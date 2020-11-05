 

Kelly Reports Third Quarter Earnings

05.11.2020, 13:30  |   |   |   

Financial Highlights

  • Q3 revenue declined 18.1% as COVID-19 related demand declines persist
  • Q3 operating loss of $2.4 million, or earnings of $7.0 million as adjusted, compared to earnings of $17.0 million last year as adjusted
  • Q3 earnings per share of $0.42 or $0.29 as adjusted, compared to $0.43 last year as adjusted

TROY, Mich., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly (Nasdaq: KELYA) (Nasdaq: KELYB), a leading specialty talent solutions provider, today announced results for the third quarter of 2020.

Peter Quigley, president and chief executive officer, announced revenue for the third quarter of 2020 totaled $1.0 billion, an 18.1% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of 2019.  Revenues declined year-over-year in the quarter as the continuing effects of the COVID-19 crisis impacted customer demand.

Losses from operations for the third quarter of 2020 totaled $2.4 million, compared to earnings of $17.1 million reported for the third quarter of 2019. The 2020 third quarter results include a non-cash charge to allowance for doubtful accounts related to a customer dispute and an adjustment to restructuring charges. The third quarter of 2019 results included an adjustment to restructuring charges. On an adjusted basis, earnings from operations were $7.0 million compared to $17.0 million in the corresponding quarter of 2019.

Diluted earnings per share in the third quarter of 2020 were $0.42 compared to a loss per share of $0.27 in the third quarter of 2019. Included in the earnings per share in the third quarter of 2020 is a non-cash gain, net of tax, on Kelly’s investment in Persol Holdings common stock of $0.29, partially offset by a loss of $0.17 related to the customer dispute charge, net of tax. Included in the loss per share in the third quarter of 2019 is $0.70 from a non-cash loss per share on Kelly’s investment in Persol Holdings common stock, net of tax. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share were $0.29 for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $0.43 for the corresponding quarter of 2019.

“As a gradual recovery from the pandemic continued into the third quarter, revenue trends in all of Kelly’s segments showed some sequential improvement,” stated Quigley. “Our higher-margin specialties, such as outsourcing & consulting, science, and virtual call center, proved to be particularly resilient. Kelly has also made significant progress on reinventing ourselves in a tumultuous year. We executed on our plan to adopt a new operating model, and we reported third quarter financial results by our five specialty business segments: Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Professional & Industrial; OCG; and International. This is an important step forward in redefining Kelly as a specialty talent provider in skill sets modern organizations need to grow and thrive. While we continue to carefully manage expenses and track the trajectory of the crisis, we expect our disciplined specialty focus to deliver profitable growth in a post-pandemic business environment. I’m proud of our teams for the agility, creativity, and character they’ve shown in response to this crisis, and I’m encouraged by the early traction we’re seeing as a result of their efforts.”

In conjunction with its third quarter earnings release, Kelly has published a financial presentation on the Investor Relations page of its public website and will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. (ET) on November 5 to review the results and answer questions. The call may be accessed in one of the following ways:

Via the Internet:
Kellyservices.com

Via the Telephone
(877) 692-8955 (toll free) or (234) 720-6979 (caller paid)
Enter access code 5728672
After the prompt, please enter “#”

A recording of the conference call will be available after 2:30 p.m. ET on November 5, 2020 at (866) 207-1041 (toll-free) and (402) 970-0847 (caller-paid). The access code is 8818296#. The recording will also be available at kellyservices.com during this period.

