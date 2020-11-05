New leadership appointments to reposition Deutsche Hospitality for international expansion (FOTO)
Frankfurt am Main (ots) - Siegfried Nierhaus returns as Vice President Middle
East/Fotis Fakes is named Senior Director Operations & Commercial International
Resort Hotels
Siegfried Nierhaus, who took charge of Deutsche Hospitality's expansion in the
Middle East from 2015 to 2017, has been appointed new Vice President Middle East
for Steigenberger Hotels AG/Deutsche Hospitality with effect from 3 November
2020. Mr. Nierhaus succeeds Taras Ettl, who is leaving Deutsche Hospitality to
pursue new tasks outside the company.
Siegfried Nierhaus, who took charge of Deutsche Hospitality's expansion in the
Middle East from 2015 to 2017, has been appointed new Vice President Middle East
for Steigenberger Hotels AG/Deutsche Hospitality with effect from 3 November
2020. Mr. Nierhaus succeeds Taras Ettl, who is leaving Deutsche Hospitality to
pursue new tasks outside the company.
"We would like to thank Taras Ettl for helping us to establish Deutsche
Hospitality and its brands in the Middle East, most recently with IntercityHotel
openings in Riyadh, Dubai and Nizwa," stated Matthias Heck, Executive Board
Member of Steigenberger Hotels AG. "Siegfried Nierhaus has one of the highest
profiles of any hotel industry expert in this region, and we are delighted to
have secured his services. We will work together to overcome the challenges
which the corona pandemic is bringing in its wake, and we will continue to
increase the presence of Deutsche Hospitality hotels over the coming months and
years."
In his former capacity as Vice President Middle East and Asia, Siegfried
Nierhaus signed agreements for hotel openings in locations such as Dubai, Oman,
Saudi Arabia and Tunisia between 2015 and 2017. Mr. Nierhaus went on to work for
the hotel investment company Atlas Hospitality and for Rezidor. He has assumed
responsibility for a number of prestigious hotels right across the Middle East
and Asia, including the award-winning Radisson SAS Hotel Media City and the
iconic Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Emirates Pearl. Siegfried Nierhaus is a graduate of
the WIHOGA School of Management for the Hospitality Industry in Dortmund,
Germany.
At the same time, Fotis Fakes has been promoted to the position of Senior
Director Operations & Commercial International Resort Hotels. Mr. Fakes has been
with Deutsche Hospitality since 2017. His most recent role involved assisting
with the development of the company's international sales structures. Fotis
Fakes' future position will see him take charge of the operational business of
the group's international resort companies at destinations including Tunisia,
Egypt and the Balearic Islands. "Mr. Fakes has made a major contribution to the
success of Deutsche Hospitality's international resort portfolio over the past
few years," said Denis Hüttig, Vice President Operations Steigenberger Hotels
and Resorts. "We are looking forward to working with him in future as we
continue to expand the international presence of Steigenberger Resorts."
Current press information is available in our press portal
(https://www.deutschehospitality.com/en/press-office) .
Deutsche Hospitality brings together five separate hotel brands under a single
umbrella. Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts has 60 hotels housed in historic
traditional buildings and lively city residences and also offers health and
beauty oases set at the very heart of nature. MAXX by Steigenberger is a new and
charismatic concept which places the focus on the essential in accordance with
its motto "MAXXimize your stay". Jaz in the City branded hotels reflect
metropolitan lifestyle and draw upon the local music and cultural scene.
IntercityHotel offers more than 40 upper mid-range urban hotels, all of which
are located within easy walking distance of railway stations or airports. And
Zleep Hotels - a well-known and successful hotel brand in Scandinavia which
offer service and design at a great rate for the many. The portfolio of Deutsche
Hospitality currently includes almost 150 hotels on three continents 30 of which
are in the pipeline.
Press contact
Deutsche Hospitality | Lyoner Straße 25 | 60528 Frankfurt am Main
Sven Hirschler | Tel: +49 69 66564-422
E-mail: sven.hirschler@deutschehospitality.com
www.deutschehospitality.com/en
www.steigenberger.com/en|www.maxxhotel.com/enwww.jaz-hotel.com/en |
www.intercityhotel.com/en|www.zleep.com/en/
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/122015/4754356
OTS: Deutsche Hospitality
