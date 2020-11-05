NICE Accelerates Time-to-Value for Businesses Globally with New Robotic Process Automation Offer

Organizations globally have been impacted by dynamic changes in recent months and are in critical need of efficiencies in delivering the service their customers demand at the rapid pace and excellent quality they expect. To answer this need, NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced a new commercial offer, named ‘The Easiest Decision You’ll Make This Year’, providing unattended RPA robots at no cost or commitment for a two-year period, to help organizations quickly power their business with the benefits RPA offers. Its strong financial standing and innovation-driven portfolio place NICE in a unique position to bring this commercial RPA offer to market. This opportunity allows organizations to quickly adopt or expand process automations across their business to improve efficiencies, increase productivity, and drive service excellence even with a remote workforce and while keeping the cost of ownership low. Click here to learn more.

The advantages offered by RPA to the bottom line are widely accepted around the world. In today's post-pandemic environment where organizations are struggling to address business-critical operational and service-related challenges, RPA offers a lifeline that enables organizations to overcome them. Fabrizio Biscotti, Research Vice President at Gartner confirms this in his report, “Forecast Analysis: Robotic Process Automation, Worldwide.” In a press release discussing the report, he stated “The key driver for RPA projects is their ability to improve process quality, speed and productivity, each of which is increasingly important as organizations try to meet the demands of cost reduction during COVID-19. Enterprises can quickly make headway on their digital optimization initiatives by investing in RPA software, and the trend isn’t going away anytime soon.”

The new commercial offer by NICE provides unattended robots at no charge or commitment for a period of two years. Organizations can choose to continue for a third year at a significant discount on robot pricing. By removing license costs from the equation, businesses can easily take the decision to adopt RPA now or scale automation across more areas of the business, gaining the benefits at a low total cost of ownership (TCO).

Barry Cooper, NICE Enterprise Group President, said, "This is a time when organizations are most in need of efficiency and ensuring service excellence not just because their business requires it but because their customers need it. Our strong financial position enables us to help businesses with their digital optimization initiatives and keep their operations on track during these challenging times. With this offer, organizations can power their business to provide better, faster service even as employees work remotely - without the risk or high costs.”