 

Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Adevinta announces Closing of Senior Secured Notes Offering and Entry into Senior Secured Term Loan B Facility

Oslo, 5 November 2020 –  Further to its announcement on 22 October 2020 regarding pricing of its Notes and Term Loan B (as defined below), Adevinta ASA (“Adevinta”) announced today that it has issued (i) €660 million aggregate principal amount of 2.625% senior secured notes due 2025 and (ii) €400 million aggregate principal amount of 3.000% senior secured notes due 2027 (collectively, the “Notes”). The Notes were issued pursuant to an indenture dated the date hereof between, among others, Adevinta and Citibank N.A., London Branch, as trustee and security agent. 

Concurrently with the consummation of the offering of the Notes, Adevinta entered into a new senior secured Term Loan B facility consisting of (i) a €900 million EUR-denominated tranche (the “EUR TLB”) and (ii) a $506 million U.S. dollar-denominated tranche (the “USD TLB” and, together with the EUR TLB, the “Term Loan B”). The EUR TLB will bear interest at a rate per annum equal to EURIBOR (subject to a floor of zero) plus 3.250%, subject to a leveraged based margin ratchet. The USD TLB will bear interest at a rate per annum equal to LIBOR (subject to a 0.75% floor) plus 3.000%, subject to a leveraged based margin ratchet.

For more information on the use of proceeds of, and guarantees relating to, the  Notes and Term Loan B, see Adevinta’s press release “Adevinta announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes and Term Loan B” dated 22 October 2020.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The Notes discussed in this release have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to US persons without registration or pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration under that act. 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Manufacturer target market (MIFID II product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all distribution channels). No PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been prepared as not available to retail investors in EEA or the United Kingdom.


