NexTech AR Solutions to Release Q3 Earnings on November 12, 2020

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexTech AR Solutions (NexTech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), an emerging leader in augmented reality for eCommerce, AR learning applications, AR-enhanced video conferencing and virtual events is pleased to announce NexTech CEO, Evan Gappelberg and CFO, Kashif Malik, CPA, CA will be hosting the company’s live Q3 2020 conference call after market close on November 12, 2020



The earnings will be released after the close and the call will begin at 4:30 ET.