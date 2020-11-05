bluebird bio to Present Data from Gene and Cell Therapy Programs During the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition

Updated results from patients in Group C of the company’s Phase 1/2 HGB-206 study of LentiGlobin for SCD gene therapy (bb1111) will be presented.

bluebird bio, Inc . (Nasdaq: BLUE) announced today that data from its gene and cell therapy programs for sickle cell disease (SCD), transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia (TDT) and multiple myeloma (MM) will be presented, including seven oral presentations, at the 62 nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, taking place virtually from December 5-8, 2020.

bluebird bio will also present updated long-term efficacy and safety results from the LTF-303 follow-up study; outcomes across genotypes; and outcomes in pediatric patients from Phase 3 studies HGB-207 and HGB-212 of betibeglogene autotemcel (beti-cel; formerly LentiGlobin for β-thalassemia) in TDT.

Data from across the company’s multiple myeloma program will be presented. Presentations will include updated safety and efficacy results from the Phase 1 CRB-401 clinical study of idecabtagene vicleucel (ide-cel, bb2121) and preliminary data from the ongoing Phase 1 CRB-402 clinical study of bb21217, as well as subgroup analyses of the pivotal Phase 2 KarMMa study of ide-cel. Ide-cel and bb21217 are investigational B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-directed chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell immune therapies being studied, in partnership with Bristol-Myers Squibb, for the treatment of adult patients with MM.

Sickle Cell Disease Data at ASH

Improvements in Health-Related Quality of Life for Patients Treated with LentiGlobin for Sickle Cell Disease (bb1111) Gene Therapy

Presenting Author: Julie Kanter, MD, University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham, AL

Date/Time: Oral #365, Sunday, December 6, 2020, 9:45 am PST



Resolution of Serious Vaso-occlusive Pain Crises and Reduction in Patient-Reported Pain Intensity: Results from the Ongoing Phase 1/2 HGB-206 Group C Study of LentiGlobin for Sickle Cell Disease (bb1111) Gene Therapy

Presenting Author: Alexis A. Thompson, MD, Hematology Section Head, Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital, Chicago, IL

Date/Time: Oral #677, Monday, December 7, 2020, 1:30 pm PST

The GRNDaD Registry: Contemporary Natural History data and an analysis of real-world patterns of use and limitations of Disease Modifying Therapy in adults with SCD

Presenting Author: Alexandra Boye-Doe, MD, University of North Carolina School of Medicine, Chapel Hill, NC

Date/Time: Poster #1730, Sunday, December 6, 2020, 7:00 am – 3:30 pm PST

Transfusion-Dependent β-Thalassemia Data at ASH

Long-Term Efficacy and Safety of Betibeglogene Autotemcel Gene Therapy for the Treatment of Transfusion-Dependent β-Thalassemia: Results in Patients with up to 6 Years of Follow-up

Presenting Author: Janet L. Kwiatkowski, MD, MSCE, Director, Thalassemia Center at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA

Date/Time: Oral #153, Saturday, December 5, 2020, 12:00 pm PST

Favorable Outcomes in Pediatric Patients in the Phase 3 HGB-207 (Northstar-2) and HGB-212 (Northstar-3) Studies of betibeglogene autotemcel Gene Therapy for the Treatment of Transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia

Presenting Author: Alexis A. Thompson, MD, MPH, Hematology Section Head, Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, Chicago, IL

Date/Time: Oral #154, Saturday, December 5, 2020, 12:15 pm PST

Improvement in Erythropoiesis Following Treatment with Betibeglogene Autotemcel Gene Therapy in Patients with Transfusion-Dependent β-Thalassemia in the Phase 3 HGB-207 Study

Presenting Author: John B. Porter, MA, MD, FRCP, FRCPath, Head of Red Cell Unit, University College London Hospital, London, UK

Date/Time: Poster #776, Saturday, December 5, 2020, 7:00 am – 3:30 pm PST

Response of patients with transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia (TDT) to betibeglogene autotemcel (beti-cel; LentiGlobin for β-thalassemia) gene therapy based on HBB genotype and disease genetic modifiers

