and companywide processes, our ability to achieve margin enhancement under our publicly announced transformation plan, our ability to achieve our net debt targets, our ability to maintain investment grade credit metrics, our ability to proceed with projects under development or the inability to complete the construction of such projects on schedule or within budget, the inability to maintain or create successful partnering relationships, our ability to operate our business efficiently, our ability to retain retail customers, our ability to realize value through our commercial operations strategy, the ability to consummate the Direct Energy acquisition, the ability to successfully integrate businesses of acquired companies including Direct Energy, our ability to realize anticipated benefits of transactions (including expected cost savings and other synergies) or the risk that anticipated benefits may take longer to realize than expected, and our ability to execute our Capital Allocation Plan. Achieving investment grade credit metrics is not a indication of or guarantee that the Company will receive investment grade credit ratings. Debt and share repurchases may be made from time to time subject to market conditions and other factors, including as permitted by United States securities laws. Furthermore, any common stock dividend is subject to available capital and market conditions.

NRG undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. The adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow guidance and excess cash guidance are estimates as of November 5, 2020. These estimates are based on assumptions the company believed to be reasonable as of that date. NRG disclaims any current intention to update such guidance, except as required by law. The foregoing review of factors that could cause NRG’s actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in the forward-looking statements included in this press release should be considered in connection with information regarding risks and uncertainties that may affect NRG's future results included in NRG's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

NRG ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)

 

Three months ended
September 30,

 

Nine months ended
September 30,

(In millions, except for per share amounts)

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Operating Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total operating revenues

$

2,809

 

 

$

2,996

 

 

$

7,066

 

 

$

7,626

 

Operating Costs and Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of operations

2,034

 

 

2,153

 

 

4,925

 

 

5,649

 

Depreciation and amortization

99

 

 

91

 

 

318

 

 

261

 

Impairment losses

29

 

 

 

 

29

 

 

1

 

Selling, general and administrative costs

253

 

 

210

 

 

670

 

 

615

 

Reorganization costs

 

 

1

 

 

3

 

 

16

 

Development costs

1

 

 

1

 

 

6

 

 

5

 

Total operating costs and expenses

2,416

 

 

2,456

 

 

5,951

 

 

6,547

 

Gain on sale of assets

 

 

 

 

6

 

 

2

 

Operating Income

393

 

 

540

 

 

1,121

 

 

1,081

 

Other Income/(Expense)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates

36

 

 

29

 

 

37

 

 

8

 

Impairment losses on investments

 

 

(107)

 

 

(18)

 

 

(107)

 

Other income, net

11

 

 

17

 

 

52

 

 

49

 

Loss on debt extinguishment, net

 

 

 

 

(1)

 

 

(47)

 

Interest expense

(99)

 

 

(99)

 

 

(292)

 

 

(318)

 

Total other expense

(52)

 

 

(160)

 

 

(222)

 

 

(415)

 

Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes

341

 

 

380

 

 

899

 

 

666

 

Income tax expense

92

 

 

6

 

 

216

 

 

9

 

Income from Continuing Operations

249

 

 

374

 

 

683

 

 

657

 

(Loss)/income from discontinued operations, net of income tax

 

 

(2)

 

 

 

 

399

 

Net Income

249

 

 

372

 

 

683

 

 

1,056

 

Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

Net Income Attributable to NRG Energy, Inc

$

249

 

 

$

372

 

 

$

683

 

 

$

1,055

 

Earnings per Share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding — basic

244

 

 

254

 

 

246

 

 

266

 

Income from continuing operations per weighted average common share — basic

$

1.02

 

 

$

1.47

 

 

$

2.78

 

 

$

2.47

 

(Loss)/income from discontinued operations per weighted average common share — basic

$

 

 

$

(0.01)

 

 

$

 

 

$

1.50

 

Earnings per Weighted Average Common Share — Basic

$

1.02

 

 

$

1.46

 

 

$

2.78

 

 

$

3.97

 

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding — diluted

245

 

 

256

 

 

247

 

 

268

 

Income from continuing operations per weighted average common share — diluted

$

1.02

 

 

$

1.46

 

 

$

2.77

 

 

$

2.45

 

(Loss)/income from discontinued operations per weighted average common share — diluted

$

 

 

$

(0.01)

 

 