This release contains statements that are forward looking in nature and, accordingly, are subject to risks and uncertainties. These factors include, but are not limited to, the recent novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, competitive market pressures including pricing and technology introductions and disruptions, changing market and economic conditions, our ability to achieve our business strategy, the risk of damage to our brand, the risk our intellectual property assets could be infringed upon or compromised, our ability to successfully develop new service offerings, our exposure to risks associated with services outside traditional staffing, including business process outsourcing and services connecting talent to independent work, our increasing dependency on third parties for the execution of critical functions, the risks associated with past and future acquisitions, exposure to risks associated with investments in equity affiliates including PersolKelly Pte. Ltd., material changes in demand from or loss of large corporate customers as well as changes in their buying practices, risks particular to doing business with government or government contractors, risks associated with conducting business in foreign countries, including foreign currency fluctuations, the exposure to potential market and currency exchange risks relating to our investment in Persol Holdings, risks associated with violations of anti-corruption, trade protection and other laws and regulations, availability of qualified full-time employees, availability of temporary workers with appropriate skills required by customers, liabilities for employment-related claims and losses, including class action lawsuits and collective actions, risks arising from failure to preserve the privacy of information entrusted to us or to meet our obligations under global privacy laws, the risk of cyberattacks or other breaches of network or information technology security, our ability to sustain critical business applications through our key data centers, our ability to effectively implement and manage our information technology projects, our ability to maintain adequate financial and management processes and controls, risk of potential impairment charges triggered by adverse industry developments or operational circumstances, unexpected changes in claim trends on workers’ compensation, unemployment, disability and medical benefit plans, the impact of changes in laws and regulations (including federal, state and international tax laws), competition law risks, the risk of additional tax or unclaimed property liabilities in excess of our estimates, our ability to realize value from our tax credit and net operating loss carryforwards, our ability to maintain specified financial covenants in our bank facilities to continue to access credit markets, and other risks, uncertainties and factors discussed in this release and in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from any forward-looking statements contained herein, and we have no intention to update these statements.

About Kelly

Kelly Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB) connects talented people to companies in need of their skills in areas including Science, Engineering, Education, Office, Contact Center, Light Industrial, and more. We’re always thinking about what’s next in the evolving world of work, and we help people ditch the script on old ways of thinking and embrace the value of all workstyles in the workplace. We directly employ nearly 440,000 people around the world, and we connect thousands more with work through our global network of talent suppliers and partners in our outsourcing and consulting practice.  Revenue in 2019 was $5.4 billion. Visit kellyservices.com and let us help with what’s next for you.

MEDIA CONTACT:     ANALYST CONTACT:
Jane Stehney     James Polehna
(248) 574-9800     (248) 244-4586
stehnja@kellyservices.com     james.polehna@kellyservices.com


KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
FOR THE 13 WEEKS ENDED SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 AND SEPTEMBER 29, 2019
(UNAUDITED)
(In millions of dollars except per share data)
                %   CC %  
    2020   2019   Change   Change   Change  
                       
Revenue from services $ 1,038.2     $ 1,267.7     $ (229.5 )     (18.1 )   % (18.2 )   %
                       
Cost of services   847.2       1,040.0       (192.8 )     (18.5 )        
                       
Gross profit   191.0       227.7       (36.7 )     (16.1 )     (16.3 )    
                       
Selling, general and administrative expenses   193.4       210.6       (17.2 )     (8.2 )     (8.1 )    
                       
Earnings (loss) from operations   (2.4 )     17.1       (19.5 )     NM          
                           
Gain (loss) on investment in Persol Holdings   16.8       (39.3 )     56.1       NM          
                       
Other income (expense), net   (0.7 )     (0.2 )     (0.5 )     (286.4 )        
                       
Earnings (loss) before taxes and equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate   13.7       (22.4 )     36.1       NM          
                       
Income tax expense (benefit)   (1.2 )     (12.8 )     11.6       90.9          
                       
Net earnings (loss) before equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate   14.9       (9.6 )     24.5       NM          
                           
Equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate   1.8       (0.9 )     2.7       NM          
                           
Net earnings (loss) $ 16.7     $ (10.5 )   $ 27.2       NM          
                           
Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.42     $ (0.27 )   $ 0.69       NM          
Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.42     $ (0.27 )   $ 0.69       NM          
                       
                       
STATISTICS:                      
                       
Permanent placement revenue (included in revenue from services) $ 9.1     $ 15.1     $ (6.0 )     (40.2 )   % (40.6 )   %
                       
Gross profit rate   18.4     % 18.0     % 0.4     pts.        
                       
Conversion rate   (1.3 )     7.5       (8.8 )            
                       
% Return:                      
Earnings (loss) from operations   (0.2 )     1.3       (1.5 )            
Net earnings (loss)   1.6       (0.8 )     2.4              
                       
Effective income tax rate   (8.5 )   % 57.3     % (65.8 )   pts.        
                       
