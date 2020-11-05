 

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in November

05.11.2020   

NEWTOWN, Pa., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:HSDT) (TSX:HSM) (“Helius” or the “Company”), a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

The Investor Summit Group’s Virtual Fall Summit, which is being held from November 16th - 18th.

  • Management will present on Tuesday, November 17th at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Alliance Global Partners’ Virtual Healthcare Symposium, which is being held on November 19th.

  • Management will participate in virtual 1x1 meetings on Thursday, November 19th. There will be no formal presentation.

The Sidoti & Co. Virtual Fall Microcap Conference, which is being held on November 19th.

  • Management will present on Thursday, November 19th at 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time.

Live audio webcasts of the presentations will be provided under the ‘Events’ section of the Helius Medical Technologies investor relations website at https://heliusmedical.com/index.php/investor-relations/events/upcoming .... Archives of the webcasts will be available for replay following the conference.

About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Helius Medical Technologies is a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness. The Company’s purpose is to develop, license and acquire unique and non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company’s first commercial product is the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNSTM). For more information, visit www.heliusmedical.com.

About the PoNS Device and PoNS Treatment

The Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS) is authorized for sale in Canada as a class II, non-implantable, medical device intended as a short term treatment (14 weeks) of gait deficit due to mild and moderate symptoms from multiple sclerosis (MS), and chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury (mmTBI) and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy. The PoNS is an investigational medical device in the United States, the European Union (“EU”), and Australia (“AUS”). The device is currently under review for clearance by the FDA. It is also under premarket review by the AUS Therapeutic Goods Administration. PoNS is currently not commercially available in the United States, the European Union or Australia.

Investor Relations Contact:

Westwicke Partners on behalf of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.
Mike Piccinino, CFA
investorrelations@heliusmedical.com