$

 

 

$

1.49

 

Earnings per Weighted Average Common Share — Diluted

$

1.02

 

 

$

1.45

 

 

$

2.77

 

 

$

3.94

 

NRG ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Unaudited)

 

Three months ended
September 30,

 

Nine months ended
September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

(In millions)

Net Income

$

249

 

 

$

372

 

 

$

683

 

 

$

1,056

 

Other Comprehensive Income/(Loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency translation adjustments

4

 

 

(4)

 

 

2

 

 

(4)

 

Available-for-sale securities

 

 

(14)

 

 

 

 

(13)

 

Defined benefit plans

 

 

(41)

 

 

 

 

(47)

 

Other comprehensive income/(loss)

4

 

 

(59)

 

 

2

 

 

(64)

 

Comprehensive Income

253

 

 

313

 

 

685

 

 

992

 

Less: Comprehensive income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

Comprehensive Income Attributable to NRG Energy, Inc

$

253

 

 

$

313

 

 

$

685

 

 

$

991

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NRG ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 

September 30, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

(In millions, except share data)

(Unaudited)

 

(Audited)

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current Assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

697

 

 

$

345

 

Funds deposited by counterparties

15

 

 

32

 

Restricted cash

6

 

 

8

 

Accounts receivable, net

1,126

 

 

1,025

 

Inventory

330

 

 

383

 

Derivative instruments

578

 

 

860

 

Cash collateral paid in support of energy risk management activities

77

 

 

190

 

Prepayments and other current assets

258

 

 

245

 

Total current assets

3,087

 

 

3,088

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

2,573

 

 

2,593

 

Other Assets

 

 

 

Equity investments in affiliates

376

 

 

388

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

345

 

 

464

 

Goodwill

579

 

 

579

 

Intangible assets, net

721

 

 

789

 

Nuclear decommissioning trust fund

828

 

 

794

 

Derivative instruments

315

 

 

310

 

Deferred income taxes

3,087

 

 

3,286

 

Other non-current assets

314

 

 

240

 

Total other assets

6,565

 

 

6,850

 

Total Assets

$

12,225

 

 

$

12,531

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

Current Liabilities

 

 

 

Current portion of long-term debt

$

3

 

 

$

88

 

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

69

 

 

73

 

Accounts payable

753

 

 

722

 

Derivative instruments

495

 

 

781

 

Cash collateral received in support of energy risk management activities

15

 

 

32

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

651

 

 

663

 

Total current liabilities

1,986

 

 

2,359

 

Other Liabilities

 

 

 

Long-term debt

5,792

 

 

5,803

 

Non-current operating lease liabilities

297

 

 

483

 

Nuclear decommissioning reserve

311

 

 

298

 

Nuclear decommissioning trust liability

508

 

 

487

 

Derivative instruments

318

 

 

322

 

Deferred income taxes

17

 

 

17

 

Other non-current liabilities

1,062

 

 

1,084

 

Total other liabilities

8,305

 

 

8,494

 

Total Liabilities

10,291

 

 

10,853

 

Redeemable noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries

 

 

20

 

Commitments and Contingencies

 

 

 

Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

Common stock; $0.01 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 423,041,349 and 421,890,790 shares issued and 244,147,420
and 248,996,189 shares outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

4

 

 

4

 

Additional paid-in-capital

8,511

 

 

8,501

 

Accumulated deficit

(1,157)

 

 

(1,616)

 

Less treasury stock, at cost - 178,893,929 and 172,894,601 shares at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

(5,234)

 

 

(5,039)

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(190)

 

 

(192)

 

Total Stockholders' Equity

1,934

 

 

1,658

 

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

12,225

 

 

$

12,531

 

NRG ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
 (Unaudited)

 

Nine months ended September 30,

(In millions)

2020

 

2019

Cash Flows from Operating Activities

 

 

 

Net Income

$

683

 

 

$

1,056

 

Income from discontinued operations, net of income tax

 

 

399

 

Income from continuing operations

683

 

 

657

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Distributions from and equity in losses/(earnings) of unconsolidated affiliates

6

 

 

(5)

 

Depreciation and amortization

318

 

 

261

 

Accretion of asset retirement obligations

46

 

 

31

 

Provision for credit losses

74

 

 

87

 

