EVOTEC SE TO ANNOUNCE RESULTS FOR THE FIRST NINE MONTHS 2020 ON 12 NOVEMBER 2020

Hamburg, Germany, 05 November 2020: Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) will announce its financial results for the first nine months of 2020 on Thursday, 12 November 2020.

The Company is going to hold a conference call to discuss the results as well as to provide an update on its performance. The conference call will be held in English.

Conference call details

Date: Thursday, 12 November 2020

Time: 02.00 pm CET (08.00 am EST, 01.00 pm GMT)



From Germany: +49 69 20 17 44 220

From France: +33 170 709 502

From Italy: +39 023 600 6663

From UK: +44 20 3009 2470

From USA: +1 877 423 0830

Access Code: 69782681#

A simultaneous slide presentation for participants dialling in via phone is available at https://www.webcast-eqs.com/evotec20201112/no-audio.



Webcast details

To join the audio webcast and to access the presentation slides you will find a link on our homepage www.evotec.com shortly before the event.

A replay of the conference call will be available for seven days and can be accessed from Germany by dialling +49 69 201744221, from UK by dialling +44 20 3364 5150 and from USA by dialling +1 (844) 307-9362.

The access code is 315597280#. The on-demand version of the webcast will be available on our website: https://www.evotec.com/financial-reports.



ABOUT EVOTEC SE

Evotec is a drug discovery alliance and development partnership company focused on rapidly progressing innovative product approaches with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academics, patient advocacy groups and venture capitalists. We operate worldwide and our more than 3,400 employees provide the highest quality stand-alone and integrated drug discovery and development solutions. We cover all activities from target-to-clinic to meet the industry's need for innovation and efficiency in drug discovery and development (EVT Execute). The Company has established a unique position by assembling top-class scientific experts and integrating state-of-the-art technologies as well as substantial experience and expertise in key therapeutic areas including neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain and inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, fibrosis, rare diseases and women's health. On this basis, Evotec has built a broad and deep pipeline of approx. 100 co-owned product opportunities at clinical, pre-clinical and discovery stages (EVT Innovate). Evotec has established multiple long-term alliances with partners including Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol Myers Squibb, CHDI, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Sanofi, Takeda, UCB and others. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on Twitter @Evotec.