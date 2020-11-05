Manitou Gold Commences Drilling at its 100% Owned Goudreau Project

SUDBURY, Ontario, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manitou Gold Inc. (TSX-V: MTU) (the “Company” or “Manitou”) is pleased to announce that it has initiated diamond drilling of targets along the Baltimore deformation zone (“ B DZ ”) at its 100% owned Goudreau Project, located 50 km northeast of Wawa, Ontario. The drill program is designed to test newly identified targets along the interpreted fault-offset extension of the Goudreau-Localsh Deformation Zone (the “GLDZ”) and is expected to include at least 5,000 metres of shallow drilling.

The BDZ is a crustal scale geologic structure that represents the fault-offset continuation of the GLDZ. The GL DZ hosts Alamos Gold’s Island gold mine, Argonaut Gold’s Magino gold deposit (in development), as well as the past producing Edwards and Cline mines. The B DZ strikes east-southeast for 17 km on Manitou property .

(in development), as well as the past producing Edwards and Cline mines. . Minimum 5,000 met r es of drilling to test targets during Q4 2020 and Q1 2021. Program is fully funded with approximately $4.2 million of cash in the company’s current treasury .

to test targets during Q4 2020 and Q1 2021. Program is . Initial drilling will focus on testing a resistivity trend with elevated chargeabilities proximal to the central axis of the BDZ . This trend extends along strike from known mineralization at the Stover occurrence. Only 3 of the 13 historical drill holes intersected the IP trend and contained significant grades of gold mineralization with grades up to 0.7 g/t Au over 48.5 m . The remainder of holes did not intersect the most prospective target.

. This trend extends along strike from known mineralization at the Stover occurrence. . The remainder of holes did not intersect the most prospective target. Integration of data from geochemical, geophysical and geological surveys generated priority drill targets . The highest priority targets occur along the sedimentary-volcanic contact, which is proximal to the central axis of the BDZ, and in areas with a higher density of northeast and northwest striking fault structures.

. The highest priority targets occur along the sedimentary-volcanic contact, which is proximal to the central axis of the BDZ, and in areas with a higher density of northeast and northwest striking fault structures. Several secondary targets are being examined in light of an evolving geological and structural understanding of the area.



“I am very pleased to be kicking off a major drilling campaign on the Baltimore Deformation Zone today,” stated Richard Murphy, President and CEO of Manitou Gold. “We have spent the past ten months doing the detailed work on the ground to identify and prioritize targets. I expect this initial phase of drilling on the BDZ to extend at least through the first quarter of next year.”

Drill targeting at the BDZ is based on the integration of airborne and ground magnetic surveys, an induced polarization (“IP”) survey, selective leach soil geochemistry (“EDTA”), as well as sampling work and ongoing trenching and mapping work completed during the 2020 field season. The integration of these datasets has generated numerous drill targets throughout the southeastern portion of the BDZ, where work to date has focused.