Average number of shares outstanding (millions):                      
Basic   39.3       39.1                  
Diluted   39.4       39.1                  


KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
FOR THE 39 WEEKS ENDED SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 AND SEPTEMBER 29, 2019
(UNAUDITED)
(In millions of dollars except per share data)
                %   CC %  
    2020   2019   Change   Change   Change  
                       
Revenue from services $ 3,274.6     $ 4,017.8     $ (743.2 )     (18.5 )   % (18.0 )   %
                       
Cost of services   2,671.1       3,294.5       (623.4 )     (18.9 )        
                       
Gross profit   603.5       723.3       (119.8 )     (16.6 )     (16.2 )    
                       
Selling, general and administrative expenses   591.0       666.9       (75.9 )     (11.4 )     (11.0 )    
                       
Goodwill impairment charge   147.7             147.7       NM          
                       
Gain on sale of assets   (32.1 )     (12.3 )     (19.8 )     (161.6 )        
                       
Earnings (loss) from operations   (103.1 )     68.7       (171.8 )     NM          
                           
Gain (loss) on investment in Persol Holdings   (31.4 )     35.1       (66.5 )     NM          
                       
Other income (expense), net   3.6       (1.1 )     4.7       421.4          
                       
Earnings (loss) before taxes and equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate   (130.9 )     102.7       (233.6 )     NM          
                           
Income tax expense (benefit)   (36.5 )     6.3       (42.8 )     NM          
                           
Net earnings (loss) before equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate   (94.4 )     96.4       (190.8 )     NM          
                       
Equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate   (1.0 )     (1.0 )           (1.8 )        
                       
Net earnings (loss) $ (95.4 )   $ 95.4     $ (190.8 )     NM          
                           
Basic earnings (loss) per share $ (2.43 )   $ 2.42     $ (4.85 )     NM          
Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (2.43 )   $ 2.41     $ (4.84 )     NM          
                       
                       
STATISTICS:                      
                       
Permanent placement revenue (included in revenue from services) $ 28.9     $ 46.7     $ (17.8 )     38.1     % (37.6 )   %
                       
Gross profit rate   18.4     % 18.0     % 0.4     pts.        
                       
Conversion rate   (17.1 )     9.5       (26.6 )            
                       
% Return:                      
Earnings (loss) from operations   (3.1 )     1.7       (4.8 )            
Net earnings (loss)   (2.9 )     2.4       (5.3 )            
                       
Effective income tax rate   27.9     % 6.1     % 21.8     pts.        
                       
Average number of shares outstanding (millions):                      
Basic   39.3       39.0                  
Diluted   39.3       39.2                  


KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT
(UNAUDITED)
(In millions of dollars)
                     
    Third Quarter
                     
              %   CC %  
    2020     2019   Change   Change  
Professional & Industrial                    
Revenue from services $ 446.5       $ 538.0       (17.0 )   % (17.0 )   %
Gross profit   77.1         91.8       (16.1 )     (16.0 )    
SG&A expenses excluding restructuring charges   65.4         77.7       (15.8 )     (15.8 )    
Restructuring charges   (0.1 )       (0.1 )     (24.7 )     (24.7 )    
Total SG&A expenses   65.3         77.6       (15.8 )     (15.8 )    
Earnings (loss) from operations   11.8         14.2       (17.6 )        
Earnings (loss) from operations excluding restructuring charges   11.7         14.1       (17.5 )        
                     
Gross profit rate   17.3     %   17.1     % 0.2     pts.    
                     
Science, Engineering & Technology                    
Revenue from services $ 244.0       $ 285.2       (14.4 )   % (14.4 )   %
Gross profit   50.7         58.3       (13.1 )     (13.1 )    
Total SG&A expenses   31.3         36.0       (13.0 )     (13.1 )    
Earnings (loss) from operations   19.4         22.3       (13.2 )        
                     
Gross profit rate   20.8     %   20.4     % 0.4     pts.    
                     
Education                    
Revenue from services $ 27.5       $ 57.1       (51.8 )   % (51.8 )   %
Gross profit   4.1         8.6       (51.1 )     (51.1 )    
Total SG&A expenses   11.6         13.8       (15.5 )     (15.5 )    
Earnings (loss) from operations   (7.5 )       (5.2 )     (43.2 )        
                     
Gross profit rate   15.2     %   15.0     % 0.2     pts.    
                     
