Afya Limited Announces MedPhone’s Acquisition

NOVA LIMA, Brazil, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Afya Limited, or Afya (Nasdaq: AFYA) today announced the acquisition of 100% of the total share capital of MedPhone, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Afya Participações S.A.



MedPhone is a clinical decision and leaflet consultation app in Brazil, that helps physicians, medical students and other healthcare professionals to make faster and more accurate decisions on a daily basis. MedPhone has more than 175,000 registered users and more than 58,000 monthly active users, with a NPS of 75. The app has more than 9,100 reviews in AppStore with a 4.9 out of 5 score.

