Silvergate Announces Addition of Jonathan Melton as Director of Digital Asset Lending

Before joining Silvergate, Jonathan was a Director in the Institutions group at Xapo, one of the largest bitcoin custodians in the world, which was acquired by Coinbase Custody in 2019. Jonathan successfully expanded Xapo’s presence with many of the largest endowments, hedge funds and family offices in the U.S. Before and after his time at Xapo, Jonathan was employed by Morgan Stanley for a total of 13 years. In his roles at Morgan Stanley, Jonathan distributed a diverse foreign exchange product suite to domestic and international clients and led the retail currency platform through a period of substantial growth.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (“Silvergate” or the “Company”) (NYSE:SI), the leading provider of innovative financial infrastructure solutions to the digital currency industry, announced today that Jonathan Melton joined its team as director of digital asset lending. In this role, Jonathan will lead the expansion of the Company’s SEN Leverage product. SEN Leverage allows customers to obtain U.S. dollar (“USD”) loans collateralized by bitcoin using the Silvergate Exchange Network (“SEN”) to fund loans and process repayments in virtually real-time, 24 hours per day, 7 days per week, 365 days per year.

“We are hyper-focused on developing products that reduce friction and maximize capital efficiency for our customers,” said Kate Fraher, chief operating officer at Silvergate. “Jonathan’s experience developing and maintaining institutional investor relationships will be invaluable as we grow SEN Leverage to address the need for 24/7 access to capital in the digital currency markets.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Jonathan to the team,” added Ben Reynolds, executive vice president of corporate development at Silvergate. "His understanding of the digital currency industry and the market we serve will be instrumental in helping us grow our digital asset lending business.”

About Silvergate

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) is a registered bank holding company for Silvergate Bank, headquartered in La Jolla, California. Silvergate Bank is a commercial bank that opened in 1988 and has been profitable for 22 consecutive years. The Bank has focused its strategy on creating the banking platform for innovators, especially in the digital currency industry, and developing product and service solutions addressing the needs of entrepreneurs. As of September 30, 2020, Silvergate had total assets of $2.6 billion, total deposits of $2.3 billion, and total stockholders’ equity of $284 million.

