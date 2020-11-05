Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

Angeliki Frangou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Navios Partners stated, “I am pleased with our results for the third quarter of 2020. During the third quarter, Navios Partners reported adjusted EBITDA of $30.9 million and adjusted net income of $8.8 million.”

MONACO, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (“Navios Partners”) (NYSE: NMM), an international owner and operator of dry cargo vessels, today reported its financial results for the third quarter and nine month period ended September 30, 2020.

Angeliki Frangou continued, “Drybulk demand in the first half of 2020 suffered from the global shutdown. However, fiscal stimulus and other policy measures helped economies heal in the third quarter. We believe that this healing process continues as we learn to live within the constraints of the pandemic and as new purchasing patterns emerge. Looking forward, the economic outlook for 2021 is favorable as the IMF expects global GDP to grow by 5.2% and drybulk trade is projected to increase by 3.9%.”

Fleet Developments

$51.0 million acquisition of vessels



In September 2020, Navios Partners acquired the Navios Gem, a 2014-Japanese built Capesize vessel of 181,336 dwt, and the Navios Victory, a 2014-Japanese built Panamax vessel of 77,095 dwt, from Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (“Navios Holdings”) (NYSE:NM). The vessels were acquired for a purchase price of $51.0 million, including working capital adjustments.

$12.7 million sale of two vessels



In October 2020, Navios Partners agreed to sell the Esperanza N, a 2008-built Containership of 2,007 TEU and the Navios Soleil, a 2009-built Ultra–Handymax vessel of 57,337 dwt for net sale prices of $4.6 million and $8.2 million, respectively. The Company is expected to recognize a book loss from the sale of these two vessels of approximately $11.7 million, of which $1.8 million has already been included in the third quarter of 2020. The sales are expected to be completed by the end of January 2021.

Financing Arrangements

In September 2020, Navios Partners entered into a new credit facility with a commercial bank for a total amount of $33.0 million in order to finance the acquisition of the Navios Gem and the Navios Victory. The credit facility has an amortization profile of 9.7 years, matures in September 2025 and bears interest at LIBOR plus 325 bps per annum.

Cash Distribution

The Board of Directors of Navios Partners declared a cash distribution for the third quarter of 2020 of $0.05 per unit. The cash distribution is payable on November 13, 2020 to all unitholders of record as of November 9, 2020. The declaration and payment of any further dividends remain subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors and will depend on, among other things, Navios Partners’ cash requirements as measured by market opportunities and restrictions under its credit agreements and other debt obligations and such other factors as the Board of Directors may deem advisable.

Long-Term Cash Flow

Navios Partners has entered into medium to long-term time charter-out agreements for its vessels with a remaining average term of approximately 1.5 years. Navios Partners has currently contracted out 98.7% of its available days for 2020, 45.5% for 2021 and 18.8% for 2022, including index-linked charters, expecting to generate revenues (excluding index-linked charters) of approximately $210.7 million, $98.1 million and $71.9 million, respectively. The average contracted daily charter-out rate for the fleet is $12,804, $20,820 and $28,632 for 2020, 2021 and 2022, respectively.

EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS

For the following results and the selected financial data presented herein, Navios Partners has compiled condensed consolidated statements of operations for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019. The quarterly information was derived from the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the respective periods. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Earnings/ (Loss) per Common Unit, Adjusted Net Income/ (Loss) and Operating Surplus are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be used in isolation or substitution for Navios Partners’ results calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”).

Three Month Three Month Nine Month Nine Month Period Ended Period Ended Period Ended Period Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 (in $‘000 except per unit data) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue $ 64,499 $ 63,548 $ 157,538 $ 158,111 Net Income/ (Loss) $ 6,991 $ 16,859 $ (18,374 ) $ 813 Adjusted Net Income/ (Loss) $ 8,771 (1) $ 18,273 (2) $ (2,894 ) (3) $ 14,694 (4) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 21,025 $ 32,669 $ 68,700 $ 47,095 EBITDA $ 29,143 $ 41,309 $ 48,814 $ 75,321 Adjusted EBITDA $ 30,923 (1) $ 41,309 $ 64,294 (3) $ 86,304 (5) Earnings/ (Loss) per Common Unit (basic and diluted) $ 0.63 $ 1.54 $ (1.65 ) $ 0.07 Adjusted Earnings/ (Loss) per Common Unit (basic and diluted) $ 0.78 (1) $ 1.67 (2) $ (0.26 ) (3) $ 1.33 (4) Operating Surplus $ 16,011 $ 25,726 $ 19,314 $ 37,635 Maintenance and Replacement Capital Expenditure Reserve $ 9,491 $ 7,153 $ 26,670 $ 21,887

(1) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit for the three month period ended September 30, 2020 have been adjusted to exclude a $1.8 million impairment loss related to the sale of one of our vessels.