Amortization of nuclear fuel

40

 

 

40

 

Amortization of financing costs and debt discount/premiums

23

 

 

20

 

Loss on debt extinguishment, net

1

 

 

47

 

Amortization of emissions allowances and energy credits

60

 

 

28

 

Amortization of unearned equity compensation

17

 

 

15

 

Gain on sale and disposal of assets

(22)

 

 

(20)

 

Impairment losses

47

 

 

108

 

Changes in derivative instruments

(7)

 

 

36

 

Changes in deferred income taxes and liability for uncertain tax benefits

202

 

 

(3)

 

Changes in collateral deposits in support of energy risk management activities

96

 

 

129

 

Changes in nuclear decommissioning trust liability

39

 

 

27

 

Changes in other working capital

(237)

 

 

(569)

 

Cash provided by continuing operations

1,386

 

 

889

 

Cash provided by discontinued operations

 

 

8

 

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

1,386

 

 

897

 

Cash Flows from Investing Activities

 

 

 

Payments for acquisitions of assets and businesses

(277)

 

 

(348)

 

Capital expenditures

(167)

 

 

(183)

 

Net proceeds from notes receivable

 

 

2

 

Net (purchases)/sales of emission allowances

(15)

 

 

14

 

Investments in nuclear decommissioning trust fund securities

(360)

 

 

(295)

 

Proceeds from the sale of nuclear decommissioning trust fund securities

318

 

 

271

 

Proceeds from sale of assets, net of cash disposed and sale of discontinued operations, net of fees

15

 

 

1,293

 

Changes in investments in unconsolidated affiliates

2

 

 

(94)

 

Contributions to discontinued operations

 

 

(44)

 

Cash (used)/provided by continuing operations

(484)

 

 

616

 

Cash used by discontinued operations

 

 

(2)

 

Net Cash (Used)/Provided by Investing Activities

(484)

 

 

614

 

Cash Flows from Financing Activities

 

 

 

Payments of dividends to common stockholders

(221)

 

 

(24)

 

Payments for share repurchase activity

(229)

 

 

(1,322)

 

Payments for debt extinguishment costs

 

 

(24)

 

Purchase of and distributions to noncontrolling interests from subsidiaries

(2)

 

 

(1)

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock

1

 

 

3

 

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

59

 

 

2,668

 

Payments of debt issuance costs

(24)

 

 

(34)

 

Repayments of long-term debt

(62)

 

 

(2,892)

 

Net repayments of Revolving Credit Facility

(83)

 

 

(215)

 

Other

(6)

 

 

 

Cash used by continuing operations

(567)

 

 

(1,841)

 

Cash provided by discontinued operations

 

 

43

 

Net Cash Used by Financing Activities

(567)

 

 

(1,798)

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(2)

 

 

 

Change in Cash from discontinued operations

 

 

49

 

Net Increase/(Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents, Funds Deposited by Counterparties and Restricted Cash..

333

 

 

(336)

 

Cash and Cash Equivalents, Funds Deposited by Counterparties and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period

385

 

 

613

 

Cash and Cash Equivalents, Funds Deposited by Counterparties and Restricted Cash at End of Period

$

718

 

 

$

277

 

Appendix Table A-1: Third Quarter 2020 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation by Operating Segment
 The following table summarizes the calculation of Adj. EBITDA and provides a reconciliation to income/(loss) from continuing operations:

($ in millions)

Texas

East

West/Other1

Corp/Elim

Total

Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations

288

 

149

 

17

 

(205)

 

249

 

Plus:

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

3

 

1

 

93

 

97

 

Income tax

 

1

 

 

91

 

92

 

Depreciation and amortization

49

 

34

 

9

 

7

 

99

 

ARO Expense

22

 

3

 

3

 

 

28

 

Contract amortization

2

 

 

 

 

2

 

EBITDA

361

 

190

 

30

 

(14)

 

567

 

Adjustment to reflect NRG share of adjusted EBITDA in unconsolidated affiliates

 

 

25

 

 

25

 

Acquisition-related transaction & integration costs

 

 

 

10

 

10

 

Reorganization costs

 

 

 

(1)

 

(1)

 

Deactivation costs

 

2

 

 

 

2

 

Other non recurring charges

1

 

(1)

 

2

 

 

2

 