Outsourcing & Consulting                    
Revenue from services $ 87.9       $ 94.4       (7.0 )   % (7.4 )   %
Gross profit   29.1         29.5       (1.5 )     (2.5 )    
Total SG&A expenses   25.4         29.1       (12.7 )     (13.7 )    
Earnings (loss) from operations   3.7         0.4       NM          
                     
Gross profit rate   33.1     %   31.3     % 1.8     pts.    
                     
International                    
Revenue from services $ 232.4       $ 293.4       (20.8 )   % (21.1 )   %
Gross profit   30.0         39.5       (23.9 )     (24.5 )    
Total SG&A expenses   39.9         35.3       13.1       14.3      
Earnings (loss) from operations   (9.9 )       4.2       NM          
                     
Gross profit rate   12.9     %   13.5     % (0.6 )   pts.    


KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT
(UNAUDITED)
(In millions of dollars)
                     
    September Year to Date
              %   CC %  
    2020     2019   Change   Change  
Professional & Industrial                    
Revenue from services $ 1,346.7       $ 1,668.7       (19.3 )   % (19.2 )   %
Gross profit   241.1         291.6       (17.3 )     (17.3 )    
SG&A expenses excluding restructuring charges   206.1         241.7       (14.7 )     (14.6 )    
Restructuring charges   4.3         5.2       (18.8 )     (18.8 )    
Total SG&A expenses   210.4         246.9       (14.8 )     (14.7 )    
Earnings (loss) from operations   30.7         44.7       (31.4 )        
Earnings (loss) from operations excluding restructuring charges   35.0         49.9       (30.1 )        
                     
Gross profit rate   17.9     %   17.5     % 0.4     pts.    
                     
Science, Engineering & Technology                    
Revenue from services $ 761.5       $ 859.7       (11.4 )   % (11.4 )   %
Gross profit   156.0         171.8       (9.3 )     (9.2 )    
SG&A expenses excluding restructuring charges   98.6         111.0       (11.2 )     (11.2 )    
Restructuring charges   0.5         0.4       45.2       45.2      
Total SG&A expenses   99.1         111.4       (11.1 )     (11.0 )    
Earnings (loss) from operations   56.9         60.4       (5.9 )        
Earnings (loss) from operations excluding restructuring charges   57.4         60.8       (5.6 )        
                     
Gross profit rate   20.5     %   20.0     % 0.5     pts.    
                     
Education                    
Revenue from services $ 195.1       $ 313.9       (37.8 )   % (37.8 )   %
Gross profit   28.8         49.9       (42.2 )     (42.2 )    
SG&A expenses excluding restructuring charges   36.9         41.5       (11.0 )     (11.0 )    
Restructuring charges   0.8               NM       NM      
Total SG&A expenses   37.7         41.5       (9.1 )     (9.1 )    
Earnings (loss) from operations   (8.9 )       8.4       NM          
Earnings (loss) from operations excluding restructuring charges   (8.1 )       8.4       NM          
                     
Gross profit rate   14.8     %   15.9     % (1.1 )   pts.    
                     
Outsourcing & Consulting                    
Revenue from services $ 261.0       $ 282.3       (7.6 )   % (7.3 )   %
Gross profit   87.1         90.7       (4.0 )     (3.7 )    
Total SG&A expenses   79.1         90.9       (13.0 )     (13.0 )    
Earnings (loss) from operations   8.0         (0.2 )     NM          
                     
Gross profit rate   33.4     %   32.2     % 1.2     pts.    
                     
International                    
Revenue from services $ 710.6       $ 893.6       (20.5 )   % (18.7 )   %
Gross profit   90.5         119.3       (24.1 )     (22.5 )    
SG&A expenses excluding restructuring charges   100.3         107.2       (6.4 )     (4.5 )    
Restructuring charges   1.1               NM       NM      
Total SG&A expenses   101.4         107.2       (5.4 )     (3.5 )    
Earnings (loss) from operations   (10.9 )       12.1       NM          
Earnings (loss) from operations excluding restructuring charges   (9.8 )       12.1       NM          
                     
Gross profit rate   12.7     %   13.3     % (0.6 )   pts.    


KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
(In millions of dollars)
               
    September 27, 2020   December 29, 2019   September 29, 2019  
Current Assets              
Cash and equivalents $ 248.2     $ 25.8     $ 22.8      
Trade accounts receivable, less allowances of              
$11.4, $12.9, and $12.2, respectively   1,111.4       1,282.2       1,262.3      
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   71.4       76.5       80.7      
Properties held for sale         21.2            
Total current assets   1,431.0       1,405.7       1,365.8      
               
Noncurrent Assets              
Property and equipment, net   40.8       43.1       82.7      
Operating lease right-of-use assets   84.0       60.4       62.2      
Deferred taxes   273.3       229.1       221.0      
Goodwill, net         127.8       127.8      
Investment in Persol Holdings   145.8       173.2       174.9      
Investment in equity affiliate   115.6       117.2       120.4      
Other assets   301.2       324.1       321.5      
Total noncurrent assets   960.7       1,074.9       1,110.5      
               
Total Assets $ 2,391.7     $ 2,480.6     $ 2,476.3      
               
Current Liabilities              
Short-term borrowings $ 0.5     $ 1.9     $ 17.5      
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   458.4       503.6       484.6      
Operating lease liabilities   19.5       20.1       19.8      
Accrued payroll and related taxes   240.7       267.6       285.3      
Accrued workers' compensation and other claims   25.0       25.7       25.1      
Income and other taxes   52.4       65.2       67.7      
Total current liabilities   796.5       884.1       900.0      
               
Noncurrent Liabilities              
Operating lease liabilities   68.1       43.3       45.3      
Accrued payroll and related taxes   75.7                  
Accrued workers' compensation and other claims   44.4       45.8       48.7      
Accrued retirement benefits   188.2       187.4       179.0      
Other long-term liabilities   52.7       55.5       55.5      
Total noncurrent liabilities   429.1       332.0       328.5      
               
Stockholders' Equity              
Common stock   40.1       40.1       40.1      
Treasury stock   (17.2 )     (20.9 )     (21.3 )    
Paid-in capital   20.6       22.5       22.3      
Earnings invested in the business   1,139.5       1,238.6       1,224.6      
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (16.9 )     (15.8 )     (17.9 )    
Total stockholders' equity   1,166.1       1,264.5       1,247.8      
               
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 2,391.7     $ 2,480.6     $ 2,476.3      
               
STATISTICS:              
Working Capital $ 634.5     $ 521.6     $ 465.8      
Current Ratio   1.8       1.6       1.5      
Debt-to-capital %   0.0     % 0.1     % 1.4     %
Global Days Sales Outstanding   61       58       59      
Year-to-Date Free Cash Flow $ 204.2     $ 82.2     $ 60.4      


KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE 39 WEEKS ENDED SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 AND SEPTEMBER 29, 2019
(UNAUDITED)
(In millions of dollars)
    2020   2019
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net earnings (loss) $ (95.4 ) $ 95.4  
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to net cash from operating activities:        
Goodwill impairment charge   147.7      
Deferred income taxes on goodwill impairment charge   (23.0 )    
Depreciation and amortization   18.0     23.8  
Operating lease asset amortization   15.9     16.9  
Provision for credit losses and sales allowances   10.7     3.2  
Stock-based compensation   2.9     4.7  
(Gain) loss on investment in Persol Holdings   31.4     (35.1 )
(Gain) loss on sale of assets   (32.1 )   (12.3 )
Equity in net (earnings) loss of PersolKelly Pte. Ltd.   1.0     1.0  
Other, net   1.8     (1.0 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions   137.6     (22.4 )
         
Net cash from operating activities   216.5     74.2  
         
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Capital expenditures   (12.3 )   (13.8 )
Proceeds from sale of assets   55.5     13.8  
Acquisition of companies, net of cash received   (36.4 )   (86.4 )
Proceeds from company-owned life insurance   2.3     3.0  
Proceeds from sale of Brazil, net of cash disposed   1.2      
Loans to equity affiliate       (4.4 )
Investment in equity securities   (0.2 )   (1.0 )
Other investing activities   0.2      
         
Net cash from (used in) investing activities   10.3     (88.8 )
         
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Net change in short-term borrowings   (1.5 )   15.2  
Financing lease payments   (1.0 )   (0.4 )
Dividend payments   (3.0 )   (8.9 )
Payments of tax withholding for stock awards   (1.2 )   (2.3 )
Other financing activities   (0.1 )    
         
Net cash (used in) from financing activities   (6.8 )   3.6  
         
Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   3.4     (0.5 )
         
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   223.4     (11.5 )
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period   31.0     40.1  
         
