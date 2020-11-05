 

VBL Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 6th Annual Israel Conference

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VBL Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VBLT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer, today announces that Prof. Dror Harats, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will provide a corporate overview, in a format of a fireside chat with analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth, Ph.D. (RK), at the H.C. Wainwright 6th Annual Israel Conference to be held virtually on November 12th, 2020.

Presentation Details:
Date: Thursday, November 12
Time: 10:30 AM Eastern Time.
Webcast: Link

An archive recording will be available for listening after the event, on the Investor Relations page of VBL’s corporate website, under “Events & Presentations.”

About VBL
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., operating as VBL Therapeutics, is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for areas of unmet need in cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. VBL has developed three platform technologies: a gene-therapy based technology for targeting newly formed blood vessels with focus on cancer, an antibody-based technology targeting MOSPD2 for anti-inflammatory and immuno-oncology applications, and the Lecinoxoids, a family of small-molecules for immune-related indications. VBL’s lead oncology product candidate, ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111), is a first-in-class, targeted anti-cancer gene-therapy agent that is being developed to treat a wide range of solid tumors. It is conveniently administered as an IV infusion once every 6-8 weeks. It has been observed to be well-tolerated in >300 cancer patients and demonstrated activity signals in a VBL-sponsored “all comers” Phase 1 trial as well as in three VBL-sponsored tumor-specific Phase 2 studies. Ofranergene obadenovec is currently being studied in a VBL-sponsored Phase 3 potential registration trial for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Michael Rice
LifeSci Advisors
mrice@lifesciadvisors.com
(646) 597-6979


