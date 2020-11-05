 

Manitou Gold Commences Drilling at its 100% Owned Goudreau Project

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.11.2020, 13:30  |  45   |   |   

SUDBURY, Ontario, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manitou Gold Inc. (TSX-V: MTU) (the “Company” or “Manitou”) is pleased to announce that it has initiated diamond drilling of targets along the Baltimore deformation zone (“BDZ”) at its 100% owned Goudreau Project, located 50 km northeast of Wawa, Ontario. The drill program is designed to test newly identified targets along the interpreted fault-offset extension of the Goudreau-Localsh Deformation Zone (the “GLDZ”) and is expected to include at least 5,000 metres of shallow drilling.

Highlights:

  • The BDZ is a crustal scale geologic structure that represents the fault-offset continuation of the GLDZ. The GLDZ hosts Alamos Gold’s Island gold mine, Argonaut Gold’s Magino gold deposit (in development), as well as the past producing Edwards and Cline mines. The BDZ strikes east-southeast for 17 km on Manitou property.
  • Minimum 5,000 metres of drilling to test targets during Q4 2020 and Q1 2021. Program is fully funded with approximately $4.2 million of cash in the company’s current treasury.
  • Initial drilling will focus on testing a resistivity trend with elevated chargeabilities proximal to the central axis of the BDZ. This trend extends along strike from known mineralization at the Stover occurrence. Only 3 of the 13 historical drill holes intersected the IP trend and contained significant grades of gold mineralization with grades up to 0.7 g/t Au over 48.5 m. The remainder of holes did not intersect the most prospective target.
  • Integration of data from geochemical, geophysical and geological surveys generated priority drill targets. The highest priority targets occur along the sedimentary-volcanic contact, which is proximal to the central axis of the BDZ, and in areas with a higher density of northeast and northwest striking fault structures.
  • Several secondary targets are being examined in light of an evolving geological and structural understanding of the area.

“I am very pleased to be kicking off a major drilling campaign on the Baltimore Deformation Zone today,” stated Richard Murphy, President and CEO of Manitou Gold. “We have spent the past ten months doing the detailed work on the ground to identify and prioritize targets. I expect this initial phase of drilling on the BDZ to extend at least through the first quarter of next year.”

Drill targeting at the BDZ is based on the integration of airborne and ground magnetic surveys, an induced polarization (“IP”) survey, selective leach soil geochemistry (“EDTA”), as well as sampling work and ongoing trenching and mapping work completed during the 2020 field season. The integration of these datasets has generated numerous drill targets throughout the southeastern portion of the BDZ, where work to date has focused.

Seite 1 von 3
Manitou Gold Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Manitou Gold Commences Drilling at its 100% Owned Goudreau Project SUDBURY, Ontario, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Manitou Gold Inc. (TSX-V: MTU) (the “Company” or “Manitou”) is pleased to announce that it has initiated diamond drilling of targets along the Baltimore deformation zone (“BDZ”) at its 100% owned …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
RedHill Biopharma Receives U.S. Patent Allowance Covering Opaganib and RHB-107 Combination
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
Generex Announces the Signing of a Framework Agreement with The China CDC, Beijing Guoxin Haixiang ...
VALNEVA - Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote – OCTOBRE 2020
CRISPR/Cas9 Gene-Editing Therapy CTX001 for Severe Hemoglobinopathies Accepted for Plenary ...
Cassava Sciences Announces Additional Clinical Data from a Phase 2b Study of Sumifilam in ...
T2 Biosystems Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Newcore Gold Completes $15 Million Bought Deal Offering
CENTOGENE Opens Walk-In COVID-19 Testing Facility at Berlin Brandenburg Airport
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.10.20
Manitou Gold Provides Highlights of Drilling at the Porphyry Zone at its Goudreau Project in Northeastern Ontario

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.09.20
25
Manitou Gold Inc.