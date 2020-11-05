BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results And Business Update

-Initiated two new clinical trials since last quarterly update and progressed additional 15 ongoing clinical trials



-Ended quarter with $710.7 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company founded to discover, create, test and deliver meaningful medicines for patients with genetic diseases and cancers with clear genetic drivers, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 and provided an update on the company’s operations.

BridgeBio announced a merger agreement last month with Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: EIDX), which is developing acoramidis (formerly AG10), a potential best-in-class transthyretin (TTR) stabilizer for patients with TTR amyloid (ATTR) cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy. With this transaction, BridgeBio intends to fully and formally welcome Eidos back into its vibrant ecosystem of innovation and has agreed to acquire all of the outstanding common stock of Eidos it does not already own. The company expects to complete the proposed transaction in the first quarter of 2021, subject to certain conditions, including the receipt of stockholder approvals.

Since the company’s last quarterly update, BridgeBio had its first new drug application (NDA) accepted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under Priority Review designation and initiated two new clinical trials, including a Phase 2 trial of encaleret (calcium sensing receptor antagonist) for autosomal dominant hypocalcemia type 1 (ADH1), one of BridgeBio’s four core value driver programs. It also entered into collaboration agreements with the Salk Institute and the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus to advance the development of new therapies for genetically driven diseases.

BridgeBio held its first-ever R&D Day on September 29, 2020, which focused on the company’s drug engineering platform, its targeted oncology portfolio, and four highlighted programs where clinical data are anticipated in the next 12 to 18 months – acoramidis for ATTR, low-dose infigratinib (FGFR inhibitor) for achondroplasia, AAV5 gene therapy for congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), and encaleret for ADH1.

“We are nearing a significant inflection point as a company as we approach the start of 2021. Our four key programs have critical data readouts within the next year and a half – in ATTR, achondroplasia, CAH and ADH1. We are progressing 17 ongoing clinical trials and we are preparing for commercialization, to bring our first investigational therapy to patients. There has never been a more exciting moment to be at the forefront of the revolution taking place in genetic medicine,” said BridgeBio CEO and founder Neil Kumar, Ph.D.

Recent pipeline progress and corporate updates:

Major milestones anticipated over the next 12-18 months for BridgeBio’s four core value drivers:

Acoramidis (AG10) – TTR stabilizer for ATTR: Completed screening in September for pivotal Phase 3 ATTRibute-CM clinical trial of acoramidis in patients with ATTR cardiomyopathy. The study enrolled more than 600 subjects with either wild-type or variant TTR across more than 80 sites in 18 countries. Topline results from Part A of the ATTRibute-CM trial are expected in late 2021 or early 2022 and from Part B in 2023. If Part A is successful, intend to file for regulatory approval of acoramidis in 2022.





Completed screening in September for pivotal Phase 3 ATTRibute-CM clinical trial of acoramidis in patients with ATTR cardiomyopathy. The study enrolled more than 600 subjects with either wild-type or variant TTR across more than 80 sites in 18 countries. Topline results from Part A of the ATTRibute-CM trial are expected in late 2021 or early 2022 and from Part B in 2023. If Part A is successful, intend to file for regulatory approval of acoramidis in 2022. Low-dose infigratinib – FGFR1-3 inhibitor for achondroplasia: Remain on track to report initial data from the ongoing Phase 2 dose ranging study by end of 2021. Achondroplasia is the most common form of genetic short stature and one of the most commonly known genetic diseases, with 55,000 cases in the United States and European Union. Low-dose infigratinib is the only known therapy in development for achondroplasia that targets the disease at its genetic source and the only orally administered product candidate in clinical stage development.





Remain on track to report initial data from the ongoing Phase 2 dose ranging study by end of 2021. Achondroplasia is the most common form of genetic short stature and one of the most commonly known genetic diseases, with 55,000 cases in the United States and European Union. Low-dose infigratinib is the only known therapy in development for achondroplasia that targets the disease at its genetic source and the only orally administered product candidate in clinical stage development. Encaleret – CaSR antagonist for ADH1: Initiated Phase 2 clinical study and dosed first patients, with topline proof-of-concept results anticipated in 2021. If the development program is successful, encaleret would be the first approved therapy for ADH1, a condition caused by gain of function variants in the CaSR gene estimated to be carried by 12,000 individuals in the United States.





Initiated Phase 2 clinical study and dosed first patients, with topline proof-of-concept results anticipated in 2021. If the development program is successful, encaleret would be the first approved therapy for ADH1, a condition caused by gain of function variants in the CaSR gene estimated to be carried by 12,000 individuals in the United States. BBP-631 – AAV5 gene therapy candidate for CAH: Investigational New Drug (IND) application-enabling studies for AAV gene therapy proceeding. Remain on track to initiate a first in human Phase 1/2 study and report initial data in 2021. CAH is one of the most prevalent genetic diseases thought to be addressable with AAV gene therapy, with more than 75,000 cases in the United States and European Union.



