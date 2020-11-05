CSW Industrials Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire TRUaire for $360 Million

Executing Disciplined Acquisition with Strategic Expansion in the HVAC/R End Market

TRUaire Acquisition Highlights



Expands existing product portfolio in the rapidly growing heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration (HVAC/R) accessory end market

Aligns with previously established acquisition criteria of leveraging existing distribution channels, increasing market share in HVAC/R end market, expanding product offerings, and growing share of wallet with current customers

Expected to be accretive to earnings per share in the first full year of ownership, excluding purchase price accounting effects

Sales into the profitable HVAC/R end market would represent approximately 49% of CSWI’s expected annual revenue, including the acquisition

Transaction economics enable maintaining strong, resilient balance sheet and ample liquidity, with anticipated leverage of approximately 2.1x at closing



DALLAS, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSW Industrials, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSWI) and TRUaire announced today the execution of a definitive stock purchase agreement under which CSWI will acquire TRUaire for approximately $360 million, subject to standard regulatory approvals and other customary conditions. The proposed purchase price is approximately 10x TRUaire’s expected 2020 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA). CSWI anticipates funding the transaction with a combination of cash on hand, debt under its existing $300 million credit facility, and approximately 850,000 shares of common stock issued to the sellers, with closing expected to occur by calendar year-end.

TRUaire, based in Santa Fe Springs, California, is a leading supplier of passive air handling solutions for residential and commercial applications, offering a broad suite of high-quality products including grilles, registers and diffusers (GRD). TRUaire sells through wholesale distribution and retail channels, with HVAC/R technicians and homeowners as primary end users. During calendar year 2019, approximately 86% of TRUaire’s business served residential customers in the HVAC/R end market, while the remainder served commercial customers.

TRUaire has five U.S. distribution centers and one state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Vietnam, where TRUaire’s products are manufactured. TRUaire expects calendar year 2020 revenue of approximately $108 million and a margin profile accretive to CSWI’s.