Qorvo Acquires UWB Software Provider 7Hugs Labs S.A.S.

Eric Creviston, president of Qorvo Mobile Products, said, “The 7Hugs Labs team is a great addition to our Mobile Products business, providing the software talent and expertise to leverage the unique precision location capabilities of UWB. 7Hugs Labs’ proven software and software stack complement our UWB chipset offering and will help enable a host of new ultra-wideband applications in mobile, IoT and automotive markets.”

GREENSBORO, N.C., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qorvo (Nasdaq:QRVO), a leading provider of innovative RF solutions that connect the world, has acquired Paris-based 7Hugs Labs S.A.S., a leading software provider for ultra-wideband (UWB) applications. The acquisition of 7Hugs Labs helps strengthen Qorvo’s UWB product offering for smartphones and other devices that increase the accuracy of a host of new location and communication services.

Simon Tchedikian, CEO and co-founder of 7Hugs Labs, said, “Our team is excited to take this next important step in software development as we build on our commercial success in the UWB market. Now as part of Qorvo, we look forward to playing a larger role in helping the industry grow, expediting the integration of UWB in ways that will truly transform our daily interactions with technologies.”

7Hugs Labs was founded in 2014 and has been a trusted software partner for Decawave, which is now the UWB business unit (UWBU) within Qorvo’s Mobile Product business. As part of Qorvo, the 35-member 7Hugs Labs team will help create complete UWB solutions – including chips, firmware and software – for a broad ecosystem that is expected to reach billions of devices in the coming years.

About Qorvo

Qorvo (Nasdaq: QRVO) makes a better world possible by providing innovative Radio Frequency (RF) solutions at the center of connectivity. We combine product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve our customers' most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including advanced wireless devices, wired and wireless networks and defense radar and communications. We also leverage unique competitive strengths to advance 5G networks, cloud computing, the Internet of Things, and other emerging applications that expand the global framework interconnecting people, places and things. Visit www.qorvo.com to learn how Qorvo connects the world.