Presenting Author: Mark C. Walters MD, Medical Director, Jordan Family Center for BMT & Cellular Therapies Research, UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland, Oakland, CA

Date/Time: Poster #1699, Sunday, December 6, 2020, 7:00 am – 3:30 pm PST

Multiple Myeloma Data at ASH

Updated results from the Phase I CRB-402 study of anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy bb21217 in patients with relapsed and refractory myeloma: correlation of expansion and duration of response with T cell phenotypes

Presenting Author: Melissa Alsina, MD, Department of Blood and Marrow Transplantation and Cellular Immunotherapy, H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute, Tampa, FL

Date/Time: Oral #130, Saturday, December 5, 2020, 9:45 am PST

Idecabtagene Vicleucel (ide-cel, bb2121), a BCMA-directed CAR T cell therapy, in patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma: updated results from phase 1 CRB-401 study

Presenting Author: Yi Lin, MD, PhD, Division of Hematology, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN

Date/Time: Oral #131, Saturday, December 5, 2020, 10:00 am PST

Secondary Quality-of-Life Domains in Patients With Relapsed and Refractory Multiple Myeloma Treated With the BCMA-Directed CAR T Cell Therapy Idecabtagene Vicleucel (ide-cel; bb2121): Results from the KarMMa Clinical Trial

Author: Nina Shah, MD, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, CA

Date/Time: Oral #437, Sunday, December 6, 2020, 12:15 pm PST

Efficacy and Safety of Idecabtagene Vicleucel (ide-cel, bb2121) in Elderly Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma: KarMMa Subgroup Analysis

Presenting Author: Jesús Berdeja, MD, Sarah Cannon Research Institute and Tennessee Oncology, Nashville, TN

Date/Time: Poster #1367, Saturday, December 5, 2020, 7:00 am – 3:30 pm PST

Characterization of Cytokine Release Syndrome in the KarMMa Study of Idecabtagene Vicleucel (ide-cel, bb2121) For Relapsed and Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Presenting Author: Ankit Kansagra, MD, Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center, UT Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, TX

Date/Time: Poster #1378, Saturday, December 5, 2020, 7:00 am – 3:30 pm PST

Molecular and Phenotypic Profiling of Drug Product and Post-infusion Samples from CRB-402, an Ongoing: Phase I Clinical Study of bb21217 a BCMA-directed CAR T Cell Therapy

Presenting Author: Olivia Finney, PhD, Associate Director, Immunotherapy, bluebird bio

Date/Time: Poster #1401, Saturday, December 5, 2020, 7:00 am – 3:30 pm PST

Effects of Prior Alkylating Therapies on Preinfusion Patient Characteristics and Starting Material for CAR T Cell Product Manufacturing in Late-Line Multiple Myeloma

Presenting Author: Julie Rytlewski, PhD, Bristol Myers Squibb, Princeton, NJ

Date/Time: Poster #1405, Saturday, December 5, 2020, 7:00 am – 3:30 pm PST

KarMMa-4: Idecabtagene Vicleucel (ide-cel, bb2121), a BCMA-Targeted CAR T Cell Therapy, in High-Risk Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

Presenting Author: Saad Z. Usmani, MD, Director, Clinical Research in Hematologic Malignancies, Levine Cancer Institute/Atrium Health, Charlotte, NC

Date/Time: Poster #1418, Saturday, December 5, 2020, 7:00 am – 3:30 pm PST

Healthcare Resource Utilization and Cost of Cytokine Release Syndrome and Neurologic Events in Patients with Relapsed and Refractory Multiple Myeloma Receiving the BCMA-directed CAR T Cell Therapy Idecabtagene Vicleucel (ide-cel, bb2121) in the KarMMa Trial

Presenting Author: Parmeswaran Hari, MD, Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, WI

Date/Time: Poster #1598, Saturday, December 5, 2020, 7:00 am – 3:30 pm PST

A Matching-Adjusted Indirect Comparison of Efficacy Outcomes for Idecabtagene Vicleucel (ide-cel, bb2121), a BCMA-directed CAR T Cell Therapy Versus Conventional Care in Triple-Class Exposed Relapsed and Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Presenting Author: Nina Shah, MD, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, CA

