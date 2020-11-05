 

NICE Provides Dial-in Details for Its Third Quarter 2020 Results Teleconference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.11.2020, 13:30  |  33   |   |   

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) will announce its third quarter 2020 results on Thursday, November 12th, before the opening of the NASDAQ Stock Exchange.

Later that day, management will host a conference call to discuss the results.

8:30 AM - Eastern
1:30 PM - UK
3:30 PM - Israel

To participate, please call one of the dial-in numbers approximately 15 minutes before the start time:

US: +1-866-804-8688 (toll free) or +1-718-354-1175
Israel: 1-809-344-364
UK: 0-800-783-0906 (toll free) or +44 (0) 1296-480-100
Global Access Numbers: http://www.btconferencing.com/globalaccess/?bid=54_attended

When prompted, give the following information:
1. Passcode: 308 565 57
2. Name and company.

If you need assistance during the conference, press * then 0 on your telephone and a conference coordinator will be happy to assist you.

The call will be webcast live on the Company's website at https://www.nice.com/investor-relations/upcoming-event

A replay of the call will be available on the Company's website. For 7 days after the call, it will also be available at the following numbers:

US: +1-877-482-6144 (toll free)
UK: 0-800-032-9687 (toll free) or +44 (0)20-7136-9233
Passcode: 783 390 51

Kind Regards,
NICE Investor Relations

About NICE

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the world’s leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com.

Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NICE Ltd. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners. For a full list of NICE’s marks, please see: www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.

NICE Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NICE Provides Dial-in Details for Its Third Quarter 2020 Results Teleconference NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) will announce its third quarter 2020 results on Thursday, November 12th, before the opening of the NASDAQ Stock Exchange. Later that day, management will host a conference call to discuss the results. 8:30 AM - Eastern 1:30 PM - …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Ynvisible Appoints New Advisory Board Members; Provides Unaudited Q3 2020 Financial Results
Kandi America Receives Certification From EPA, Electric Vehicles Cleared for U.S. Roads
AVANGRID to Provide 2021 Guidance and Long-Term Outlook at Investor Day
Geron Announces Ten Imetelstat Presentations at Upcoming American Society of Hematology Annual ...
Moody’s Acquires Minority Stake in MioTech, a Provider of Alternative Data and Analytical Tools ...
Magenta Therapeutics Announces Multiple Presentations Across Stem Cell Transplant Portfolio at The ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
Sproutly Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter Of 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:45 Uhr
NICE Accelerates Time-to-Value for Businesses Globally with New Robotic Process Automation Offer
04.11.20
Businesses Are Increasing Investment in Digital Channels and Artificial Intelligence for Enhanced Customer Experiences
02.11.20
NICE Actimize Positioned As Overall Technology Leader in the 2020 Quadrant Knowledge Trade Surveillance & Monitoring Report
29.10.20
NICE First to Achieve Microsoft Teams Certification for Unified Communications Recording, Enabling Digital Transformation of Financial Services Organizations
28.10.20
CXone Analytics Boosts Contact Center Performance and Extreme Agility
27.10.20
NICE Launches Evidencentral Marketplace, First Open Digital Evidence Management Ecosystem, to Accelerate Digital Transformation for Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice
26.10.20
U.S.’s Second Largest County to Deploy NICE Inform Intelligence Center for Digital Transformation of its Consolidated 911 Operation
21.10.20
NICE Satmetrix Selected by Financial Services Company Midland States Bank to Build a Unified Customer-Centric Culture with a Holistic Voice of the Customer
20.10.20
Leading European Bank Uses NICE Authentication to Improve Security and Customer Experience
19.10.20
NICE Investigate Brings Digital Cloud Transformation to Lancashire Constabulary to Provide Faster, More Efficient Investigations and Prosecutions