Third quarter 2020 financial results:

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, excluding restricted cash, totaled $710.7 million as of September 30, 2020, compared to $577.1 million at December 31, 2019. The net increase in cash balance of $133.6 million reflects $537.0 million in net proceeds received from the issuance of our 2.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2027 (2027 Notes), $24.1 million in net proceeds received from Eidos’ at-the-market issuance of shares, offset by payment of $75.0 million to repurchase BridgeBio shares in capped call transactions in connection with the issuance of our 2027 Notes, $49.3 million payment related to capped call option, $13.3 million payments of interest on our debts, and $289.9 million primarily related to operating expenses.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, excluding restricted cash, decreased by $130.2 million compared to our balance as of June 30, 2020, which was $840.9 million. The decrease in cash reflects $9.2 million payments of interests on our debts and $121.0 million primarily related to operating expenses.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 were $128.1 million and $355.1 million, respectively, as compared to $81.3 million and $214.3 million, respectively, for the same periods in the prior year. The increases in operating expenses of $46.8 million and $140.8 million during the respective periods were attributable to the increase in external-related costs and increase in headcount to support the progression in our research and development programs, including our increasing research pipelines, and overall growth of our operations.

Operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2020 increased by $3.5 million when compared to the operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2020 of $124.6 million.

Our research and development expenses have not been significantly impacted by the global outbreak of COVID-19 for the periods presented. While we experienced some initial delays in certain of our clinical enrollment and trial commencement activities, we continue to adapt in this unprecedented time to enable alternative site, telehealth and home visits, at home drug delivery, as well as mitigation strategies with our contract manufacturing organizations. The longer-term impact of COVID-19 on our operating expenses is currently unknown.

BRIDGEBIO PHARMA, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) License revenue $ 8,127 $ 26,741 $ 8,127 $ 26,741 Operating expenses: Cost of license revenue — 2,500 — 2,500 Research and development 92,050 55,278 246,873 152,462 General and administrative 36,016 23,495 108,247 59,381 Total operating expenses 128,066 81,273 355,120 214,343 Loss from operations (119,939 ) (54,532 ) (346,993 ) (187,602 ) Other income (expense), net: Interest income 692 2,736 3,567 6,505 Interest expense (10,929 ) (2,113 ) (25,693 ) (5,725 ) Share in net loss of equity

method investments — (6,589 ) — (16,144 ) Other income (expense) 9 (166 ) (1,344 ) (1,468 ) Total other income

(expense), net (10,228 ) (6,132 ) (23,470 ) (16,832 ) Net loss (130,167 ) (60,664 ) (370,463 ) (204,434 ) Net loss attributable to

redeemable convertible

noncontrolling interests and

noncontrolling interests 14,308 684 41,720 17,305 Net loss attributable to common

Stockholders of BridgeBio $ (115,859 ) $ (59,980 ) $ (328,743 ) $ (187,129 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.98 ) $ (0.51 ) $ (2.79 ) $ (1.86 ) Weighted-average shares used in

computing net loss per share,

basic and diluted 118,168,063 117,071,188 117,663,038 100,855,481





BRIDGEBIO PHARMA, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets (Unaudited) (1) Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities (2) $ 710,681 $ 577,137 Receivable from a related party 8,000 2,845 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 26,703 19,784 Property and equipment, net 16,182 5,625 Operating lease right-of-use assets 9,644 — Other assets 16,483 26,288 Total assets $ 787,693 $ 631,679 Liabilities, Redeemable Convertible Noncontrolling

Interests and Stockholders’ Equity Accounts payable $ 9,839 $ 8,852 Accrued liabilities 57,053 39,455 LEO call option liability 5,198 4,078 Operating lease liabilities 11,853 — Build-to-suit lease obligation — 8,000 Term loans, net 93,392 91,791 2027 Notes, net 378,502 — Other liabilities 13,469 3,527 Redeemable convertible noncontrolling interests 2,574 2,243 Total BridgeBio stockholders' equity 163,756 408,454 Noncontrolling interests 52,057 65,279 Total liabilities, redeemable convertible noncontrolling

interests and stockholders’ equity $ 787,693 $ 631,679





(1) The condensed consolidated balance sheet as of December 31, 2019 is derived from the audited consolidated financial statements as of that date. Certain reclassifications have been made to conform to the September 30, 2020 condensed consolidated balance sheet presentation. (2) December 31, 2019 amounts include long-term marketable securities of $31.1 million.



About BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.



BridgeBio is a team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators working to discover, create, test and deliver life-altering medicines that target well-characterized genetic diseases at their source. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 to identify and advance transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases, which are diseases that arise from defects in a single gene, and cancers with clear genetic drivers. BridgeBio’s pipeline of over 20 development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. For more information, visit bridgebio.com.