(2) Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit for the three month period ended September 30, 2019 have been adjusted to exclude a $1.4 million write-off of deferred finance fees and discount related to prepayments of the Term Loan B Facility in the third quarter of 2019.



(3) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Loss per Common Unit for the nine month period ended September 30, 2020 have been adjusted to exclude a $6.9 million loss related to the other-than-temporary impairment recognized in the Navios Partners’ receivable from Navios Europe II, a $6.8 million impairment loss related to three containerships and a $1.8 million impairment loss relating to the sale of one of our vessels.



(4) Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Common Unit for the nine month period ended September 30, 2019 have been adjusted to exclude a $7.3 million impairment loss related to the sale of one of our vessels, a $3.6 million revision of the estimated guarantee claim receivable and a $2.9 million write-off of deferred finance fees and discount related to prepayments of the Term Loan B Facility.



(5) Adjusted EBITDA for the nine month period ended September 30, 2019 has been adjusted to exclude a $7.3 million impairment loss related to the sale of one of our vessels and a $3.6 million revision of the estimated guarantee claim receivable.



Three month periods ended September 3 0 , 20 20 and 20 19

Time charter and voyage revenues for the three month period ended September 30, 2020 increased by $1.0 million, or 1.5%, to $64.5 million, as compared to $63.5 million for the same period in 2019. The increase in time charter and voyage revenues was mainly attributable to the increase in the size of our fleet. For the three month period ended September 30, 2020, the time charter equivalent rate, or TCE rate, decreased to $13,652 per day, in relation to $18,778 per day which was for the three month period ended September 30, 2019. The available days of the fleet increased to 4,499 days for the three month period ended September 30, 2020, as compared to 3,240 days for the three month period ended September 30, 2019.

EBITDA for the three month period ended September 30, 2020 was negatively affected by the accounting effect of a $1.8 million impairment loss related to the sale of one of our vessels. Excluding this item, Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $10.4 million to $30.9 million for the three month period ended September 30, 2020, as compared to $41.3 million for the same period in 2019. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to a: (i) $0.9 million increase in time charter voyage expenses; (ii) $7.6 million increase in vessel operating expenses, mainly due to the increased fleet; (iii) $0.8 million increase in general and administrative expenses, mainly due to the increased fleet; (iv) $0.3 million increase in other expenses; and (v) $1.7 million decrease in equity in net earnings of affiliated companies. The above decrease was partially mitigated by a: (i) $1.0 million increase in time charter and voyage revenues; and (ii) $0.1 million increase in other income.

The reserves for estimated maintenance and replacement capital expenditures for the three month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 were $9.5 million and $7.2 million, respectively (please see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in Exhibit 3).

Navios Partners generated an operating surplus for the three month period ended September 30, 2020 of $16.0 million, as compared to $25.7 million for the three month period ended September 30, 2019. Operating Surplus is a non-GAAP financial measure used by certain investors to assist in evaluating a partnership’s ability to make quarterly cash distributions (please see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in Exhibit 3).

Net Income for the three month period ended September 30, 2020 was negatively affected by the accounting effect of a $1.8 million impairment loss related to the sale of one of our vessels. Net Income for the three month period ended September 30, 2019 was negatively affected by the accounting effect of a $1.4 million write-off of deferred finance fees and discount related to prepayments of the Term Loan B Facility in the third quarter of 2019. Excluding these items, Adjusted Net Income for the three month period ended September 30, 2020 amounted to $8.8 million compared to $18.3 million income for the three month period ended September 30, 2019. The decrease in Adjusted Net Income of $9.5 million was due to a: (i) $10.4 million decrease in Adjusted EBITDA; (ii) $1.0 million increase in direct vessel expenses; (iii) $1.0 million increase in depreciation and amortization expense; and (iv) $1.7 million decrease in interest income. The above decrease was partially mitigated by a $4.6 million decrease in interest expense and finance cost, net.

