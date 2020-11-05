 

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 10, 2020

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL), an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties leased to the United States Postal Service or “USPS”, announced today it will report its financial results for the period ending September 30, 2020 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, after market close.

Webcast and Call Information:

Postal Realty Trust will host a webcast and conference call to discuss the third quarter 2020 financial results the same day at 5:00 P.M. Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor website at https://investor.postalrealtytrust.com/QuarterlyResults. To participate in the conference call, callers from the United States and Canada should dial-in ten minutes prior to the scheduled call time at 1-877-407-9208. International callers should dial 1-201-493-6784.

Replay:

A telephonic replay of the call will be available starting at 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 through 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 in the United States and Canada or 1-412-317-6671 internationally. The passcode for the replay is 13712448.

About Postal Realty Trust, Inc.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

