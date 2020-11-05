 

Qorvo Acquires UWB Software Provider 7Hugs Labs S.A.S.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.11.2020, 13:30  |  32   |   |   

GREENSBORO, N.C., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qorvo (Nasdaq:QRVO), a leading provider of innovative RF solutions that connect the world, has acquired Paris-based 7Hugs Labs S.A.S., a leading software provider for ultra-wideband (UWB) applications. The acquisition of 7Hugs Labs helps strengthen Qorvo’s UWB product offering for smartphones and other devices that increase the accuracy of a host of new location and communication services. 

Eric Creviston, president of Qorvo Mobile Products, said, “The 7Hugs Labs team is a great addition to our Mobile Products business, providing the software talent and expertise to leverage the unique precision location capabilities of UWB.  7Hugs Labs’ proven software and software stack complement our UWB chipset offering and will help enable a host of new ultra-wideband applications in mobile, IoT and automotive markets.”

Simon Tchedikian, CEO and co-founder of 7Hugs Labs, said, “Our team is excited to take this next important step in software development as we build on our commercial success in the UWB market. Now as part of Qorvo, we look forward to playing a larger role in helping the industry grow, expediting the integration of UWB in ways that will truly transform our daily interactions with technologies.”

7Hugs Labs was founded in 2014 and has been a trusted software partner for Decawave, which is now the UWB business unit (UWBU) within Qorvo’s Mobile Product business. As part of Qorvo, the 35-member 7Hugs Labs team will help create complete UWB solutions – including chips, firmware and software – for a broad ecosystem that is expected to reach billions of devices in the coming years.  

About Qorvo
Qorvo (Nasdaq: QRVO) makes a better world possible by providing innovative Radio Frequency (RF) solutions at the center of connectivity. We combine product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve our customers' most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including advanced wireless devices, wired and wireless networks and defense radar and communications. We also leverage unique competitive strengths to advance 5G networks, cloud computing, the Internet of Things, and other emerging applications that expand the global framework interconnecting people, places and things. Visit www.qorvo.com to learn how Qorvo connects the world.

Seite 1 von 3
Qorvo Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Qorvo Acquires UWB Software Provider 7Hugs Labs S.A.S. GREENSBORO, N.C., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Qorvo (Nasdaq:QRVO), a leading provider of innovative RF solutions that connect the world, has acquired Paris-based 7Hugs Labs S.A.S., a leading software provider for ultra-wideband (UWB) …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
RedHill Biopharma Receives U.S. Patent Allowance Covering Opaganib and RHB-107 Combination
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
Generex Announces the Signing of a Framework Agreement with The China CDC, Beijing Guoxin Haixiang ...
VALNEVA - Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote – OCTOBRE 2020
CRISPR/Cas9 Gene-Editing Therapy CTX001 for Severe Hemoglobinopathies Accepted for Plenary ...
Cassava Sciences Announces Additional Clinical Data from a Phase 2b Study of Sumifilam in ...
T2 Biosystems Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Newcore Gold Completes $15 Million Bought Deal Offering
CENTOGENE Opens Walk-In COVID-19 Testing Facility at Berlin Brandenburg Airport
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
Qorvo Wins U.S. Government Project to Create Advanced, State-of-the-Art, RF Semiconductor Packaging Center
04.11.20
Qorvo Announces Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results
21.10.20
Qorvo to Webcast Quarterly Earnings Conference Call on November 4, 2020