Nine month periods ended September 3 0 , 2020 and 2019

Time charter and voyage revenues for the nine month period ended September 30, 2020 decreased by $0.6 million, or 0.4%, to $157.5 million, as compared to $158.1 million for the same period in 2019. The decrease in time charter and voyage revenues was mainly attributable to the decrease in the TCE rate to $11,917 per day for the nine month period ended September 30, 2020 from $15,369 per day for the nine month period ended September 30, 2019. The available days of the fleet increased to 12,625 days for the nine month period ended September 30, 2020, as compared to 9,720 days for the nine month period ended September 30, 2019, mainly due to the increase in the size of the fleet.

EBITDA for the nine month period ended September 30, 2020 was negatively affected by the accounting effect of a: (i) $6.9 million loss related to the other-than-temporary impairment recognized in the Navios Partners’ receivable from Navios Europe II; (ii) $6.8 million impairment loss related to three containerships; and (iii) $1.8 million impairment loss related to the sale of one of our vessels. EBITDA for the nine month period ended September 30, 2019 was negatively affected by the accounting effect of a: (i) $7.3 million impairment loss related to the sale of one of our vessels; and (ii) $3.6 million revision of the estimated guarantee claim receivable. Excluding these items, Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $22.0 million to $64.3 million for the nine month period ended September 30, 2020, as compared to $86.3 million for the same period in 2019. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to (i) a $0.6 million decrease in time charter and voyage revenues; (ii) an $18.6 million increase in vessel operating expenses, mainly due to the increased fleet; (iii) a $1.4 million increase in general and administrative expenses, mainly due to the increased fleet; (iv) a $2.2 million increase in other expenses; and (v) a $1.0 million decrease in equity in net earnings of affiliated companies. The above decrease was partially mitigated by a: (i) $0.1 million decrease in time charter and voyage expenses; and (ii) $1.6 million increase in other income.

The reserves for estimated maintenance and replacement capital expenditures for the nine month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 were $26.7 million and $21.9 million, respectively (please see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in Exhibit 3).

Navios Partners generated an operating surplus for the nine month period ended September 30, 2020 of $19.3 million, as compared to $37.6 million for the nine month period ended September 30, 2019. Operating Surplus is a non-GAAP financial measure used by certain investors to assist in evaluating a partnership’s ability to make quarterly cash distributions (please see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in Exhibit 3).

Net Loss for the nine month period ended September 30, 2020 was negatively affected by the accounting effect of a: (i) $6.9 million loss related to the other-than-temporary impairment recognized in the Navios Partners’ receivable from Navios Europe II; (ii) $6.8 million impairment loss related to three containerships; and (iii) $1.8 million impairment loss related to the sale of one of our vessels. Net Income for the nine month period ended September 30, 2019 was negatively affected by the accounting effect of a: (i) $7.3 million impairment loss related to the sale of one of our vessels; (ii) $3.6 million revision of the estimated guarantee claim receivable; and (iii) $2.9 million write-off of deferred finance fees and discount related to prepayments of the Term Loan B Facility in the nine month period ended September 30, 2019. Excluding these items, Adjusted Net Loss for the nine month period ended September 30, 2020 amounted to $2.9 million compared to $14.7 million income for the nine month period ended September 30, 2019. The increase in Adjusted Net Loss of $17.6 million was due to a: (i) $22.0 million decrease in adjusted EBITDA; (ii) $2.8 million increase in direct vessel expenses; (iii) $1.6 million increase in depreciation and amortization expense; and (iv) $4.9 million decrease in interest income. The above increase was partially mitigated by a $13.7 million decrease in interest expense and finance cost, net.

Fleet Employment Profile

The following table reflects certain key indicators of Navios Partners’ core fleet performance for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019.

Three Month

Period Ended September 30,

2020

(unaudited) Three Month

Period Ended

September 30,

2019

(unaudited) Nine Month

Period Ended September 30,

2020

(unaudited) Nine Month

Period Ended

September 30,

2019

(unaudited) Available Days(1) 4,499 3,240 12,625 9,720 Operating Days(2) 4,472 3,189 12,465 9,586 Fleet Utilization(3) 99.4 % 98.4 % 98.7 % 98.6 % Time Charter Equivalent Combined (per day) (4) $ 13,652 $ 18,778 $ 11,917 $ 15,369 Time Charter Equivalent Drybulk (per day) (4) $ 12,955 $ 16,817 $ 10,316 $ 12,880 Time Charter Equivalent Containers (per day) (4) $ 16,690 $ 30,631 $ 17,993 $ 30,605 Vessels operating at period end 53 37 53 37

(1) Available days for the fleet represent total calendar days the vessels were in Navios Partners’ possession for the relevant period after subtracting off-hire days associated with scheduled repairs, dry dockings or special surveys. The shipping industry uses available days to measure the number of days in a relevant period during which a vessel is capable of generating revenues.

