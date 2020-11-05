ALX Oncology to Present ALX148 Clinical Data at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting

BURLINGAME, Calif., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., (“ALX Oncology”) (Nasdaq: ALXO), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies to block the CD47 checkpoint mechanism, today announced that both ALX148 clinical and preclinical results have been selected for presentation at the 62 nd ASH Annual Meeting & Exposition, December 5-8, 2020.

“This year’s ASH meeting will be an opportunity to provide important clinical updates on our ALX148 program in patients with hematologic malignancies,” said Sophia Randolph M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of ALX Oncology. “We are excited to share new clinical efficacy data that investigates the combination of ALX148 with rituximab in patients with relapsed/refractory NHL. We are committed to further development of ALX148 to transform standards of care for patients with cancer.”

Poster Presentation Details

Title: ALX148, a CD47 Blocker, in Combination with Rituximab in Patients with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

Session Name: 626. Aggressive Lymphoma – Results from Prospective Clinical Trials: Poster III

Presentation Date and Location: December 7, 7:00am – 3:30pm PT, Virtual Poster Hall

Publication Number: 3016

Abstract Link: https://ash.confex.com/ash/2020/webprogram/Paper135941.html





Title: ALX148 Enhances the Depth and Durability of Response to Multiple AML Therapies

Session Name: 616. Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Novel Therapy, excluding Transplantation: Poster II

Presentation Date and Location: December 6, 7:00am – 3:30pm PT, Virtual Poster Hall

Publication Number: 1965

Abstract Link: https://ash.confex.com/ash/2020/webprogram/Paper137112.html





About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology is a publicly traded, clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on helping patients fight cancer by developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint pathway and bridge the innate and adaptive immune system. ALX Oncology’s lead product candidate, ALX148, is a next generation CD47 blocking therapeutic that combines a high-affinity CD47 binding domain with an inactivated, proprietary Fc domain. ALX148 has demonstrated promising clinical responses across a range of hematologic and solid malignancies in combination with a number of leading anti-cancer agents. ALX Oncology intends to continue clinical development of ALX148 for the treatment of a range of solid tumor indications and myelodysplastic syndromes. For more information, please visit ALX Oncology’s website at www.alxoncology.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are based on ALX Oncology’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to it on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause ALX Oncology’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding ALX Oncology’s clinical pipeline and the expectations regarding the beneficial characteristics, safety, efficacy and therapeutic effects of ALX148. These and other risks are described more fully in ALX Oncology’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including ALX Oncology’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the SEC on August 27, 2020, and other documents ALX Oncology subsequently files with the SEC from time to time. Except to the extent required by law, ALX Oncology undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

