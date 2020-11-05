Kelly Reports Third Quarter Earnings

Peter Quigley , president and chief executive officer, announced revenue for the third quarter of 2020 totaled $1.0 billion, an 18.1% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of 2019. Revenues declined year-over-year in the quarter as the continuing effects of the COVID-19 crisis impacted customer demand.

Losses from operations for the third quarter of 2020 totaled $2.4 million, compared to earnings of $17.1 million reported for the third quarter of 2019. The 2020 third quarter results include a non-cash charge to allowance for doubtful accounts related to a customer dispute and an adjustment to restructuring charges. The third quarter of 2019 results included an adjustment to restructuring charges. On an adjusted basis, earnings from operations were $7.0 million compared to $17.0 million in the corresponding quarter of 2019.

Diluted earnings per share in the third quarter of 2020 were $0.42 compared to a loss per share of $0.27 in the third quarter of 2019. Included in the earnings per share in the third quarter of 2020 is a non-cash gain, net of tax, on Kelly’s investment in Persol Holdings common stock of $0.29, partially offset by a loss of $0.17 related to the customer dispute charge, net of tax. Included in the loss per share in the third quarter of 2019 is $0.70 from a non-cash loss per share on Kelly’s investment in Persol Holdings common stock, net of tax. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share were $0.29 for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $0.43 for the corresponding quarter of 2019.

“As a gradual recovery from the pandemic continued into the third quarter, revenue trends in all of Kelly’s segments showed some sequential improvement,” stated Quigley. “Our higher-margin specialties, such as outsourcing & consulting, science, and virtual call center, proved to be particularly resilient. Kelly has also made significant progress on reinventing ourselves in a tumultuous year. We executed on our plan to adopt a new operating model, and we reported third quarter financial results by our five specialty business segments: Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Professional & Industrial; OCG; and International. This is an important step forward in redefining Kelly as a specialty talent provider in skill sets modern organizations need to grow and thrive. While we continue to carefully manage expenses and track the trajectory of the crisis, we expect our disciplined specialty focus to deliver profitable growth in a post-pandemic business environment. I’m proud of our teams for the agility, creativity, and character they’ve shown in response to this crisis, and I’m encouraged by the early traction we’re seeing as a result of their efforts.”

About Kelly

Kelly Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB) connects talented people to companies in need of their skills in areas including Science, Engineering, Education, Office, Contact Center, Light Industrial, and more. We’re always thinking about what’s next in the evolving world of work , and we help people ditch the script on old ways of thinking and embrace the value of all workstyles in the workplace. We directly employ nearly 440,000 people around the world, and we connect thousands more with work through our global network of talent suppliers and partners in our outsourcing and consulting practice . Revenue in 2019 was $5.4 billion. Visit kellyservices.com and let us help with what’s next for you.

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS FOR THE 13 WEEKS ENDED SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 AND SEPTEMBER 29, 2019 (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars except per share data) % CC % 2020 2019 Change Change Change Revenue from services $ 1,038.2 $ 1,267.7 $ (229.5 ) (18.1 ) % (18.2 ) % Cost of services 847.2 1,040.0 (192.8 ) (18.5 ) Gross profit 191.0 227.7 (36.7 ) (16.1 ) (16.3 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses 193.4 210.6 (17.2 ) (8.2 ) (8.1 ) Earnings (loss) from operations (2.4 ) 17.1 (19.5 ) NM Gain (loss) on investment in Persol Holdings 16.8 (39.3 ) 56.1 NM Other income (expense), net (0.7 ) (0.2 ) (0.5 ) (286.4 ) Earnings (loss) before taxes and equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate 13.7 (22.4 ) 36.1 NM Income tax expense (benefit) (1.2 ) (12.8 ) 11.6 90.9 Net earnings (loss) before equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate 14.9 (9.6 ) 24.5 NM Equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate 1.8 (0.9 ) 2.7 NM Net earnings (loss) $ 16.7 $ (10.5 ) $ 27.2 NM Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.42 $ (0.27 ) $ 0.69 NM Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.42 $ (0.27 ) $ 0.69 NM STATISTICS: Permanent placement revenue (included in revenue from services) $ 9.1 $ 15.1 $ (6.0 ) (40.2 ) % (40.6 ) % Gross profit rate 18.4 % 18.0 % 0.4 pts. Conversion rate (1.3 ) 7.5 (8.8 ) % Return: Earnings (loss) from operations (0.2 ) 1.3 (1.5 ) Net earnings (loss) 1.6 (0.8 ) 2.4 Effective income tax rate (8.5 ) % 57.3 % (65.8 ) pts. Average number of shares outstanding (millions): Basic 39.3 39.1 Diluted 39.4 39.1





KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS FOR THE 39 WEEKS ENDED SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 AND SEPTEMBER 29, 2019 (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars except per share data) % CC % 2020 2019 Change Change Change Revenue from services $ 3,274.6 $ 4,017.8 $ (743.2 ) (18.5 ) % (18.0 ) % Cost of services 2,671.1 3,294.5 (623.4 ) (18.9 ) Gross profit 603.5 723.3 (119.8 ) (16.6 ) (16.2 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses 591.0 666.9 (75.9 ) (11.4 ) (11.0 ) Goodwill impairment charge 147.7 — 147.7 NM Gain on sale of assets (32.1 ) (12.3 ) (19.8 ) (161.6 ) Earnings (loss) from operations (103.1 ) 68.7 (171.8 ) NM Gain (loss) on investment in Persol Holdings (31.4 ) 35.1 (66.5 ) NM Other income (expense), net 3.6 (1.1 ) 4.7 421.4 Earnings (loss) before taxes and equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate (130.9 ) 102.7 (233.6 ) NM Income tax expense (benefit) (36.5 ) 6.3 (42.8 ) NM Net earnings (loss) before equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate (94.4 ) 96.4 (190.8 ) NM Equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliate (1.0 ) (1.0 ) — (1.8 ) Net earnings (loss) $ (95.4 ) $ 95.4 $ (190.8 ) NM Basic earnings (loss) per share $ (2.43 ) $ 2.42 $ (4.85 ) NM Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (2.43 ) $ 2.41 $ (4.84 ) NM STATISTICS: Permanent placement revenue (included in revenue from services) $ 28.9 $ 46.7 $ (17.8 ) 38.1 % (37.6 ) % Gross profit rate 18.4 % 18.0 % 0.4 pts. Conversion rate (17.1 ) 9.5 (26.6 ) % Return: Earnings (loss) from operations (3.1 ) 1.7 (4.8 ) Net earnings (loss) (2.9 ) 2.4 (5.3 ) Effective income tax rate 27.9 % 6.1 % 21.8 pts. Average number of shares outstanding (millions): Basic 39.3 39.0 Diluted 39.3 39.2





KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RESULTS OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) Third Quarter % CC % 2020 2019 Change Change Professional & Industrial Revenue from services $ 446.5 $ 538.0 (17.0 ) % (17.0 ) % Gross profit 77.1 91.8 (16.1 ) (16.0 ) SG&A expenses excluding restructuring charges 65.4 77.7 (15.8 ) (15.8 ) Restructuring charges (0.1 ) (0.1 ) (24.7 ) (24.7 ) Total SG&A expenses 65.3 77.6 (15.8 ) (15.8 ) Earnings (loss) from operations 11.8 14.2 (17.6 ) Earnings (loss) from operations excluding restructuring charges 11.7 14.1 (17.5 ) Gross profit rate 17.3 % 17.1 % 0.2 pts. Science, Engineering & Technology Revenue from services $ 244.0 $ 285.2 (14.4 ) % (14.4 ) % Gross profit 50.7 58.3 (13.1 ) (13.1 ) Total SG&A expenses 31.3 36.0 (13.0 ) (13.1 ) Earnings (loss) from operations 19.4 22.3 (13.2 ) Gross profit rate 20.8 % 20.4 % 0.4 pts. Education Revenue from services $ 27.5 $ 57.1 (51.8 ) % (51.8 ) % Gross profit 4.1 8.6 (51.1 ) (51.1 ) Total SG&A expenses 11.6 13.8 (15.5 ) (15.5 ) Earnings (loss) from operations (7.5 ) (5.2 ) (43.2 ) Gross profit rate 15.2 % 15.0 % 0.2 pts. Outsourcing & Consulting Revenue from services $ 87.9 $ 94.4 (7.0 ) % (7.4 ) % Gross profit 29.1 29.5 (1.5 ) (2.5 ) Total SG&A expenses 25.4 29.1 (12.7 ) (13.7 ) Earnings (loss) from operations 3.7 0.4 NM Gross profit rate 33.1 % 31.3 % 1.8 pts. International Revenue from services $ 232.4 $ 293.4 (20.8 ) % (21.1 ) % Gross profit 30.0 39.5 (23.9 ) (24.5 ) Total SG&A expenses 39.9 35.3 13.1 14.3 Earnings (loss) from operations (9.9 ) 4.2 NM Gross profit rate 12.9 % 13.5 % (0.6 ) pts.





KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RESULTS OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) September Year to Date % CC % 2020 2019 Change Change Professional & Industrial Revenue from services $ 1,346.7 $ 1,668.7 (19.3 ) % (19.2 ) % Gross profit 241.1 291.6 (17.3 ) (17.3 ) SG&A expenses excluding restructuring charges 206.1 241.7 (14.7 ) (14.6 ) Restructuring charges 4.3 5.2 (18.8 ) (18.8 ) Total SG&A expenses 210.4 246.9 (14.8 ) (14.7 ) Earnings (loss) from operations 30.7 44.7 (31.4 ) Earnings (loss) from operations excluding restructuring charges 35.0 49.9 (30.1 ) Gross profit rate 17.9 % 17.5 % 0.4 pts. Science, Engineering & Technology Revenue from services $ 761.5 $ 859.7 (11.4 ) % (11.4 ) % Gross profit 156.0 171.8 (9.3 ) (9.2 ) SG&A expenses excluding restructuring charges 98.6 111.0 (11.2 ) (11.2 ) Restructuring charges 0.5 0.4 45.2 45.2 Total SG&A expenses 99.1 111.4 (11.1 ) (11.0 ) Earnings (loss) from operations 56.9 60.4 (5.9 ) Earnings (loss) from operations excluding restructuring charges 57.4 60.8 (5.6 ) Gross profit rate 20.5 % 20.0 % 0.5 pts. Education Revenue from services $ 195.1 $ 313.9 (37.8 ) % (37.8 ) % Gross profit 28.8 49.9 (42.2 ) (42.2 ) SG&A expenses excluding restructuring charges 36.9 41.5 (11.0 ) (11.0 ) Restructuring charges 0.8 — NM NM Total SG&A expenses 37.7 41.5 (9.1 ) (9.1 ) Earnings (loss) from operations (8.9 ) 8.4 NM Earnings (loss) from operations excluding restructuring charges (8.1 ) 8.4 NM Gross profit rate 14.8 % 15.9 % (1.1 ) pts. Outsourcing & Consulting Revenue from services $ 261.0 $ 282.3 (7.6 ) % (7.3 ) % Gross profit 87.1 90.7 (4.0 ) (3.7 ) Total SG&A expenses 79.1 90.9 (13.0 ) (13.0 ) Earnings (loss) from operations 8.0 (0.2 ) NM Gross profit rate 33.4 % 32.2 % 1.2 pts. International Revenue from services $ 710.6 $ 893.6 (20.5 ) % (18.7 ) % Gross profit 90.5 119.3 (24.1 ) (22.5 ) SG&A expenses excluding restructuring charges 100.3 107.2 (6.4 ) (4.5 ) Restructuring charges 1.1 — NM NM Total SG&A expenses 101.4 107.2 (5.4 ) (3.5 ) Earnings (loss) from operations (10.9 ) 12.1 NM Earnings (loss) from operations excluding restructuring charges (9.8 ) 12.1 NM Gross profit rate 12.7 % 13.3 % (0.6 ) pts.





KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) September 27, 2020 December 29, 2019 September 29, 2019 Current Assets Cash and equivalents $ 248.2 $ 25.8 $ 22.8 Trade accounts receivable, less allowances of $11.4, $12.9, and $12.2, respectively 1,111.4 1,282.2 1,262.3 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 71.4 76.5 80.7 Properties held for sale — 21.2 — Total current assets 1,431.0 1,405.7 1,365.8 Noncurrent Assets Property and equipment, net 40.8 43.1 82.7 Operating lease right-of-use assets 84.0 60.4 62.2 Deferred taxes 273.3 229.1 221.0 Goodwill, net — 127.8 127.8 Investment in Persol Holdings 145.8 173.2 174.9 Investment in equity affiliate 115.6 117.2 120.4 Other assets 301.2 324.1 321.5 Total noncurrent assets 960.7 1,074.9 1,110.5 Total Assets $ 2,391.7 $ 2,480.6 $ 2,476.3 Current Liabilities Short-term borrowings $ 0.5 $ 1.9 $ 17.5 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 458.4 503.6 484.6 Operating lease liabilities 19.5 20.1 19.8 Accrued payroll and related taxes 240.7 267.6 285.3 Accrued workers' compensation and other claims 25.0 25.7 25.1 Income and other taxes 52.4 65.2 67.7 Total current liabilities 796.5 884.1 900.0 Noncurrent Liabilities Operating lease liabilities 68.1 43.3 45.3 Accrued payroll and related taxes 75.7 — — Accrued workers' compensation and other claims 44.4 45.8 48.7 Accrued retirement benefits 188.2 187.4 179.0 Other long-term liabilities 52.7 55.5 55.5 Total noncurrent liabilities 429.1 332.0 328.5 Stockholders' Equity Common stock 40.1 40.1 40.1 Treasury stock (17.2 ) (20.9 ) (21.3 ) Paid-in capital 20.6 22.5 22.3 Earnings invested in the business 1,139.5 1,238.6 1,224.6 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (16.9 ) (15.8 ) (17.9 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,166.1 1,264.5 1,247.8 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 2,391.7 $ 2,480.6 $ 2,476.3 STATISTICS: Working Capital $ 634.5 $ 521.6 $ 465.8 Current Ratio 1.8 1.6 1.5 Debt-to-capital % 0.0 % 0.1 % 1.4 % Global Days Sales Outstanding 61 58 59 Year-to-Date Free Cash Flow $ 204.2 $ 82.2 $ 60.4





KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE 39 WEEKS ENDED SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 AND SEPTEMBER 29, 2019 (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings (loss) $ (95.4 ) $ 95.4 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to net cash from operating activities: Goodwill impairment charge 147.7 — Deferred income taxes on goodwill impairment charge (23.0 ) — Depreciation and amortization 18.0 23.8 Operating lease asset amortization 15.9 16.9 Provision for credit losses and sales allowances 10.7 3.2 Stock-based compensation 2.9 4.7 (Gain) loss on investment in Persol Holdings 31.4 (35.1 ) (Gain) loss on sale of assets (32.1 ) (12.3 ) Equity in net (earnings) loss of PersolKelly Pte. Ltd. 1.0 1.0 Other, net 1.8 (1.0 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions 137.6 (22.4 ) Net cash from operating activities 216.5 74.2 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (12.3 ) (13.8 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 55.5 13.8 Acquisition of companies, net of cash received (36.4 ) (86.4 ) Proceeds from company-owned life insurance 2.3 3.0 Proceeds from sale of Brazil, net of cash disposed 1.2 — Loans to equity affiliate — (4.4 ) Investment in equity securities (0.2 ) (1.0 ) Other investing activities 0.2 — Net cash from (used in) investing activities 10.3 (88.8 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net change in short-term borrowings (1.5 ) 15.2 Financing lease payments (1.0 ) (0.4 ) Dividend payments (3.0 ) (8.9 ) Payments of tax withholding for stock awards (1.2 ) (2.3 ) Other financing activities (0.1 ) — Net cash (used in) from financing activities (6.8 ) 3.6 Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 3.4 (0.5 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 223.4 (11.5 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 31.0 40.1 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 254.4 $ 28.6





KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES REVENUE FROM SERVICES BY GEOGRAPHY (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) Third Quarter % CC % 2020 2019 Change Change Americas United States $ 740.6 $ 903.2 (18.0 ) % (18.0 ) % Canada 30.3 34.6 (12.5 ) (11.7 ) Mexico 27.4 32.4 (15.7 ) (4.2 ) Puerto Rico 18.4 18.8 (2.4 ) (2.4 ) Brazil 1.8 8.4 (78.3 ) (71.0 ) Total Americas Region 818.5 997.4 (17.9 ) (17.5 ) Europe Switzerland 49.6 50.6 (2.0 ) (8.5 ) France 48.8 59.7 (18.2 ) (22.0 ) Portugal 31.7 44.0 (28.0 ) (31.6 ) Russia 27.2 29.9 (8.8 ) 3.7 United Kingdom 16.4 24.9 (34.1 ) (37.1 ) Italy 14.5 18.5 (21.8 ) (25.5 ) Germany 7.0 11.5 (39.7 ) (42.6 ) Ireland 4.9 7.1 (31.6 ) (35.0 ) Other 12.0 16.6 (27.6 ) (28.9 ) Total Europe Region 212.1 262.8 (19.3 ) (21.5 ) Total Asia-Pacific Region 7.6 7.5 1.0 (0.9 ) Total Kelly Services, Inc. $ 1,038.2 $ 1,267.7 (18.1 ) % (18.2 ) %





KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES REVENUE FROM SERVICES BY GEOGRAPHY (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) September Year to Date % CC % 2020 2019 Change Change Americas United States $ 2,369.2 $ 2,913.4 (18.7 ) % (18.7 ) % Canada 88.7 100.8 (12.0 ) (10.6 ) Mexico 78.6 89.6 (12.3 ) (1.8 ) Puerto Rico 56.1 57.6 (2.7 ) (2.7 ) Brazil 17.0 25.1 (31.9 ) (17.5 ) Total Americas Region 2,609.6 3,186.5 (18.1 ) (17.6 ) Europe France 141.2 188.6 (25.1 ) (25.1 ) Switzerland 141.2 150.0 (5.9 ) (10.1 ) Portugal 99.1 135.5 (26.9 ) (26.7 ) Russia 88.6 84.1 5.3 14.1 United Kingdom 56.5 81.6 (30.7 ) (30.4 ) Italy 42.5 59.8 (29.0 ) (28.9 ) Germany 22.1 32.5 (32.1 ) (31.9 ) Ireland 14.0 28.1 (50.2 ) (50.3 ) Other 38.7 51.5 (24.9 ) (21.9 ) Total Europe Region 643.9 811.7 (20.7 ) (20.3 ) Total Asia-Pacific Region 21.1 19.6 7.6 11.1 Total Kelly Services, Inc. $ 3,274.6 $ 4,017.8 (18.5 ) % (18.0 ) %





KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES THIRD QUARTER (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) 2020 2019 SG&A Expenses: As Reported Customer

Dispute(4) Restructuring(5) Adjusted Adjusted Professional & Industrial $ 65.3 $ — $ 0.1 $ 65.4 $ 77.7 Science, Engineering & Technology 31.3 — — 31.3 36.0 Education 11.6 — — 11.6 13.8 Outsourcing & Consulting 25.4 — — 25.4 29.1 International 39.9 (9.5 ) — 30.4 35.3 Corporate 19.9 — — 19.9 18.8 Intersegment — — — — — Total Company $ 193.4 $ (9.5 ) $ 0.1 $ 184.0 $ 210.7





2020 2019 Earnings (loss) from Operations: As Reported Customer

Dispute(4) Restructuring(5) Adjusted Adjusted Professional & Industrial $ 11.8 $ — $ (0.1 ) $ 11.7 $ 14.1 Science, Engineering & Technology 19.4 — — 19.4 22.3 Education (7.5 ) — — (7.5 ) (5.2 ) Outsourcing & Consulting 3.7 — — 3.7 0.4 International (9.9 ) 9.5 — (0.4 ) 4.2 Corporate (19.9 ) — — (19.9 ) (18.8 ) Total Company $ (2.4 ) $ 9.5 $ (0.1 ) $ 7.0 $ 17.0





KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES THIRD QUARTER (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) 2019 SG&A Expenses: As Reported Restructuring(5) Adjusted Professional & Industrial $ 77.6 $ 0.1 $ 77.7 Science, Engineering & Technology 36.0 — 36.0 Education 13.8 — 13.8 Outsourcing & Consulting 29.1 — 29.1 International 35.3 — 35.3 Corporate 18.8 — 18.8 Intersegment — — — Total Company $ 210.6 $ 0.1 $ 210.7 2019 Earnings (loss) from Operations: As Reported Restructuring(5) Adjusted Professional & Industrial $ 14.2 $ (0.1 ) $ 14.1 Science, Engineering & Technology 22.3 — 22.3 Education (5.2 ) — (5.2 ) Outsourcing & Consulting 0.4 — 0.4 International 4.2 — 4.2 Corporate (18.8 ) — (18.8 ) Total Company $ 17.1 $ (0.1 ) $ 17.0





KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES SEPTEMBER YEAR TO DATE (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) 2020 2019 SG&A Expenses: As Reported Goodwill

impairment(1) Gain on sale

of assets(3) Customer

Dispute(4) Restructuring(5) Adjusted Adjusted Professional & Industrial $ 210.4 $ — $ — $ — $ (4.3 ) $ 206.1 $ 241.7 Science, Engineering & Technology 99.1 — — — (0.5 ) 98.6 111.0 Education 37.7 — — — (0.8 ) 36.9 41.5 Outsourcing & Consulting 79.1 — — — — 79.1 90.9 International 101.4 — — (9.5 ) (1.1 ) 90.8 107.2 Corporate 63.3 — — — (1.7 ) 61.6 69.0 Total Company $ 591.0 $ — $ — $ (9.5 ) $ (8.4 ) $ 573.1 $ 661.3





2020 2019 Earnings (loss) from Operations: As Reported Goodwill

impairment(1) Gain on sale

of assets(3) Customer

Dispute(4) Restructuring(5) Adjusted Adjusted Professional & Industrial $ 30.7 $ — $ — $ — $ 4.3 $ 35.0 $ 49.9 Science, Engineering & Technology 56.9 — — — 0.5 57.4 60.8 Education (8.9 ) — — — 0.8 (8.1 ) 8.4 Outsourcing & Consulting 8.0 — — — — 8.0 (0.2 ) International (10.9 ) — — 9.5 1.1 (0.3 ) 12.1 Corporate (178.9 ) 147.7 (32.1 ) — 1.7 (61.6 ) (69.0 ) Total Company $ (103.1 ) $ 147.7 $ (32.1 ) $ 9.5 $ 8.4 $ 30.4 $ 62.0





KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES SEPTEMBER YEAR TO DATE (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars) 2019 SG&A Expenses: As Reported Gain on sale

of assets(3) Restructuring(5) Adjusted Professional & Industrial $ 246.9 $ — $ (5.2 ) $ 241.7 Science, Engineering & Technology 111.4 — (0.4 ) 111.0 Education 41.5 — — 41.5 Outsourcing & Consulting 90.9 — — 90.9 International 107.2 — — 107.2 Corporate 69.0 — — 69.0 Intersegment — — — — Total Company $ 666.9 $ — $ (5.6 ) $ 661.3 2019 Earnings (loss) from Operations: As Reported Gain on sale

of assets(3) Restructuring(5) Adjusted Professional & Industrial $ 44.7 $ — $ 5.2 $ 49.9 Science, Engineering & Technology 60.4 — 0.4 60.8 Education 8.4 — — 8.4 Outsourcing & Consulting (0.2 ) — — (0.2 ) International 12.1 — — 12.1 Corporate (56.7 ) (12.3 ) — (69.0 ) Total Company $ 68.7 $ (12.3 ) $ 5.6 $ 62.0





KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (continued) (UNAUDITED) (In millions of dollars except per share data) Third Quarter September Year to Date 2020 2019 2020 2019 Income tax expense (benefit) $ (1.2 ) $ (12.8 ) $ (36.5 ) $ 6.3 Taxes on goodwill impairment charge(1) — — 23.0 — Taxes on investment in Persol Holdings(2) (5.2 ) 12.1 9.6 (10.7 ) Taxes on gain on sale of assets(3) — — (8.1 ) (3.3 ) Taxes on customer dispute(4) 2.8 — 2.8 — Taxes on restructuring charges(5) — — 2.2 1.5 Adjusted income tax expense (benefit) $ (3.6 ) $ (0.7 ) $ (7.0 ) $ (6.2 ) Third Quarter September Year to Date 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net earnings (loss) $ 16.7 $ (10.5 ) $ (95.4 ) $ 95.4 Goodwill impairment charge, net of taxes(1) — — 124.7 — (Gain) loss on investment in Persol Holdings, net of taxes(2) (11.6 ) 27.2 21.8 (24.4 ) (Gain) loss on sale of assets, net of taxes(3) 0.1 — (23.9 ) (9.0 ) Customer dispute, net of taxes(4) 6.7 — 6.7 — Restructuring charges, net of taxes(5) (0.1 ) (0.1 ) 6.2 4.1 Adjusted net earnings $ 11.8 $ 16.6 $ 40.1 $ 66.1 Third Quarter September Year to Date 2020 2019 2020 2019 Per Share Per Share Net earnings (loss) $ 0.42 $ (0.27 ) $ (2.43 ) $ 2.41 Goodwill impairment charge, net of taxes(1) — — 3.18 — (Gain) loss on investment in Persol Holdings, net of taxes(2) (0.29 ) 0.70 0.56 (0.62 ) Gain on sale of assets, net of taxes(3) — — (0.61 ) (0.23 ) Customer dispute, net of taxes(4) 0.17 — 0.17 — Restructuring charges, net of taxes(5) — — 0.16 0.11 Adjusted net earnings $ 0.29 $ 0.43 $ 1.02 $ 1.67

Note: Earnings per share amounts for each quarter are required to be computed independently and may not equal the amounts computed for the total year.

KELLY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

(UNAUDITED)

Management believes that the non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) information excluding the 2020 goodwill impairment charge, the 2020 and 2019 gains and losses on the investment in Persol Holdings, the 2020 and 2019 gains on sale of assets, the 2020 customer dispute, and the 2020 and 2019 restructuring charges, are useful to understand the Company's fiscal 2020 financial performance and increases comparability. Specifically, Management believes that removing the impact of these items allows for a meaningful comparison of current period operating performance with the operating results of prior periods. Management also believes that such measures are used by those analyzing performance of companies in the staffing industry to compare current performance to prior periods and to assess future performance.

These non-GAAP measures may have limitations as analytical tools because they exclude items which can have a material impact on cash flow and earnings per share. As a result, Management considers these measures, along with reported results, when it reviews and evaluates the Company's financial performance. Management believes that these measures provide greater transparency to investors and provide insight into how Management is evaluating the Company's financial performance. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

(1) The goodwill impairment charge is the result of an interim impairment test the Company performed during the first quarter of 2020, due to a triggering event caused by a decline in the Company's common stock price.

(2) The gains and losses on the investment in Persol Holdings represent the change in fair value of the investment during the period presented and the related tax expense and benefit.

(3) Gain on sale of assets in 2020 primarily represents the excess of the proceeds over the cost of the headquarters properties sold during the first quarter of 2020. Gain on sale of assets in 2019 primarily represents the excess of the proceeds over the cost of an unused parcel of land located near the Company headquarters sold during the second quarter of 2019.

(4) Customer dispute represents a non-cash charge in Mexico to increase the reserve against a long-term receivable from a former customer based on an updated probability of loss assessment.

(5) Restructuring charges in 2020 represent severance costs and lease terminations in preparation for the new operating model adopted in the third quarter of 2020. Restructuring charges in 2019 represent severance costs primarily related to U.S. branch-based staffing operations.