(2) Operating days are the number of available days in the relevant period less the aggregate number of days that the vessels are off-hire. Operating days include ballast days between voyages. The shipping industry uses operating days to measure the aggregate number of days in a relevant period during which vessels actually generate revenues.

(3) Fleet utilization is the percentage of time that Navios Partners’ vessels were available for revenue generating available days, and is determined by dividing the number of operating days during a relevant period by the number of available days during that period. The shipping industry uses fleet utilization to measure efficiency in finding employment for vessels and minimizing the amount of days that its vessels are off-hire for reasons other than scheduled repairs, dry dockings or special surveys.

(4) TCE rate: Time Charter Equivalent rate per day is defined as voyage and time charter revenues less voyage expenses during a period divided by the number of available days during the period. The TCE rate per day is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to present the actual daily earnings generated by vessels on various types of charter contracts for the number of available days of the fleet.

About Navios Maritime Partners L.P.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE: NMM) is a publicly traded master limited partnership which owns and operates dry cargo vessels. For more information, please visit our website at www.navios-mlp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events including Navios Partners’ expected cash flow generation, future contracted revenues, future distributions and its ability to have a dividend going forward, opportunities to reinvest cash accretively in a fleet renewal program or otherwise, potential capital gains, its ability to take advantage of dislocation in the market and Navios Partners’ growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy; including expected vessel acquisitions and entering into further time charters. Words such as “may,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “hopes,” “estimates,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by Navios Partners at the time these statements were made. Although Navios Partners believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Navios Partners. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks relating to: global and regional economic and political conditions including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts throughout the world to contain its spread, including effects on global economic activity, demand for seaborne transportation of the products we ship, the ability and willingness of charterers to fulfill their obligations to us and prevailing charter rates, shipyards performing scrubber installations, drydocking and repairs, changing vessel crews and availability of financing; potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, diseases, pandemics, political events, piracy or acts by terrorists, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing efforts throughout the world to contain it; uncertainty relating to global trade, including prices of seaborne commodities and continuing issues related to seaborne volume and ton miles, our continued ability to enter into long-term time charters, our ability to maximize the use of our vessels, expected demand in the dry cargo shipping sector in general and the demand for our Panamax, Capesize, Ultra-Handymax and Containerships in particular, fluctuations in charter rates for dry cargo carriers and container vessels, the aging of our fleet and resultant increases in operations costs, the loss of any customer or charter or vessel, the financial condition of our customers, changes in the availability and costs of funding due to conditions in the bank market, capital markets and other factors, increases in costs and expenses, including but not limited to: crew, insurance, provisions, port expenses, lube oil, bunkers, repairs, maintenance and general and administrative expenses, the expected cost of, and our ability to comply with, governmental regulations and maritime self-regulatory organization standards, as well as standard regulations imposed by our charterers applicable to our business, general domestic and international political conditions, competitive factors in the market in which Navios Partners operates; risks associated with operations outside the United States; and other factors listed from time to time in Navios Partners’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 20-Fs and Form 6-Ks. Navios Partners expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Navios Partners’ expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Navios Partners makes no prediction or statement about the performance of its common units.

EXHIBIT 1

NAVIOS MARITIME PARTNERS L.P.

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars except unit data)

September 30,

2020

(unaudited)

December 31,

2019

(unaudited)

ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash $ 30,615 $ 30,402 Other current assets 36,522 45,588 Vessels, net 1,122,535 1,062,258 Other non-current assets 108,043 115,269 Total assets $ 1,297,715 $ 1,253,517 LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS’ CAPITAL Other current liabilities $ 72,436 $ 20,004 Total borrowings, net (including current and non-current) 505,672 489,028 Other non-current liabilities 14,757 16,466 Total partners’ capital 704,850 728,019 Total liabilities and partners’ capital $ 1,297,715 $ 1,253,517

NAVIOS MARITIME PARTNERS L.P.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars except unit and per unit data)