Date/Time: Poster #1653, Saturday, December 5, 2020, 7:00 am – 3:30 pm PST

Idecabtagene Vicleucel (ide-cel, bb2121) Responses Are Characterized by Early and Temporally Consistent Activation and Expansion of CAR T Cells With a T Effector Phenotype

Presenting Author: Nathan Martin, PhD, Bristol Myers Squibb, Princeton, NJ

Date/Time: Poster #2315, Sunday, December 6, 2020, 7:00 am – 3:30 pm PST

KarMMa-3: A Phase 3 Study of Idecabtagene Vicleucel (ide-cel, bb2121), a BCMA-Targeted CAR T Cell Therapy Versus Standard Regimens in Relapsed and Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Presenting Author: Michel Delforge, MD, PhD, University Hospital Leuven, Leuven, Belgium

Date/Time: Poster #2323, Sunday, December 6, 2020, 7:00 am – 3:30 pm PST

Idecabtagene Vicleucel (ide-cel, bb2121) in Relapsed and Refractory Multiple Myeloma: Analyses of High-Risk Subgroups in the KarMMa Study

Presenting Author: Noopur S. Raje, MD, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA

Date/Time: Poster #3234, Monday, December 7, 2020, 7:00 am – 3:00 pm PST

Health State Utility Valuation in Patients with Triple-Class Exposed Relapsed and Refractory Multiple Myeloma Treated with the BCMA‑directed CAR T Cell Therapy, Idecabtagene Vicleucel (ide‑cel, bb2121): Results from the KarMMa Trial

Presenting Author: Michel Delforge, MD, PhD, University Hospital Leuven, Leuven, Belgium

Date/Time: Poster #3465, Monday, December 7, 2020, 7:00 am – 3:00pm PST

Abstracts outlining bluebird bio’s accepted data at ASH are available on the ASH conference website.

About LentiGlobin for SCD (bb1111)

SCD is a serious, progressive and debilitating genetic disease caused by a mutation in the β-globin gene that leads to the production of abnormal sickle hemoglobin (HbS), causing red blood cells (RBCs) to become sickled and fragile, resulting in chronic hemolytic anemia, vasculopathy and painful vaso-occlusive events (VOEs). For adults and children living with SCD, this means unpredictable episodes of excruciating pain due to vaso-occlusion as well as other acute complications—such as acute chest syndrome (ACS), stroke, and infections, which can contribute to early mortality in these patients.

LentiGlobin for SCD (bb1111) is an investigational gene therapy being studied as a potential treatment for SCD. bluebird bio’s clinical development program for LentiGlobin for SCD includes the ongoing Phase 1/2 HGB-206 study and the ongoing Phase 3 HGB-210 study.

LentiGlobin for SCD was designed to add functional copies of a modified form of the β-globin gene (βA-T87Q-globin gene) into a patient’s own hematopoietic (blood) stem cells (HSCs). Once patients have the βA-T87Q-globin gene, their red blood cells can produce anti-sickling hemoglobin (HbA-T87Q) that decreases the proportion of HbS, with the goal of reducing sickled red blood cells, hemolysis and other complications.

As of March 3, 2020, a total of 37 patients have been treated with LentiGlobin for SCD to-date in the HGB-205 (n=3) and HGB-206 (n=34) clinical studies. The HGB-206 total includes: Group A (n=7), B (n=2) and C (n=25).

LentiGlobin for SCD received orphan medicinal product designation from the European Commission for the treatment of SCD, and Priority Medicines (PRIME) eligibility by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in September 2020.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted orphan drug designation, fast track designation, regenerative medicine advanced therapy (RMAT) designation and rare pediatric disease designation for LentiGlobin for SCD. LentiGlobin for SCD continues to be evaluated in the ongoing Phase 1/2 HGB-206 and Phase 3 HGB-210 studies.

bluebird bio is conducting a long-term safety and efficacy follow-up study (LTF-303) for people who have participated in bluebird bio-sponsored clinical studies of LentiGlobin for SCD. For more information visit: https://www.bluebirdbio.com/our-science/clinical-trials or clinicaltrials.gov and use identifier NCT02633943 for LTF-303.

