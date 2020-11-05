 

DGAP-News EVOTEC SE TO ANNOUNCE RESULTS FOR THE FIRST NINE MONTHS 2020 ON 12 NOVEMBER 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
05.11.2020, 13:43  |  51   |   |   

DGAP-News: Evotec SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
EVOTEC SE TO ANNOUNCE RESULTS FOR THE FIRST NINE MONTHS 2020 ON 12 NOVEMBER 2020

05.11.2020 / 13:43
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Hamburg, Germany, 05 November 2020:
Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) will announce its financial results for the first nine months of 2020 on Thursday, 12 November 2020.

The Company is going to hold a conference call to discuss the results as well as to provide an update on its performance. The conference call will be held in English.

Conference call details
Date: Thursday, 12 November 2020
Time: 02.00 pm CET (08.00 am EST, 01.00 pm GMT)

From Germany: +49 69 20 17 44 220
From France: +33 170 709 502
From Italy: +39 023 600 6663
From UK: +44 20 3009 2470
From USA: +1 877 423 0830
Access Code: 69782681#

A simultaneous slide presentation for participants dialling in via phone is available at https://www.webcast-eqs.com/evotec20201112/no-audio.

Webcast details
To join the audio webcast and to access the presentation slides you will find a link on our homepage www.evotec.com shortly before the event.

A replay of the conference call will be available for seven days and can be accessed from Germany by dialling +49 69 201744221, from UK by dialling +44 20 3364 5150 and from USA by dialling +1 (844) 307-9362.

The access code is 315597280#. The on-demand version of the webcast will be available on our website: https://www.evotec.com/financial-reports.


ABOUT EVOTEC SE
Evotec is a drug discovery alliance and development partnership company focused on rapidly progressing innovative product approaches with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academics, patient advocacy groups and venture capitalists. We operate worldwide and our more than 3,400 employees provide the highest quality stand-alone and integrated drug discovery and development solutions. We cover all activities from target-to-clinic to meet the industry's need for innovation and efficiency in drug discovery and development (EVT Execute). The Company has established a unique position by assembling top-class scientific experts and integrating state-of-the-art technologies as well as substantial experience and expertise in key therapeutic areas including neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain and inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, fibrosis, rare diseases and women's health. On this basis, Evotec has built a broad and deep pipeline of approx. 100 co-owned product opportunities at clinical, pre-clinical and discovery stages (EVT Innovate). Evotec has established multiple long-term alliances with partners including Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol Myers Squibb, CHDI, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Sanofi, Takeda, UCB and others. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on Twitter @Evotec.

Seite 1 von 3
Evotec Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Evotec 566480, wohin geht die Reise???
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News EVOTEC SE TO ANNOUNCE RESULTS FOR THE FIRST NINE MONTHS 2020 ON 12 NOVEMBER 2020 DGAP-News: Evotec SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement EVOTEC SE TO ANNOUNCE RESULTS FOR THE FIRST NINE MONTHS 2020 ON 12 NOVEMBER 2020 05.11.2020 / 13:43 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Hamburg, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: MorphoSys präsentiert Daten zu Tafasitamab auf der virtuellen ASH-Jahrestagung 2020
DGAP-News: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Erstes Quartal 2020/2021 erneut mit deutlicher Produktions- und ...
DGAP-News: Nanogate: Erste Gläubigerversammlung bestätigt Eigenverwaltung
DGAP-News: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Jan Michael Mrosik appointed as Chairman of the Executive ...
DGAP-News: Aufsichtsrat der Commerzbank: Nicholas Teller beendet Mandat; Andreas Schmitz soll als Nachfolger ...
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Bee Vectoring Technologies sichert sich im Oktober ...
EQS-Adhoc: Performance results of Leclanché's 60 Ah cells validate their use in fast-charge and long-range ...
DGAP-News: Linde plc: Linde Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Results (Earnings Release Tables attached)
EQS-News: Meyer Burger strengthens its management team with seasoned solar expert
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Umsatz mit Antigen-Test über Plan
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Antigentest-Umsatz steigt rasant
EQS-News: Relief stärkt sein Management Team mit Ernennung von J. Paul Waymack, M.D., Sc.D. als Berater
BRENNSTOFFEMISSIONSHANDELSGESETZ UND HEIZKOSTEN: MANGELNDE ENERGIEEFFIZIENZ KOSTET BIS ZU 2 € PRO QM
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:44 Uhr
DGAP-News: EVOTEC SE: BEKANNTGABE DER ERGEBNISSE DER ERSTEN NEUN MONATE 2020 AM 12. NOVEMBER 2020 (deutsch)
13:43 Uhr
DGAP-News: EVOTEC SE: BEKANNTGABE DER ERGEBNISSE DER ERSTEN NEUN MONATE 2020 AM 12. NOVEMBER 2020
04.11.20
Biotech Report: 40 Prozent Kursgewinn für Biogen (IDP); MorphoSys (MOR) klettert kräftig
04.11.20
DGAP-News: EVOTEC NIMMT AN INVESTORENKONFERENZEN TEIL (deutsch)
04.11.20
DGAP-News: EVOTEC TO ATTEND UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES
04.11.20
DGAP-News: EVOTEC NIMMT AN INVESTORENKONFERENZEN TEIL
03.11.20
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) klettern, Qiagen (QIA) behauptet
02.11.20
Biotech Report: Qiagen (QIA) und MorphoSys (MOR) fester, US-Sektor durchwachsen
31.10.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 44/20
29.10.20
Biotech Report: Vita 34 (V3V) und MorphoSys (MOR) fest

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:35 Uhr
68.372
Evotec 566480, wohin geht die Reise???
13.10.20
1.084
Der typische Investor - Fallbeispiel Evotec
13.10.20
2
DGAP-Adhoc: Mubadala Investment Company und Novo Holdings A/S investieren 250 Mio. € in Evotec SE
08.05.20
7
DGAP-News: EVOTEC SE VERÖFFENTLICHT ERGEBNISSE DES GESCHÄFTSJAHRES 2019: AUSGEZEICHNETE ENTWICKLUNG
06.05.20
2
[STICHTAG – Evotec] Anleger müssen Donnerstag dringend auf den heutigen Kursverlauf reagieren…