Three Month

Period Ended

September 30, 2020

(unaudited)

Three Month

Period Ended

September 30, 2019

(unaudited) Nine Month

Period Ended

September 30, 2020

(unaudited) Nine Month

Period Ended

September 30, 2019

(unaudited) Time charter and voyage revenues $ 64,499 $ 63,548 $ 157,538 $ 158,111 Time charter and voyage expenses (3,609 ) (2,708 ) (8,647 ) (8,721 ) Direct vessel expenses (2,736 ) (1,710 ) (7,670 ) (4,823 ) Vessel operating expenses (management fees) (24,289 ) (16,695 ) (68,424 ) (49,801 ) General and administrative expenses (4,716 ) (3,897 ) (15,844 ) (14,425 ) Depreciation and amortization (14,153 ) (13,171 ) (41,453 ) (39,903 ) Vessels impairment loss (1,780 ) — (8,580 ) (7,345 ) Impairment of receivable in affiliated company — — (6,900 ) — Interest expense and finance cost, net (5,417 ) (11,432 ) (18,636 ) (35,192 ) Interest income 143 1,858 514 5,392 Other income 161 105 2,344 696 Other expense (730 ) (403 ) (3,202 ) (4,725 ) Equity in net (loss)/ earnings of affiliated companies (382 ) 1,364 586 1,549 Net income/ (loss) $ 6,991 $ 16,859 $ (18,374 ) $ 813

Earnings/ (loss) per unit:

Three Month

Period Ended

September 30, 2020

(unaudited)

Three Month

Period Ended

September 30, 2019

(unaudited) Nine Month

Period Ended

September 30, 2020

(unaudited) Nine Month

Period Ended

September 30, 2019

(unaudited) Earnings/ (loss) per unit: Common unit (basic and diluted) $ 0.63 $ 1.54 $ (1.65 ) $ 0.07

NAVIOS MARITIME PARTNERS L.P.

Other Financial Information

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars except unit data)

Nine Month

Period Ended

September 30, 2020

(unaudited)

Nine Month

Period Ended

September 30, 2019

(unaudited) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 68,700 $ 47,095 Net cash used in investing activities (78,346 ) (6,884 ) Net cash provided by/ (used in) financing activities 9,859 (75,671 ) Increase/ (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 213 $ (35,460 )

EXHIBIT 2

Owned Drybulk Vessels Type Built Capacity (DWT) Navios Soleil Ultra-Handymax 2009 57,337 Navios La Paix Ultra-Handymax 2014 61,485 Navios Christine B Ultra-Handymax 2009 58,058 Navios Amaryllis Ultra-Handymax 2008 58,735 Serenitas N Ultra-Handymax 2011 56,644 Joie N Ultra-Handymax 2011 56,557 Navios Hyperion Panamax 2004 75,707 Navios Alegria Panamax 2004 76,466 Navios Orbiter Panamax 2004 76,602 Navios Anthos Panamax 2004 75,798 Navios Azalea Panamax 2005 74,759 Navios Camelia Panamax 2009 75,162 Navios Helios Panamax 2005 77,075 Navios Hope Panamax 2005 75,397 Navios Sun Panamax 2005 76,619 Navios Sagittarius Panamax 2006 75,756 Navios Harmony Panamax 2006 82,790 Navios Prosperity I Panamax 2007 75,527 Navios Libertas Panamax 2007 75,511 Navios Symmetry Panamax 2006 74,381 Navios Apollon I Panamax 2005 87,052 Navios Altair I Panamax 2006 74,475 Navios Sphera Panamax 2016 84,872 Copernicus N Panamax 2010 93,062 Unity N Panamax 2011 79,642 Odysseus N Panamax 2011 79,642

Navios Victory Panamax 2014 77,095 Navios Gem Capesize 2014 181,336 Navios Fantastiks Capesize 2005 180,265 Navios Aurora II Capesize 2009 169,031 Navios Pollux Capesize 2009 180,727 Navios Fulvia Capesize 2010 179,263 Navios Melodia Capesize 2010 179,132 Navios Luz Capesize 2010 179,144 Navios Buena Ventura Capesize 2010 179,259 Navios Joy Capesize 2013 181,389 Navios Beaufiks Capesize 2004 180,310 Navios Ace Capesize 2011 179,016 Navios Sol Capesize 2009 180,274 Navios Symphony Capesize 2010 178,132 Navios Aster Capesize 2010 179,314 Navios Mars Capesize 2016 181,259

