GTY Technology Holdings Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results; 44% Revenue Growth; Cash-Flow Positive

Topline growth, cost management, customer satisfaction and continued strength of government digital transformation:

Cash flow positive for the quarter; total cash increased by $0.2 million

Conclusion of review of strategic alternatives

High demand for GTY Budgeting, Procurement and Grants Management Solutions

Nine months to date GAAP revenues up 40% year-over-year to $35.0 million; third quarter GAAP revenues up 44% to $12.6 million

Nine months to date non-GAAP revenues up 25% year-over-year to $35.6 million; third quarter non-GAAP revenues up 30% to $12.7 million

“This was a great quarter for GTY. We achieved 44% topline growth, a cash flow positive milestone and added 77 new customers,” said TJ Parass, CEO of GTY. “Our team is doing an exceptional job managing the uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic and serving our customers well in the digital transformation of state and local government. “The best companies are made in tough times,” Parass continued. “Our performance this year demonstrates our model is working and our business is solid. Further, we have great people and products in place to chart continued growth for GTY.

“In the mid-market in particular, government offices continue to favor GTY solutions for their speed of deployment and relevance. Our customers can quickly apply for grants, manage and track grant deployments, conduct budget iterations, procure goods and services and deploy touch-less cash payments. All while being remote. Governments using our technology are serving citizens and themselves better and faster than they could with the alternatives of off-line systems or expensive and time-consuming ERP implementations.

The Company also announced that it has concluded its review of potential strategic alternatives that it announced at the beginning of this year. The Company's Board of Directors determined that in light of the continuing uncertainties arising from the global Covid-19 pandemic and the positive developments in the Company's financial performance over the past two quarters, it is in the best interests of GTY stockholders to conclude the review and focus on executing the Company's standalone business plan. Although the process has concluded, the Company will continue to evaluate all opportunities to drive growth and enhance shareholder value.

Financial Discussion and Outlook

According to John Curran, CFO of GTY, “Strong revenue growth and continued cost management enabled GTY to reach cash flow positive in this seasonally strong third quarter. Our focus on efficiency, including cost management and consolidation in the back-office functions, kept operating expenses flat. On the revenue side, recurring revenues were up 6% compared with Q2 2020 and up 32% compared with Q3 2019. We are on track with our revenue growth expectation communicated in Q1 2020 of more than 20% for the full year 2020.”

Third quarter 2020 operating loss narrowed to $7.3 million compared with $7.8 million in Q2 2020. Third quarter non-GAAP operating loss narrowed to $1.4 million compared with $2.8 million in Q2 2020.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The company’s actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the company’s expectations with respect to future performance. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the company’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the impact of the coronavirus (“COVID-19”) outbreak, or similar global health concerns, on our operations and customer base; (2) our ability to consummate any proposed transaction with respect to the previously announced review of strategic alternatives; (3) the lack of actionable alternatives being identified in connection with the strategic alternative review; (4) our failure to generate sufficient cash flow from our business to make payments on our debt; (5) our ability to raise or borrow funds on acceptable terms; (6) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (7) the possibility that the company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (8) other risks and uncertainties included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution you that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive, and readers should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Presentation of Predecessor and Successor Financial Results

As a result of the business combination, GTY is the acquirer for accounting purposes and Bonfire, CityBase, eCivis, Open Counter, Questica, and Sherpa are the acquirees and accounting predecessor. The company’s financial statement presentation distinguishes the company’s presentations into two distinct periods, the period up to the closing date (labeled “Predecessor”) and the period including and after that date (labeled “Successor”). The merger was accounted for as a business combination using the acquisition method of accounting, and the Successor financial statements reflect a new basis of accounting that is based on the fair value of the net assets acquired.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, GTY has provided in this release certain financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with GAAP defined as “non-GAAP financial measures,” which include (i) non-GAAP revenues, (ii) non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin, (iii) and non-GAAP loss from operations.

GTY’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to the corresponding GAAP measures, in evaluating GTY’s ongoing operational performance and trends. However, it is important to note that particular items GTY excludes from, or includes in, its non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the items excluded from, or included in, similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies in the same industry. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to such GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included as part of this press release. In addition, as the business combination occurred on February 19, 2019, GTY believes reviewing the operating results on a pro forma basis is more useful in discussing the overall operating performance when compared to the same period in the prior year. Therefore, to compare the nine months ended September 30, 2020 to the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the company combined the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures of the Predecessor period from January 1, 2019 through February 18, 2019 and the Successor period from February 19, 2019 through September 30, 2019 (“S/P Combined 2019”).

Non-GAAP Revenues. Non-GAAP revenues are defined as GAAP revenues adjusted for the impact of purchase accounting resulting from its business combination which reduced its acquired contract liabilities to fair value. The company believes that presenting non-GAAP revenues is useful to investors as it eliminates the impact of the purchase accounting adjustments to revenues to allow for a direct comparison between current and future periods.

Non-GAAP Gross profit and Non-GAAP Gross margin. Non-GAAP gross profit is defined as GAAP gross profit adjusted for the impact of purchase accounting resulting its business combination. Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by non-GAAP revenues. The Company believes that presenting non-GAAP gross profit and margin is useful to investors as it eliminates the impact of the purchase accounting adjustments to allow for a direct comparison between periods.

Non-GAAP Loss from operations. Non-GAAP loss from operations is defined as GAAP loss from operations adjusted for the impact of purchase accounting to revenues resulting from its business combination, the amortization of acquired intangible assets, share-based compensation, acquisition related costs, goodwill impairment expense and the change in fair value of contingent consideration. The company believes that presenting non-GAAP loss from operations is useful to investors as it eliminates the impact of certain non-cash and acquisition related expenses to allow a direct comparison of loss from operations between all periods presented.

About GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GTYH) (“GTY”) brings leading public sector technology companies together to achieve a new standard in stakeholder engagement and resource management. Through its six business units, GTY offers an intuitive cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments, education institutions, and healthcare organizations spanning functions in procurement, payments, grant management, budgeting, and permitting: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grant management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides user-friendly software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public-sector budgeting software and consulting services.

Exhibit 1 GTY Technology Holdings Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Successor Predecessor Three Months

Ended Three Months

Ended Nine Months Ended February 19, 2019

through January 1, 2019

through September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 February 18, 2019 Revenues $ 12,587 $ 8,754 $ 35,027 $ 20,034 $ 4,928 Cost of revenues 4,620 2,583 13,541 7,090 1,614 Gross Profit 7,967 6,171 21,486 12,944 3,314 Operating expenses Sales and marketing (1) 3,875 3,549 12,396 9,086 1,394 General and administrative (1) 4,667 5,774 16,607 15,804 1,749 Research and development (1) 3,012 3,003 9,383 7,610 1,580 Amortization of intangible assets 3,683 3,830 10,998 9,395 32 Acquisition costs - 442 - 33,191 151 Restructuring charges 2 - 3,666 - - Change in fair value of contingent consideration - (812 ) 29 (812 ) (37 ) Total operating expenses 15,239 15,786 53,079 74,274 4,869 Loss from operations (7,272 ) (9,615 ) (31,593 ) (61,330 ) (1,555 ) Other income (expense) Interest income (expense), net (441 ) (65 ) (1,113 ) 248 (170 ) Loss from issuance of shares - (128 ) (1,390 ) (1,032 ) - Other income (loss), net (696 ) (41 ) 437 141 12 Total other income (expense), net (1,137 ) (234 ) (2,066 ) (643 ) (158 ) Loss before income taxes (8,409 ) (9,849 ) (33,659 ) (61,973 ) (1,713 ) Benefit from income taxes 384 1,149 2,068 2,819 - Net loss (8,025 ) (8,700 ) (31,591 ) (59,154 ) (1,713 ) Deemed dividend for Exchangeable Shares - Series C - - - (183 ) - Net loss applicable to common shareholders $ (8,025 ) $ (8,700 ) $ (31,591 ) $ (59,337 ) $ (1,713 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.15 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.59 ) $ (1.18 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 53,842 52,148 53,301 50,317 Net loss $ (8,025 ) $ (8,700 ) $ (31,591 ) $ (59,154 ) $ (1,713 ) Other comprehensive loss: Foreign currency translation gain (loss) (783 ) 75 313 261 - Total other comprehensive income (loss) (783 ) 75 313 261 - Comprehensive loss $ (8,808 ) $ (8,625 ) $ (31,278 ) $ (58,893 ) $ (1,713 ) (1) Amounts include share-based compensation expense as follows: Cost of revenues $ 225 $ - $ 575 $ - $ - Sales and Marketing 435 201 1,568 1,463 61 General and administrative 1,025 307 3,471 1,285 - Research and development 339 48 724 119 - Total share-based compensation expense $ 2,024 $ 556 $ 6,338 $ 2,867 $ 61

