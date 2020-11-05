New leadership appointments to reposition Deutsche Hospitality for international expansion (FOTO)

Frankfurt am Main (ots) - Siegfried Nierhaus returns as Vice President Middle

"We would like to thank Taras Ettl for helping us to establish DeutscheHospitality and its brands in the Middle East, most recently with IntercityHotelopenings in Riyadh, Dubai and Nizwa," stated Matthias Heck, Executive BoardMember of Steigenberger Hotels AG. "Siegfried Nierhaus has one of the highestprofiles of any hotel industry expert in this region, and we are delighted tohave secured his services. We will work together to overcome the challengeswhich the corona pandemic is bringing in its wake, and we will continue toincrease the presence of Deutsche Hospitality hotels over the coming months andyears."In his former capacity as Vice President Middle East and Asia, SiegfriedNierhaus signed agreements for hotel openings in locations such as Dubai, Oman,Saudi Arabia and Tunisia between 2015 and 2017. Mr. Nierhaus went on to work forthe hotel investment company Atlas Hospitality and for Rezidor. He has assumedresponsibility for a number of prestigious hotels right across the Middle Eastand Asia, including the award-winning Radisson SAS Hotel Media City and theiconic Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Emirates Pearl. Siegfried Nierhaus is a graduate ofthe WIHOGA School of Management for the Hospitality Industry in Dortmund,Germany.At the same time, Fotis Fakes has been promoted to the position of SeniorDirector Operations & Commercial International Resort Hotels. Mr. Fakes has beenwith Deutsche Hospitality since 2017. His most recent role involved assistingwith the development of the company's international sales structures. FotisFakes' future position will see him take charge of the operational business ofthe group's international resort companies at destinations including Tunisia,Egypt and the Balearic Islands. "Mr. Fakes has made a major contribution to thesuccess of Deutsche Hospitality's international resort portfolio over the pastfew years," said Denis Hüttig, Vice President Operations Steigenberger Hotelsand Resorts. "We are looking forward to working with him in future as wecontinue to expand the international presence of Steigenberger Resorts."Current press information is available in our press portal(https://www.deutschehospitality.com/en/press-office) .Deutsche Hospitality brings together five separate hotel brands under a singleumbrella. Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts has 60 hotels housed in historictraditional buildings and lively city residences and also offers health andbeauty oases set at the very heart of nature. MAXX by Steigenberger is a new andcharismatic concept which places the focus on the essential in accordance withits motto "MAXXimize your stay". Jaz in the City branded hotels reflectmetropolitan lifestyle and draw upon the local music and cultural scene.IntercityHotel offers more than 40 upper mid-range urban hotels, all of whichare located within easy walking distance of railway stations or airports. AndZleep Hotels - a well-known and successful hotel brand in Scandinavia whichoffer service and design at a great rate for the many. The portfolio of DeutscheHospitality currently includes almost 150 hotels on three continents 30 of whichare in the pipeline.Press contactDeutsche Hospitality | Lyoner Straße 25 | 60528 Frankfurt am MainSven Hirschler | Tel: +49 69 66564-422E-mail: sven.hirschler@deutschehospitality.comwww.deutschehospitality.com/enwww.steigenberger.com/en|www.maxxhotel.com/enwww.jaz-hotel.com/en |www.intercityhotel.com/en|www.zleep.com/en/Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/122015/4754356OTS: Deutsche Hospitality