Bareboat Chartered-in vessel Type Built Capacity

(DWT) Purchase Option Navios Libra Panamax 2019 82,011 Yes





Owned Containerships Type Built Capacity

(TEU) Hyundai Hongkong Containership 2006 6,800 Hyundai Singapore Containership 2006 6,800 Hyundai Tokyo Containership 2006 6,800 Hyundai Shanghai Containership 2006 6,800 Hyundai Busan Containership 2006 6,800 Castor N Containership 2007 3,091 Esperanza N

Containership 2008 2,007 Harmony N Containership 2006 2,824 Protostar N Containership 2007 2,741 Solar N Containership 2006 3,398





Bareboat Chartered-in vessels to be delivered Type Built Capacity

(DWT) Purchase Option TBN1 Panamax 2021 81,000 Yes TBN2 Panamax 2021 81,000 Yes

EXHIBIT 3



Disclosure of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

1. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA represents net income/ (loss) attributable to Navios Partners’ unitholders before interest and finance costs, before depreciation and amortization (including intangible accelerated amortization) and income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA before impairment losses. Navios Partners uses Adjusted EBITDA as a liquidity measure and reconcile EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable U.S. GAAP liquidity measure. EBITDA in this document is calculated as follows: net cash provided by operating activities adding back, when applicable and as the case may be, the effect of: (i) net decrease/ (increase) in operating assets; (ii) net increase in operating liabilities; (iii) net interest cost; (iv) amortization and write-off of deferred financing cost; (v) equity in net earnings of affiliates, net of dividends received; (vi) impairment charges; (vii) non-cash accrued interest income and amortization of deferred revenue; (viii) equity compensation expense; (ix) non-cash accrued interest income from receivable from affiliates; and (x) amortization of operating lease right-of-use asset. Navios Partners believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are each the basis upon which liquidity can be assessed and presents useful information to investors regarding Navios Partners’ ability to service and/or incur indebtedness, pay capital expenditures, meet working capital requirements and make cash distributions. Navios Partners also believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used: (i) by potential lenders to evaluate potential transactions; (ii) to evaluate and price potential acquisition candidates; and (iii) by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry.

Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA excluding certain items, as described under “Earnings Highlights”.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the analysis of Navios Partners’ results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: (i) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; and (ii) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such capital expenditures. Because of these limitations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as a principal indicator of Navios Partners’ performance. Furthermore, our calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to that reported by other companies due to differences in methods of calculation.

2. Operating Surplus

Operating Surplus represents net income adjusted for depreciation and amortization expense, non-cash interest expense, non-cash interest income, estimated maintenance and replacement capital expenditures and one-off items. Maintenance and replacement capital expenditures are those capital expenditures required to maintain over the long term the operating capacity of, or the revenue generated by, Navios Partners’ capital assets.

Operating Surplus is a quantitative measure used in the publicly-traded partnership investment community to assist in evaluating a partnership’s ability to make quarterly cash distributions. Operating Surplus is not required by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States and should not be considered a substitute for net income, cash flow from operating activities and other operations or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States or as a measure of profitability or liquidity.

3. Available Cash

Available Cash generally means for each fiscal quarter, all cash on hand at the end of the quarter:

less the amount of cash reserves established by the Board of Directors to:

° provide for the proper conduct of Navios Partners’ business (including reserve for maintenance and replacement capital expenditures);

° comply with applicable law, any of Navios Partners’ debt instruments, or other agreements; or

° provide funds for distributions to the unitholders and to the general partner for any one or more of the next four quarters;

° provide for the proper conduct of Navios Partners’ business (including reserve for maintenance and replacement capital expenditures); ° comply with applicable law, any of Navios Partners’ debt instruments, or other agreements; or ° provide funds for distributions to the unitholders and to the general partner for any one or more of the next four quarters; plus all cash on hand on the date of determination of available cash for the quarter resulting from working capital borrowings made after the end of the quarter. Working capital borrowings are generally borrowings that are made under any revolving credit or similar agreement used solely for working capital purposes or to pay distributions to partners.

Available Cash is a quantitative measure used in the publicly-traded partnership investment community to assist in evaluating a partnership’s ability to make quarterly cash distributions. Available cash is not required by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States and should not be considered a substitute for net income, cash flow from operating activities and other operations or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States or as a measure of profitability or liquidity.



4. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures