 

IGM Biosciences Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.11.2020, 13:02  |   |   |   

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Initial Data from Phase 1 Trial of IGM-2323 in Relapsed/refractory Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma to be Presented at the 62nd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition in December -

- First-in-Human Clinical Trial of IGM-8444 for the Treatment of Solid Cancers and Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Initiated -

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: IGMS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on creating and developing engineered IgM antibodies, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 and provided an update on recent developments.

“We are very pleased with the progress that we have made through the first three quarters of 2020 in advancing our pipeline programs both in the clinic and in research,” said Fred Schwarzer, Chief Executive Officer of IGM Biosciences. “Our lead IgM antibodies, IGM-2323 and IGM-8444, are moving forward in clinical trials, and we look forward to presenting initial, first-in-human clinical data from our Phase 1 trial of IGM-2323 at the upcoming ASH Annual Meeting in December and to presenting initial clinical data from our Phase 1 trial of IGM-8444 in 2021.”

Pipeline Updates:

IGM-2323

  • Phase 1 data to be presented at American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting. IGM will report initial data from its Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating IGM-2323 in patients with relapsed/refractory Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (NHL), the first-in-human application of IGM’s engineered IgM antibody technology, at the ASH Annual Meeting being held virtually December 5-8, 2020.

IGM-8444

  • Initiated Phase 1 trial of IGM-8444. IGM announced that the first patient has been dosed in its Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating IGM-8444 in patients with solid cancers and NHL. IGM expects to report initial data from this Phase 1 trial in 2021.

IGM-7354

  • IGM-7354 preclinical data to be presented at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting. The poster, titled “Targeting IL-15 delivery to PD-L1 Expressing Tumors using an Anti-PD-L1 x IL-15 Cytokine Fusion IgM to Enhance T Cell and NK Cell Mediated Tumor Cytotoxicity”, will be made available online via the meeting’s virtual poster hall beginning on Monday, November 9 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Corporate Updates:

  • Multi-year antibody discovery collaboration with AbCellera announced. IGM and AbCellera announced that they have entered into a multi-year, multi-target strategic research collaboration and license agreement intended to expedite discovery of novel IgM antibodies. AbCellera will generate panels of antibodies for multiple therapeutic targets identified by IGM using its full-stack, AI-powered antibody discovery technology, and IGM will have the rights to develop and commercialize the novel antibodies resulting from this collaboration.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results:

  • Cash and Investments: Cash and investments as of September 30, 2020 were $180.2 million, compared to $236.6 million as of December 31, 2019.
  • Research and Development (R&D) Expenses:  For the third quarter of 2020, R&D expenses were $15.8 million, compared to $8.3 million for the same period in 2019.
  • General and Administrative (G&A) Expenses:  For the third quarter of 2020, G&A expenses were $4.7 million, compared to $2.4 million for the same period in 2019.
  • Net Loss: For the third quarter of 2020, net loss was $20.3 million, or a loss of $0.66 per share, compared with a net loss of $10.2 million, or a loss of $2.41 per share, for the same period in 2019.
  • Shares Outstanding: Weighted-average shares outstanding for the third quarter of 2020 were 30.6 million, compared to 4.2 million for the same period in 2019.

2020 Financial Guidance:

IGM expects non-GAAP operating expenses for 2020 to be approximately $80 - $85 million, excluding estimated non-cash stock-based compensation expense of approximately $9 million. Including non-cash stock-based compensation expense, IGM estimates GAAP operating expenses for 2020 to be $89 - $94 million. IGM expects to end 2020 with a balance of over $140 million in cash and investments.

About IGM Biosciences, Inc.