Exhibit 2 Reconciliations of non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands) (unaudited) Non-GAAP Reconciliation Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Revenues $ 12,587 $ 11,164 $ 8,754 Purchase accounting adjustment to revenue 128 146 1,004 Non-GAAP Revenues $ 12,715 $ 11,310 $ 9,758 Gross Profit $ 7,967 $ 6,770 $ 6,171 Purchase accounting adjustment to revenue 128 146 1,004 Share-based compensation $ 225 $ 132 - Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 8,320 $ 7,048 $ 7,175 Gross Margin 63 % 61 % 70 % Non-GAAP Gross Margin 65 % 62 % 74 % Loss from operations $ (7,272 ) $ (7,801 ) $ (9,615 ) Purchase accounting adjustment to revenue 128 146 1,004 Amortization of intangibles 3,683 3,642 3,830 Share-based compensation 2,024 1,019 556 Acquisition costs - - 442 Restructuring charges 2 198 - Change in fair value of contingent consideration - - (812 ) Non-GAAP Loss from operations $ (1,435 ) $ (2,796 ) $ (4,595 ) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Revenues - Successor Period $ 35,027 $ 20,034 Revenues - Predecessor Period - 4,928 Pro forma as Adjusted Revenues 35,027 24,962 Purchase accounting adjustment to revenue 589 3,575 Non-GAAP Pro forma as Adjusted Revenues $ 35,616 $ 28,537 Gross Profit - Successor Period $ 21,486 $ 12,944 Gross Profit - Predecessor Period - 3,314 Pro forma as Adjusted Gross Profit 21,486 16,258 Purchase accounting adjustment to revenue 589 3,575 Share-based compensation 575 - Non-GAAP Pro forma as Adjusted Gross Profit $ 22,650 $ 19,833 Gross Margin - Successor Period 61 % 65 % Gross Margin - Predecessor Period N/A 67 % Pro forma as Adjusted Gross Margin 61 % 65 % Non-GAAP Pro forma as Adjusted Gross Margin 64 % 69 % Loss from operations - Successor Period $ (31,593 ) $ (61,330 ) Loss from operations - Predecessor Period - (1,555 ) Pro forma as Adjusted Loss from operations (31,593 ) (62,885 ) Purchase accounting adjustment to revenue 589 3,575 Amortization of intangibles 10,998 9,427 Share-based compensation 6,338 2,928 Acquisition costs - 33,342 Restructuring charges 3,666 - Change in fair value of contingent consideration 29 (849 ) Non-GAAP Pro forma as Adjusted Loss from operations $ (9,973 ) $ (14,462 )

Exhibit 3 GTY Technology Holdings Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,218 $ 8,374 Accounts receivable, net 10,468 9,184 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,063 3,047 Total current assets 20,749 20,605 Property and equipment, net 5,603 3,185 Intangible assets, net 104,790 115,788 Goodwill 286,635 286,635 Other assets 7,526 8,180 Total assets $ 425,303 $ 434,393 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 7,310 $ 8,443 Contract liabilities - current portion 20,760 17,346 Contingent consideration - current portion 685 12,680 Term loan, net - current portion 11,727 - Other current liabilities 2,277 2,406 Total current liabilities 42,759 40,875 Contract and other long-term liabilities 2,577 1,264 Deferred tax liability 17,867 20,276 Contingent consideration - less current portion 41,230 41,233 Term loan, net 3,210 Other long-term liabilities 3,578 5,122 Total liabilities 111,221 108,770 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Common stock 5 5 Exchangeable shares 54,445 45,681 Additional paid in capital 380,729 369,756 Accumulated other comprehensive income 683 370 Treasury stock (5,174) (5,174) Accumulated deficit (116,606) (85,015) Total shareholders' equity 314,082 325,623 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 425,303 $ 434,393