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 254.4   $ 28.6  
             


KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
REVENUE FROM SERVICES BY GEOGRAPHY
(UNAUDITED)
(In millions of dollars)
                   
    Third Quarter  
                   
            %   CC %  
    2020   2019   Change   Change  
                   
Americas                  
United States $ 740.6   $ 903.2     (18.0 )   % (18.0 )   %
Canada   30.3     34.6     (12.5 )     (11.7 )    
Mexico   27.4     32.4     (15.7 )     (4.2 )    
Puerto Rico   18.4     18.8     (2.4 )     (2.4 )    
Brazil   1.8     8.4     (78.3 )     (71.0 )    
Total Americas Region   818.5     997.4     (17.9 )     (17.5 )    
                   
Europe                  
Switzerland   49.6     50.6     (2.0 )     (8.5 )    
France   48.8     59.7     (18.2 )     (22.0 )    
Portugal   31.7     44.0     (28.0 )     (31.6 )    
Russia   27.2     29.9     (8.8 )     3.7      
United Kingdom   16.4     24.9     (34.1 )     (37.1 )    
Italy   14.5     18.5     (21.8 )     (25.5 )    
Germany   7.0     11.5     (39.7 )     (42.6 )    
Ireland   4.9     7.1     (31.6 )     (35.0 )    
Other   12.0     16.6     (27.6 )     (28.9 )    
Total Europe Region   212.1     262.8     (19.3 )     (21.5 )    
                   
Total Asia-Pacific Region   7.6     7.5     1.0       (0.9 )    
                   
Total Kelly Services, Inc. $ 1,038.2   $ 1,267.7     (18.1 )   % (18.2 )   %
                   

               


KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
REVENUE FROM SERVICES BY GEOGRAPHY
(UNAUDITED)
(In millions of dollars)
                   
    September Year to Date  
                   
            %   CC %  
    2020   2019   Change   Change  
                   
Americas                  
United States $ 2,369.2   $ 2,913.4     (18.7 )   % (18.7 )   %
Canada   88.7     100.8     (12.0 )     (10.6 )    
Mexico   78.6     89.6     (12.3 )     (1.8 )    
Puerto Rico   56.1     57.6     (2.7 )     (2.7 )    
Brazil   17.0     25.1     (31.9 )     (17.5 )    
Total Americas Region   2,609.6     3,186.5     (18.1 )     (17.6 )    
                   
Europe                  
France   141.2     188.6     (25.1 )     (25.1 )    
Switzerland   141.2     150.0     (5.9 )     (10.1 )    
Portugal   99.1     135.5     (26.9 )     (26.7 )    
Russia   88.6     84.1     5.3       14.1      
United Kingdom   56.5     81.6     (30.7 )     (30.4 )    
Italy   42.5     59.8     (29.0 )     (28.9 )    
Germany   22.1     32.5     (32.1 )     (31.9 )    
Ireland   14.0     28.1     (50.2 )     (50.3 )    
Other   38.7     51.5     (24.9 )     (21.9 )    
Total Europe Region   643.9     811.7     (20.7 )     (20.3 )    
                   
Total Asia-Pacific Region   21.1     19.6     7.6       11.1      
                   
Total Kelly Services, Inc. $ 3,274.6   $ 4,017.8     (18.5 )   % (18.0 )   %
                   


 KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
 RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
THIRD QUARTER
 (UNAUDITED)
 (In millions of dollars)
       
  2020   2019
SG&A Expenses: As Reported   Customer
Dispute(4) 		  Restructuring(5)   Adjusted   Adjusted
Professional & Industrial $ 65.3     $     $ 0.1     $ 65.4     $ 77.7  
Science, Engineering & Technology 31.3             31.3     36.0  
Education 11.6             11.6     13.8  
Outsourcing & Consulting 25.4             25.4     29.1  
International 39.9     (9.5 )       30.4     35.3  
Corporate 19.9             19.9     18.8  
Intersegment                  
Total Company $ 193.4     $ (9.5 )   $ 0.1     $ 184.0     $ 210.7  
                                       