Headquartered in Mountain View, California, IGM Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on creating and developing engineered IgM antibodies. Since 2010, IGM Biosciences has worked to overcome the manufacturing and protein engineering hurdles that have limited the therapeutic use of IgM antibodies. Through its efforts, IGM Biosciences has created a proprietary IgM technology platform for the development of IgM antibodies for those clinical indications where their inherent properties may provide advantages as compared to IgG antibodies.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements relating to IGM’s plans, expectations and forecasts and to future events. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the potential of, and expectations regarding, the Company’s IgM technology platform, its IgM antibodies and IGM-2323 and IGM-8444, statements regarding the Company’s Phase 1 clinical trials of IGM-2323 and IGM-8444, including the timing of reporting initial data from those clinical trials, the presentation of initial, first-in-human clinical data from the Company’s Phase 1 trial of IGM-2323 at the ASH Annual Meeting in December, the Company’s development strategy for IGM-2323 and IGM-8444,  the potential of, and expectations regarding, the collaboration with AbCellera and the nature and scope of such collaboration, the Company’s future financial and operating performance, including its financial guidance for the full year 2020 and year end 2020 cash and investments balance, and statements by IGM’s Chief Executive Officer. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially, including but not limited to: potential delays and disruption resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental responses to the pandemic, including any future impacts to IGM’s operations, the manufacturing of its product candidates, the progression of its clinical trials, enrollment in its current and future clinical trials and on its collaborations and related efforts; IGM’s early stages of clinical drug development; risks related to the use of engineered IgM antibodies, which is a novel and unproven therapeutic approach; IGM’s ability to advance product candidates into, and successfully complete, clinical trials on the timelines it projects; the risk that all necessary regulatory approvals cannot be obtained; IGM’s ability to adequately demonstrate sufficient safety and efficacy of its product candidates; IGM’s ability to enroll patients in its ongoing and future clinical trials; the potential for clinical trials of IGM-2323, IGM-8444 or any future clinical trials of other product candidates to differ from preclinical, preliminary or expected results; IGM’s ability to successfully manufacture and supply its product candidates for clinical trials; IGM’s ability to obtain additional capital to finance its operations, if needed; uncertainties related to the projections of the size of patient populations suffering from the diseases IGM is targeting; IGM’s ability to obtain, maintain and protect its intellectual property rights; developments relating to IGM’s competitors and its industry, including competing product candidates and therapies; risks related to collaborations with third parties, including the risk of the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of any such collaboration; general economic and market conditions; and other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in IGM’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including IGM’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 26, 2020, IGM’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 5, 2020 and in IGM’s future reports to be filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and IGM specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

Contact:
Argot Partners
David Pitts
212-600-1902
igmbio@argotpartners.com

  FINAL 11-04-2020  
  IGM Biosciences, Inc.  
  Selected Statement of Operations Data  
  (unaudited)  
  (in thousands, except share and per share data)  
                             
                             
              Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended  
              September 30,   September 30,  
                2020       2019       2020       2019    
                             
  Operating expenses:                    
    Research and development (1)   $ 15,829     $ 8,279     $ 45,431     $ 22,494    
    General and administrative (1)     4,732       2,394       13,110       6,067    
      Total operating expenses     20,561       10,673       58,541       28,561    
                             
  Loss from operations       (20,561 )     (10,673 )     (58,541 )     (28,561 )  
  Other income, net       291       501       1,808       243    
                             
  Net loss         $ (20,270 )   $ (10,172 )   $ (56,733 )   $ (28,318 )  
                             
  Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.66 )   $ (2.41 )   $ (1.86 )   $ (16.13 )  
                             
  Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted                
    30,646,729       4,222,259       30,563,614       1,755,526    
                             
                             
  (1) Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows:              
                             
    Research and development   $ 1,244     $ 116     $ 2,957     $ 330    
    General and administrative     1,350       218       2,915       284    
    Total stock-based compensation expense $ 2,594     $ 334     $ 5,872     $ 614    
                             
                             
                             
  IGM Biosciences, Inc.  
  Selected Balance Sheet Data  
  (unaudited)  
  (in thousands)  
                           
                           
                  September 30,   December 31,      
                    2020       2019        
                             
  Cash and investments         $ 180,236     $ 236,607        
  Total assets             211,717       261,350        
  Accrued liabilities     7,472       3,305        
  Total liabilities           23,541       21,119        
  Accumulated deficit           (163,938 )     (107,205 )      
  Total stockholders' equity         188,176       240,231        
                             

IGM Biosciences Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IGM Biosciences Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - - Initial Data from Phase 1 Trial of IGM-2323 in Relapsed/refractory Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma to be Presented at the 62nd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition in …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
RedHill Biopharma Receives U.S. Patent Allowance Covering Opaganib and RHB-107 Combination
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
Generex Announces the Signing of a Framework Agreement with The China CDC, Beijing Guoxin Haixiang ...
VALNEVA - Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote – OCTOBRE 2020
CRISPR/Cas9 Gene-Editing Therapy CTX001 for Severe Hemoglobinopathies Accepted for Plenary ...
Cassava Sciences Announces Additional Clinical Data from a Phase 2b Study of Sumifilam in ...
T2 Biosystems Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Newcore Gold Completes $15 Million Bought Deal Offering
CENTOGENE Opens Walk-In COVID-19 Testing Facility at Berlin Brandenburg Airport
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.11.20
IGM Biosciences to Present First Clinical Data from IGM-2323 in Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma at 2020 ASH Annual Meeting