LentiGlobin for SCD is investigational and has not been approved in any geography.

About betibeglogene autotemcel

Transfusion dependent beta-thalassemia (TDT) is a severe genetic disease caused by mutations in the β-globin gene that result in reduced or significantly reduced hemoglobin (Hb). In order to survive, people with TDT require chronic blood transfusions to maintain adequate Hb levels. These transfusions carry the risk of progressive multi-organ damage due to unavoidable iron overload.

Betibeglogene autotemcel (beti-cel) adds functional copies of a modified form of the β-globin gene (βA-T87Q-globin gene) into a patient’s own hematopoietic (blood) stem cells (HSCs). Once a patient has the βA-T87Q-globin gene, they have the potential to produce HbA-T87Q, which is gene therapy-derived adult hemoglobin, at levels that may eliminate or significantly reduce the need for transfusions.

The European Commission granted conditional marketing authorization (CMA) for beti-cel, marketed as ZYNTEGLO gene therapy, for patients 12 years and older with transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia (TDT) who do not have a β0/β0 genotype, for whom hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) transplantation is appropriate, but a human leukocyte antigen (HLA)-matched related HSC donor is not available.

As of March 3, 2020, a total of 60 pediatric, adolescent and adult patients, including 11 patients with at least 5 years of follow-up, across genotypes of TDT have been treated with beti-cel in the Phase 1/2 Northstar (HGB-204) and HGB-205 studies, and the Phase 3 Northstar-2 (HGB-207) and Northstar-3 (HGB-212) studies. In studies of beti-cel, patients were assessed for transfusion independence, defined as no longer needing red blood cell transfusions for at least 12 months while maintaining a weighted average Hb of at least 9 g/dL.

Non-serious adverse events (AEs) observed during clinical studies that were attributed to beti-cel included abdominal pain, thrombocytopenia, leukopenia, neutropenia, hot flush, dyspnoea, pain in extremity, tachycardia and non-cardiac chest pain. One serious adverse event (SAE) of thrombocytopenia was considered possibly related to beti-cel.

Additional AEs observed in clinical studies were consistent with the known side effects of HSC collection and bone marrow ablation with busulfan, including SAEs of veno-occlusive disease. On April 28, 2020, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) renewed the CMA for beti-cel. The CMA for beti-cel is valid in the 27 member states of the EU as well as UK, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway. For details, please see the Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC).

The U.S. FDA granted beti-cel orphan drug designation and Breakthrough Therapy designation for the treatment of TDT. Beti-cel is not approved in the United States. Beti-cel continues to be evaluated in the ongoing Phase 3 Northstar-2 (HGB-207) and Northstar-3 (HGB-212) studies.

bluebird bio is conducting a long-term safety and efficacy follow-up study (LTF-303) for people who have participated in bluebird bio-sponsored clinical studies of beti-cel.

About idecabtagene vicleucel (ide-cel, bb2121)

Ide-cel is a B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-directed genetically modified autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell immunotherapy. The ide-cel CAR is comprised of a murine extracellular single-chain variable fragment (scFv) specific for recognizing BCMA, attached to a human CD8 α hinge and transmembrane domain fused to the T cell cytoplasmic signaling domains of CD137 4-1BB and CD3-ζ chain, in tandem. Ide-cel recognizes and binds to BCMA on the surface of multiple myeloma cells leading to CAR T cell proliferation, cytokine secretion, and subsequent cytolytic killing of BCMA-expressing cells.

Ide-cel is being developed as part of a Co-Development, Co-Promotion and Profit Share Agreement between Bristol Myers Squibb and bluebird bio. Ide-cel was granted accelerated assessment by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on March 26, 2020, and the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) was validated by the EMA on May 20, 2020. The FDA accepted the ide-cel Biologics License Application (BLA) for priority review on September 22, 2020.

