 

NexTech AR Solutions to Release Q3 Earnings on November 12, 2020

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexTech AR Solutions (NexTech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), an emerging leader in augmented reality for eCommerce, AR learning applications, AR-enhanced video conferencing and virtual events is pleased to announce NexTech CEO, Evan Gappelberg and CFO, Kashif Malik, CPA, CA will be hosting the company’s live Q3 2020 conference call after market close on November 12, 2020

The earnings will be released after the close and the call will begin at 4:30 ET.

Bridge Name: NexTech AR Solutions
Conference ID: 5979019
Dial in: +1 (435) 777-2200
Toll-Free +1 (800) 309-2350

The presentation will be followed by a question and answer session.

For those unable to join the live event, a recording of the presentation will be posted later, on the company's website.

Q3 Key Highlights: 

  • Preliminary Q3 2020 Total Bookings of $6.7 million* which exceeded all of 2019 revenue of $6mill
  • 331% growth over Q3 2019 revenue of $1,561,425
  • NexTech filed to uplist its stock to the Nasdaq Capital Market July 2nd.
  • Record cash on hand of $16.3 million 
  • Raised $13.2 million, through underwritten offering by Mackie Research of 2,035,000 shares at a price of $6.50 
  • Hired Eugen Winschel 18-year SAP Executive as new COO 
  • Doubled the size of the company to 140 in Q3 from just 70 in Q2 - to continue to meet the rapid ramp up in demand and increase the company's technological capabilities.
  • Company became approved Microsoft partner
  • Launched New Distribution Deals with Well Known Consumer Brands, Including: Dyson, Philips Norelco, MR. Coffee, VitaMix, Breviel and Cusinart
  • Landed $250,000 edTech AR contract with Ryerson University 
  • Appointed Ori Inbar to its Board of Directors, a recognized AR expert, having been involved in the industry for over a decade as both a startup entrepreneur and a venture capital investor through SuperVentures.
  • Acquired the assets of Next Level Ninjas for $720,000 cash consideration
  • Launches “Screen AR” A New Augmented Reality Immersive Video Conferencing Software to Accelerate Business Opportunities
  • Began building Collaborative Video Conferencing Capabilities to Rival Zoom and Address Telemedicine and Edtech Markets

NexTech attributes this massive growth to new customer acquisitions and the expansion of services for existing customers as the demand for AR and remote work solutions intensified. 

