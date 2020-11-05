 

Acceleron Announces Third Quarter 2020 REBLOZYL Net Sales

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq:XLRN), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of TGF-beta superfamily therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases, today announced net sales of REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt) as reported by its global collaborator, Bristol Myers Squibb, were approximately $96 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Acceleron expects to report royalty revenue of approximately $19.3 million from net sales of REBLOZYL in the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. This compares with approximately $11.1 million in royalty revenue from approximately $55.0 million of net sales of REBLOZYL for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Acceleron will announce its full third quarter 2020 financial and operating results after the close of the U.S. financial markets today, November 5, 2020.

The preliminary unaudited revenue estimate for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 included in this release is the responsibility of management and is subject to the completion of the Company’s customary quarter-end financial closing procedures, including management’s review and finalization and review procedures by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm, which have not yet been completed. During the course of the Company’s review process, items may be identified that would require it to make adjustments, which could result in material changes to the Company’s preliminary unaudited estimated financial results. Consequently, this revenue estimate should not be viewed as a substitute for the Company’s earnings release and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its third quarter 2020 financial results and provide an update on recent corporate activities on November 5, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. EST.

The webcast will be accessible under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors & Media page of the Company’s website at acceleronpharma.com. Individuals can participate in the conference call by dialing 877-312-5848 (domestic) or 253-237-1155 (international) and referring to the “Acceleron Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call.”

The archived webcast will be available for replay on the Acceleron website approximately two hours after the event.

About Acceleron

Acceleron is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Acceleron’s leadership in the understanding of TGF-beta superfamily biology and protein engineering generates innovative compounds that engage the body's ability to regulate cellular growth and repair.