  2020   2019
Earnings (loss) from Operations: As Reported   Customer
Dispute(4) 		  Restructuring(5)   Adjusted   Adjusted
Professional & Industrial $ 11.8     $     $ (0.1 )   $ 11.7     $ 14.1  
Science, Engineering & Technology 19.4             19.4     22.3  
Education (7.5 )           (7.5 )   (5.2 )
Outsourcing & Consulting 3.7             3.7     0.4  
International (9.9 )   9.5         (0.4 )   4.2  
Corporate (19.9 )           (19.9 )   (18.8 )
Total Company $ (2.4 )   $ 9.5     $ (0.1 )   $ 7.0     $ 17.0  
                                       


KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
THIRD QUARTER
(UNAUDITED)
(In millions of dollars)
           
  2019
SG&A Expenses: As Reported   Restructuring(5)   Adjusted
Professional & Industrial $ 77.6     $ 0.1     $ 77.7  
Science, Engineering & Technology 36.0         36.0  
Education 13.8         13.8  
Outsourcing & Consulting 29.1         29.1  
International 35.3         35.3  
Corporate 18.8         18.8  
Intersegment          
Total Company $ 210.6     $ 0.1     $ 210.7  
           
  2019
Earnings (loss) from Operations: As Reported   Restructuring(5)   Adjusted
Professional & Industrial $ 14.2     $ (0.1 )   $ 14.1  
Science, Engineering & Technology 22.3         22.3  
Education (5.2 )       (5.2 )
Outsourcing & Consulting 0.4         0.4  
International 4.2         4.2  
Corporate (18.8 )       (18.8 )
Total Company $ 17.1     $ (0.1 )   $ 17.0  
                       


KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
SEPTEMBER YEAR TO DATE
(UNAUDITED)
(In millions of dollars)
                           
  2020   2019
SG&A Expenses: As Reported   Goodwill
impairment(1) 		  Gain on sale
of assets(3) 		  Customer
Dispute(4) 		  Restructuring(5)   Adjusted   Adjusted
Professional & Industrial $ 210.4     $     $     $     $ (4.3 )   $ 206.1     $ 241.7  
Science, Engineering & Technology 99.1                 (0.5 )   98.6     111.0  
Education 37.7                 (0.8 )   36.9     41.5  
Outsourcing & Consulting 79.1                     79.1     90.9  
International 101.4             (9.5 )   (1.1 )   90.8     107.2  
Corporate 63.3                 (1.7 )   61.6     69.0  
Total Company $ 591.0     $     $     $ (9.5 )   $ (8.4 )   $ 573.1     $ 661.3  
                                                       


  2020   2019
Earnings (loss) from Operations: As Reported   Goodwill
impairment(1) 		  Gain on sale
of assets(3) 		  Customer
Dispute(4) 		  Restructuring(5)   Adjusted   Adjusted
Professional & Industrial $ 30.7      $ —      $ —      $ —      $ 4.3      $ 35.0      $ 49.9   
Science, Engineering & Technology 56.9      —      —      —      0.5      57.4      60.8   
Education (8.9 )   —      —      —      0.8      (8.1 )   8.4   
Outsourcing & Consulting 8.0      —      —      —      —      8.0      (0.2 )
International (10.9 )   —      —      9.5      1.1      (0.3 )   12.1   
Corporate (178.9 )   147.7      (32.1 )   —      1.7      (61.6 )   (69.0 )
Total Company $ (103.1 )   $ 147.7      $ (32.1 )   $ 9.5      $ 8.4      $ 30.4      $ 62.0   
                                                       


KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
SEPTEMBER YEAR TO DATE
(UNAUDITED)
(In millions of dollars)
               
  2019
SG&A Expenses: As Reported   Gain on sale
of assets(3) 		  Restructuring(5)   Adjusted
Professional & Industrial $ 246.9     $     $ (5.2 )   $ 241.7  
Science, Engineering & Technology 111.4         (0.4 )   111.0  
Education 41.5             41.5  
Outsourcing & Consulting 90.9             90.9  
International 107.2             107.2  
Corporate 69.0             69.0  
Intersegment              
Total Company $ 666.9     $     $ (5.6 )   $ 661.3  
               
  2019
Earnings (loss) from Operations: As Reported   Gain on sale
of assets(3) 		  Restructuring(5)   Adjusted
Professional & Industrial $ 44.7     $     $ 5.2     $ 49.9  
Science, Engineering & Technology 60.4         0.4     60.8  
Education 8.4             8.4  
Outsourcing & Consulting (0.2 )           (0.2 )
International 12.1             12.1  
Corporate (56.7 )   (12.3 )       (69.0 )
Total Company $ 68.7     $ (12.3 )   $ 5.6     $ 62.0  
                               


KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (continued)
(UNAUDITED)
(In millions of dollars except per share data)
                 
                 
    Third Quarter   September Year to Date
    2020   2019   2020   2019
Income tax expense (benefit)   $ (1.2 )   $ (12.8 )   $ (36.5 )   $ 6.3  
Taxes on goodwill impairment charge(1)           23.0      
Taxes on investment in Persol Holdings(2)   (5.2 )   12.1     9.6     (10.7 )
Taxes on gain on sale of assets(3)           (8.1 )   (3.3 )
Taxes on customer dispute(4)   2.8         2.8      
Taxes on restructuring charges(5)           2.2     1.5  
Adjusted income tax expense (benefit)   $ (3.6 )   $ (0.7 )   $ (7.0 )   $ (6.2 )
                 
    Third Quarter   September Year to Date
    2020   2019   2020   2019
Net earnings (loss)   $ 16.7     $ (10.5 )   $ (95.4 )   $ 95.4  
Goodwill impairment charge, net of taxes(1)           124.7      
(Gain) loss on investment in Persol Holdings, net of taxes(2)   (11.6 )   27.2     21.8     (24.4 )
(Gain) loss on sale of assets, net of taxes(3)   0.1         (23.9 )   (9.0 )
Customer dispute, net of taxes(4)   6.7         6.7      
Restructuring charges, net of taxes(5)   (0.1 )   (0.1 )   6.2     4.1  
Adjusted net earnings   $ 11.8     $ 16.6     $ 40.1     $ 66.1  
                 
    Third Quarter   September Year to Date
    2020   2019   2020   2019
    Per Share   Per Share
Net earnings (loss)   $ 0.42     $ (0.27 )   $ (2.43 )   $ 2.41  
Goodwill impairment charge, net of taxes(1)           3.18      
(Gain) loss on investment in Persol Holdings, net of taxes(2)   (0.29 )   0.70     0.56     (0.62 )
Gain on sale of assets, net of taxes(3)           (0.61 )   (0.23 )
Customer dispute, net of taxes(4)   0.17         0.17      
Restructuring charges, net of taxes(5)           0.16     0.11  
Adjusted net earnings   $ 0.29     $ 0.43     $ 1.02     $ 1.67  

Note: Earnings per share amounts for each quarter are required to be computed independently and may not equal the amounts computed for the total year.

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
(UNAUDITED)

Management believes that the non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) information excluding the 2020 goodwill impairment charge, the 2020 and 2019 gains and losses on the investment in Persol Holdings, the 2020 and 2019 gains on sale of assets, the 2020 customer dispute, and the 2020 and 2019 restructuring charges, are useful to understand the Company's fiscal 2020 financial performance and increases comparability.  Specifically, Management believes that removing the impact of these items allows for a meaningful comparison of current period operating performance with the operating results of prior periods.  Management also believes that such measures are used by those analyzing performance of companies in the staffing industry to compare current performance to prior periods and to assess future performance.

These non-GAAP measures may have limitations as analytical tools because they exclude items which can have a material impact on cash flow and earnings per share.  As a result, Management considers these measures, along with reported results, when it reviews and evaluates the Company's financial performance.  Management believes that these measures provide greater transparency to investors and provide insight into how Management is evaluating the Company's financial performance.  Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

(1)  The goodwill impairment charge is the result of an interim impairment test the Company performed during the first quarter of 2020, due to a triggering event caused by a decline in the Company's common stock price.

(2)  The gains and losses on the investment in Persol Holdings represent the change in fair value of the investment during the period presented and the related tax expense and benefit.

(3)  Gain on sale of assets in 2020 primarily represents the excess of the proceeds over the cost of the headquarters properties sold during the first quarter of 2020.  Gain on sale of assets in 2019 primarily represents the excess of the proceeds over the cost of an unused parcel of land located near the Company headquarters sold during the second quarter of 2019.

(4)  Customer dispute represents a non-cash charge in Mexico to increase the reserve against a long-term receivable from a former customer based on an updated probability of loss assessment.

(5)  Restructuring charges in 2020 represent severance costs and lease terminations in preparation for the new operating model adopted in the third quarter of 2020.  Restructuring charges in 2019 represent severance costs primarily related to U.S. branch-based staffing operations.