KarMMa (NCT03361748) is a pivotal, open-label, single-arm, multicenter, multinational, Phase 2 study evaluating the efficacy and safety of ide-cel in adults with RRMM in North America and Europe. The primary endpoint of the study is overall response rate as assessed by an independent review committee (IRC) according to the International Myeloma Working Group (IMWG) criteria. Complete response rate is a key secondary endpoint. Other secondary endpoints include time to response, duration of response, progression-free survival, overall survival, minimal residual disease evaluated by Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) assay and safety. The study enrolled 140 patients, of whom 128 received ide-cel across the target dose levels of 150-450 x 106 CAR+ T cells after receiving lymphodepleting chemotherapy. All enrolled patients had received at least three prior treatment regimens, including an immunomodulatory agent, a proteasome inhibitor and an anti-CD38 antibody, and were refractory to their last regimen, defined as progression during or within 60 days of their last therapy.

CRB-401 (NCT02658929) is an open-label Phase 1 study evaluating the preliminary safety and efficacy of ide-cel in patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM). The primary endpoint of the study is safety. CRB-401 was designed as a two-part (dose escalation and dose expansion) study to determine the maximum tolerated dose and further evaluate the safety, tolerability and clinical activity at the recommended Phase 2 dose; these findings established the recommended dose of the Phase 2 KarMMa trial. All patients have been treated in the study and follow-up is ongoing.

In addition to the pivotal KarMMa and CRB-401 trials, bluebird bio and Bristol Myers Squibb’s broad clinical development program for ide-cel includes clinical studies (KarMMa-2, KarMMa-3, KarMMa-4) exploring ide-cel combinations and activity in earlier lines of treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, including newly diagnosed multiple myeloma. For more information visit clinicaltrials.gov.

Ide-cel is not approved for any indication in any geography.

About bb21217

bb21217 is an investigational BCMA-targeted CAR T cell therapy that uses the ide-cel CAR molecule and is cultured with the PI3 kinase inhibitor (bb007) to enrich for T cells displaying a memory-like phenotype with the intention to increase the in vivo persistence of CAR T cells. bb21217 is being studied for patients with multiple myeloma in partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb.

bluebird bio’s clinical development program for bb21217 includes the ongoing Phase 1 CRB-402 study. CRB-402 is the first-in-human study of bb21217 in patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM), designed to assess safety, pharmacokinetics, efficacy and duration of effect. CRB-402 is a two-part (dose escalation and dose expansion), open-label, multi-site Phase 1 study of bb21217 in adults with RRMM. For more information visit: clinicaltrials.gov using identifier NCT03274219.

bb21217 is not approved for any indication in any geography.

About bluebird bio, Inc.

bluebird bio is pioneering gene therapy with purpose. From our Cambridge, Mass., headquarters, we’re developing gene and cell therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer, with the goal that people facing potentially fatal conditions with limited treatment options can live their lives fully. Beyond our labs, we’re working to positively disrupt the healthcare system to create access, transparency and education so that gene therapy can become available to all those who can benefit.

bluebird bio is a human company powered by human stories. We’re putting our care and expertise to work across a spectrum of disorders: cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, sickle cell disease, β-thalassemia and multiple myeloma, using gene and cell therapy technologies including gene addition, and (megaTAL-enabled) gene editing.

bluebird bio has additional nests in Seattle, Wash.; Durham, N.C.; and Zug, Switzerland. For more information, visit bluebirdbio.com.

Follow bluebird bio on social media: @bluebirdbio, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

ZYNTEGLO, LentiGlobin, and bluebird bio are trademarks of bluebird bio, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: regarding the potential for betibeglogene autotemcel to treat transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia and the potential for LentiGlobin for sickle cell disease (SCD) to treat SCD, and the potential for idecabtagene vicleucel and bb21217 to treat multiple myeloma; and the risk that the efficacy and safety results from our prior and ongoing clinical trials will not continue or be repeated in our ongoing or planned clinical trials. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-Q, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and bluebird bio undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