Impairments

 

 

29

 

 

29

 

Mark to market (MtM) (gains)/losses on economic hedges

152

 

(45)

 

11

 

 

118

 

Adjusted EBITDA

514

 

146

 

97

 

(5)

 

752

 

Includes International, remaining renewables and Generation eliminations

Third Quarter 2020 condensed financial information by Operating Segment:

($ in millions)

Texas

East

West/Other1

Corp/Elim

Total

Operating revenues

1,991

 

650

 

132

 

(3)

 

2,770

 

Cost of sales

1,140

 

316

 

60

 

(1)

 

1,515

 

Economic gross margin2

851

 

334

 

72

 

(2)

 

1,255

 

Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations3

187

 

114

 

27

 

(1)

 

327

 

Selling, marketing, general and administrative

153

 

74

 

11

 

7

 

245

 

Other (income)4

(3)

 

 

(63)

 

(3)

 

(69)

 

Adjusted EBITDA

514

 

146

 

97

 

(5)

 

752

 

1 Includes International, remaining renewables and Generation eliminations

2 Excludes MtM gain of $118 million and contract amortization of $2 million

3 Excludes deactivation costs of $2 million

4 Includes development costs. Excludes $342 million of interest expense, income tax, depreciation and amortization, gain on sale of assets, acquisition related transaction & integration costs, reorganization costs, other non recurring charges, impairments and loss on debt extinguishment

The following table reconciles the condensed financial information to Adjusted EBITDA:

($ in millions)

Condensed financial information

Interest, tax, depr., amort.

MtM

Deactivation

Other adj.

Adjusted EBITDA

Operating revenues

2,809

 

 

(41)

 

 

2

 

2,770

 

Cost of operations

1,674

 

(2)

 

(157)

 

 

 

1,515

 

Gross margin

1,135

 

2

 

116

 

0

 

2

 

1,255

 

Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations

360

 

 

 

(4)

 

(29)

 

327

 

Selling, marketing, general & administrative

253

 

 

 

 

(8)

 

245

 

Other expense/(income)1

273

 

(288)

 

 

 

(54)

 

(69)

 

Income from Continuing Operations

249

 

290

 

116

 

4

 

93

 

752

 

1 Other adj. acquisition-related transaction & integration costs of $10 million and deactivation costs of $2 million

Appendix Table A-2: Third Quarter 2019 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation by Operating Segment

The following table summarizes the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and provides a reconciliation to income/(loss) from continuing operations:

($ in millions)

Texas

East

West/Other1

Corp/Elims

Total

Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations

348

 

121

 

15

 

(110)

 

374

 

Plus:

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

1

 

4

 

2

 

88

 

95

 

Income tax

 

 

1

 

5

 

6

 

Depreciation and amortization

45

 

31

 

8

 

7

 

91

 

ARO Expense

3

 

3

 

11

 

 

17

 

Contract amortization

5

 

 

 

 

5

 

EBITDA

402

 

159

 

37

 

(10)

 

588

 

Adjustment to reflect NRG share of adjusted EBITDA in unconsolidated affiliates

3

 

 

22

 

1

 

26

 

Acquisition-related transaction & integration costs

1

 

 

 

 

1

 

Reorganization costs

1

 

 

 

 

1

 

Deactivation costs

 

2

 

1

 

2

 

5

 

Other non recurring charges

 

(1)

 

1

 

 

 

Impairments

102

 

 

 

5

 

107

 

Mark to market (MtM) (gains)/losses on economic hedges

72

 

(17)

 

9

 

 

64

 

Adjusted EBITDA

581

 

143

 

70

 

(2)

 

792

 

1 Includes International, remaining renewables and Generation eliminations

Third Quarter 2019 condensed financial information by Operating Segment:

($ in millions)

Texas

East

West/Other1

Corp/Elim

Total

Operating revenues

2,421

 

667

 

120

 

(2)

 

3,206

 

Cost of sales

1,539

 

340

 

71

 

(2)

 

1,948

 

Economic gross margin2

882

 

327

 

49

 

 

1,258

 

Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations3

187

115

25

(2)

 

325

 

Selling, marketing, general & administrative

128

 

69

 

6

 

5

 

208

 

Other (income)4

(14)

 

 

(52)

 

(1)

 

(67)

 

Adjusted EBITDA

581

 

143

 

70

 

(2)

 

792

 

1 Includes International, remaining renewables and Generation eliminations

2 Excludes MtM gain of $64 million and contract amortization of $5 million

3 Excludes deactivation costs of $5 million

4 Includes development costs. Excludes $326 million of interest expense, income tax, depreciation and amortization, gain on sale of assets, acquisition related transaction & integration costs, reorganization costs, other non recurring charges, impairments and loss on debt extinguishment

The following table reconciles the condensed financial information to Adjusted EBITDA:

($ in millions)

Condensed financial information

Interest, tax, depr., amort.

MtM

Deactivation

Other adj.

Adjusted EBITDA

Operating revenues

2,996

 

 

210

 

 

 

3,206

 

Cost of operations

1,807

 

(5)

 

146

 

 

 

1,948

 

Gross margin

1,189

 

5

 

64

 

 

 

1,258

 

Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations

346

 

 

 

(5)

 

(16)

 

325

 

Selling, marketing, general & administrative1

210

 

 

 

 

(2)

 

208

 

Other expense/(income)2

259

 

(193)

 

 

 

(133)

 

(67)

 

Income from Continuing Operations

374

 

198

 

64

 

5

 

151

 

792

 

1 Other adj. includes impairments of $107 million, acquisition-related transaction & integration costs of $1 million, and reorganization costs of $1 million

Appendix Table A-3: YTD Third Quarter 2020 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation by Operating Segment
 The following table summarizes the calculation of Adj. EBITDA and provides a reconciliation to income/(loss) from continuing operations:

($ in millions)

Texas

East

West/Other1

Corp/Elim

Total

Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations

800

 

319

 

83

 

(519)

 

683

 

Plus:

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

10

 

2

 

272

 

284

 

Income tax

 

 

1

 

215

 

216

 

Loss on debt extinguishment

 

1

 

 

 

1

 

Depreciation and amortization

167

 

100

 

25

 

26

 

318

 

ARO Expense

29

 

14

 

4

 

(1)

 

46

 

Contract amortization

4

 

 

 

 

4

 

EBITDA

1,000

 

444

 

115

 

(7)

 

1,552

 

Adjustment to reflect NRG share of adjusted EBITDA in unconsolidated affiliates

2

 

 

72

 

 

74

 

Acquisition-related transaction & integration costs

1

 

 

 

13

 

14

 

Reorganization costs

 

 

 

1

 

1

 

Deactivation costs

2

 

1

 

2

 

 

5

 

Gain on sale of business

 

 

 

(15)

 

(15)

 

Other non recurring charges

2

 

(1)

 

3

 

5

 

9

 

Impairments

18

 

 

29

 

 

47

 

Mark to market (MtM) (gains)/losses on economic hedges

62

 

(70)

 

(5)

 

 

(13)

 

Adjusted EBITDA

1,087

 

374

 

216

 

(3)

 

1,674

 

1 Includes International, remaining renewables and Generation eliminations

YTD Third Quarter 2020 condensed financial information by Operating Segment:

($ in millions)

Texas

East

West/Other1

Corp/Elim

Total

Operating revenues

4,927

 

1,735

 

335

 

(9)

 

6,988

 

Cost of sales

2,850

 

828

 

125

 

(4)

 

3,799

 

Economic gross margin2

2,077

 

907

 

210

 

(5)

 

3,189

 

Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations3

581

 

332

 

87

 

(3)

 

997

 

Selling, marketing, general and administrative

415

 

204

 

28

 

16

 

663

 

Other (income)4

(6)

 

(3)

 

(121)

 

(15)

 

(145)

 

Adjusted EBITDA

1,087

 

374

 

216

 

(3)

 

1,674

 

1 Includes International, remaining renewables and Generation eliminations

2 Excludes MtM loss of $13 million and contract amortization of $4 million

3 Excludes deactivation costs of $5 million

5 Excludes acquisition-related transaction & integration costs of $14 million and reorganization costs of $1 million

The following table reconciles the condensed financial information to Adjusted EBITDA:

($ in millions)

Condensed financial information

Interest, tax, depr., amort.

MtM

Deactivation

Other adj.

Adjusted EBITDA

Operating revenues

7,066

 

 

(78)

 

 

 

6,988

 

Cost of operations

3,868

 

(4)

 

(64)

 

 

(1)

 

3,799

 

Gross margin

3,198

 

4

 

(14)

 

 

1

 

3,189

 

Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations

1,057

 

 

 

(10)

 

(50)

 

997

 

Selling, marketing, general & administrative1

670

 

 

 

 

(7)

 

663

 

Other expense/(income)2

788

 

(819)

 

 

 

(114)

 

(145)

 

Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations

683

 

823

 

(14)

 

10

 

172

 

1,674

 

2 Other adj. includes impairments of $47 million, acquisition-related transaction & integration costs of $14 million, reorganization costs of $1 million and loss on debt extinguishment of $1 million

Appendix Table A-4: YTD Third Quarter 2019 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation by Operating Segment
 The following table summarizes the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and provides a reconciliation to income/(loss) from continuing operations:

($ in millions)

Texas

East

West/Other1

Corp/Elims

Total

Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations

757

 

280

 

10

 

(390)

 

657

 

Plus:

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

1

 

13

 

8

 

280

 

302

 

Income tax

 

 

1

 

8

 

9

 

Loss on debt extinguishment

 

 

 

47

 

47

 

Depreciation and amortization

125

 

87

 

26

 

23

 

261

 

ARO Expense

9

 

9

 

13

 

 

31

 

Contract amortization

16

 

 

 

 

16

 

EBITDA

908

 

389

 

58

 

(32)

 

1,323

 

Adjustment to reflect NRG share of adjusted EBITDA in unconsolidated affiliates

11

 

 

79

 

1

 

91

 

Acquisition-related transaction & integration costs

1

 

 

 

1

 

2

 

Reorganization costs

5

 

 

 

11

 

16

 

Legal Settlement

3

 

6

 

2

 

 

11

 

Deactivation costs

 

6

 

5

 

6

 

17

 

Other non recurring charges

2

 

(2)

 

2

 

 

2

 

Impairments

103

 

 

 

5

 

108

 

Mark to market (MtM) (gains)/losses on economic hedges

52

 

(19)

 

(10)

 

 

23

 

Adjusted EBITDA

1,085

 

380

 

136

 

(8)

 

1,593

 

1 Includes International, remaining renewables and Generation eliminations

YTD Third Quarter 2019 condensed financial information by Operating Segment:

($ in millions)

Texas

East

West/Other1

Corp/Elim

Total

Operating revenues

5,483

 

1,799

 

299

 

(6)

 

7,575

 

Cost of sales

3,502

 

904

 

158

 

(2)

 

4,562

 

Economic gross margin2

1,981

 

895

 

141

 

(4)

 

3,013

 

Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations3

550

311

85

(4)

 

942

 

Selling, marketing, general & administrative4

367

 

206

 

23

 

15

 

611

 

Other (income)5

(21)

 

(2)

 

(103)

 

(7)

 

(133)

 

Adjusted EBITDA

1,085

 

380

 

136

 

(8)

 

1,593

 

1 Includes International, remaining renewables and Generation eliminations

2 Excludes MtM gain of $23 million and contract amortization of $16 million

3 Excludes deactivation costs of $17 million

4 Excludes legal settlement of $11 million

5 Excludes acquisition-related transaction & integration costs of $2 million, reorganization costs of $16 million and loss on debt extinguishment of $47 million

The following table reconciles the condensed financial information to Adjusted EBITDA:

($ in millions)

Condensed financial information

Interest, tax, depr., amort.

MtM

Deactivation

Other adj.

Adjusted EBITDA

Operating revenues

7,626

 

 

(51)

 

 

 

7,575

 

Cost of operations

4,652

 

(16)

 

(74)

 

 

 

4,562

 

Gross margin

2,974

 

16

 

23

 

 

 

3,013

 

Operations & maintenance and other cost of operations

997

 

 

 

(20)

 

(35)

 

942

 

Selling, marketing, general & administrative 1

615

 

 

 

 

(4)

 

611

 

Other expense/(income) 2

705

 

(572)

 

 

 

(266)

 

(133)

 

Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations

657

 

588

 

23

 

20

 

305

 

1,593

 

1 Other adj. includes legal settlement of $11 million

2 Other adj. includes impairments of $108 million, acquisition-related transaction & integration costs of $2 million, reorganization costs of $16 million and loss on debt extinguishment of $47 million

Appendix Table A-5: 2020 and 2019 Three Months and Six Months Ended September 30 Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations Reconciliations
 The following table summarizes the calculation of adjusted cash flow operating activities providing a reconciliation to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

Three Months Ended

($ in millions)

 

September 30, 2020

 

September 30, 2019

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

 

694

 

 

472

 

Merger, integration and cost-to-achieve expenses1

 

12

 

 

1

 

GenOn Settlement

 

 

 

13

 

Encina site improvement

 

1

 

 

 

Adjustment for change in collateral

 

(38)

 

 

3

 

Adjusted Cash Flow from Operating Activities

 

669

 

 

488

 

Maintenance CapEx, net

 

(39)

 

 

(55)

 

Environmental CapEx, net

 

(1)

 

 

 

Free Cash Flow Before Growth Investments (FCFbG)

 

630

 

 

433

 

 

 

 

 

 

1 Includes cost-to-achieve expenses associated with the Transformation Plan announced on July 2017 call

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended

($ in millions)

 

September 30, 2020

 

September 30, 2019

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

 

1,386

 

 

889

 

Merger, integration and cost-to-achieve expenses1

 

15

 

 

19

 

GenOn Settlement

 

 

 

18

 

Encina site improvement

 

4

 

 

 

Proceeds from investment and asset sales

 

12

 

 

 

Adjustment for change in collateral

 

(95)

 

 

(120)

 

Adjusted Cash Flow from Operating Activities

 

1,322

 

 

806

 

Maintenance CapEx, net

 

(121)

 

 

(131)

 

Environmental CapEx, net

 

(2)

 

 

(2)

 

Free Cash Flow Before Growth Investments (FCFbG)

 

1,199

 

 

673

 

 

 

 

 

 

1 Includes cost-to-achieve expenses associated with the Transformation Plan announced on July 2017 call

Appendix Table A-6: Third Quarter YTD 2020 Sources and Uses of Liquidity
 The following table summarizes the sources and uses of liquidity through third quarter of 2020:

($ in millions)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

Sources:

 

Adjusted cash flow from operations

1,322

 

Increase in Credit Facility

1,021

 

Collateral

95

 

Uses:

 

Share repurchases

(228)

 

Revolver pay down

(83)

 

Financing Fees - Debt issuance and Debt extinguishment costs

(3)

 

Growth investments and acquisitions, net

(46)

 

Maintenance and Environmental CapEx, net

(122)

 

Encina ARO and Other Investment and Financing1

(4)

 

Midwest Generation lease buyout

(260)

 

Other Investing and Financing

(101)

 

Common Stock Dividends

(220)

 

Change in Total Liquidity

1,371

 

1 Includes $4 million of expenditures for Encina site improvements classified as asset retirement obligation payments

Appendix Table A-7: 2020 and 2021 Guidance Reconciliation
 The following table summarizes the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA providing reconciliation to Income from Continuing Operations, and the calculation of Free Cash Flow before Growth providing reconciliation to Cash from Operations:

 

 

2020

2021

($ in millions)

 

Guidance

Guidance

Income from Continuing Operations 1

 

$1,020 - $1,120

$1,010 - $1,210

Income Tax

 

20

 

20

 

Interest Expense

 

345

 

325

 

Depreciation, Amortization, Contract Amortization and ARO Expense

 

480

 

450

 

Adjustment to reflect NRG share of adjusted EBITDA in unconsolidated affiliates

 

65

 

70

 

Other Costs 2

 

20

 

25

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$1,950 - $2,050

$1,900 - $2,100

Interest payments

 

(350)

 

(325)

 

Income tax

 

(20)

 

(20)

 

Working capital / other assets and liabilities

 

10

 

(205)

 

Cash From Operations

 

$1,590 - $1,690

$1,350 - $1,550

Adjustments: Acquired Derivatives, Cost-to-Achieve, Return of Capital Dividends, Collateral, GenOn Pension and Other

 

40

 

30

 

Adjusted Cash flow from Operations

 

$1,630 - $1,730

$1,380 - $1,580

Maintenance capital expenditures, net

 

(165) - (175)

(170) - (185)

Environmental capital expenditures, net

 

(5)

(5) - (10)

Free Cash Flow before Growth

 

$1,450 - $1,550

$1,200 - $1,400

1 For purposes of guidance fair value adjustments related to derivatives are assumed to be zero

2 Includes deactivation costs and cost-to-achieve expenses

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. These measurements are not recognized in accordance with GAAP and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that NRG’s future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

EBITDA represents net income before interest (including loss on debt extinguishment), taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA is presented because NRG considers it an important supplemental measure of its performance and believes debt-holders frequently use EBITDA to analyze operating performance and debt service capacity. EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

  • EBITDA does not reflect cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures, or contractual commitments;
  • EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs;
  • EBITDA does not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on debt or cash income tax payments;
  • Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and
  • Other companies in this industry may calculate EBITDA differently than NRG does, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Because of these limitations, EBITDA should not be considered as a measure of discretionary cash available to use to invest in the growth of NRG’s business. NRG compensates for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA only supplementally. See the statements of cash flow included in the financial statements that are a part of this news release.

Adjusted EBITDA is presented as a further supplemental measure of operating performance. As NRG defines it, Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA excluding impairment losses, gains or losses on sales, dispositions or retirements of assets, any mark-to-market gains or losses from accounting for derivatives, adjustments to exclude the Adjusted EBITDA related to the non-controlling interest, gains or losses on the repurchase, modification or extinguishment of debt, the impact of restructuring and any extraordinary, unusual or non-recurring items plus adjustments to reflect the Adjusted EBITDA from our unconsolidated investments. The reader is encouraged to evaluate each adjustment and the reasons NRG considers it appropriate for supplemental analysis. As an analytical tool, Adjusted EBITDA is subject to all of the limitations applicable to EBITDA. In addition, in evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, the reader should be aware that in the future NRG may incur expenses similar to the adjustments in this news release.

Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors and other users of NRG's financial statements in evaluating its operating performance because it provides an additional tool to compare business performance across companies and across periods and adjusts for items that we do not consider indicative of NRG’s future operating performance. This measure is widely used by debt-holders to analyze operating performance and debt service capacity and by equity investors to measure our operating performance without regard to items such as interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, which can vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods and book value of assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance to assist in comparing performance from period to period on a consistent basis and to readily view operating trends, as a measure for planning and forecasting overall expectations, and for evaluating actual results against such expectations, and in communications with NRG's Board of Directors, shareholders, creditors, analysts and investors concerning its financial performance.

Adjusted cash flow from operating activities is a non-GAAP measure NRG provides to show cash from operations with the reclassification of net payments of derivative contracts acquired in business combinations from financing to operating cash flow, as well as the add back of merger, integration and related restructuring costs. The Company provides the reader with this alternative view of operating cash flow because the cash settlement of these derivative contracts materially impact operating revenues and cost of sales, while GAAP requires NRG to treat them as if there was a financing activity associated with the contracts as of the acquisition dates. The Company adds back merger, integration related restructuring costs as they are one time and unique in nature and do not reflect ongoing cash from operations and they are fully disclosed to investors.

Free cash flow (before Growth) is adjusted cash flow from operations less maintenance and environmental capital expenditures, net of funding, preferred stock dividends and distributions to non-controlling interests and is used by NRG predominantly as a forecasting tool to estimate cash available for debt reduction and other capital allocation alternatives. The reader is encouraged to evaluate each of these adjustments and the reasons NRG considers them appropriate for supplemental analysis. Because we have mandatory debt service requirements (and other non-discretionary expenditures) investors should not rely on free cash flow before Growth as a measure of cash available for discretionary expenditures.

Free Cash Flow before Growth is utilized by Management in making decisions regarding the allocation of capital. Free Cash Flow before Growth is presented because the Company believes it is a useful tool for assessing the financial performance in the current period. In addition, NRG’s peers evaluate cash available for allocation in a similar manner and accordingly, it is a meaningful indicator for investors to benchmark NRG's performance against its peers. Free Cash Flow before Growth is a performance measure and is not intended to represent net income (loss), cash from operations (the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure), or liquidity and is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.10.20
NRG Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend
16.10.20
NRG Energy, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results November 5, 2020
08.10.20
NRG Announces Early Termination of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Direct Energy Acquisition